Call to arms: Foreign investors set sights on Saudi shooting sector

Call to arms: Foreign investors set sights on Saudi shooting sector
European academies and former world champions in sports have shown interest in the Saudi ‎market, including EG-CZ Academy. (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

  • Sports companies and former world champions are also showing increasing interest in the Kingdom
RIYADH: European and US investment groups specializing in the shooting sector have their sights set on the Saudi market.

Sports companies and former world champions are also showing increasing interest in the Kingdom, including EG-CZ Academy, which is operated by Eric Grauffel, the French sport pistol shooter and winner of eight International Practical Shooting Confederation handgun world titles.

The academy opened its ‎doors in the Kingdom in September 2022.

Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Abdullah, former president of the Saudi ‎Shooting Federation, told Arab News: “The Saudi market is one of the promising markets and is receiving increasing interest from companies specialized in the field of shooting, considering at the same time that Vision 2030 opens the way for investors to enter and achieve the standards of quality of life and the development of both the tourism and entertainment sectors.

“It is important to grant greater facilities in the sector to accommodate the interested and investors. We need to liberate the sector from some challenges, as the economic studies indicate that the shooting sector size exceeds SR32 billion ($8.5 billion) in the 13 Saudi regions through diversification in the fields of sports, entertainment, tourism and culture.”

The sector offers more than 10,000 job opportunities, along with events and activities that will help the Kingdom achieve its national targets, he said.

Spanish investors also plan to enter the Gulf market, including Saudi Arabia, in agreement with the government of Catalonia, and are discussing opportunities with representatives from the Dubai Multi Commodities Center.

In Saudi Arabia, the organization and licensing operations of the shooting market are divided between the Ministry of Interior and the Saudi Shooting Federation.

Last August, a pavilion at the International Saudi Falcon and Hunting Exhibition displayed rare and unique weapons to visitors.

The exhibition provided a platform to buy weapons via the Saudi Falcons Club’s website after fulfilling eligibility conditions. Arms sales totaled SR200 million ($53.2 million) through the sale of 110,000 weapons and ammunition.

Saudi fish farmer's secret to success in local water

Saudi fish farmer’s secret to success in local water
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi fish farmer who turned a hobby into a thriving business venture has revealed the secret to his success.

Mohammed Saleh Al-Suwaid took advantage of special water conditions in a part of the Kingdom’s Najran region to start breeding tilapia.

And almost five years on, production levels at his farm in Al-Harshaf village have reached an annual 40 tons, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Plentiful water supplies rich in ammonia near a large dam in Wadi Halal, gave Al-Suwaid the idea of building a small pond to experiment with tilapia cultivation and before long he had constructed more pools to increase production.

Initial he stopped producing fish in winter.

He said: “But I dug a pond in part of the farm located in the middle of the mountains, and the result was good.

“As production continued throughout the year, people began to take notice, and demand exceeded production due to the lack of fish in the area.”

In a bid to meet demand, Al-Suwaid converted his fish pools into one large pond with an oxygen tank. Output doubled and costs decreased as he was able to replace human labor with ducks to control the numbers of smaller fish.

He pointed out that his project had been supported with SR250,000 ($66,600) from the Agricultural Development Fund, and help and advice from the local branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

Al-Suwaid’s fish farm, which has views over the surrounding lakes and mountains, is now also popular with tourists.

Saudi pop star's world tour takes off in Riyadh, with next destination in Jeddah

Saudi pop star’s world tour takes off in Riyadh, with next destination in Jeddah
Updated 25 min 22 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

Riyadh: On Saturday night in Diriyah, cars drove along a seemingly abandoned, winding road with flight tickets, but they were not headed for an airport. Their destination was The Warehouse, a new venue by Jax District that was created to help artists connect with their audiences.

Singer-songwriter Molham came onto the Saudi music scene about four years ago, after leaving behind a lucrative but monotonous corporate job. Since then, he has garnered a loyal following on social media. Known exclusively in the Middle East and North Africa music scene by his first name, Molham is set this month to become the first Saudi artist to embark on a world tour in 2023 — with his first show landing perfectly in the heart of the Kingdom.

Describing his musical style, Molham told Arab News: “My sound is a blend of Arabic lyrics with Western melodies. I call it A-pop. There is some R&B; there are hints of pop and trap. There are hints of hip-hop. There is a lot of experimentation within it. And because there’s no blueprint, we have the privilege, responsibility and the freedom to make it what we want it to be. And it’s not easy.

“For my very first tour, the ‘Khayali Tour,’ which means ‘my imagination,’ we’re starting off in Riyadh, then we’re going to Cairo and Amman. I’m extremely excited to take the Saudi music we’ve been working on (abroad),” he said.

Eventgoers to Molham’s concert were handed authentic-looking red and white boarding passes, a unique touch that aimed to inspire in audience members a feeling of being transported to another place.

