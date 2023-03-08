You are here

Thousands of women rally in Pakistan despite legal hurdles
Activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) party hold placards and party flags as they march during a rally to mark the International Women’s Day in Lahore on March 8, 2023. (AFP)
AFP

LAHORE, Pakistan: Thousands of women took part in rallies across Pakistan on Wednesday despite efforts by authorities in several cities to block the divisive marches.
Known as the Aurat (women) March, the rallies have courted controversy because of banners and placards waved by participants that raise subjects such as divorce, sexual harassment and menstruation.
Each year, some of the most provocative banners ignite weeks of outrage and a slew of violent threats.
“The whole point of the Aurat March is to demand the security and safety that women are not afforded in this country and society,” said Rabail Akhtar, a schoolteacher who joined a crowd of around 2,000 in Lahore to mark International Women’s Day.
“We are not going to sit silently anymore. It’s our day, it’s our time.”
Videos posted on social media showed several police officers baton charging participants as they tried to join the demonstration.
In a tweet, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the capital’s police chief had been summoned and the officers involved suspended.
City authorities had at the weekend refused to provide security, despite allowing a “modesty” countermarch to go ahead, before a court ordered them to back down.
“It’s ridiculous how we have to go through the same drama every year... Why are they so afraid of women demanding their rights?” asked Soheila Afzal, a graphic designer.
In Karachi, judges dismissed a legal challenge by an individual to ban a related rally scheduled for the weekend so that working women could attend.
In the capital Islamabad, organizers refused to comply with orders to confine the gathering to a city park where a woman was gang raped in February.
Hundreds of women gathered instead outside the city’s press club, where police eventually removed a barricade and allowed the march to begin.
“Women used to be quiet, but now we have women on roads talking about their rights and justice and I think that is the change they were looking for,” said 24-year-old NGO worker Aisha Masood.
The Aurat March is seen by critics as supporting elitist and Western cultural values in the Muslim country, with organizers accused of disrespecting religious and cultural sensitivities.
Countermarches are also held in most cities, where women from right-wing religious groups call for modesty and “family values” to be upheld.
“I will not defend men because we live in a patriarchal and male-dominated society. But we have to ensure an end to violence while confining ourselves within the parameters of Islamic Shariah,” said 45-year-old Asia Yaqoob, a housewife veiled in a hijab at a rally of more than 1,000 women in the capital.
“The beauty of a woman lies in covering her body in a way that our religion teaches.”
In 2020, groups of hard-line Islamist men turned up in vans and hurled stones at women participating in the Aurat March in Islamabad.
Much of Pakistani society operates under a strict code of “honor,” systemising the oppression of women in matters such as the right to choose who to marry, reproductive rights and even the right to an education.
Hundreds of women are killed by men in Pakistan every year for allegedly breaching this code.

LONDON: An Afghan prosecutor and women’s rights activist whose life is at risk has been “wholly excluded” from a UK Government resettlement scheme, the High Court in London heard on Tuesday.

The unnamed woman specializes in cases involving violence against women, forced marriage and honor crimes, according to media reports. She has publicly denounced the Taliban, received “direct threats” for years as result of her work, and has been in hiding since August 2021, the court was told.

Now she is challenging the legality of the UK government’s operation of its Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

There are three pathways to eligibility for the scheme. One is open only to those who were notified by the government that they could relocate to the UK but were unable to board an evacuation flight, another is for people referred by the UN Refugee Agency.

The third pathway covers at-risk individuals who supported the work of the UK and the wider international community in Afghanistan, as well as those who are considered particularly vulnerable, including women, girls and members of minority groups. In the first phase of the scheme, however, only three groups of people are eligible: Those who worked with the British Council or security firm GardaWorld, and alumni of the Chevening Scholarship scheme funded by the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Lawyers for the “exceptionally vulnerable” woman argued that the scheme’s narrow operation is unlawful because at-risk people with a “legitimate expectation” of being considered instead find themselves excluded, according to media reports

Irena Sabic, a member of the legal team, said in written submissions: “Despite these clear and unambiguous statements, vulnerable people who ‘stood up for values such as democracy, women's rights and freedom of speech or rule of law’ and currently remain in hiding and at risk in Afghanistan, and who are entitled to prioritization, are currently excluded from accessing ACRS.”

