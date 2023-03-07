You are here

UN rights chief calls for 'serious' Lebanon blast investigation
A general view shows the damage at the site of the blast in Beirut's port area, August 5, 2020. (File/Reuters)
UN rights chief calls for 'serious' Lebanon blast investigation
  • US ambassador to the UNHRC said that the lack of progress to date underscored the need for judicial reform
GENEVA: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called for a “serious investigation” into the disastrous 2020 Beirut port explosion in a call that was echoed by dozens of other countries on Tuesday.
Families of victims, rights groups, and even some political parties in Lebanon have lambasted political stonewalling of the local investigation into the blast that killed some 220 people. The investigating judge has tried to resume his inquiry after a 13-month suspension due to high-level interference but Lebanon’s top prosecutor has told clerks not to process his decisions.
“Serious investigation into the explosion of August 2020 is urgently needed, without political interference or further delay,” Volker Turk said in his global address to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Shortly afterwards, Australia’s envoy read out a statement on behalf of 38 countries including many European states, Canada, Britain and Israel calling for a “swift, independent, credible and transparent investigation.”
It said the investigation to date had been “hampered by systematic obstruction, interference, intimidation, and a political impasse.”
Lama Fakih, Middle East and North Africa Director at Human Rights Watch, said governments from around the world stood up on Tuesday to defend the rights of the victims of the Beirut port explosion. She added that more work needs to be done.
“Time is running out for an effective investigation. Member states should support a resolution at the Human Rights Council establishing a fact-finding mission as soon as possible,” Fakih said.
The HRW also stressed that further steps must be taken, calling on the UN Human Rights Council to “pass a resolution which establishes and dispatches, without delay, an independent and impartial fact-finding mission for the Beirut explosion.”
Separately, the US ambassador to the council, Michele Taylor, said that a timely and transparent investigation was required and said the lack of progress to date underscored the need for judicial reform.
Paul Naggear, father of Alexandra Naggear, a toddler who died in the explosion, told Reuters he was pleased with the broad support for the statement.
“The most important thing is a general acknowledgment that the Lebanese authorities have been systematically blocking justice. It’s not just us that are saying this now — it’s international,” he said.
“This should show to the Lebanese population that when we unite efforts and work together we can beat the regime.”

(With Reuters)

Hezbollah backs Assad ally's presidential bid
  • Announcement came two days after Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah, announced his support for Franjieh’s nomination
  • Suleiman Frangieh, 56, is heir to a political dynasty whose grandfather of the same name served as president from 1970 into Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war
BEIRUT: Hezbollah has announced that it will back former minister Suleiman Franjieh, a friend and supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad, as a candidate for the Lebanese presidency.

The announcement on Monday came two days after Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah, announced his support for Franjieh’s nomination.

Frangieh, 56, is heir to a political dynasty whose grandfather of the same name served as president from 1970 into Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war.

Lebanon has had no head of state since former president Michel Aoun’s term ended last October, deepening the institutional paralysis in a country facing a mounting economic crisis.

Although Franjieh has the support of Berri’s Amal Movement party, he is highly unlikely to gain the 65 parliamentary votes required for him to be elected.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday that his team is “committed to the two-thirds quorum in the election of the president in the first and second session.”

A political observer told Arab News that “Hezbollah, Amal Movement and their allies believe that Franjieh is the only de facto candidate and they do not have a plan B, and this matter may throw the country into hell.”

Berri so far has rejected any constitutional amendment that would allow the nomination of army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun for the presidency.

The parliament includes 128 MPs, half of whom are Christian and the other half Muslim, based on the constitution.

MP Qassem Hashem, from the Berri parliamentary bloc, rejected the suggestion that the speaker would call on Parliament to vote shortly, before Ramadan.

However, MP Samy Gemayel, head of the Lebanese Phalange Party, launched a violent attack on Hezbollah, saying: “Lebanon lives in the shadow of a well-armed militia. Lebanon is a hostage, and the Lebanese have to resist this type of occupation.”

