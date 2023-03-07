Gulf bourses shrug off crude price decline to close higher

RIYADH: Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Monday, shrugging off a decline in oil prices, with Dubai leading the gains after the biggest-ever intraday increase in Emaar Development, while the Egyptian index extended losses. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended 0.4 percent higher, extending its rally to a fifth session. The index was lifted by gains in health care and banking stocks, with Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services increasing 1.7 percent and Riyad Bank climbing 2.5 percent.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.2 billion ($1.1 billion). Thimar and Etihad Atheeb were the top gainers. On the other hand, Aramco shares declined less than 1 percent to SR31.95.
The parallel market Nomu lost 60.08 points to close at 18,899.29 points, with a valuation of SR19.4 million.
Oil prices, a major driver for Gulf economies, fell on Monday. The demand concern could impact oil prices after China set lower-than-expected growth targets, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.
“The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are expected to adopt more hawkish monetary policies.”
Dubai’s main share index climbed 1.1 percent, boosted by a 14.9 percent surge in Emaar Development, its biggest intraday gain ever and the surge added 2.9 billion dirhams ($789.67 million) to the company’s market value.
The real estate developer on Monday announced a cash dividend of 52 fils per share for the fiscal year 2022. The road tolls operator Salik was also up 4.7 percent.
Abu Dhabi’s share index rose 0.9 percent, its fifth positive day in a row, lifted by a 1.4 percent hike in UAE’s top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank. Conglomerate International Holding Co. gained 0.8 percent as it intends to invest in Presight AI Holding’s initial public offering. IHC’s unit Alpha Dhabi Holding also advanced more than 4 percent.
The Qatari index, which traded after a session’s break, gained 0.7 percent, as most of its constituent stocks moved in positive territory, including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar, which was up 1.4 percent.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index, closed slightly lower to 0.1 percent, extending its losses to a third consecutive session, with Egypt Kuwait Holding shedding 2.6 percent.
Oman’s Abraj Energy sets IPO price at top of range
OQ is selling 49 percent, equivalent to 377.4 millon shares, of Abraj in a public share sale
RIYADH: Oman’s Abraj Energy Services, the oil and gas drilling business of state energy company OQ, has set the price for its initial public offering at 249 baizas ($0.65) per share, Oman’s state news agency said on Monday, which would value the company at about $498 million.
OQ is selling 49 percent, equivalent to 377.4 millon shares, of Abraj in a public share sale. The price range for the IPO was set last month at between 242 and 249 baizas per share.
“Since announcing our intention to float on the MSX, we are extremely pleased to have received strong interest from investors,” said Saif Al-Hamhami, CEO of Abraj, at the time of the issuance of the prospectus for the listing.
He said: “Amid robust sector fundamentals, a favorable market and with our diverse service offerings, including drilling, workover and well services, we believe that Abraj presents an attractive proposition for investors.”
Ahli Bank, EFG-Hermes UAE Ltd. (acting in conjunction with EFG Hermes UAE LLC) and National Bank of Oman have been appointed as joint global coordinators. and Ahli Bank and National Bank of Oman have been appointed as issue managers.
The shares of Abraj Energy Services are put for sale in an IPO as part of the divestment plan announced by Oman Investment Authority to exit some governmental investments to provide investment opportunities for Omani and foreign investments to achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.
This step aims to promote the private sector’s participation in various economic sectors at the national level.
The IPO will also enhance economic diversification policies and attract investors from Oman and abroad.
The deposit will provide a major boost to the Turkish economy – struggling in the wake of February’s devastating earthquakes and rising inflation
Ankara has been working to consolidate its economic and business ties with the Gulf region by securing foreign currency inflows
ANKARA: Saudi Arabia and Turkiye on Monday concluded a long-awaited agreement for the Kingdom to invest $5 billion in the central bank in Ankara.
The deposit will provide a major boost to the Turkish economy – struggling in the wake of February’s devastating earthquakes and rising inflation – ahead of the parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14.
The Saudi Fund for Development said the deal was “not only the proof of close cooperation and historical ties between the two countries and its brotherly people, but also a demonstration of the commitment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support Turkiye’s efforts to strengthen its economy.”
Ankara has been working to consolidate its economic and business ties with the Gulf region, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, by securing foreign currency inflows.
Enver Erkan, an economist from Dinamik Yatirim, in Istanbul, told Arab News: “The $5 billion deposit to be invested in the CBRT is expected to critically contribute to the Turkish economy in recovering financial damages after the earthquake and in preparing for the approaching parliamentary and presidential elections.”
Initial estimates put the cost of quake damage in Turkiye at around $34 billion – approximately 4 percent of its annual economic output. The Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation has calculated the figure to be $84.1 billion, mainly in relation to the housing sector.