She later said that although the woman does not expect to be granted the right to resettle, she should nevertheless have access to the scheme and be considered for eligibility.

“Those who are in Afghanistan, like the claimant, are in the most acute need of assistance,” Sabic said. “The claimant’s life is at risk. She is in hiding, she cannot go out, she is constantly subjected to threats.”

In her written submissions, Sabic argued: “It was clearly intended that pathway three of ACRS would offer a potential route to safety and protection.”

Edward Brown KC, a lawyer for the Home Office, Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence, denied that the resettlement scheme was being run unlawfully.

“There is an active consideration to expanding pathway three; the issue is whether there is a legal obligation to do what the Government is doing by considering it,” he told the court.

Brown noted in his written submissions that the scheme “can provide for a structured approach which prioritizes certain cohorts, and it is taken as acting in the public interest in making such choices.”

After the third pathway has been in operation for a year, he added, the government “will work with international partners and NGOs (nongovernmental organizations) to welcome wider groups of Afghans at risk.”

Brown said the policy announcement of the scheme, in September 2021, clarified that it would “prioritize those who have assisted the UK efforts in Afghanistan and stood up for specific values, and vulnerable people.”

He added: “However, that statement, without more, cannot reasonably be read as providing an access route to anyone capable of falling within that description.”

Judge Charles Bourne will issue a ruling on the case in writing at a later date.

Suspected trafficker held in Austria after Italy shipwreck disaster

Suspected trafficker held in Austria after Italy shipwreck disaster
ROME: A fourth suspected human trafficker has been arrested in connection with a shipwreck off southern Italy last month in which at least 72 people died, an Italian police official said on Wednesday.
The suspect, a 27-year-old Turkish national, was caught in Austria on Tuesday evening after managing to escape the scene of the disaster in the early hours of Feb. 26, the official said, giving no further information.
Three alleged traffickers, one Turk and two Pakistanis, were detained in the immediate aftermath of the sinking after survivors identified them to police.
The wooden boat, crammed with an estimated 180 migrants, set sail from Turkiye on Feb. 22 and broke apart on rocks five days later within sight of the village of Steccato di Cutro.
So far, 72 bodies have been retrieved, including those of 28 minors and 30 women. Seventy-nine people survived and around 30 are still missing.
Relatives of the dead staged a protest in front of a sports hall in the nearby town of Crotone, where the bodies are being kept, after local officials said the coffins were being sent for burial to a Muslim cemetery in the northern city of Bologna.
Most of the dead came from Afghanistan and their families are calling for the bodies to be sent back home.
The Italian government promised on Wednesday to respect their wishes but said it was proving difficult to organize a flight to Afghanistan and added that the planned burial in Bologna was only an interim solution.
“This is a temporary and not a definitive measure,” the interior ministry said in a statement. “We will follow the requests of each family... If repatriation of the body is requested, the Italian State will bear all the costs.”
Prosecutors have launched two investigations into the disaster — one into the traffickers and another into whether enough was done by Italian authorities to avoid the tragedy.
The Italian government has denied accusations it delayed a rescue operation after receiving a report from a plane operated by the European Union Frontex border force that the boat was approaching southern Italy in rough seas.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday that Frontex did not say the boat had any problem navigating, adding that Italy’s coastal services had “operated in a correct fashion.”
Meloni is due to hold a cabinet meeting in Cutro on Thursday and is expected to approve a bill that will increase penalties on human traffickers.

Gender apartheid must be classified as crime under international law: campaign

Gender apartheid must be classified as crime under international law: campaign
London: A campaign on International Women’s Day supported by prominent Afghan and Iranian campaigners is calling for gender apartheid to be classified as a crime under international law, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Launched through an open letter, the campaign calls for the expansion of racial anti-apartheid laws to include gender, which would pressure countries including Afghanistan and Iran to tackle systemic discrimination against women.

Signatories include international lawyers and high-profile political figures including Shirin Ebadi, Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate; Fawzia Koofi, the first female deputy speaker of the Afghan Parliament; and Benafsha Yaqoobi, a commissioner on the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission.

