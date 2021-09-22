Princess Reham greets Saudi shooting team on return from successful 14th Asian Air Gun Championships

The Saudi Arabian national shooting team was greeted by Princess Reham bint Seif Al-Islam, Saudi Olympic Committee’s executive director of protocol and events, on its return from a successful participation at the 14th Asian Air Gun Championships 2021 in Kazakhstan.
After landing at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Monday, the squad was congratulated on winning several team and individual medals in the tournament, which was held at Shymkent Shooting Plaza from Sept. 9-20.
The Saudi participation at the championship ended with Safar Mohammed Al-Dossari winning silver in the individual 10m air pistol competition.
Earlier in the competition Al-Dossari, Atallah Nidaa Al-Anazi and Aqil Abdulhadi Al-Badrani came second to the host nation in the team 10m air pistol event.
Hussein Al-Harbi, Misfir Al-Ammari and Fayez Al-Anzi won bronze in the team 10m air rifle category.