“Since Turkiye’s current account deficit will probably be in the range of $30 billion to $40 billion this year, financing resources are of critical importance. The reconstruction efforts in the earthquake-hit region of the country will also require financial backing for financing the economic damage and keeping the exchange rate stable in this period,” Erkan said.
The Turkish lira lost 30 percent of its value against the dollar last year and the country has faced a serious shortage of foreign currency reserves for the last five years.
The nation was also hit hard by soaring energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, due to being heavily dependent on imports. The depreciation of the Turkish lira coupled with ongoing high inflation rates has hit living costs in the country.
Robert Mogielnicki, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia has been shoring up relations with regional actors for some time now – it’s not surprising that Turkiye is now in focus. Saudi Arabia is willing to throw some of its financial largesse around the region to secure a regional leadership status.
“Yet this economic support comes at a time when Turkiye is the much weaker partner and in desperate need of assistance. To the degree that this may be the beginning of better relations, these new ties will be determined largely on Saudi terms,” he said.
On March 3, Turkiye and the UAE signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement to cut 93 percent of tariffs on non-oil trade and increase bilateral trade from $19 billion to $40 billion in the next five years. The deal with the UAE is expected to be ratified in the second quarter of this year.
Timothy Ash, a London-based emerging markets strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, said foreign exchange deposits at the CBRT would not have much impact in terms of earthquake support, but would help toward supporting Turkiye’s currency and political stability.
“I think there are much more direct and effective ways to provide earthquake relief with the money,” he added.
Ash pointed out that the latest financial deal would assist the CBRT to support the lira while providing a sense of stability in the run up to elections, thereby helping Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secure another term in office.
Forum seeks to spur growth of SMEs in Saudi Arabia
The Entrepreneurship World Cup will include participants from around the world competing for up to $1m in cash prizes
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s global small and medium enterprises forum is set to return on March 9 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center with the largest audience yet, according to a statement.
Also referred to as Biban 2023, the event — which runs until March 13 — is expected to witness the participation of over 350 speakers as well as an estimated 105,000 attendees from the Kingdom and all over the world.
Prominent international speakers scheduled to attend the forum include South Korea’s SMEs and Startups Minister Lee Young, YouTube CTO and Co-founder Steve Chen, Global Entrepreneurship Network board chairman Jeff Hoffman and Chris Barton, founder and creator of Shazam.
The event — organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at — is also on track to host as many as 300 diverse workshops. This year’s forum will be held under the theme “Attract-Connect-Achieve.”
Through the sharing of knowledge, skills, and resources, the five-day event aims to capture and shed light on potential and tangible opportunities for SMEs, entrepreneurs, and local and international investors.
It would be pertinent to mention that according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor’s 2022 National Entrepreneurship Context Index, the Kingdom is now the second-best economy in the world to start a business, reflecting a rapidly advancing startup ecosystem, and a wealth of business opportunities for local and international entrepreneurs.
Biban 2023 will also host nine key areas or doors including the Growth Door, the e-Commerce Door, the Innovation Door, the Finance Door, the Startup Door, the Market Door, and the Empowerment Door, among others.
Doors of opportunity
The “Growth Door” contributes to introducing the owners of existing projects to several areas including administrative, operational, marketing, legal, and technical that ensure the expansion of the project.
The “e-Commerce Door,” in which more than 80 supporting entities will participate, seeks to promote development in the e-commerce sector, increase its sales and potentially contribute to strengthening the economy by providing everything that a business owner needs to launch into the world of e-commerce.
The “Innovation Door” aims to stimulate creative aspects or works to discover smart entrepreneurial ideas. It will also introduce beneficiaries to emerging technologies and their applications, in addition to the most prominent supporting bodies based on innovative solutions.
The “Finance Door” will open new channels as well as various financing solutions while bringing together financing and investment agencies under one roof, in cooperation with supporting public and private agencies. This door aims to bridge the financing and lending gaps for SMEs in a way that enables the entrepreneur to find the right partner for the project at hand.
The “Market Door” will serve as a platform for startups and SMEs to display their products and provide their services. It also works on motivating local and international business owners of SMEs to expand internationally with their projects and brands.
The “Startup Door” defines the support provided to startups and entrepreneurs by providing an enhanced environment for spreading awareness of SMEs, while raising the level of communication between project owners, investors, and supporting entities such as incubators and accelerators.
The “Empowerment Door” includes more than 120 supportive and empowering entities targeting owners of SMEs and businessmen by providing services and initiatives to empower and support entrepreneurs, especially those who own or manage SMEs.
