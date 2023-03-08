You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan prosecutor and women’s rights activist challenges UK refugee scheme

Afghan prosecutor and women’s rights activist challenges UK refugee scheme

Afghan prosecutor and women’s rights activist challenges UK refugee scheme
Afghan women stage a protest for their rights to mark International Women's Day, in Kabul
Short Url

https://arab.news/vxfym

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

Afghan prosecutor and women’s rights activist challenges UK refugee scheme

Afghan prosecutor and women’s rights activist challenges UK refugee scheme
  • The woman, who has publicly denounced the Taliban and received death threats, has been in hiding since August 2021
  • Her lawyers contend that the narrow rules governing eligibility for the scheme exclude many at-risk people and are unlawful
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An Afghan prosecutor and women’s rights activist whose life is at risk has been “wholly excluded” from a UK Government resettlement scheme, the High Court in London heard on Tuesday.

The unnamed woman specializes in cases involving violence against women, forced marriage and honor crimes, according to media reports. She has publicly denounced the Taliban, received “direct threats” for years as result of her work, and has been in hiding since August 2021, the court was told.

Now she is challenging the legality of the UK government’s operation of its Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

There are three pathways to eligibility for the scheme. One is open only to those who were notified by the government that they could relocate to the UK but were unable to board an evacuation flight, another is for people referred by the UN Refugee Agency.

The third pathway covers at-risk individuals who supported the work of the UK and the wider international community in Afghanistan, as well as those who are considered particularly vulnerable, including women, girls and members of minority groups. In the first phase of the scheme, however, only three groups of people are eligible: Those who worked with the British Council or security firm GardaWorld, and alumni of the Chevening Scholarship scheme funded by the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Lawyers for the “exceptionally vulnerable” woman argued that the scheme’s narrow operation is unlawful because at-risk people with a “legitimate expectation” of being considered instead find themselves excluded, according to media reports

Irena Sabic, a member of the legal team, said in written submissions: “Despite these clear and unambiguous statements, vulnerable people who ‘stood up for values such as democracy, women's rights and freedom of speech or rule of law’ and currently remain in hiding and at risk in Afghanistan, and who are entitled to prioritization, are currently excluded from accessing ACRS.”

She later said that although the woman does not expect to be granted the right to resettle, she should nevertheless have access to the scheme and be considered for eligibility.

“Those who are in Afghanistan, like the claimant, are in the most acute need of assistance,” Sabic said. “The claimant’s life is at risk. She is in hiding, she cannot go out, she is constantly subjected to threats.”

In her written submissions, Sabic argued: “It was clearly intended that pathway three of ACRS would offer a potential route to safety and protection.”

Edward Brown KC, a lawyer for the Home Office, Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence, denied that the resettlement scheme was being run unlawfully.

“There is an active consideration to expanding pathway three; the issue is whether there is a legal obligation to do what the Government is doing by considering it,” he told the court.

Brown noted in his written submissions that the scheme “can provide for a structured approach which prioritizes certain cohorts, and it is taken as acting in the public interest in making such choices.”

After the third pathway has been in operation for a year, he added, the government “will work with international partners and NGOs (nongovernmental organizations) to welcome wider groups of Afghans at risk.”

Brown said the policy announcement of the scheme, in September 2021, clarified that it would “prioritize those who have assisted the UK efforts in Afghanistan and stood up for specific values, and vulnerable people.”

He added: “However, that statement, without more, cannot reasonably be read as providing an access route to anyone capable of falling within that description.”

Judge Charles Bourne will issue a ruling on the case in writing at a later date.

Topics: ACRS (Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme)

Related

Only 22 Afghans resettled under UK refugee scheme
World
Only 22 Afghans resettled under UK refugee scheme
UK accidentally leaks personal data on Afghan teacher in hiding from Taliban
World
UK accidentally leaks personal data on Afghan teacher in hiding from Taliban

Suspected trafficker held in Austria after Italy shipwreck disaster

Suspected trafficker held in Austria after Italy shipwreck disaster
Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Suspected trafficker held in Austria after Italy shipwreck disaster