On the carefully curated experience of the concert, Molham said: “I love creating unique experiences for people that are coming out to spend their night with me. When somebody comes out to a show, they’re not just coming out to see the music, but they’re coming for the ambiance. They’re coming for the overall energy.”

The artist noted the personal sentiment behind concert tickets in the form of boarding passes: “I personally keep tangible things. I’ll keep the ticket from a flight or if I go to a particular event that I really enjoyed, I’ll keep memorabilia from that event. So, I wanted to create something unique and custom-made that my audience could keep. Something that is from the very first show of my very first tour that they can always remember.”

On concert day, Molham walked out on stage wearing a posh red leather jacket and slick black pants, a microphone in his hand and swagger for days. His charisma matched the crowd’s enthusiasm. His voice was smooth and his bursts of rap, flawless.

Molham performed a medley of fan favorites, many of which were released during the pandemic. His passionate delivery reverberated well in The Warehouse.

As a songwriter, Molham’s lyrics move seamlessly between Arabic and English. The messages in the songs are often wholesome, sometimes playful but always deeply emotional. He explores love in all its forms: self-love, love for family, painful love and everything in between.

The theme of the concert is important to Molham, as travel has been a constant in his life and has helped shape his identity and work ethic. After having spent his childhood in Canada, attended university in the US and lived out part of his adult years in the Emirates, making his tour about flights, or traveling in general, was all deliberate. He often writes his songs in airports and has come up with many of his ideas while in flight. 

Describing his love for traveling and airports with a warm smile on his face, Molham said: “I have spent a ridiculous amount of hours in airports, honestly. I’ve been lucky enough to travel a lot. So, it is all a core part of who I am and the experiences that I’ve had. The entire theme of the show, from the way that it starts to the way that it ends, is that we’re going on a journey. We’re going on a flight. So, it kicks off with an announcement.”

The announcement that opens the concert, reminiscent of an airport boarding call, was recorded by Molham’s father. Interestingly, Molham’s uncle voices the Prophet Muhammad’s travel supplication at the beginning of all Saudia flights.

Although the theme of the tour is personally inspiring to Molham, going on tour was not an easy decision. He said that there was “no blueprint to doing a tour like this in the region.”

Starting with two Saudi cities and then moving on to shows in Egypt and Jordan, Molham is hoping to maybe add Dubai and Khartoum to his list of performance destinations — a significant undertaking.

“The logistics around every city (are) extremely different. It’s very complex to put together a tour in the region because there’s no clear tour circuit. For instance, in the US there are venues in each city where they are used to having bands or performers do tours and stop by on certain dates. Tour culture is still being introduced here,” he said. 

Molham is emerging as an artist who faces the challenges before him while never sacrificing his creativity. He shared that he is also planning to release an EP this summer.

After the end of his first show, Molham stayed until the early morning hours to mingle with fans and those who waited in line to meet him. He was mindful that many were introduced to his music during quarantine, and this was their first opportunity to engage with him outside of their phones and in real life. It was special to him, too.

But the one fan he was most delighted to see was his mother, who surprised him by flying in from their hometown Jeddah. Throughout the set, she stood swaying to the beat, mouthing the words to the songs, her glistening eyes transfixed on stage. After the show, she told Arab News: “I had to be there. It’s his first tour!”

For details about tickets to Molham’s upcoming show in Jeddah on March 10, visit @molham on Instagram.

Saudi Cabinet praises Kingdom's participation in recent global summits

Saudi Cabinet praises Kingdom’s participation in recent global summits
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday held its weekly meeting, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at Irqah Palace in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the Council of Ministers praised the Kingdom’s recent participation in a number of global forums, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The crown prince briefed ministers on the content and outcomes of two meetings he held with the presidents of Eritrea and Mozambique, which reviewed relations and cooperation between the Kingdom and the east African countries.

The Cabinet also reviewed several regional and international issues, reiterating the commitment made by the Kingdom during the 40th meeting of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers to strengthen security cooperation, step up efforts to combat drug use, and address any issues that posed a threat to pan-Arab security.

In addition, discussions took place on Saudi Arabia’s participation at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, where emphasis was placed on the importance of taking collective action to address global challenges and foster dialogue and peace to make the world a safer and more prosperous place for all.

Members pointed out that the inauguration of the headquarters of the Regional Center for Climate Change in the Kingdom was a part of national and international initiatives to protect the environment and address climate issues in a way that builds the knowledge base required to encourage adaptation to climate change, reduce its effects, and achieve sustainability, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

The Cabinet hailed the first wave of projects supported by the Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Program, Shareek, totaling more than SR192 billion ($51.15 billion), affirming that the development represented a significant step toward the program’s goals of fostering private sector investment, boosting domestic content, and raising the country’s gross domestic product.

