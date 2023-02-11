EU member states, Norway and Switzerland renew call for ‘fair and transparent’ probe into Beirut blast — statement

BEIRUT: European Union member states, Norway and Switzerland on Friday urged Lebanese stakeholders to allow a “fair and transparent” probe into the Beirut port blast and refrain from “all acts of interference.”
The EU member states and the Swiss and Norwegian missions expressed in a joint statement grave concern about the current situation in Lebanon.
“We call on the Parliament to urgently elect a President who will unite the Lebanese people in the national interest, as a first step to restore the ability of the Lebanese state institutions to make decisions, both on the administrative and political level,” they said.
Kuwait Red Crescent Society signs $5m cooperation deal to aid Syrian earthquake victims
Food, medical assistance and tools for building shelters are essential elements of the agreement, according to the organization’s chairman
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
KUWAIT: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society on Friday finalized a $5m international cooperation deal to help Syrian victims of the devastating earthquake in southern Turkiye this week that also hit parts of northern Syria.
The deal was reached with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Qatar Red Crescent Society, KRCS chairman Hilal Al-Sayer told the Kuwait News Agency.
Food, medical assistance and tools for building shelters are essential elements of the agreement, he said, to help provide urgent humanitarian aid to those affected by the earthquake. He added that the deal reflects his organization’s commitment to the directives of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s emir, who had called for immediate assistance to victims of the quake. So far, KRCS has sent 90 tons of aid, officials said.
Leaked recordings reveal IRGC soldiers’ ‘doubt and confusion’ over protest crackdown
The IRGC has brutally cracked down on the demonstrations that have swept Iran
Updated 18 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are feeling “doubt and confusion” after nearly six months of anti-regime protests, senior officers have said.
Compounding this sense of frustration is their pay, The Times reported on Friday. The salaries of IRGC soldiers are a quarter of their counterparts in Lebanon’s Hezbollah forces, Iran’s most powerful Middle East proxy, according to sources.
The IRGC has brutally cracked down on the demonstrations that have swept Iran following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September last year, for not wearing her hijab correctly.
The crackdown has seen 528 civilians killed and tens of thousands imprisoned.
Some 70 IRGC soldiers have died during the unrest, The Times said.
Adding to the force’s frustration, sources say, is the fact salaries paid to IRGC soldiers are a quarter of those granted to their Lebanese counterparts in Hezbollah.
Documents seen by The Times show a guard earns $300 a month, while average pay in Hezbollah is around $1,300.
With the Iranian economy under huge strain, inflation has exacerbated the problem, and a source told The Times: “While Hezbollah militants get richer, the Iranian public is hitting rock bottom.
“It is a painful difference for the IRGC forces who have been on the front line for all these months. They feel undervalued and underpaid.”
Gen. Qassem Qureshi, deputy commander of the Basij paramilitary, a religious militia within the IRGC, told journalists that “a huge fraction of the revolutionary forces on the streets are experiencing doubt and confusion,” leaked recordings revealed.
Morteza Abbaszadeh, an Iranian defense reporter, said: “These young men were simply seeking stable jobs, but many of them could never have imagined this is what they were getting themselves into.
“They live in isolated housing so they conceal what they are really doing from their families, who prefer to believe they are away performing duties such as guarding critical installations such as power plants and governors’ offices.”
Despite running businesses worth billions of dollars, ranging from oil and gas to construction, the way IRGC money is spent is not made available to the public.
Mardo Sorghum, an economic analyst, said: “Nobody knows where all this proxy funding such as Hezbollah comes from, the weapons research, the money going to Iraq and Syria.
“It’s all hidden from the budget and, in turn, the Iranian people.”
Egypt’s pharaonic treasure trove of Saqqara still holds secrets waiting to be unlocked
Archaeologists working at the necropolis recently discovered the oldest complete mummy laced with gold
Excavation work uncovered tombs dating back to the Old Kingdom, indicating the presence of a huge cemetery
Updated 10 min 23 sec ago
Nada Shaker
CAIRO: More than a hundred years after the discovery of the Tomb of Tutankhamun archaeologists working at Egypt’s ancient sites are still making stunning discoveries, including the unveiling in January of a gold-laced mummy.
Dr. Zahi Hawass, the famed Egyptian archaeologist and former minister of state for antiquities affairs, recently announced a number of important new finds at Saqqara necropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage site south of the capital Cario.
“One of the major discoveries we made here was the sealed sarcophagus we found in a room deep inside a shaft that was 10 meters deep. It weighs almost three to four tons,” Hawass said announcing the finds.
