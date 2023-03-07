You are here

Behind the scenes at Paris Fashion Week with breakout Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair  

Behind the scenes at Paris Fashion Week with breakout Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair  
Amira Al-Zuhair walked the runway for Elie Saab this week. (Getty Images)
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

Behind the scenes at Paris Fashion Week with breakout Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair  

Behind the scenes at Paris Fashion Week with breakout Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair  
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

DUBAI: From the Elie Saab runway to the LVMH prize cocktail party and the Aquazzura event on Monday night, Paris Fashion Week has kept Amira Al-Zuhair on her toes. This season, the up-and-coming Saudi model walked three shows in Milan, the Elie Saab show in Paris and also flew back to Milan to shoot a project for Prada.  

Arab News caught up with the model, who was born to a French mother and a Saudi father, to get a glimpse of her life behind the scenes and how she keeps up with the beautiful chaos of fashion week.

“Fashion week can get hectic — but not in a bad way — it’s what I do and something that I enjoy. I like this time because I get to meet the designers and see the collections — it’s very exciting,” she said.  

She explained that castings and fittings occur three to four days before the show. 

“Fittings take longer than casting because you have to try a few looks on, see what fits you, and do a little walk. The team then decides on the appropriate hairstyle with the look you’ve been assigned,” Al-Zuhair said. Then there’s the actual show day, where the call time is typically four hours before the show, which includes hair and makeup and rehearsals.  

“If you have multiple looks in the show, you have a minute or two max to change into the second outfit in between the show. For Elie Saab, I had two looks — which is the maximum — it’s almost impossible to do more than that,” she explained.   

During fashion weeks, her days can start at 5 a.m. and go on till 11 p.m. if she has events to attend.  

“You have to be extremely organized with your schedule,” she explained. “Logistically, you have to ensure that all your outfits are ready and your cars (are) ready to take you from one place to another. 

“This time, it was a bit less stressful because I only did one show in Paris as I traveled back to Milan for the Prada campaign. But for example, I did five shows for couture week last season. When you have more shows, you need to be really disciplined as every minute counts. So, imagine five shows, five castings and fittings!”  

To unwind, Al-Zuhair opts for activities like swimming and running, which she said clear her head and give her peace of mind.  

“It’s also important to spend time with family. It’s always a pleasure to get together and laugh with them – this is how I destress during fashion week,” the model added.     

Topics: Paris Fashion Week Amira Al-Zuhair

Sotheby's to launch its first jewelry series with part-Lebanese designer Nadine Ghosn 

Sotheby’s to launch its first jewelry series with part-Lebanese designer Nadine Ghosn 
Updated 7 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Sotheby's to launch its first jewelry series with part-Lebanese designer Nadine Ghosn 

Sotheby’s to launch its first jewelry series with part-Lebanese designer Nadine Ghosn 
Updated 7 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Sotheby’s on Tuesday announced it will launch its first-ever jewelry series this month and the first guest designer to exhibit her creations is Brazilian Lebanese designer Nadine Ghosn.  

The event will take please on March 13 in Dubai.  

“I’m thrilled to be the first guest designer to Sotheby’s Modern & Contemporary Jewellery Series and to launch it officially in Dubai,” said the award-winning designer, whose A-list clients include Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Ariana Grande.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by [NGFJ] (@nadineghosnjewelry)

“It is my very first time exhibiting in the Middle East, and it is truly exciting — as is the unveiling of my new collection Youtensils,” Ghosn said in a statement.  

Ghosn’s collection, along with some of her most famous fine jewelry pieces, will be available for in-person shopping for three days at Sotheby’s Dubai and will be on Sotheby’s website for a month. 

The designer launched her brand in 2016.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by [NGFJ] (@nadineghosnjewelry)

In a previous interview with Arab News, Ghosn said that her love of accessories stems from her childhood, particularly when her father — the former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn — would return with gifts from his travels. In her teens, she recalls, “I always spent my money on jewelry. I couldn’t care less about what I was wearing but I would always accessorize it in a specific way.”  

Having majored in art and economics, Ghosn began her career in a New York consulting firm, followed by a rotational program at Hermès. Once she had gained a deeper understanding of craftsmanship, Ghosn turned down a major job offer to begin her own independent career path.  

Over the years, a number of celebrities have been spotted wearing Ghosn’s pieces. Beyoncé wore the tongue-in-cheek Shut Up earring cuff for her 35th birthday celebrations, and Karl Lagerfeld has sported the Can You Hear Me? headphones necklace.  

Topics: Nadine Ghosn Sotheby’s

Models Nora Attal, Loli Bahia hit the Chanel runway in Paris

Models Nora Attal, Loli Bahia hit the Chanel runway in Paris
Updated 38 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Models Nora Attal, Loli Bahia hit the Chanel runway in Paris

Models Nora Attal, Loli Bahia hit the Chanel runway in Paris
Updated 38 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: It is safe to say that Arab models Nora Attal and Loli Bahia are two of the most in-demand catwalk stars this season. 

Attal, who is British Moroccan, and Bahia, who is French Algerian, on Tuesday hit the runway for French luxury label Chanel at Paris Fashion Week. 

