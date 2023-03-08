Saudi shoppers want to interact with products using AR before buying, study finds

RIYADH: Augmented reality could play a big part in influencing the buying decisions of Saudi shoppers as 84 percent of them expressed interest in using the visual technology to interact with products before buying, according to a new survey report.

However, the study, carried out by Snap Inc. in association with PwC Middle East and Retail Leaders Circle, noted that 94 percent of the brands still consider the use of AR as fun.

This is despite the fact that 47 percent of shoppers in Saudi Arabia, due to their tech-savvy nature, use AR as a tool to make wise buying decisions.

According to the study, around 75 percent of people across the globe and nearly everyone with a smartphone will be frequent AR users by 2025, with 7 out of 10 Saudi shoppers identifying shopping as their main reason for using AR.

Almost all of the Gen Z and Millennial population in Saudi Arabia will be frequent users of AR by 2025, the report claims.

“AR is already transforming the industry and is slated to metamorphosize every shopper’s journey in the near future. Today, as we ponder upon the future of retail, it’s time to be agile and adapt wholeheartedly to the latest in commerce,” said Abdulla Alhammadi, Snap Inc’s regional business lead for the Saudi Arabian market.

The report further added that 73 percent of consumers who have used AR in Saudi Arabia when shopping say it encourages them to make a purchase, while the research predicted that the Kingdom will see a 25 percent rise in the proportion of Gen Z shoppers who use AR before buying a product by 2025.

According to the report, 86 percent of Saudi shoppers are ready to pay more for better experiences or custom-made products.

“Our latest paper shows that consumers’ shopping journeys are becoming more drawn out as they look for promotions and reduced prices. However, they are willing to a great extent to pay more for local products to support their local economies and to get convenient and more bespoke services,” said Roy Hintze, partner, Deals Strategy & Operations at PwC Middle East said.