You are here

  • Home
  • Courage of female Afghan doctor to be recognized at US awards ceremony

Courage of female Afghan doctor to be recognized at US awards ceremony

Courage of female Afghan doctor to be recognized at US awards ceremony
Afghan doctor Zakira Hekmat will be among 11 women from around the world to receive the special courage award which has been running since 2007. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mbfx4

Updated 9 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Courage of female Afghan doctor to be recognized at US awards ceremony

Courage of female Afghan doctor to be recognized at US awards ceremony
Updated 9 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Afghan doctor Zakira Hekmat will on Wednesday be presented with a special courage award during a ceremony at the White House.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and First Lady Jill Biden will host the 17th annual International Women of Courage Awards event to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Hekmat, 35, will be among 11 women from around the world to receive the accolade which has been running since 2007.

It recognizes women who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equity and equality, and the empowerment of women and girls, often at great personal risk and sacrifice.

More than 180 women from 80 countries have to date been given the award. Each American diplomatic mission overseas nominates one woman from the host country, and finalists are selected and approved by the US State Department.

Awardees take part in an international visitor leadership program to boost their global networks and help connect them with their American counterparts.

In 2021, Canan Gullu, one of Turkiye’s most prominent women rights’ activists, was an IWOC recipient.




Afghan Zakira Hekmat became a doctor in Turkiye and founded the Afghan Refugees Solidarity Association in 2014. (Supplied)

Hekmat escaped from the persecution of Taliban rule in Afghanistan and settled in the Turkish city of Kayseri where she studied medicine at Erciyes University with the help of a Turkish government scholarship.

She then became a doctor in Turkiye and founded the Afghan Refugees Solidarity Association in 2014 in the country’s Central Anatolia province where many Afghan refugees had sought refuge.

Since then, she has been working as an advocate for migrants and refugees in Turkiye, helping many Afghans, especially women, girls, and minorities, gain access to refugee protection and asylum in Turkiye.

In 2020, Hekmat was handed a Peacebuilders of the Year award by the Washington-based Hasna charity organization, and she has received several young leaders and activist awards from non-governmental organizations in Turkiye and Europe, dedicating them all to Afghan women and girls living under oppressive conditions.

She told Arab News: “I’m still at the beginning of my advocacy journey. Turkiye is my real home. It is where I can breathe and contribute to the global community with my professional works as well as humanitarian assistance.

“I always attached importance to give back to my own Afghan community. It is because of that I have worked tirelessly during coronavirus pandemic times and now to the benefit of disadvantageous communities.”

Hekmat provided winter supplies to hundreds of Turkish and refugee families during the pandemic and helped produce and distribute masks and soap to 6,000 families in cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees agency, local volunteers, and public agencies.

Now a Turkish citizen, Hekmat grew up under the first Taliban rule, and taught poor children in the Ghazni province of Afghanistan.

She said: “I attended school secretly in Ghazni. I remember well when the Taliban first took control of my country and told us that women and girls would no longer be allowed to go to school.”

At the time, she was a sixth grader and was banned from attending school along with thousands of other girls.

“My parents believed in the power of education, and they supported me in continuing my studies secretly, even if it was dangerous and they knew they could be killed for doing that.

“Thanks to them and my teachers who voluntarily came to our house to teach me, I was able to complete the lessons in middle school,” she added.

In 2002, under the rule of former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, she was able to continue high school officially.

She said: “As I was very successful at school and there was a lack of teachers, the school administration asked me to teach other younger girls, and I gave classes while continuing my own education during high school.”

On reaching 12th grade, she left Afghanistan for Turkiye to pursue her education.

“I worked hard to learn Turkish and eventually qualified as a medical doctor in 2018.

“I could see there were many Afghan refugees and asylum seekers who, like me, sought a better life outside Afghanistan. I volunteered with many refugee rights’ organizations, and I saw that there was a need to fight and advocate for women and girls and marginalized refugee groups,” she added.

