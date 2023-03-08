You are here

Jordan's Princess Iman wears Queen Rania's wedding belt for pre-marriage party

Jordan’s Princess Iman wears Queen Rania’s wedding belt for pre-marriage party
Queen Rania of Jordan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the family’s preparations for Princess Iman bint Abdullah II’s pre-wedding henna party. (Composite/Instagram)
Arab News

Jordan’s Princess Iman wears Queen Rania’s wedding belt for pre-marriage party

Jordan’s Princess Iman wears Queen Rania’s wedding belt for pre-marriage party
Arab News

DUBAI: Queen Rania of Jordan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the family’s preparations for Princess Iman bint Abdullah II’s pre-wedding henna party.

The queen posted a picture of herself adjusting a gold-and-white belt around her daughter’s waist. It was the same belt Queen Rania wore for her own wedding to King Abdullah II in 1993.

In the picture, the queen is wearing a casual black T-shirt and khaki trousers, while the bride-to-be is dressed in an embroidered white dress by Jordanian Palestinian fashion designer Reema Dahbour.

"Finishing touches before Iman’s Henna party tonight,” the queen wrote on Instagram.

The princess and her fiancé, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, will wed on March 12. 

“The countdown has begun and preparations have started for the Jordanian Royal wedding this weekend,” the designer posted on Instagram. “Queen Rania is putting the final touches of the bridal henna party look for Princess Iman, who will be wearing @reemadahbour design in her pre-wedding celebrations. We can’t wait to see the final look!” 

Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan while Thermiotis is a managing partner at a New York based Venture Capital fund. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994, but is of Greek descent, according to Hello magazine. 

Saudi arts organization hosts 4-day Japanese cultural festival

Saudi arts organization hosts 4-day Japanese cultural festival
Updated 07 March 2023
Afshan Aziz

Saudi arts organization hosts 4-day Japanese cultural festival

Saudi arts organization hosts 4-day Japanese cultural festival
  • Through the Hayy Matsuri program, visitors experienced performances, cosplay, food tastings, arts and crafts, languages, and knowledge exchange
  • Shimmura Izuru: Festival serves as an opportunity to learn the excellence of Japan and contribute to strengthening the bond through trust and friendship among both nations
Updated 07 March 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: A Saudi arts organization recently hosted a four-day cultural festival to showcase Japanese tradition, language, and art.

Art Jameel in collaboration with the Consulate General of Japan in Jeddah staged Hayy Matsuri, a cultural and educational community event and market, at the Red Sea port city’s Hayy Jameel complex.

Sara Al-Omran, deputy director of Art Jameel, said: “Art Jameel has the commitment to support artists and creative communities through contemporary and relevant projects such as Hayy Matsuri.

“Through developing this program with creatives across the region who are interested in Japanese arts and culture, we ensured Hayy Jameel remains for everyone and reaffirmed our core mission of cross-pollination between different creative endeavors.”

She noted that through the Hayy Matsuri program, visitors experienced performances, cosplay, food tastings, arts and crafts, languages, and knowledge exchange.

“This was a program developed by the creatives of this region who responded to an open call to participate in our inaugural festival,” Al-Omran added.

Speaking at the event, Shimmura Izuru, consul general of Japan in Jeddah, said: “The Kingdom has been experiencing a lot of changes across the vital fields and societies including cultural activities.

“This festival serves as an opportunity to learn the excellence of Japan and contribute to strengthening the bond through trust and friendship among both nations.

“There has been a social acceptance from the younger Saudi generation for our culture. I hope events like these will further enhance their interests and that several other activities can be included to promote Japanese culture.”

The program included tea-ceremony and origami demonstrations, Japanese calligraphy, flower arranging, musical cosplay and traditional dance performances, film screenings, authentic cuisine, arts and craft workshops, and anime.

A daily community market offered a taste of Japan inspired by traditions.

Satoe Bamofleh, founder of online Japanese language school Hanamru, was promoting courses to Arabic speakers.

“There has been a general increase in interest and demand for Japanese language skills by Saudi youngsters. Through this platform, I could reach out to many people and give them a chance to experience a new culture,” Bamofleh said.

Running alongside the festival, Hayy Matsuri: at the Cinema presented iconic and genre-defining films by world-renowned directors such as Hirokazu Kore-eda, author of poignant family chronicles and recipient of the Palme d’Or award at the 71st Cannes Film Festival where he built an intimate body of work, highlighting the mundane lives of ordinary people.

In addition, the program featured anime, a genre at the heart of Japanese film practices, presenting the work of acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Makoto Shinkai who emerged as one of anime’s leading visionary directors.

Festival audiences were introduced to his earlier work with the 2004 science fiction film “The Place Promised in Our Early Days,” and “5 Centimeters per Second” from 2007.

