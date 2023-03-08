You are here

  • Home
  • UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   

UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   

UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   
The increase was approved during a meeting of the Foundation's Project Finance Committee. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6eus9

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   

UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In order to enable entrepreneurs to take advantage of available opportunities and expand their projects, the Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurship has raised the value of funding to pilot projects from 2.5 million dirhams ($680,676) in 2022 to 6 million dirhams for the current year.  

This decision to raise the ceiling of direct financing by over 100 percent aligns with the objectives of the foundation, also known as Ruwad, in supporting the citizens of the emirate to enhance their contribution to the national economy.   

The increase was approved during a meeting of the foundation’s Project Finance Committee.   

Food and Agriculture Entrepreneurs Program launched 

Designed to help young participants hone their skills in managing agriculture and livestock projects, the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment has launched a Food and Agriculture Entrepreneurs Program.  

Set to be implemented from 2023 to 2025, the program forms part of the “Transformational Projects” initiative of the Council of Ministers. It offers an integrated system that enables its target audience to establish their own companies in the UAE agriculture sector.  

“The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is working to empower and encourage youth to play an active role in advancing the agriculture and livestock sectors, and to achieve national food security,” Minister of Climate Change and the Environment Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri said. 
She indicated that the ministry is working in collaboration with its strategic partners to empower young entrepreneurs in the fields of agriculture and food trade, develop their skills and train them to market their products.   

Facilities package for housing program borrowers rolled out 

To reduce the financial burdens of housing program borrowers, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in cooperation with the Central Bank of the UAE and in coordination with national banks, has started implementing a facilities package for them.  

According to Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, the housing facilities implemented under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program require borrowers to pay a down payment for their housing unit and raise the credit limit of borrowers from 50 to 60 percent. 

This is the debt burden ratio or the percentage that beneficiaries or customers can afford to pay in the form of monthly installments out of their total salary or any income from a known specific source, while the credit limit for retirees has been raised from 30 to 50 percent, so they can benefit from housing loans.  

Al Mazrouei stressed that the monthly deductions to housing loans are very low and do not exceed 16.75 percent of the total monthly income.  

ADIB seeks to issue $8bn in debt instruments 

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank is seeking to issue debt instruments worth $8 billion after the shareholders of the bank, listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, approved authorizing the bank’s board of directors for these issues. 
Shareholders authorized the board of directors to issue sukuk with a value not exceeding $3 billion within a year, according to the bank’s disclosure on Tuesday.  

The company’s shareholders have also authorized the board of directors in the extraordinary assembly to issue sukuk or other similar instruments that are not convertible into shares in a total amount not exceeding $5 billion, at the time specified by the board of directors. 

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah

Related

UAE In-Focus – Abu Dhabi’s Presight AI to raise over $495m in IPO 
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus – Abu Dhabi’s Presight AI to raise over $495m in IPO 
UAE in-focus: Over 7m single-use plastic bottles saved through Dubai Can initiative
Business & Economy
UAE in-focus: Over 7m single-use plastic bottles saved through Dubai Can initiative

Long-term sovereign sukuk issuance will settle at $80bn: Moody’s

Long-term sovereign sukuk issuance will settle at $80bn: Moody’s
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Long-term sovereign sukuk issuance will settle at $80bn: Moody’s

Long-term sovereign sukuk issuance will settle at $80bn: Moody’s
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Improved fiscal positions of energy-exporting issuers like Saudi Arabia will help stabilize long-term sovereign sukuk issuance at around $80 billion in 2023 and $80-$85 billion in 2024, according to credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service. 

­­­Supporting but lower hydrocarbon prices will continue to boost fiscal balances of energy-exporting sovereign sukuk issuers, with the majority of Gulf Cooperation Council region countries recording budget surpluses in 2023-2024. 

“Consequently, GCC issuance in 2023 will be mainly driven by governments' decisions to refinance or repay maturing sukuk using surplus funds,” said Alexander Perjessy, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody’s.