Suspected trafficker held in Austria after Italy shipwreck disaster
  • The suspect, a 27-year-old Turkish national, was caught in Austria on Tuesday evening
  • Three alleged traffickers, one Turk and two Pakistanis, were detained in the immediate aftermath of the sinking after survivors identified them to police
Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: A fourth suspected human trafficker has been arrested in connection with a shipwreck off southern Italy last month in which at least 72 people died, an Italian police official said on Wednesday.
The suspect, a 27-year-old Turkish national, was caught in Austria on Tuesday evening after managing to escape the scene of the disaster in the early hours of Feb. 26, the official said, giving no further information.
Three alleged traffickers, one Turk and two Pakistanis, were detained in the immediate aftermath of the sinking after survivors identified them to police.
The wooden boat, crammed with an estimated 180 migrants, set sail from Turkiye on Feb. 22 and broke apart on rocks five days later within sight of the village of Steccato di Cutro.
So far, 72 bodies have been retrieved, including those of 28 minors and 30 women. Seventy-nine people survived and around 30 are still missing.
Relatives of the dead staged a protest in front of a sports hall in the nearby town of Crotone, where the bodies are being kept, after local officials said the coffins were being sent for burial to a Muslim cemetery in the northern city of Bologna.
Most of the dead came from Afghanistan and their families are calling for the bodies to be sent back home.
The Italian government promised on Wednesday to respect their wishes but said it was proving difficult to organize a flight to Afghanistan and added that the planned burial in Bologna was only an interim solution.
“This is a temporary and not a definitive measure,” the interior ministry said in a statement. “We will follow the requests of each family... If repatriation of the body is requested, the Italian State will bear all the costs.”
Prosecutors have launched two investigations into the disaster — one into the traffickers and another into whether enough was done by Italian authorities to avoid the tragedy.
The Italian government has denied accusations it delayed a rescue operation after receiving a report from a plane operated by the European Union Frontex border force that the boat was approaching southern Italy in rough seas.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday that Frontex did not say the boat had any problem navigating, adding that Italy’s coastal services had “operated in a correct fashion.”
Meloni is due to hold a cabinet meeting in Cutro on Thursday and is expected to approve a bill that will increase penalties on human traffickers.

Topics: Italy Austria shipwreck

Related

Unveiling migrant strategy, UK home secretary dodges question on Mo Farah deportation

Unveiling migrant strategy, UK home secretary dodges question on Mo Farah deportation
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

Unveiling migrant strategy, UK home secretary dodges question on Mo Farah deportation

Unveiling migrant strategy, UK home secretary dodges question on Mo Farah deportation
  • Suella Braverman asked whether champion runner, who was trafficked age 9, would have been deported under new plan
  • UNHCR ‘profoundly concerned’ as strategy would be ‘clear breach of refugee convention’
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK home secretary has declined to comment on whether champion runner Mo Farah, who was trafficked into Britain aged 9, would have been deported under fresh plans to clamp down on asylum-seekers, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Suella Braverman said the government is abiding by the law with the proposed strategy to detain and deport asylum-seekers crossing the English Channel.

The strategy, outlined by her and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, aims to clamp down on migrant crossings and deter would-be asylum-seekers from attempting dangerous journeys from France to Britain.

But Braverman, while unveiling the strategy, said the plan is “more than 50 percent” likely to violate human rights laws.

After the strategy was publicized, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said it is “profoundly concerned” as the strategy would be a “clear breach of the refugee convention.”

The plans were announced as the UK faces a surging backlog of asylum claims, with 166,000 people awaiting decisions on their applications.

Braverman, in a TV interview, was asked whether Farah would have been deported under the strategy.

She struggled to answer, saying: “Well, as I said, we are very proud of our world-leading modern slavery regime. We’ve got world-leading protections on human trafficking, proud of protections the Conservative government have put in place to protect genuine victims of modern slavery.”

The new strategy, which will be put forward in Parliament, relies on a two-tiered plan: The government first aims to stop boats crossing the English Channel, and will then introduce an annual limit on the number of people will be offered asylum through legal routes.

Sunak told a press conference that illegal arrivals would be deported from Britain “within weeks” under the new strategy, which would also apply retroactively.

Opposition figures criticized the plan, with Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper telling the BBC: “I think that they are being irresponsible in the way they’re doing this. Time and again they go for the gimmicks, they go for the rhetoric, they ramp up the debate on this, but they don’t actually solve the problem.”

Topics: Mo Farah UK

Related

UK unveils contentious bid to stop cross-Channel migrants
World
UK unveils contentious bid to stop cross-Channel migrants
UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants
World
UK to change modern slavery laws to deter migrants

Gender apartheid must be classified as crime under international law: campaign

Gender apartheid must be classified as crime under international law: campaign
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

Gender apartheid must be classified as crime under international law: campaign

Gender apartheid must be classified as crime under international law: campaign
  • Open letter signed by prominent Afghan, Iranian campaigners to mark International Women’s Day
  • Bans in Iran ‘seek to establish and maintain women’s subjugation to men and the state’
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

London: A campaign on International Women’s Day supported by prominent Afghan and Iranian campaigners is calling for gender apartheid to be classified as a crime under international law, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Launched through an open letter, the campaign calls for the expansion of racial anti-apartheid laws to include gender, which would pressure countries including Afghanistan and Iran to tackle systemic discrimination against women.