Zohra Ait El-Jamar, Hayy Cinema senior manager, told Arab News: “Cinema in general offers this window to the world which helps us better understand other cultural practices and differences. But it also helps us apprehend certain geographical contexts and be more understanding of shifting environments.

“Hayy Matsuri is a great opportunity to build this comprehension with Kore-eda films in particular, where his filmography touches the sensitive topic of family ties which is a universal subject.”

Hayy Matsuri’s movie program also included the 2021 Japanese-Saudi cultural collaboration “The Journey” directed by Kobun Shizuno, a critical fusion showcasing the rich culture of Saudi Arabia viewed through the stylings of Japanese animation.

Topics: Art Jameel Hayy Matsuri Sara Al-Omran Japan Shimmura Izuru

REVIEW: 'Next in Fashion' brings back the real to reality TV

REVIEW: ‘Next in Fashion’ brings back the real to reality TV
Updated 07 March 2023
Tamara Turki

REVIEW: ‘Next in Fashion’ brings back the real to reality TV

REVIEW: ‘Next in Fashion’ brings back the real to reality TV
  • Show’s compassion signals end of the era of scathing competition judges
  • Gigi Hadid starring as co-host is another celebratory win for Arab heritage
Updated 07 March 2023
Tamara Turki

LONDON: Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” is back for a second season, starring American supermodel Gigi Hadid and British TV personality Tan France as co-hosts.

The reality show, which aired on March 3, features 12 promising designers competing in weekly design challenges to win $200,000 and a chance to debut their collection on e-commerce platform Rent the Runway.

 

 

The new season boasts an ensemble of fashion royalty appearing alongside France and Hadid as guest judges.

It features A-list designers, such as Donatella Versace, Isabel Marant and Olivier Rousteing, as well as powerful dressers, including Bella Hadid, Emma Chamberlain and Hailey Bieber.

The lineup certainly supports the title’s authority on future trends in the industry.

Producers have avoided chaos and drama, while showmanship is replaced with sportsmanship.

Rather than being pitted against one another, contestants cheer on their fellow designers and exit with grace after being eliminated.

 

 

The judges display a compassionate model of mentorship, offering emotional support along the journey.

“Next in Fashion” signals the end of the era of brutality and scathing criticism pioneered by Simon Cowell, Gordon Ramsay and Tyra Banks, and returns viewers to a time when reality TV was still very much organic.

It is both interesting and aesthetically pleasing to see the shifting synergy between designers’ signature fashion styles translated onto the runway.

Artistry and innovation appear to exert the most influence on the judges’ decisions. However, as the battle boils down to the brightest visionaries, the details in construction could make or break a designer’s position in the competition.

 

 

For Hadid, who often displays pride in her Palestinian heritage, the show is an opportunity to become better acquainted with her humor, charisma and warmth. It is yet another win for the Arab community, as we celebrate a face proudly representing us.

The show’s only flaw is that all its contestants are based in the US, while its first season included an array of international designers. This was an unexpected move given that the show’s previous winner, Minju Kim, is from South Korea.

And while launching the winner’s collection on a rental e-commerce platform makes it more accessible and affordable for viewers, this too is only the case if you live in the US.

Despite its overall triumph, this season was out of step with the wider pool of talent creating what’s ‘Next in Fashion,’ and out of reach with its global audience who might want to wear it.

 

Topics: Gigi Hadid Next in Fashion Netflix

Singer Rina Sawayama shows off Ashi Studio gown at 'John Wick' premiere in London

Singer Rina Sawayama shows off Ashi Studio gown at ‘John Wick’ premiere in London
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Singer Rina Sawayama shows off Ashi Studio gown at ‘John Wick’ premiere in London

Singer Rina Sawayama shows off Ashi Studio gown at ‘John Wick’ premiere in London
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British Japanese singer Rina Sawayama showed off a silver gown by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Paris-based label Ashi Studio, at the London premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4” on Monday.

The “This Hell” singer opted for a beaded column gown from the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection titled “Moon and Dust,” which was unveiled on the sidelines of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashi Studio (@ashistudio)

The creations included glitzy gowns that mirror the sparkling night sky. Some of his new ensembles had voluminous, structured fabric around the waist and shoulders.   

The dresses came in white, beige and black hues.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashi Studio (@ashistudio)

He treated fans who were not able to attend the presentation to a 14-minute video of the show published on his website.   

At the time, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission Burak Cakmak said in a released statement: “Mohammed Ashi is a leader of Saudi fashion and his creative force has made an invaluable contribution to Saudi’s fashion zeitgeist as the country undergoes a cultural transformation.