“We expect lower gross issuance from GCC to be broadly offset by higher volumes elsewhere, particularly in Indonesia, where domestic sukuk issuance dipped significantly last year,” he continued. 

Adding that after six years of Saudi Arabia accounting for the highest single share of long-term sovereign sukuk issuances, the credit rating agency expects Malaysia and Indonesia to make the largest contribution, reflecting larger sukuk refinancing needs, if marginally improving fiscal deficits. 

It also said that recently announced new government sukuk initiatives by the Kingdom and Egypt, provide a minor upside risk to their sukuk issuance forecasts. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia aims to introduce a domestic sukuk savings program for ordinary retail investors. 

However, a prolonged post-pandemic recovery was the primary driver of Southeast Asia's fiscal improvement last year, particularly in Indonesia, which posted the single highest reduction in gross sovereign sukuk issuance in 2022. 

In Saudi Arabia, sovereign sukuk issuance volumes fell 4 percent to $29.8 billion in 2022, with the vast majority – excluding $2.5 billion of dollar-denominated foreign sukuk – issued in the domestic market under the established regular issuance schedule.  

“Last year's issuance was significantly higher than what we had expected at the start of 2022. This is because the government opted to pre-fund some 2023 maturities in 2022 and conduct a liability management exercise by issuing sukuk, both of which we estimate added around $16 billion to Saudi Arabia's gross sovereign sukuk issuance,” Moody’s said. 

According to Moody’s, Saudi Arabia is expected to achieve a budget surplus of 0.8 percent of the gross domestic product in 2023, a relatively slight decrease from a surplus of 2.6 percent of the GDP in 2022, driven by continued strong hydrocarbon revenue. 

Moody’s also affirmed Saudi’s A1 credit rating with a stable outlook, mainly driven by the government’s fiscal policy effectiveness adding that the Kingdom’s non-oil private sector activity will remain strong.

Topics: Sukuk

Related

Moody’s upgrades Saudi Arabia growth forecasts in 2023 and 2024 
Business & Economy
Moody’s upgrades Saudi Arabia growth forecasts in 2023 and 2024 
Islamic Development Bank set to raise $2bn with sukuk 
Business & Economy
Islamic Development Bank set to raise $2bn with sukuk 

SAMA launches 3rd Joint Research Program on finance and economy 

SAMA launches 3rd Joint Research Program on finance and economy 
Updated 48 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

SAMA launches 3rd Joint Research Program on finance and economy 

SAMA launches 3rd Joint Research Program on finance and economy 
Updated 48 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has unveiled the third edition of its Joint Research Program to bring together academics, industry specialists and researchers for conducting economic-related research papers about the Kingdom.   

The program will cover four areas of study – macroeconomics, financial stability, financial sector, and other economic-related issues, according to the bank, also known as SAMA.  

It added that research teams should consist of a maximum of three researchers, and must include a representative from the bank and an economics specialist.   

Upon the completion of the admission process, SAMA will review all submitted research ideas and filter out the most proficient ones from each subject matter.   

The central bank noted that cash awards will be granted to the top research teams, while the three highest-ranking reports will obtain SAMA's award.   

Furthermore, the central bank’s Research Evaluation Committee will be handling the selection process.    

As for the program’s timeline, applications are expected to be sent by the end of April, teams are to be formed by the end of May, while research paper submissions are due by the end of November 2023.   

The program comes in line with SAMA's efforts to support economic development and realize the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.   

Saudi Arabia is witnessing rapid economic development on the back of significant growth in key sectors, making it one of the largest global economies and an active member of the G20.  

With a population of over 34 million, Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product reached SR2.6 trillion ($692.5 billion) with a 58.9 percent contribution from its non-oil sector, revealed the official data.   