Key sessions
The first day of the event will witness six key sessions: The importance of entrepreneurship for economic development and the growth of key sectors in the Kingdom; South Korean SMEs exploring opportunities in the Kingdom; Funding and talent a key showstopper of growth driver powered by endeavor; The journey to IPO; Investing in technology: what investors are looking for; and Financing entrepreneurship — an opportunity or risk for commercial banks?
The second day will hold three chief sessions: International startups unlocking opportunities in the Kingdom; Bridging international ecosystems: enhancing collaboration between SME authorities; and Why we need an ambitious generation.
As for the third day, four key sessions include: The importance of startups and SMEs for the global travel and tourism sector; The increasing role of environmental, social, and governance and what startups and SMEs need to consider; Fintech revolution: how technology is disrupting financial services; and Venture debt versus venture capital — what is the right approach and when?
The fourth day of the event will also host four main sessions: How to bring an idea to life: A guide to ideation + questions from the audience; How to handle high stakes negotiations; synergies with giants: how startups can integrate into leading tech companies; and the race for funding: what are venture capitalists looking for?
The final day of the event will conclude with one major session titled: Creating a giant: How YouTube was able to disrupt the entertainment industry.
Entrepreneurship World Cup
The final round of the Entrepreneurship World Cup is a key part of Biban 2023. The finale will include competitors from more than 200 countries hoping to secure cash prizes worth over $1 million. Since its inception, more than 400,000 entrepreneurs from around the world have registered.
Biban 2023 is expected to contribute to the creation of a catalytic environment in collaboration with the public as well as the private sector stakeholders.
The SME sector is perceived as a vital economic engine, a key generator of employment, and the foundation of the global economy, Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, senior vice president of technical services at Saudi Aramco, said in an interview with Arab News a few months ago.
Saudi Vision 2030 seeks to boost the SME sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 35 percent within a decade.
SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent and increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.
Upgraded facility will offer analytics tools to help improve business operations and performance
Alibaba Group subsidiary also unveiled an improved partner strategy in the Middle East
DUBAI: Alibaba Cloud, a cloud computing subsidiary of Alibaba Group, announced on Monday its partnership with Dubai Holding to upgrade its Dubai-based data center for a broader range of services in analytics, databases, industry solutions and artificial intelligence services.
The announcement was made during the launch of Alibaba Cloud’s Cloud Day summit in Dubai, Emirates News Agency reported.
Alibaba Cloud will provide local customers with services such as a virtual computing environment with elastic processing capability on computing components and higher computing capacity, higher bandwidth, lower latency and improved performance via the upgraded data center.
The upgrade will also include the latest analytics tools to help improve business operations and performance.
Furthermore, the facility will include a revamp of its advanced database to provide faster, more efficient data processing, as well as industry-specific solutions and AI-powered services that will address challenges.
“We are thrilled to host Alibaba Cloud Day in Dubai for a second consecutive year. Our continued partnership with Dubai Holding is in line with our commitment to continuously investing in the Middle East region and supporting the local businesses with their digital journey,” Daniel Jiang, Dubai Holding’s general manager of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, said.
“By leveraging Dubai Holding’s local expertise and Alibaba Cloud’s trusted cloud-based technology, we believe that our upgraded data center will be able to provide local businesses with more robust, secure and high-performing capabilities to achieve stronger growth and better respond to the evolving digital landscape across the region,” Jiang added.
Alibaba Cloud also unveiled an improved partner strategy with more resources and initiatives to offer comprehensive support for partners throughout local customers’ digitalization in the Middle East.
The company launched an MEA Alliance boosting program to provide local partners with a customized business collaboration model and incentives in the region, such as a dedicated partner management channel, additional cloud resources, increased product margins, and expanded marketing initiatives.
Saudi-based KAUST to host the Times Higher Education Magazine’s conference on Sustainable Development
RIYADH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is set to receive more than 1,200 experts and innovators when it plays host to the Global Sustainable Development Congress of the Times Higher Education magazine at the end of May.
The three-day conference, which begins on May 30, is the first such event to be held in the Kingdom, and will see leaders in the sectors of higher education, government, business, and civil society discussing solutions to sustainability issues.
It will also debate a number of topics revolving around the actions that universities must take to help society achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
“This conference is a call to action and an invitation to international universities to direct their educational, research, innovative and awareness programs towards achieving tangible and influential results,” President of KAUST Tony Chan said.
The event is on track to cover four key courses that are in line with the transformations needed to achieve the following goals: health and population sciences, sustainable energy and industry, sustainable environment, and sustainable cities and communities.
Times Higher Education Chief Data Officer Duncan Ross said: “The conference is designed to inspire strategic change for universities committed to supporting the Sustainable Development Goals and present practical and concrete plans to achieve the hoped-for transformation, and this year’s event provides the opportunity to add human context to data, allowing representatives and participants to work creatively and innovatively together.”