Nora Attal showed off an ensemble by Chanel. (Getty Images)

Attal wore a white mini dress covered in drawings in black. The look was styled with a black coat over her shoulder and she wore sheer white lace tights, black leather boots and a round bag with the same print as her dress. 

Bahia, meanwhile, donned a long black-and-white floral coat, with leather boots, lace gloves and a white purse.

Loli Bahia took part in the Paris Fashion Week show. (Getty Images)

Both the models took to Instagram to share their looks from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection with their followers. 

The show was attended by US singer H.E.R., sisters Sofia and Nicole Ritchie, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, US actress Zoe Saldana and more. 

The brand presented knit sweaters, classic coats, asymmetric skirts and printed blazers in white, black, maroon and pink hues. 

Topics: Nora Attal Loli Bahia Chanel Paris Fashion Week

Model Loli Bahia walks for Louis Vuitton in Paris  

Model Loli Bahia walks for Louis Vuitton in Paris  
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Model Loli Bahia walks for Louis Vuitton in Paris  

Model Loli Bahia walks for Louis Vuitton in Paris  
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Can a fashion week go by without French Algerian model Loli Bahia walking for renowned luxury labels? Ardent followers of the busy up-and-coming model would think not. 

The 20-year-old catwalk star, who has been taking the fashion industry by storm, this week walked the runway at the star-studded Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. 

She graced the catwalk in a white suit that featured ripped trousers — secured with a thin black belt — and a blazer that was unbuttoned from the center. She donned closed-toed black heels and an off-white purse.  

Bahia graced the catwalk in a white suit. (Getty Images)

The show was attended by A-list stars including Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi and actresses Shay Mitchell, Emma Stone, Zendaya, Catherine Deneuve, Sophie Turner, Chloë Grace Moretz, Emma Laird and Noemie Merlant.  

Social media stars including football icon Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo, Brazilian YouTuber Camila Coelho and models Sharon Alexie and Leonie Hanne were also in attendance.  

Muaddi, who was awarded the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion this week, donned a brown and beige thigh-high skirt and a black crop top, with white pointy-toed heels from her eponymous label. 

Jordanian Romanian designer Amina Muaddi attended the show. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Padukone wore a black leather blazer dress, with large metallic buttons, by French fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquiere. She teamed it with sheer lace-embroidered stockings and black knee-high heeled leather boots.   

Louis Vuitton took to the Musee d’Orsay for its fall-winter catwalk show, sending a modern lineup of playful, sculptural looks down a slick, black runway designed to evoke a Paris street. 

Exploring notions of French style, Ghesquiere, artistic director of the label’s womenswear collections, played with volumes of clothing and trompe l’oeil effects, including boots that looked like black high heel shoes worn with white socks and fuzzy coats resembling blazers. 

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone attended the show. (Getty Images)

Other looks included bulky Bermuda shorts, wide bustier dresses cinched with thin belts and glittering beaded dresses. 

Handbags were varied, including one fashioned to look like a typical blue Paris street sign, trimmed in green — with “Louis Vuitton” stamped in white letters. 

At the end of the show, the sound of footsteps was projected throughout the space, giving the impression of invisible models walking down the runway — an effect drawn up by sound artist Nicolas Becker. 

Topics: Loli Bahia Louis Vuitton Deepika Padukone Amina Muaddi

YouTube star Lele Pons weds in Zuhair Murad gown at Miami nuptials

YouTube star Lele Pons weds in Zuhair Murad gown at Miami nuptials
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

YouTube star Lele Pons weds in Zuhair Murad gown at Miami nuptials

YouTube star Lele Pons weds in Zuhair Murad gown at Miami nuptials
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Venezuelan social media star Lele Pons tied the knot with Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa in Miami in a gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lele Pons (@lelepons)

Pons, who has 17.8 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and 51.6 million followers on Instagram, said “I do” in a custom-made, crystal-embellished gown by Murad, complete with his signature ballgown silhouette.

US socialite Paris Hilton attended the wedding as a bridesmaid and wore a blue Pnina Tornai gown for the ceremony, before she changed into a sparkling outfit of her own choice.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Topics: Lele Pons Zuhair Murad

Gigi Hadid opens up about co-parenting with ex-partner Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid opens up about co-parenting with ex-partner Zayn Malik
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Gigi Hadid opens up about co-parenting with ex-partner Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid opens up about co-parenting with ex-partner Zayn Malik
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid opened up about co-parenting her two-year-old daughter with British singer Zayn Malik in an interview with The Times.

The 27-year-old model told The Times that “keeping the importance of the child's happiness at the forefront” is what is most important to her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“You have a long life alongside this person,” Hadid added of her ex-partner, before adding that she tries to schedule work commitments “when Khai is with her dad. That she can be with both parents makes me very happy.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Of having her daughter at a young age, Hadid told the newspaper that it was “a blessing.”

 I”ve always been quite organized, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing. I”m so glad to be a young mum… she has already given me so much… I always wanted to be a mom, but I was never obsessive about it or (thought that) I was put on this Earth to be a mom,” she said.

Hadid is currently promoting season two of the Netflix show “Next in Fashion,” which she co-hosts alongside British TV personality Tan France.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

The new season, which was released on March 3, features a group of up-and-coming talents who will compete to win $200,000 and “the chance to share their designs with the world,” the streaming service said. 

Topics: Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik

