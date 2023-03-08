Supermodel Candice Swanepoel fronts campaign for Elie Saab’s latest fragrance   

DUBAI: Lebanese designer Elie Saab announced on Wednesday that his brand has released a new fragrance called “Elixir” in honor of International Women’s Day — and South African supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret runway star Candice Swanepoel stars in the new campaign.
“This Women’s Day, Elie Saab presents the new ‘Elixir’ fragrance, an ode to solar sensuality, unreal and magical. A tribute to the enchanting and mysterious Woman,” a post on Elie Saab’s Instagram account read.
The main notes in the new perfume are amber and iris which make it spicy, woody and powdery.
Puerto Rican painter Solimar Miller discusses her show focused on the Emirates’ native trees
Tessy Koshy
DUBAI: The UAE-based Puerto Rican artist Solimar Miller’s latest exhibition, “Witnessing Us,” which ends this week at Dubai’s XVA Gallery, is a tribute to the nature of the place she has called home for more than 25 years — specifically its trees.
Through a collection of sketches and screen prints on silk velvet and canvas, Miller recreates lush landscapes dotted with trees in myriads of colours. The artist and textile designer has been deeply disturbed by the destruction of trees caused by rapid urbanization, and decided to document indigenous plant species of the UAE to raise awareness of it.
“In early 2000, when I was a new resident of Dubai, there were a lot more older trees around. Later, when I became a mom, I used to drive my sons to their school in the Nad Al-Sheba area. I loved that stretch of road, it was a stunning sight, densely covered with tall date palms and pink bougainvillea,” Miller tells Arab News. “But over the years I saw the landscape change as construction increased and the number of trees went down. The remaining ones were also slowly dying. I felt a calling to capture them on canvas to bring attention to them (and say that we need to) let them live and thrive.”
There are 22 artworks in “Witnessing Us” — detailed sketches and screen prints of trees native to the region including sidr, samar, pomegranate, ghaff, date palms, plumeria, flamboyant and mulberry.
Miller’s artistic process begins with close observation of the trees she plans to sketch, sitting in the desert with a sketch book for hours. “I like to take in all the details — from the texture of the bark to the shape of the branches. When it's too hot, I photograph the tree from all angles and take a few samples of the leaves and bark as references,” she explains.
Along with her drawings and paintings, screen prints are an integral part of Miller’s art. Each sketch is scanned, edited, then printed on transparent film and transferred on to silk, velvet or canvas with handmade screens and inks. “It’s a fascinating process. Each design and medium produces a unique effect,” she says.
Silk velvet, for instance, the artist points out, gives a three-dimensional effect, rendering a different perspective to the viewer depending on which angle the artwork is viewed from.
In one print, “Whispering Trees,” a group of trees are portrayed in gold and rust tones, with branches overlapping each other, as if conversing. In contrast, the dark shades of “Peace of Mind” capture the tranquillity of the desert under a full moon, the trees’ deep roots meshing into the artwork, flanked by palms, olive and fig trees.
In “The Noble Ones” — a screen print on canvas — Miller depicts a peaceful Eden, with a woman plucking fruit from one of the trees, representing the connection between human beings and nature.
Along with documenting trees in her neighbourhood, the artist has been tending to several indigenous trees in her own garden for years. She feels strongly that governments and town planners need to make a greater effort to put nature first.
“It is said that one tree can supply a day’s oxygen to four people, yet we see that there is no consideration for them when land is allocated for construction,” she says, pointing out that 15 billion trees are cut down annually worldwide.
Her ardent love for nature, she says, can be traced back to her childhood in Puerto Rico. “My childhood home had a garden laden with trees. One of my early vivid memories is of my father knocking down a coconut and slicing it open for me to drink the sweet water. Even today I cherish these tender memories and wish more people could have such interactions with nature. We need more trees and more tranquillity in our lives,” she says.
According to the brand, the video aims to celebrate women’s individuality.
In the video, the four stars are seen adding simple touches to their colorful and bold makeup looks.
“Being part of this campaign makes me so proud; not only because it was shot in my city with such powerful and unique women, but because it allows me to celebrate being myself,” Sinder said in a released statement.
“I am driven by the knowledge that girls look up to me - I feel the responsibility of promoting individuality and inspiring them to be true to themselves.”
Amin, who is also a TV presenter, said: “I believe that authenticity is a value essential for personal happiness. To be included in this campaign is a dream come true for me. Shooting in Jeddah, my city, was so beautiful and surreal.”
“The historical authenticity of the Al Balad area really compliments the values of authenticity being communicated in the shoot – I strongly believe that self-expression is at the heart of finding happiness,” she added.
Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s daughters show off their Arabic in Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughters Alana and Bella are learning to speak Arabic in Saudi Arabia, according to a clutch of Instagram Stories posted by the Al-Nassr player’s long-time partner, Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, who now lives in the Kingdom with her family, shared a video on Tuesday of the two young girls singing in Arabic.
“My family, my family, I love my mom, I love my brother,” the two girls sing in the clip.
“Our daughters already sing in Arabic,” Rodriguez captioned the video in Spanish, tagging Ronaldo.
“The countdown has begun and preparations have started for the Jordanian Royal wedding this weekend,” the designer posted on Instagram. “Queen Rania is putting the final touches of the bridal henna party look for Princess Iman, who will be wearing @reemadahbour design in her pre-wedding celebrations. We can’t wait to see the final look!”
Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan while Thermiotis is a managing partner at a New York based Venture Capital fund. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994, but is of Greek descent, according to Hello magazine.