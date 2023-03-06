You are here

  Twitter staff no longer able to ensure users' safety, insiders reveal

Twitter staff no longer able to ensure users’ safety, insiders reveal

The report highlights how since October 2022, hate speech, misogyny, disinformation, conspiracies and abusive content have seen a steep increase on the platform. (AFP/File)
The report highlights how since October 2022, hate speech, misogyny, disinformation, conspiracies and abusive content have seen a steep increase on the platform. (AFP/File)
  • BBC investigation highlights how Twitter is like a ‘building on fire’
  • Elon Musk hits back at report by mocking findings
LONDON: A BBC investigation revealed on Monday that Twitter lacks the resources to ensure users’ safety.

Speaking to BBC Panorama, Twitter insiders expressed concern about the dramatic restructuring of the company following Elon Musk’s takeover.

Current and former employees claimed that the company is no longer able to protect users from trolling, state-coordinated disinformation and child sexual exploitation, following lay-offs and changes under the new owner’s leadership.

The report highlights how since October 2022, hate speech, misogyny, disinformation, conspiracies and abusive content have seen a steep increase on the platform.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue think tank said the number of identified accounts following misogynistic and abusive profiles had risen by 69 percent over the last five months, evidence of the “permissive environment” favored by Musk’s new policies.

Multiple sources argued that Twitter’s huge disruption in staffing has created a chaotic environment that employees are trying to navigate, adding that teams are having to shift their focus to cover roles left vacant.

“For someone on the inside, it’s like a building where all the pieces are on fire,” one of the sources said.

“A totally new person, without the expertise, is doing what used to be done by more than 20 people. That leaves room for much more risk, many more possibilities of things that can go wrong.”

Twitter’s former head of content design, Lisa Jennings Young, affirmed that prior to the takeover, the company was making “good headway” at limiting trolling on the platform.

“It was not at all perfect. But we were trying, and we were making things better all the time,” she said.

Ray Serrato, a former Twitter worker who tackled state-sponsored disinformation, said that the team he used to work for had been “decimated” and only has minimized capacity today.

He said: “Twitter might have been the refuge where journalists would go out and have their voice be heard and be critical of the government. But I’m not sure that’s going to be the case anymore.

“There are a number of key experts that are no longer in that team that would have covered special regions, or threat actors, from Russia to China.”

Early on Monday, Musk hit back at the report with mockery and sarcasm, posting a tweet on his page saying he was sorry “for turning Twitter from nurturing paradise into place that has…trolls.”

He also reacted to a user who claimed that before Musk’s takeover of the platform, he had never been the target of online abuse.

“It was a beautiful utopia. Now I fear for my life daily,” the user said.

In response, Musk wrote: “Literally roflmao.”

  • Announcement follows complaints from consumer bodies across Europe
BRUSSELS: Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp has agreed to be more transparent about changes to its privacy policy introduced in 2021, the European Commission said on Monday, following complaints from consumer bodies across Europe.
The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) and the European Network of consumer authorities told WhatsApp last year that it had not clarified the changes in plain and intelligible language, violating the bloc’s laws.
EU members’ national regulators can sanction companies for breaches.
WhatsApp has now agreed to explain changes to EU users’ contracts and how these could affect their rights, and has agreed to display prominently the possibility for users to accept or reject the changes and ensure that users can easily close pop-up notifications on updates.
The company also confirmed that users’ personal data is not shared with third parties or other Meta companies, including Facebook, for advertising purposes.
“Consumers have a right to understand what they agree to and what that choice entails concretely, so that they can decide whether they want to continue using the platform,” Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover

Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover
  • Ruling would be open to a legal challenge
ISTANBUL: The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it had decided to fine billionaire Elon Musk 0.1 percent of Twitter’s gross income in Turkey in 2022, as his takeover of the company occurred without the board’s permission.

The board said in a statement that the ruling would be open to a legal challenge.

China plans to create new regulator for data governance

China plans to create new regulator for data governance
  • Agency expected to oversee various data-related issues
LONDON: China is planning to create a new government agency to centralize management of the country’s vast stores of data, in a bid to address businesses’ data-security practices and streamline its regulatory structure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The new agency, which is set to become the top Chinese regulator on various data-related issues, will be discussed and approved at the National People’s Congress during its annual session on March 13, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The new national data bureau would set and enforce data-collection and sharing rules for businesses and decide whether multinational companies can export data generated by their operations in China, it said.
It would also investigate various issues in the digital domain and identify data-security vulnerabilities that are prone to cyberattack, the newspaper reported.
Chinese regulators recently eased some deadline pressure on multinational companies struggling to comply with new rules requiring them to seek approval to export user data.