Hekmat recruited volunteers, Turks, and other migrants for her Afghan Refugees Solidarity Association to advocate for women’s rights and support vulnerable groups.

She said: “I learned how to use compassion and collaboration to gain the support of local authorities, NGOs, and donors to provide critical services and protection to over 100,000 individuals, primarily refugees and asylum seekers.”

The association has organized numerous projects and activities, including refugee protection, livelihood, language education, cultural programs, capacity building, and children’s events.

“We have also established a network of 160 refugee volunteers in 62 cities across Turkiye, working together to help new arrivals and to call on the Turkish government and public not to forget those fleeing conflict and persecution,” she added.

Despite growing anti-refugee sentiment in Turkiye, especially due to the influx of Syrians displaced by the civil war in their country, and Afghans following the Taliban takeover, Hekmat has never given up on campaigning for the rights of Afghan women and girls.

She has appeared on TV, attended public events, and met with government authorities to talk about supporting the Afghan people.

“I knew it could come at personal danger to me, but I persevered. I worked with other women’s rights organizations and refugee groups across Turkiye.

“But there is still much work to be done. We must continue to work together, across borders and cultures, to promote justice and to provide support for those who are most in need,” she said.

Hekmat dedicated the US State Department award to all marginalized voices. “Together, we can make a difference, and we can build a better world for ourselves and for future generations.”

The other recipients of this year’s award are Alba Rueda (Argentina), Prof. Daniele Darlan (Central African Republic), Doris Rios (Costa Rica), Meaza Mohammed (Ethiopia), Hadeel Abdelaziz (Jordan), Sen. Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (Malaysia), Brig. Gen. Bolor Ganbold (Mongolia), Bianka Zalewska (Poland), and Yuliia Paievska (Ukraine).

Meanwhile, the US State Department’s Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award will go to the women and girl protesters of Iran.

Turkiye is home to more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees and around 300,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers of other nationalities, including Afghans and Pakistanis, according to the UNHCR’s latest data.

Topics: IWD2023 women empowerment Afghanistan

Related

Special Indonesia to focus Afghan aid on women’s empowerment
World
Indonesia to focus Afghan aid on women’s empowerment
Special Fears of widening gender inequality in Afghanistan as Saudi Arabia joins calls to Taliban to keep university doors open to women
Saudi Arabia
Fears of widening gender inequality in Afghanistan as Saudi Arabia joins calls to Taliban to keep university doors open to women

Iran makes first arrests in school poisonings: deputy minister

Iran makes first arrests in school poisonings: deputy minister
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Iran makes first arrests in school poisonings: deputy minister

Iran makes first arrests in school poisonings: deputy minister
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's deputy interior minister on Tuesday announced the first arrests in a spate of mystery poisonings of schoolgirls that has gripped the country for the past several months.
"Based on the intelligence and research measures of the intelligence agencies, a number of people have been arrested in five provinces and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation," Majid Mirahmadi told state television.
Scores of schools have been hit by poisonings since late November, with pupils suffering symptoms ranging from shortness of breath to nausea and vertigo after reporting "unpleasant" odours on school premises. Some have been treated in hospital.
"Twenty-five (out of 31) provinces and approximately 230 schools have been affected, and more than 5,000 schoolgirls and boys poisoned," Mohammad-Hassan Asafari, a member of the parliamentary fact-finding committee, told the ISNA news agency on Monday.
"Various tests are being carried out to identify the type and cause of the poisonings. So far, no specific information has been obtained regarding the type of poison used."
The mystery poisonings have triggered a wave of anger and demands for action from the authorities.
They have also sparked international concern and Western calls for an independent investigation, particularly as the first cases were reported soon after the start of nationwide protests over the death of Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 School poisoning

Related

Update Those who poisoned schoolgirls deserve death: Iran leader
Middle-East
Those who poisoned schoolgirls deserve death: Iran leader
Iran’s judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code — IRNA
Middle-East
Iran’s judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code — IRNA

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi to give live address from the International Space Station

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi to give live address from the International Space Station
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi to give live address from the International Space Station

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi to give live address from the International Space Station
  • His space voyage coincides with Ramadan, when Muslims typically fast from dawn to sunset
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi is due to give a live address from the International Space Station (ISS) to his fellow UAE compatriots back on Earth.