“To see a mummy dated to the Old Kingdom in a good condition, this means it is really a good discovery. From the Old Kingdom we have one mummy of a king and it is shown inside the Imhotep Museum here in Saqqara, and other mummies that belong to the Old Kingdom are in a very bad condition unfortunately.”
Many stone and plaster vessels and artifacts were found around the sarcophagus. When it was examined, it was found to be completely sealed with mortar, just as the ancient Egyptians had left it 4,300 years ago. It was inscribed with the name Hekashepes.
“Most of the archaeological discoveries we find are most probably stolen and incomplete, but this time the discovery is considered to be complete. The well is completely sealed,” Ali Abu Dasheesh, an Egyptian archeologist and a member of the excavation team, told Arab News.
“Also, the gold leaf covering the mummy indicates that the kings that were living at that time were rich.”
While some news outlets have described the discovery as the oldest known Egyptian mummy, that claim has been refuted. Hawass has since clarified to Live Science it is “the oldest complete mummy covered with gold.”
This does not undermine the discovery in any way. In addition to the layers of gold around him, the mummy wore a band on his head and a bracelet on his chest, signifying that he was a man of great wealth, Hawass told CNN.
The vast burial site at the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis, where the latest discoveries were made, is home to more than a dozen pyramids, animal graves and old Coptic monasteries.
The finds were made in the Gisr El-Mudir district, 24 km southwest of Cairo, in an area known as the Great Enclosure. The site is located a few hundred meters from the Buried Pyramid and the Step Pyramid of Djoser — the oldest stone pyramid complex dating back to the Third Dynasty (2667-2448 B.C.).
Among the recent discoveries were several tombs dating back to the Fifth and Sixth Dynasties.
The largest of these tombs belonged to Khnumdjedef, the last king of the Fifth Dynasty, decorated with scenes of daily life, with the original colors beautifully preserved.
The second largest tomb appears to have belonged to Meri, who was a priest, the pharaoh’s appointed “secret keeper” — a priestly title held by a senior palace official bestowing the power and authority to perform special religious rituals — and assistant to the commander of the great royal palace.
Another of the discoveries was a tomb for a priest in the pyramid complex of King Pepi I, which contained nine beautiful statues.
One represents a man and his wife holding his right leg and their daughter holding a goose. Another represents servants, while one depicts a woman baking. The expedition did not find any inscriptions that might identify the owners of these statues.
Archaeologies also found a false door near the site where the statues were discovered. The owner of the false door was named Messi (meaning “newborn” in old Egyptian), indicating Messi may have been the owner of the nine statues.
FASTFACTS
Saqqara contains ancient burial grounds of royalty, serving as the necropolis for the ancient Egyptian capital, Memphis.
Located 30 km south of Cairo in Giza governorate, Saqqara contains the Pyramid of Djoser and a number of mastaba tombs.
Saqqara remained an important complex for non-royal burials and cult ceremonies for more than 3,000 years.
The false door is considered a connection point between the tomb and the mummy itself.
Ancient Egyptians believed the spirits of those entombed would leave their burial chamber at sunrise and return at sunset. The door thereby acts as a gateway, with the mummy usually placed behind the door to allow the spirit easy access.
A fourth tomb is thought to have belonged to a judge and writer named Fetek. There were also several statues appearing to represent Fetek, located next to an offering table and a coffin containing his mummified remains.
The Saqqara archaeological region still holds many secrets waiting to be unlocked, according to Hawass.
“The excavation work of the joint mission with the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities discovered tombs dating back to the era of the Old Kingdom, which indicates the presence of a huge cemetery with many important tombs,” he said.
“We made major important discoveries in Saqqara. If you visit the Egyptian Museum, you will find a lot of the displayed statues for kings and individuals were discovered in Saqqara. My dream now is to discover the pyramid complex of King Houni, the last king in the Third Dynasty.”
Saqqara’s discoveries came just days after new findings near the southern city of Luxor. The Supreme Council of Antiquities reported the discovery of several burial sites from the New Kingdom era, dating from 1800 B.C. to 1600 B.C., in addition to the ruins of an ancient Roman city.
Archaeologists found residential buildings, towers and what they described as metal workshops, containing pots, tools and Roman coins.
Not all of Egypt’s latest discoveries are new finds. Recent digital scans of a mummy held in storage since 1916 have revealed secrets that had remained hidden for millennia.
Buried some 2,300 years ago, the mummy was uncovered at a southern Egypt cemetery and stored, undisturbed, in the basement of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo ever since.