“Projected to grow to more than $32bn by 2025, Saudi’s fashion scene is being led by local brands and emerging designers,” he added. “We are proud to support Ashi’s Paris show, and continue to support Saudi designers having launched the second edition of the Saudi 100 Brands mentorship program in 2022.”

Topics: Ashi Studio

Behind the scenes at Paris Fashion Week with breakout Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair  

Behind the scenes at Paris Fashion Week with breakout Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair  
Updated 07 March 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

Behind the scenes at Paris Fashion Week with breakout Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair  

Behind the scenes at Paris Fashion Week with breakout Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair  
Updated 07 March 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

DUBAI: From the Elie Saab runway to the LVMH prize cocktail party and the Aquazzura event on Monday night, Paris Fashion Week has kept Amira Al-Zuhair on her toes. This season, the up-and-coming Saudi model walked three shows in Milan, the Elie Saab show in Paris and also flew back to Milan to shoot a project for Prada.  

Arab News caught up with the model, who was born to a French mother and a Saudi father, to get a glimpse of her life behind the scenes and how she keeps up with the beautiful chaos of fashion week.

“Fashion week can get hectic — but not in a bad way — it’s what I do and something that I enjoy. I like this time because I get to meet the designers and see the collections — it’s very exciting,” she said.  

She explained that castings and fittings occur three to four days before the show. 

“Fittings take longer than casting because you have to try a few looks on, see what fits you, and do a little walk. The team then decides on the appropriate hairstyle with the look you’ve been assigned,” Al-Zuhair said. Then there’s the actual show day, where the call time is typically four hours before the show, which includes hair and makeup and rehearsals.  

“If you have multiple looks in the show, you have a minute or two max to change into the second outfit in between the show. For Elie Saab, I had two looks — which is the maximum — it’s almost impossible to do more than that,” she explained.   

During fashion weeks, her days can start at 5 a.m. and go on till 11 p.m. if she has events to attend.  

“You have to be extremely organized with your schedule,” she explained. “Logistically, you have to ensure that all your outfits are ready and your cars (are) ready to take you from one place to another. 

“This time, it was a bit less stressful because I only did one show in Paris as I traveled back to Milan for the Prada campaign. But for example, I did five shows for couture week last season. When you have more shows, you need to be really disciplined as every minute counts. So, imagine five shows, five castings and fittings!”  

To unwind, Al-Zuhair opts for activities like swimming and running, which she said clear her head and give her peace of mind.  

“It’s also important to spend time with family. It’s always a pleasure to get together and laugh with them – this is how I destress during fashion week,” the model added.     

Topics: Paris Fashion Week Amira Al-Zuhair

Sotheby's to launch its first jewelry series with part-Lebanese designer Nadine Ghosn 

Sotheby’s to launch its first jewelry series with part-Lebanese designer Nadine Ghosn 
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Sotheby’s to launch its first jewelry series with part-Lebanese designer Nadine Ghosn 

Sotheby’s to launch its first jewelry series with part-Lebanese designer Nadine Ghosn 
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Sotheby’s on Tuesday announced it will launch its first-ever jewelry series this month and the first guest designer to exhibit her creations is Brazilian Lebanese designer Nadine Ghosn.  

The event will take please on March 13 in Dubai.  

“I’m thrilled to be the first guest designer to Sotheby’s Modern & Contemporary Jewellery Series and to launch it officially in Dubai,” said the award-winning designer, whose A-list clients include Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Ariana Grande.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by [NGFJ] (@nadineghosnjewelry)

“It is my very first time exhibiting in the Middle East, and it is truly exciting — as is the unveiling of my new collection Youtensils,” Ghosn said in a statement.  

Ghosn’s collection, along with some of her most famous fine jewelry pieces, will be available for in-person shopping for three days at Sotheby’s Dubai and will be on Sotheby’s website for a month. 

The designer launched her brand in 2016.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by [NGFJ] (@nadineghosnjewelry)

In a previous interview with Arab News, Ghosn said that her love of accessories stems from her childhood, particularly when her father — the former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn — would return with gifts from his travels. In her teens, she recalls, “I always spent my money on jewelry. I couldn’t care less about what I was wearing but I would always accessorize it in a specific way.”  

Having majored in art and economics, Ghosn began her career in a New York consulting firm, followed by a rotational program at Hermès. Once she had gained a deeper understanding of craftsmanship, Ghosn turned down a major job offer to begin her own independent career path.  

Over the years, a number of celebrities have been spotted wearing Ghosn’s pieces. Beyoncé wore the tongue-in-cheek Shut Up earring cuff for her 35th birthday celebrations, and Karl Lagerfeld has sported the Can You Hear Me? headphones necklace.  

Topics: Nadine Ghosn Sotheby’s