Al-Neyadi, the UAE’s second man to travel into space after Hazza Al-Mansouri’s eight-day sojourn on the ISS in 2019, will have his address beamed live at about 12:50 p.m. (GMT).

The 41-year-old arrived on the ISS last Friday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, whose launch was earlier scuttled after technical issues, and will spend six months there to take part in more than 200 experiments being conducted by Nasa and 19 others involving UAE universities.

His space voyage coincides with Ramadan, when Muslims typically fast from dawn to sunset.

“I’m in the definition of a traveler, and we can actually break (our) fast. It’s not compulsory,” Neyadi said during an earlier press conference, explaining how he was exempted.

“Actually fasting is not compulsory if you’re feeling not well,” he said.

“So in that regard, anything that can jeopardize the mission, or maybe put the crew members in a risk, we’re actually allowed to eat sufficient food.

“It is yet to be announced or shown, but definitely we have a lot of stuff going on. I want to share some Emirati food on board. I love dates. I’m going to take dates, and hopefully I’m going to share this with everybody, especially in Ramadan,” the Emirati astronaut added.

Topics: Sultan Al-Neyadi UAE International Space Station

Related

UAE astronaut says not required to fast during Ramadan on ISS video
Middle-East
UAE astronaut says not required to fast during Ramadan on ISS
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying UAE astronaut docks with ISS after technical issue
World
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying UAE astronaut docks with ISS after technical issue

US defense secretary makes unannounced visit to Baghdad

US defense secretary makes unannounced visit to Baghdad
Updated 07 March 2023
AFP

US defense secretary makes unannounced visit to Baghdad

US defense secretary makes unannounced visit to Baghdad
  • Visit comes ahead of the March 20 anniversary of the ground invasion which ushered in two decades of bloodshed that Iraq is only now beginning to exit
Updated 07 March 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Iraq on Tuesday on an unannounced visit barely two weeks before the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
“I’m here to reaffirm the US-Iraq strategic partnership as we move toward a more secure, stable and sovereign Iraq,” Austin tweeted as he landed in Baghdad.
His visit comes ahead of the March 20 anniversary of the ground invasion which ushered in two decades of bloodshed that Iraq is only now beginning to exit.
In the run-up, Iraq has hosted a raft of foreign officials, including UN chief Antonio Guterres and the Iranian, Russian and Saudi foreign ministers.
Since US-led coalition troops ousted Saddam’s regime, Iraq’s Shiite majority has led Iraq under a confessional power-sharing system.
Successive governments have forged close ties with Iraq’s Shiite-led neighbor Iran, while Iraq also maintains relations with the United States, Iran’s arch foe, in a delicate balancing act.
Both Washington and Tehran provided extensive support during Iraq’s fightback against the Sunni extremists of the Daesh group, who overran swathes of northern and western Iraq in 2014.
The jihadists were ousted from Iraqi territory in 2017 but retain sleeper cells in desert and mountain hideouts in both Iraq and neighboring Syria.
Iraq announced the end of combat operations by US-led coalition troops at the end of 2021 but some units remain deployed to provide advice and training.
Austin’s visit comes after he held talks in neighboring Jordan with King Abdullah II, a staunch US ally in the region.
“Secretary Austin shared his concerns on a range of shared challenges, including... maintaining focus on security and stability in Iraq, and countering other destabilising activities in the region,” a Pentagon statement said.
Despite its vast oil and gas reserves, Iraq suffers from decades of under investment in its infrastructure and public services that have sparked repeated waves of protests.
October 2021 elections were followed by a whole year of political vacuum before Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani was sworn in at the head of a government led by pro-Iran factions.
The political arm of Iraq’s Hashed Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization) paramilitary force, made up heavily of Tehran-trained groups, has long demanded the departure of all remaining coalition troops, although its calls have been less shrill since it entered government.
US ambassador Alina L. Romanowski holds regular talks with Iraqi officials and this week again hailed the “strong” relationship between the two countries.
There had been a sharp deterioration in ties under the Donald Trump administration after the then US president authorized the assassination of Iran’s foreign operations chief General Qassem Soleimani along with his Iraqi lieutenant, Hashed number two Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in a drone strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani sworn in as Prime Minister of Qatar