Ministers noted that Flag Day, which falls on March 11 this year, was an opportunity to highlight the significance of the national flag throughout the history of the Saudi state, beginning with its founding in 1727, as well as its importance as a symbol of cohesion, harmony, and national unity.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved an agreement to establish the Saudi-Algerian Supreme Coordination Council, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General’s Office and the Ministry of Justice of The Gambia.

It also approved an MoU for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information and Culture, and a memorandum of cooperation between the Saudi and Chinese education ministries to teach the Chinese language.

The ministers approved the Kingdom’s accession to the Convention for the Protection of Producers of Phonograms Against Unauthorized Duplication of their Phonograms.

Another MoU was passed between the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority and the Thai National Anti-Corruption Commission in the field of preventing and combating corruption, along with an agreement with the Yemeni government in the field of the works of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen inside Yemen.

The Cabinet gave the green light too for the establishment of a program to attract international companies to headquarter in the Kingdom under the supervision of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, and accrediting the two final accounts of the Madinah Region Development Authority for two previous fiscal years.

IHG Hotels and Resorts signs deal with Saudi Arabia to set up new city hotel

IHG Hotels and Resorts signs deal with Saudi Arabia to set up new city hotel
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City and IHG Hotels and Resorts have signed a management agreement to build a new Hotel Indigo within the Riyadh city.

The hotel, which will be located near the Irqah area along Wadi Hanifa, is set to open in 2025 and foundation works have already been completed.

It will add to IHG’s growth plans across various new developments aligned with Vision 2030’s tourism strategy.

In a statement, nonprofit city officials said: “The signing of a new Hotel Indigo in Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City is significant, as it is the first nonprofit city of its kind, set to be an incubator for youth and for local and international institutions supporting innovation, entrepreneurship, and future leaders.”

The hotel will be located next to the city’s Al-Mishraq Zone, and serve as a living laboratory to promote innovation, social life, creativity, and science and technology.

Guests will be able to take advantage of the city’s cultural experiences by using a pedestrian-only main street as part of a so-called 15-minute planning concept, with connections to cultural offerings as well as fine dining restaurants overlooking Wadi Hanifa and views of Riyadh’s city skyline.

“The city will deliver a platform to experiment with new products and technologies and will offer interactive retail environments providing customers with immersive experiences.

“The infrastructure will include a comprehensive mobility solution, supported by a sustainable cooling and shading system and the solution will become a prime example for modern and integrated urban transportation, while delivering a comfortable environment encouraging outdoor activities,” the statement added.

The new-build hotel will include 234 guestrooms and suites, as well as 138 serviced apartments, and will be situated 15 minutes from Riyadh city center and 10 minutes from the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Al-Turaif district in Diriyah, while also providing easy access to surrounding landscapes and iconic and innovative building structures.

It will also feature several dining options and other facilities, including four multi-purpose meeting spaces, a health club, and swimming pool.

Haitham Mattar, IHG’s managing director for India, the Middle East, and Africa, said: “We are delighted to partner with Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, a flourishing community of creative thinkers and innovative pioneers that will build the future of Saudi Arabia.

“The city is devoted to encouraging youth leadership for a better future in the Kingdom, and our partnership is a wonderful opportunity to continue our support for Saudi youth and Vision 2030.

“Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City is an ideal destination, as it represents a vast oasis within the city, and is close to the historical capital, Riyadh.”

He noted that the hotel would cater to guests visiting the city and “looking to experience its business innovation, recreational entertainment options, cultural learning opportunities, outdoor destinations, and various other unique activities.”

David Henry, chief executive officer of Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, said: “I am very pleased that IHG has selected our city for another world-class hotel offering that will be designed to provide a range of services that align with our youth-oriented focus.

“We are also delighted that the Ministry of Culture will oversee the inclusion of Saudi artwork in the hotel, thereby aligning with the missions of the foundation’s Misk Art Institute, and the Hotel Indigo brand.”

IHG, one of the world’s leading hotel companies and also known as the InterContinental Hotels Group, currently operates 37 hotels across five brands in Saudi Arabia, including the InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, and voco, with 31 hotels in the development pipeline set to open within the next three to five years.

KSrelief continue aid efforts in Yemen and Sudan

KSrelief continue aid efforts in Yemen and Sudan
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSrelief ) humanitarian efforts in Yemen, and Sudan continue to provide services to help people in need.
In Sudan the center distributed 470 aid packages to 2632 effected by the floods.
Meanwhile in Yemen, the agency signed an agreement with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) to kick start a project to re-enroll girls who dropped out of school in the governorates of Hadramout, Lahj, Al-Dhalea, Marib, Abyan, Hajjah and Socotra, as part of a grant from Saudi Arabia to support the education sector in Yemen.
The KSrelief mobile medical clinics have also continued to provide treatment services in Hajjah governorate, and in January the clinics served 2,558 patients with different health conditions.