Gemayel said that he “will not elect Suleiman Franjieh,” and called on Lebanon’s opposition to unite and confront their common opponent.

Former MP Fares Souaid said that Hezbollah’s support for Franjieh showed the group was ignoring public opinion. “May God protect Lebanon,” he added.

Political observers fear the prolonged presidential vacuum is adding to sectarian tensions in the country.

The International Support Group for Lebanon issued a statement highlighting the risks of institutional paralysis and blaming the Lebanese authorities for delays in concluding an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

The statement urged “political leaders to work in accordance with the constitution and respect the Taif Agreement by electing a new president without further delay.”

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, also visited the Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi to reaffirm the Kingdom’s support for a rescue plan to help the country deal with its crisis.

Walid Ghayad, the patriarch’s media spokesperson, said that “Saudi Arabia, which confirms the need to solve the issue of the presidency, did not interfere in the issue of the names of the candidates, but it supports the election of a president who is not involved in issues of financial or political corruption.”

At the same time, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, tweeted: “State institutions must respond to people’s needs. The current crisis in Lebanon confirms the responsibility of political leaders to activate state institutions and enable them to achieve.”

UAE president meets with Ukraine's first lady in Abu Dhabi
  • Sheikh Mohammed has contributed $4 million to Zelenzka’s charitable foundation
ABU DHABI: UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan met with Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency reported.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the effects of the Ukrainian conflict, particularly on children.

The UAE president has contributed $4 million to Zelenzka’s charitable foundation, which will support the development of 10 buildings set to house roughly 100 children.

Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to the people of Ukraine through humanitarian assistance, and emphasized the importance of international and regional efforts to restore security, stability and peace in the country.

Zelenzka praised Sheikh Mohammed for his support and humanitarian stance throughout the crisis, as well as the UAE’s assistance to Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries. 

During her visit to the UAE, Zelenska will take part in the Forbes 30/50 Summit, which will run in Abu Dhabi until Friday. She will also meet with members of the emirates’  Ukrainian community.

 

Biden thanks Sultan of Oman for Yemen truce support, opening airspace
  • Joe Biden thanked the Sultan of Oman for the country’s support of a UN-mediated truce in Yemen and for its decision to open its airspace to all civilian aircraft
  • Biden also told His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said he welcomed Oman’s role in securing the freedom of American citizens wrongfully held in Iran
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden thanked the Sultan of Oman on Tuesday for the country’s support of a UN-mediated truce in Yemen and for its decision to open its airspace to all civilian aircraft, including those flying to and from Israel, the White House said in a statement.
Biden also told His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said he welcomed Oman’s role in securing the freedom of American citizens wrongfully held in Iran.

Israeli military reservists refuse to return to service in protest at new far-right government
  • All but 3 of 40 pilots in elite 69 Squadron say they will not report for training
  • Netanyahu calls move unacceptable, ‘existential’ threat
LONDON: Israel’s military reservists are increasingly refusing to return to service in protest at the country’s new far-right government, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Reservists play an important role in the Israeli military and are summoned to serve for as many as 60 days a year. 

All but three of the 40 reservist pilots in Israel’s elite 69 Squadron said that they would not report for training on Sunday, arguing they will not serve a “dictatorial regime,” The Guardian reported.

The F-15I pilots form a strategically crucial squadron capable of flying long-range missions.

Security officials are reportedly concerned that their opposition may lead to insubordination within the ranks of the serving military.

“It is inconceivable for me that I would ever do something like this. I was in the air force for 31 years, 16 of those were under Netanyahu, even though I never voted for him,” former F-15 fighter jet navigator Omer Denk, 51, told the Guardian.

Although pilots and intelligence operatives have participated in boycotts over issues such as Gaza disengagement and the second Lebanon war, the growing number of these types of incidents is unprecedented.

Denk added: “This isn’t about politics or policy. This is about a crisis in trust in a leadership that wants to destroy Israel as a liberal democracy.”