Signatories include international lawyers and high-profile political figures including Shirin Ebadi, Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate; Fawzia Koofi, the first female deputy speaker of the Afghan Parliament; and Benafsha Yaqoobi, a commissioner on the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission.

Apartheid, meaning “apart” in Afrikaans, described South Africa’s institutional racial discrimination during the second half of the 20th century.

But the term has been leveled at countries including Israel over its policies toward the Palestinians, and now the campaign has accused Afghanistan and Iran of practicing forms of gender apartheid.

The open letter points to the Taliban’s ban on women’s education, employment in NGOs and in government, as well as Afghanistan’s strict guardian laws preventing women from traveling alone for long distances.

Human rights lawyer Gissou Nia, who is supporting the campaign, said: “It is paramount to understand that gender apartheid currently only has power as a descriptive term.

“Under international law, the crime of apartheid only applies to racial hierarchies, not hierarchies based on gender.

“This campaign will seek to expand the set of moral, political and legal tools available to mobilize international action against and ultimately end systems of gender apartheid.”

The open letter says in Iran, “women are banned from many fields of study, sporting events, from traveling without a male guardian, are worth half a man under the law and are forced to wear a compulsory hijab.

“These bans, and the broader legal systems they belong to, seek to establish and maintain women’s subjugation to men and the state. Violation of these laws can lead to violence, imprisonment and death.”

The signatories say the campaign will avoid imposing Western cultural values on Muslim societies worldwide, instead focusing on systemic policies that discriminate against women outside the bounds of religion.

Topics: International Women Day IWD2023

Related

UN: Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women
World
UN: Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women
US-Lebanese model Nour Arida (C) join activists and survivors in front of the Lebanese parliament, in Beirut. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Arab women winning recognition for their fight against injustice, contributions to society

Ukraine vows revenge for apparent POW killing in viral clip

Ukraine vows revenge for apparent POW killing in viral clip
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

Ukraine vows revenge for apparent POW killing in viral clip

Ukraine vows revenge for apparent POW killing in viral clip
  • Footage appears to show a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench, smoking, and being shot to death with multiple automatic weapons
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

Kyiv: Ukraine vowed on Tuesday to take revenge against Russia, blaming the Kremlin for a captured soldier apparently being riddled with bullets in a viral video after using a pro-Ukrainian slogan.
The footage appears to show a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench, smoking, and being shot to death with multiple automatic weapons after saying “Glory to Ukraine.”
Officials in Kyiv have blamed Russian forces and called for the International Criminal Court to probe the incident.
The apparent victim’s last words were trending online in Ukraine this week and the footage has spawned a new war-time meme in Ukraine celebrating the armed forces.
Many Ukrainians and social media users, who support Kyiv against Russia’s invasion, posted a picture of the killed man online.
“The deceased is a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade — Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura,” the Ukrainian military said on Tuesday, citing initial findings.
Shadura has been missing since February 3 amid fighting near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and his identity would be confirmed when his remains were returned, the military added.
“Revenge for our hero’s killing is inevitable,” it added.
Brigade spokesman Anatoliy Yavorsky said Shadura was born in 1982 and was from the region of Zhytomyr west of Kyiv. He was mobilized in December.
Kyiv has said his remains were still in territory held by Russian forces.
Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov, however, identified the deceased man as 42-year-old Oleksandr Matsiyevsky from the northern city of Nizhyn.
Butusov posted a picture on Facebook of Matsiyevsky, who resembled the Ukrainian soldier from the viral video.
The prominent reporter said Matsiyevsky, who had a 19-year-old son, went to the front voluntarily. He was buried in Nizhyn last month, he added.
AFP could not independently determine the origins of the footage or whether it showed a Ukrainian serviceman.
The head of the Wagner mercenary group, which has spearheaded Russia’s assault on Bakhmut, said there was no evidence to link his fighters to the killing.
But Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that if details emerged linking his group to the incident, then “we will certainly look into it in detail.”
In an address to the nation on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the video showed Russian forces “brutally killing” a Ukrainian serviceman.
“We will find the murderers,” he vowed.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for the International Criminal Court to probe the footage.
The Hague-based Court did not immediately respond.
Marta Bo, an international criminal and humanitarian law expert at The Hague-based Asser Institute, said that killing prisoners of war was a “grave breach of the Geneva Convention.”
“States are under the obligation to investigate and prosecute such a violation of international humanitarian law,” she said.
Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of killing prisoners in the year since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The United States is aware of the “harrowing” footage of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier killed on video in Ukraine, the State Department said on Tuesday, adding that Russia should be ashamed for flouting basic rules of war.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular press briefing that the US was “not naive” to believe that Russia would admit to the killing, but said it was not the first evidence of apparent atrocities committed by Russian forces.
Ukraine’s military on Tuesday identified a soldier who it said was shot dead by “Russian invaders” in a video spread on social media, and hailed him as a hero whose death would be avenged.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russian activist jailed for anti-Ukraine war posts
World
Russian activist jailed for anti-Ukraine war posts
UAE president meets with Ukraine’s first lady in Abu Dhabi
Middle-East
UAE president meets with Ukraine’s first lady in Abu Dhabi