Pakistan bans media broadcasts of ex-PM Imran Khan speeches

Pakistan bans media broadcasts of ex-PM Imran Khan speeches
  • Latest in a political tug of war between the former cricket star turned politician and the government of his successor
  • Media regulator says it imposed the ban over what it described as baseless allegations by Khan against authorities and state institutions
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s media regulator banned broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches as police arrived at one of his homes to deliver another court summons for the ousted premier, officials said Monday.
The development is the latest in a political tug of war between the former cricket star turned Islamist politician and the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, as Khan campaigns for early elections.
The ban by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority was imposed on Sunday and went into effect on Monday. It covers airing of both recorded and live speeches by Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April. The ban followed a particularly fiery speech by Khan, who has a large grassroots following, lambasting Sharif’s government and the country’s all-powerful military.
Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, now in the opposition, denounced the ban. Fawad Chaudhry, a top party leader, told The Associated Press that the measure reflects the government’s “nervousness and fear” that Khan’s party would win the upcoming elections in two provincial assemblies.
The media regulator said it imposed the ban over what it described as baseless allegations by Khan against authorities and state institutions, a reference usually used for the military. It said Khan was spreading hate “against state institutions and officers, which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order.”
A violation of the ban by any media outlet would result in its license being revoked, the regulator said. Hours later, the private ARY TV channel was taken off air for airing Khan’s speech on Sunday. The rival Geo TV station’s anchor, Hamid Mir — a strong voice in support of media freedom and a victim of state-controlled censorship in recent years — slammed the action.
Earlier Sunday, police arrived at Khan’s home in the city of Lahore with an arrest warrant on suspicion that he had avoided appearing in court on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts he had received as prime minister and hiding assets from the election tribunal.
However, the police were told by Khan’s aides that was at his other home, in the capital of Islamabad. After the officers left the premises, Khan appeared outside the residence and delivered the speech cited for the ban. He spoke before cameras, accusing an unnamed army general of spearheading arrests of his party leaders in recent months.
The 70-year-old Khan has faced a string of charges from Sharif’s government, with several lawsuits launched against him. Last week marked his first appearance in court since he was shot in the leg by a gunman during a protest rally in November. He was answering summons on graft charges in a separate case against him.
After appearing in court in Islamabad last Tuesday, the judge approved bail in the case for Khan, months after police filed terrorism charges against him for allegedly inciting people to violence. The bail exempts him from appearing in court until a trial starts.
Khan has denied any wrongdoing and blames Sharif’s government of conspiring with the United States in his ouster. He has not offered any evidence for his claims and Washington and Sharif have denied the allegations.
In October, an elections tribunal disqualified Khan from holding public office and he was stripped of his seat in the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament.
Also Sunday, Khan wrote to the country’s Supreme Court, requesting he be allowed to appear before courts through video links, purportedly because of threats to his life. In the appeal, Khan said there were 74 cases pending against him in various courts and that having to show up in person would further endanger him.
The standoff between Khan and Sharif’s government has roiled Pakistan as it struggles with a severe economic crisis. The country is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund on how to revive a bailout program that was originally agreed on in 2019, when Khan was in power.

King Salman appoints Salman Al-Dosari as Minister of Media in Saudi cabinet reshuffle

King Salman appoints Salman Al-Dosari as Minister of Media in Saudi cabinet reshuffle
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman appointed Salman Al-Dosari as the Kingdom’s new minister of media on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Dosari, from Al-Khobar, previously served as editor-in-chief of the the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat and Al-Majalla magazine - both subsidiaries of the Saudi Research & Media Group.

Other appoinments include Ibrahim bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sultan as minister of state and a member of the Cabinet.

Hammoud bin Badah Al-Muraikhi was appointed as an advisor at the Royal Court at the rank of minister.

Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Amer bin Mohammed Al-Harbi was appointed as deputy chief of the General Intelligence Presidency.

Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq was appointed as assistant to the minister of culture.

Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Harkan was appointed governor of the State Properties General Authority.

Ismail bin Saeed bin Ali Al-Ghamdi was appointed as assistant to the minister of human resources and social development for joint services.