Researchers used CT scans to learn more about the teen in a process known as “digital unwrapping.” Scientists say the boy was buried with a trove of 49 protective amulets, many of which are made of gold, earning him the nickname “Golden Boy.”
Elsewhere, archaeologists recently discovered a cache of 2,500-year-old mummified crocodiles near an undisturbed tomb at Qubbat Al-Hawa, a necropolis on the western bank of the Nile River, offering fresh perspectives on animal mummification practices.
In October 2020, a huge archeological discovery was made in Saqqara, which included 59 colorful wooden coffins were found inside burial wells, in addition to dozens of statues, amulets and other treasures.
“We documented this discovery and other ones and they will be revealed in a documentary film that will be aired on Netflix soon,” Abu Dasheesh told Arab News.
The latest archeological discoveries form a key component of Egypt’s attempts to revive its tourism industry after years of political unrest and the travel bans and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sector had started to recover from the pandemic, but was hit again by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Along with Russia, Ukraine is a major source of tourists visiting the North African nation.
According to official figures, Egypt’s tourism industry accounts for 10 percent of GDP and about two million jobs.
The government’s plans — the crown jewel of which is the long-delayed inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum at the foot of the pyramids in Giza — aim to draw in 30 million tourists a year by 2028, up from 13 million before the pandemic.
Covering a site of almost 500,000 square meters, the new museum will house more than 100,000 artifacts from Egypt’s rich past, dating from prehistory through pharaonic times to the Greek and Roman periods.
‘We should stick together,’ says Turkiye earthquake survivor in message of hope
Sahin lost his grandfather and grandmother in the disaster
Sahin had to undergo treatment in the intensive care unit of the Mustafa Kemal Research Hospital in Hatay
Updated 14 min 46 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: A 19-year-old university student who survived the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye on Monday has told Arab News that the disaster serves as a reminder to enjoy every moment in life.
Mert Sahin was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building after 35 hours by a team of specialists, and after hearing the voice of his uncle and using his cellphone to reveal his location.
The team was provided the necessary equipment from local shops, including generators, diggers and concrete breakers.
Sahin lost his grandfather and grandmother in the disaster as he was staying in their home in Antakya, which was on the second floor of an old five-story building.
He was awake when the earthquake struck the region, watching an Amazon Prime series on his phone, which meant he stayed alert and attempted to wake up others in the house, he told Arab News.
He waited for the quake to finish by lying on the bed.
He said: “This earthquake reminded me once again that helping people, enjoying every moment in life, and respecting others are the greatest virtues in the world.”
Sahin had to undergo treatment in the intensive care unit of the Mustafa Kemal Research Hospital in Hatay.
He said: “We had to wait a long time before an ambulance came because no vehicle could enter the city because of the destroyed roads and collapsed buildings on the avenues.”
Sahin, a student of mechanical engineering at Yildiz Technical University, had traveled to Antakya to attend the funeral of a relative, and was planning to return to Izmir on Tuesday.
His waist was crushed by a stone column and he suffered spine damage when the building collapsed.
He said: “Yesterday I began moving my right foot; now it is the turn of my left.
“I’m aware of how much we should care for our health and life. We should stick with each other, life is so short and unpredictable.
“I’m thankful to everyone who took care of my health and the messages from social media, even though they don’t know me at all. It is so precious.”
Sahin has pledged to keep the memories alive of his loved ones who perished in the earthquake.
He also urged authorities to provide opportunities in the wake of the disaster to trained engineers around the country to help rebuild the region.
Several local people told Arab News that Antakya and Hatay were “finished” following the collapse of buildings on Monday, and amid the earthquakes which have killed more than 22,000 people in Turkey and Syria.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the quake as the “disaster of the century,” and has said that the authorities’ response was not as quick as the government expected.
Some 80 countries from around the world have so far sent humanitarian aid and financial assistance to Turkiye.
The US has announced that it will provide $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to both Turkiye and Syria.
US European Command has also begun to coordinate relief, medical, and water supplies from Incirlik Air Base to support Turkiye’s rescue efforts, while one of the country’s aircraft carriers has been positioned closer to the country in case it is required.
The heroic efforts of national and international teams have brought hope to anxious citizens, but hypothermia and cold weather conditions remain a big concern.
Rescue efforts are now concentrating on wreckage from which any noise can be heard. A mother and her 10-day-old baby were saved on Friday after four days of being trapped in rubble.