UN: Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women

UN: Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

UN: Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women

UN: Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women
  • The Taliban claim its restrictions on women are temporary
  • The Taliban says its ban on women receiving university education was imposed because some subjects being taught were not in line with Afghan and Islamic values
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become the most repressive in the world for women and girls, deprived of many of their basic rights, the United Nations said Wednesday.
In a statement released on the International Women’s Day, the UN mission said that Afghanistan’s new rulers have shown an almost “singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes.”
Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing power in August 2021 as US and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from Afghanistan after two decades of war.
They have banned girls’ education beyond sixth grade and women from public spaces such as parks and gyms. Women are also barred from working at national and international nongovernmental organizations and ordered to cover themselves from head to toe.
“Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women’s rights,” said Roza Otunbayeva, special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the mission to Afghanistan.
“It has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere,” she added.
The restrictions, especially the bans on education and NGO work, have drawn fierce international condemnation. But the Taliban have shown no signs of backing down, claiming the bans are temporary suspensions in place allegedly because women were not wearing the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, correctly and because gender segregation rules were not being followed.
As for the ban on university education, the Taliban government has said that some of the subjects being taught were not in line with Afghan and Islamic values.
“Confining half of the country’s population to their homes in one of the world’s largest humanitarian and economic crises is a colossal act of national self-harm,” Otunbayeva also said.
“It will condemn not only women and girls, but all Afghans, to poverty and aid-dependency for generations to come,” she said. “It will further isolate Afghanistan from its own citizens and from the rest of the world.”
At a carpet factory in Kabul, women who were former government employees, high school or university students now spend their days weaving carpets.
“We all live like prisoners, we feel that we are caught in a cage,” said Hafiza, 22, who goes only by her first name and who used to be a first-year law student before the Taliban banned women from attending classes at her university. “The worst situation is when your dreams are shattered, and you are punished for being a woman.”
The UN mission to Afghanistan also said it has recorded an almost constant stream of discriminatory edicts and measures against women since the Taliban takeover — women’s right to travel or work outside the confines of their home and access to spaces is largely restricted, and they have also been excluded from all levels of public decision-making.
“The implications of the harm the Taliban are inflicting on their own citizens goes beyond women and girls,” said Alison Davidian, the special representative for UN Women in Afghanistan.
No officials from the Taliban-led government was immediately available for comment.
At the carpet factory, 18-years-old Shahida, who also uses only one name, said she was in 10th grade at one of Kabul high schools when her education was cut short.
“We just demand from the (Taliban) government to reopen schools and educational centers for us and give us our rights,” she said.
Ahead of the International Women’s Day, about 200 Afghan female small business owners put together an exhibition of their products in Kabul. Most complained of losing business since the Taliban takeover.
“I don’t expect Taliban to respect women’s rights,” said one of them, Tamkin Rahimi. “Women here cannot practice (their) rights and celebrate Women’s Day, because we cannot go to school, university or go to work, so I think we don’t have any day to celebrate.”
The UN Security Council was to meet later Wednesday with Otunbayeva and women representatives from Afghan civil society groups.
According to the statement, 11.6 million Afghan women and girls are in need of humanitarian assistance. However, the Taliban are further undermining the international aid effort through their ban on women working for NGOs.

Topics: IWD2023 Afghanistan Taliban women

Related

Photo/Supplied photos
Fashion
Review: A&A Handmades - a Saudi start-up by young women

Latest updates

Afghan prosecutor and women’s rights activist challenges UK refugee scheme
Afghan prosecutor and women’s rights activist challenges UK refugee scheme
Moody’s expects rise of M&A activity in GCC 
Moody’s expects rise of M&A activity in GCC 
US targets Iranian officials for abuse of women, girls
Iranians living in Greece chant slogans and hold placards during a demonstration, following the death in Tehran of Mahsa Amini.
Saudi formula for F1 success charted in documentary
Saudi formula for F1 success charted in documentary
TAQA Morocco aims to invest $1.6bn in renewable energy by 2030 
TAQA Morocco aims to invest $1.6bn in renewable energy by 2030 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.