Apartheid, meaning “apart” in Afrikaans, described South Africa’s institutional racial discrimination during the second half of the 20th century.

But the term has been leveled at countries including Israel over its policies toward the Palestinians, and now the campaign has accused Afghanistan and Iran of practicing forms of gender apartheid.

The open letter points to the Taliban’s ban on women’s education, employment in NGOs and in government, as well as Afghanistan’s strict guardian laws preventing women from traveling alone for long distances.

Human rights lawyer Gissou Nia, who is supporting the campaign, said: “It is paramount to understand that gender apartheid currently only has power as a descriptive term.

“Under international law, the crime of apartheid only applies to racial hierarchies, not hierarchies based on gender.

“This campaign will seek to expand the set of moral, political and legal tools available to mobilize international action against and ultimately end systems of gender apartheid.”

The open letter says in Iran, “women are banned from many fields of study, sporting events, from traveling without a male guardian, are worth half a man under the law and are forced to wear a compulsory hijab.

“These bans, and the broader legal systems they belong to, seek to establish and maintain women’s subjugation to men and the state. Violation of these laws can lead to violence, imprisonment and death.”

The signatories say the campaign will avoid imposing Western cultural values on Muslim societies worldwide, instead focusing on systemic policies that discriminate against women outside the bounds of religion.

Ukraine vows revenge for apparent POW killing in viral clip

Ukraine vows revenge for apparent POW killing in viral clip
Kyiv: Ukraine vowed on Tuesday to take revenge against Russia, blaming the Kremlin for a captured soldier apparently being riddled with bullets in a viral video after using a pro-Ukrainian slogan.
The footage appears to show a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench, smoking, and being shot to death with multiple automatic weapons after saying “Glory to Ukraine.”
Officials in Kyiv have blamed Russian forces and called for the International Criminal Court to probe the incident.
The apparent victim’s last words were trending online in Ukraine this week and the footage has spawned a new war-time meme in Ukraine celebrating the armed forces.
Many Ukrainians and social media users, who support Kyiv against Russia’s invasion, posted a picture of the killed man online.
“The deceased is a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade — Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura,” the Ukrainian military said on Tuesday, citing initial findings.
Shadura has been missing since February 3 amid fighting near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and his identity would be confirmed when his remains were returned, the military added.
“Revenge for our hero’s killing is inevitable,” it added.
Brigade spokesman Anatoliy Yavorsky said Shadura was born in 1982 and was from the region of Zhytomyr west of Kyiv. He was mobilized in December.
Kyiv has said his remains were still in territory held by Russian forces.
Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov, however, identified the deceased man as 42-year-old Oleksandr Matsiyevsky from the northern city of Nizhyn.
Butusov posted a picture on Facebook of Matsiyevsky, who resembled the Ukrainian soldier from the viral video.
The prominent reporter said Matsiyevsky, who had a 19-year-old son, went to the front voluntarily. He was buried in Nizhyn last month, he added.
AFP could not independently determine the origins of the footage or whether it showed a Ukrainian serviceman.
The head of the Wagner mercenary group, which has spearheaded Russia’s assault on Bakhmut, said there was no evidence to link his fighters to the killing.
But Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that if details emerged linking his group to the incident, then “we will certainly look into it in detail.”
In an address to the nation on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the video showed Russian forces “brutally killing” a Ukrainian serviceman.
“We will find the murderers,” he vowed.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for the International Criminal Court to probe the footage.
The Hague-based Court did not immediately respond.
Marta Bo, an international criminal and humanitarian law expert at The Hague-based Asser Institute, said that killing prisoners of war was a “grave breach of the Geneva Convention.”
“States are under the obligation to investigate and prosecute such a violation of international humanitarian law,” she said.
Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of killing prisoners in the year since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The United States is aware of the “harrowing” footage of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier killed on video in Ukraine, the State Department said on Tuesday, adding that Russia should be ashamed for flouting basic rules of war.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular press briefing that the US was “not naive” to believe that Russia would admit to the killing, but said it was not the first evidence of apparent atrocities committed by Russian forces.
Ukraine’s military on Tuesday identified a soldier who it said was shot dead by “Russian invaders” in a video spread on social media, and hailed him as a hero whose death would be avenged.