Thousands across Israel are taking part in protests against the government’s plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

Critics, which include influential business leaders and former military figures, say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing the country toward authoritarian rule and has a clear conflict of interest in targeting judges as he stands trial on corruption charges.

Anti-government protests in Israel turned violent on Wednesday for the first time as police fired stun grenades and a water cannon at demonstrators who blocked a Tel Aviv highway.

Netanyahu on Monday called the reservists’ refusal to report for duty unacceptable and an “existential” threat, The Guardian reported.

He has also shared a picture of his military ID to social media, with the caption: “When we’re called for reserve duty, we always turn up. We are one nation.”

Former military officials have expressed concern that the proposed judicial changes may subject them to international prosecution, The Guardian reported.

Israel is not a member of the International Criminal Court, claiming that its own legal system adequately investigates allegations of wrongdoing by the armed forces.

Palestinians and human rights organizations have long claimed that the very low number of indictments in Israeli investigations amounts to nothing more than a whitewash of the occupation.

 

Attacks against Palestinians by Israeli settlers in West Bank continue
  • About 300 attacks against Huwara, Burin, and Asira Al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, have been reported since Feb. 26
RAMALLAH: Attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian citizens continue to take place in different parts of the West Bank.

The Israel Defense Forces have so far failed to prevent the spate of attacks, even after IDF personnel arrive at the scene of assaults in progress.

The most important of these attacks occurred in Huwara, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, when six Palestinians, five from one family including children, were injured on Monday evening during an attack by settlers.

About 300 attacks against Huwara, Burin, and Asira Al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, have been reported since Feb. 26, which have resulted in the death of one citizen, injuries to more than 350 others, and the burning and destruction of dozens of homes and vehicles, while the IDF closed the town for a week.

Video footage of one attack showed settlers attacking Palestinians with axes and stones. Several people were wounded, some of them seriously. In other videos from the area, IDF soldiers were filmed apparently dancing with settlers instead of stopping or apprehending them.

On Tuesday, settlers assaulted an elderly man while ploughing his land in Urif, south of Nablus.

The official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, said that Yitzhar settlers attacked the elderly Daoud Al-Safadi, in the eastern region of the town, after which he was then arrested by the IDF, which intervened to protect the settlers.

Daghlas added that other residents confronted the settlers, who attacked their houses amidst heavy gunfire and tear gas canisters.

About 100 settlers stormed the town of Kifl Haris, north of Salfit, under the protection of the the IDF, chanting racist slogans.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the settler attacks on Huwara, suggesting the IDF was in league with those attacking the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Palestinian experts told Arab News that if the settler violence continues it could lead to a third intifada.

Palestinian Liberation Organization Executive Committee member Wasel Abu Yousef told Arab News that what is happening is a distribution of roles between the IDF and settlers to attack the Palestinians in response to the calls of extremist government ministers in the Israeli government, such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has controversially called for the eradication Huwara.

“When it comes to arming the settlers with tens of thousands of weapons and giving them the green light to attack the Palestinians and storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on their religious holidays, all of this falls within the context of an escalation of violence against the Palestinians, their sanctities and property, which will drag the region into a religious war and a third intifada,” Abu Yousef told Arab News.

He added that the Palestinians have no choice but to defend their dignity, land, homes, and sanctities, whatever the cost.

Younis Arar, head of the Anti-Settlement and Wall Commission’s international relations unit, told Arab News that high-ranking IDF officers operating in the West Bank are settlers, and the IDF has no orders to prevent settler attacks against Palestinians and their property.

“The Palestinians have no solution but to protect themselves by themselves because the world will only give us statements of condemnation, and this will not benefit us and will not stop the upcoming attacks,” Arar told Arab News.

The Palestinians have formed committees of young volunteers to alert the residents of villages and towns of impending settlers attacks, so far with only limited success.

The Palestinian Authority stressed that the most recent attack in Huwara on Monday reinforced what the PA leadership has consistently called for — that the international community commit to practical measures to ensure that the Israeli government is compelled to stop such illegal activities.