Private sector contribution to the GDP reached 41.1 percent, trade surplus exceeded SR492.9 billion, whereas women’s participation in the labor market grew to an impressive 35.6 percent.   

In regards to the financial sector, the aggregate net profit of Saudi-listed banks rose 18 percent before zakat and tax to reach SR6.41 billion ($1.7 billion) in January as compared to SR5.41 billion a year earlier, official data showed. 

The monthly figures issued by SAMA showed the banks’ aggregate assets grew by nearly 12 percent year-on-year to SR3.61 trillion. 

According to the report, combined deposits rose by nearly 9 percent year-on-year to SR2.27 trillion in January. 

Lending to the private sector also jumped by almost 12 percent year-on-year to reach SR2.29 trillion in the aforementioned period.

Topics: Saudi SAMA Finance

Related

Update Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA
SAMA among Gulf central banks to mirror US Fed 25 bps interest rate hike  
Business & Economy
SAMA among Gulf central banks to mirror US Fed 25 bps interest rate hike  

Serco launches space division in Saudi Arabia

Serco launches space division in Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

Serco launches space division in Saudi Arabia

Serco launches space division in Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Serco, a UK-based transport, defense, and public services provider, has officially launched its Saudi space division, the company has announced.

The firm has been providing support services to the European Space Agency for over 40 years, assisting many of its significant interplanetary, Earth observation, and astronomical missions.

The company also has supported both civil and military space programs for the UK Ministry of Defense and the US Space Command.

In a show of its dedication to the Kingdom, Serco has appointed Amar Vora, who was previously working with the UK Space division to lead the space team in Saudi Arabia, a press release noted.

Vora has worked closely with several government agencies including ESA in various areas like solution development in space sustainability, earth observation, and space data services.

“In establishing our Saudi Space division, Serco will be bringing decades of experience and expertise to a region where capabilities might still be relatively new, but there is very much the potential and resources to quickly become one of the leading countries worldwide in the space industry,” said Phil Malem, CEO at Serco Middle East.

He added: “Amar Vora is a highly skilled member of our international space division and under his guidance we will be building a local division, with locally trained team members, that will support both the goals of the Saudi government and Saudi Space Commission within Vision 2030.”

Vora and his team will be prioritizing local hires and capacity building, offering training and robust career development programs for talents in the Kingdom.

He said the opportunities now present in Saudi Arabia’s space sector are “literally infinite.”

Vora added: “As a team, we are also very much looking forward to harnessing the capabilities and skill sets of local talents on the ground to achieve great things together.”

It was during an exclusive interview with Arab News in December that Serco’s Middle East CEO initially revealed his company’s plans to open a new space division in Saudi Arabia.

He said the move would “offer some highly innovative services for the first time in the region at a time when space-related technology, data, and science are now increasingly becoming part of the national agenda.”

Topics: Serco space

Related

Exclusive UK-based Serco plans to launch space division in Saudi Arabia in 2023
Business & Economy
UK-based Serco plans to launch space division in Saudi Arabia in 2023

GCC corporate companies to remain resilient amid slower growth in 2023: S&P Global

GCC corporate companies to remain resilient amid slower growth in 2023: S&P Global
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

GCC corporate companies to remain resilient amid slower growth in 2023: S&P Global

GCC corporate companies to remain resilient amid slower growth in 2023: S&P Global
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Corporate and infrastructure firms in the Gulf Cooperation Council region are expected to maintain a resilient performance in 2023 despite the looming threat of inflation, higher interest rates, less-accommodating debt capital markets and the possibility of an economic slowdown, according to a recent report by S&P Global. 

The US-based credit rating firm noted that the corporates and infrastructure issuers in the GCC will comfortably navigate through 2023, driven by stable earnings profiles, strong balance sheets, and healthy funding and maturity profiles. 

“Most companies exhibit a balanced debt composition with about half of their funding exposed to floating interest rates, and the rest based on fixed rates. However, a handful of companies have higher floating rate exposure, making them more vulnerable to further interest hikes, especially for those operating in cyclical industries that may suffer from economic headwinds,” said Tatjana Lescova, a credit analyst at S&P Global. 