Syrian refugees in Lebanon mourn relatives lost in quake
Civil Defense member returning from disaster zone says: ‘Entire cities destroyed, we helped save survivors’
Updated 10 February 2023
NAJIA AL-HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Syrian refugees in the Lebanese town of Arsal have set up a special meeting point to accept condolences for the loss of relatives who died in the earthquake that struck Syria and neighboring Turkiye.
The town’s refugee community lost at least 72 relatives in the quake, according to the latest count they received on Friday,
Among the victims were some who had sought refuge in Arsal and spent years in its camps before recently returning and settling in the town of Jenderes, near Aleppo.
“The disaster is overwhelming; every day we learn of new deaths,” said Abu Fayrouz, a Syrian refugee in Arsal.
Fayrouz told Arab News: “I lost my daughter and her two sons. Half of our families were displaced from the countryside of Homs and the countryside of Qusayr. Some fled to Lebanon 11 years ago and some moved north to the countryside of Aleppo.”
Most of the victims were from the Bakkar, Sattouf, Radwan, Al-Abed and Yassin families, he said.
“We keep receiving pictures so we can identify the bodies. Our phone galleries are filled with photos of corpses.
“Those who survived were transferred to different hospitals and we are doing our best to reunite families,” said the refugee.
Abu Fayrouz said that his aunt was buried alive under the rubble. Rescuers could hear her voice, but by the time they reached her, it was too late.
Her daughter, son-in-law, and their children were found dead next to her.
Abu Mohammed, an official in one of the refugee camps in Arsal, said: “Among the dead are young men from the Sattouf family who had sought refuge in Arsal and left after the battle in the outskirts of Arsal between the army and the terrorists.”
The family died under the rubble of buildings that collapsed in Jenderes, he said.
A young couple from the Karzoun family who recently returned to Syria from Arsal were also killed in the quake, said the official.
Refugees in Lebanon feel fortunate to be sheltering in tents, even in the freezing conditions.
One refugee said: “I feel like we are being pampered here, and I have no right to complain when I see the buildings that have collapsed over my people in my country.”
Mohammed added: “We asked everyone in the camp if they could donate items of clothes, foodstuffs, and money. We are trying to find a mechanism to get aid to our families in Syria.”
Abu Ahmed Saiba, an activist speaking on behalf of the refugees, said there were 50 victims from the eastern town of Al-Buwaydah alone.
They sought refuge in the countryside of Aleppo during the war, and died in the earthquake, he said.
Saiba added: “It is a great tragedy and our heart is with every Syrian, whether from the regime’s supporters or the opposition.”
He said the earthquake was a disaster that affected everyone alike, adding that there is “no time for political loyalties now.”
“It is shameful that our political leadership considers us terrorists, and aid is allocated based on that, according to the news we are receiving,” said Saiba.
Lebanon mobilized all its relief and humanitarian agencies to provide assistance to the Syrian people.
Appeals are on social media are urging people to donate clothes, baby formula and blankets.
Pro-Syrian Lebanese parties directed relief convoys to Tartous.
On Friday, a Lebanese relief team returned after joining search-and-rescue operations in the Turkish region of Kahramanmaras for three days.
The team included members of the engineering regiment in the Lebanese army, the Red Cross, the Civil Defense, and the Beirut Fire Brigade.
Youssef Mallah, a member of the Civil Defense, told Arab News: “One cannot find the words to describe what we saw. Only tears can express the magnitude of this tragedy. Entire cities were destroyed. We were working in temperatures of minus 20 C at night and 5 degrees in the morning.”
He added: “Our relief mission in the first 72 hours was help search for survivors. Foreign teams were passing in front of the destroyed buildings, putting Xs on the building, and leaving.
“Based on our experience in Lebanon, we knew to support the building with wooden poles and search inside for survivors.
“People started running toward us, asking us to help pull their families from under the rubble. They trusted us and we were able to help save survivors.”
Speaking about the reason for the team’s return to Lebanon, Mallah said: “The rules dictate that the percentage of survivors declines after 72 hours, but only God knows.”
He added: “We will rest for a while and we will join the mission in Syria. If they need us back in Turkiye, we will return.”
A similar Lebanese search-and-rescue mission in the Syrian city of Jableh continued its work for the fourth consecutive day, the Lebanese Army Command said.
A ministerial delegation from Hezbollah and its allies was fiercely criticized for visiting Damascus on Wednesday and meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Many Lebanese said this visit was not approved by the Cabinet, accusing the delegation of exploiting humanitarian circumstances to bridge the political divide between Lebanon and the Syrian regime.