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani sworn in as Prime Minister of Qatar
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani sworn in as Prime Minister of Qatar

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani sworn in as Prime Minister of Qatar
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was sworn in as Prime Minister of Qatar at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday, Qatar news agency (QNA) reported. He will replace Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, who had served as prime minister and interior minister — responsible for domestic security — since 2020.

This took place in the precense of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of the country.

 

 

Sheikh Mohammed served as foreign minister of Qatar since 2016 and will be replaced as interior minister on Tuesday by Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

Topics: Qatar

Related

Egypt, Qatar mull setting up a joint investment fund
Business & Economy
Egypt, Qatar mull setting up a joint investment fund

Israeli settlers clash with Palestinians in flashpoint West Bank town

Israeli settlers clash with Palestinians in flashpoint West Bank town
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

Israeli settlers clash with Palestinians in flashpoint West Bank town

Israeli settlers clash with Palestinians in flashpoint West Bank town
  • Hawara has become the latest flashpoint between Israelis and Palestinians after months of worsening violence in the occupied West Bank
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

HUWARA: Israeli settlers and Palestinians clashed overnight on Monday near the West Bank village of Hawara, the scene of a violent rampage last week by dozens of settlers seeking revenge for the shooting of two Israeli brothers.
Hawara, a Palestinian village near a major road checkpoint, has become the latest flashpoint between Israelis and Palestinians after months of worsening violence in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli army and border police forces dispersed crowds of what the military described as “a number of violent riots” near Hawara overnight and videos shared on social media showed a group of black-clad youths attacking a Palestinian car before its driver manages to pull away.
Other footage appeared to show Israeli soldiers dancing together with Jewish settlers in the town on what was the Jewish festival of Purim. “Hawara has been conquered, gentlemen!,” a voice is heard saying in Hebrew.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken overnight reiterated calls for both sides to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank, where Israeli forces have killed more than 65 Palestinians, including militant fighters and civilians, this year.
In the same period, Palestinians have killed 13 Israelis and one Ukrainian woman in a series of apparently uncoordinated attacks by individuals.

Topics: Israel West Bank Huwara Palestine

Related

Special Why West Bank violence between Israelis and Palestinians rages on despite US mediation
Middle-East
Why West Bank violence between Israelis and Palestinians rages on despite US mediation
Rampaging Israeli settlers set fire to homes and cars in West Bank photos
Middle-East
Rampaging Israeli settlers set fire to homes and cars in West Bank

Latest updates

Courage of female Afghan doctor to be recognized at US awards ceremony
Courage of female Afghan doctor to be recognized at US awards ceremony
Japan's real wages drop at fastest pace since 2014 as hot inflation takes toll 
Japan's real wages drop at fastest pace since 2014 as hot inflation takes toll 
Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings
Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings
Inspired by Saudi reforms, Pakistani artist makes women’s empowerment her central theme
Inspired by Saudi reforms, Pakistani artist makes women’s empowerment her central theme
Cyclone Freddy to slam Mozambique Friday in rare second hit
Cyclone Freddy to slam Mozambique Friday in rare second hit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.