S&P Global went on to note the operating performance of GCC companies accelerated in 2022 accompanied by positive rating actions, thanks to improvements in the regional oil and gas-based economies. 

“Seventy-five percent of our rating outlooks are stable, while over 20 percent are on a positive outlook, which reflects our expectations of resilience for the rated corporate and infrastructure issuers in 2023,” said the firm’s credit analyst Sapna Jagtiani. 

The agency further noted that the growth of gross domestic product in GCC countries is expected to slow down due to the oil product cut decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+. 

In October 2022, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, the equivalent of about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

According to S&P Global, Brent crude could average $90 per barrel in 2023, while it will slightly go down to $80 in 2024.

“Hydrocarbon prices in 2023 and 2024 should support intrinsic credit quality for the oil and gas sector in the region,” said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Rawan Oueidat. 

The report further pointed out that there will not be any significant negative impact on non-oil GDP and corporate sector performance in the GCC region, while inflation could affect profitability margins for some of the regional operators. 

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) S&P Global

Related

GCC GDP could hit $13tn by 2050 with green growth strategy: World Bank official 
Business & Economy
GCC GDP could hit $13tn by 2050 with green growth strategy: World Bank official 

Saudi Cabinet approves regional center for climate change 

Saudi Cabinet approves regional center for climate change 
Updated 08 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Cabinet approves regional center for climate change 

Saudi Cabinet approves regional center for climate change 
Updated 08 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: A Regional Center for Climate Change will be established in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom’s cabinet signed off on the plan as part of its initiatives to protect the environment.

During the meeting, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Irqah Palace in Riyadh, the cabinet announced that the focus of the center will be to build the knowledge base required to encourage adaptation to climate change, reduce its effects and achieve sustainability in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030, the  Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The cabinet also endorsed the first wave of projects supported by the Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Program, also known as Shareek. 

It said the program, worth over SR192 billion ($51.14 million), affirmed economic growth by fostering private-sector investment, boosting domestic content and raising the Kingdom’s gross domestic product. 

The cabinet’s recommendations also included launching the Saudi Program for Attracting International Companies Headquarters under the supervision of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. 

The council of ministers touched on the Kingdom’s participation at the recent G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, emphasizing the importance of taking collective action to address global challenges and foster dialogue and peace to make the world safer. 

Among other decisions, the cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information and Culture. 

It reviewed several regional and international issues, reiterating the commitment made by the Kingdom during the 40th meeting of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers to strengthen security cooperation, step up efforts to combat drug use, and address any issues that pose a threat to pan-Arab security. 

Meanwhile, the Cabinet ratified a memorandum of cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Education of China to teach Chinese in the Kingdom. 

It also consented to a memorandum of understanding between Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority and the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Thailand in preventing and combating corruption.

Topics: climate change Saudi cabinet Saudi Ministry of Tourism

Related

Multinationals moving HQs to Saudi Arabia likely to get tax relief, says minister  
Business & Economy
Multinationals moving HQs to Saudi Arabia likely to get tax relief, says minister  

Latest updates

UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   
UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   
FESCIOF: Inclusion of youth can enrich education, technology sectors
FESCIOF: Inclusion of youth can enrich education, technology sectors
Puerto Rican painter Solimar Miller discusses her show focused on the Emirates’ native trees 
Puerto Rican painter Solimar Miller discusses her show focused on the Emirates’ native trees 
Long-term sovereign sukuk issuance will settle at $80bn: Moody’s
Long-term sovereign sukuk issuance will settle at $80bn: Moody’s
Saudi DJ Cosmicat to perform at Ultra Miami with MDLBEAST Records representation deal
Saudi DJ Cosmicat to perform at Ultra Miami with MDLBEAST Records representation deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.