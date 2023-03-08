You are here

FBI chief says TikTok 'screams' of US national security concerns

FBI chief says TikTok 'screams' of US national security concerns
China could feed misinformation to Americans through TikTok, said FBI Director Christopher Wray. (AFP/File)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

FBI chief says TikTok 'screams' of US national security concerns

FBI chief says TikTok 'screams' of US national security concerns
  • The FBI is concerned that the Chinese government could use TikTok to promote divisive narratives
  • Fears were voiced during a US Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats to US security
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: China's government could use TikTok to control data on millions of American users, FBI Director Christopher Wray told a US Senate hearing on Wednesday, saying the Chinese-owned video app "screams" of security concerns.
Wray told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats to US security that the Chinese government could also use TikTok to control software on millions of devices and drive narratives to divide Americans over Taiwan or other issues.
"Yes, and I would make the point on that last one, in particular, that we're not sure that we would see many of the outward signs of it happening if it was happening," Wray said of concerns China could feed misinformation to users.
"This is a tool that is ultimately within the control of the Chinese government - and it, to me, it screams out with national security concerns," Wray said.
The White House backed legislation introduced on Tuesday by a dozen senators to give President Joe Biden's administration new powers to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats. The endorsement boosted efforts by a number of lawmakers to ban the popular app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance and used by more than 100 million Americans.
Other top U.S. intelligence officials including Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, CIA Director William Burns and National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone agreed at the hearing that TikTok posed a threat to US national security.
Nakasone on Tuesday expressed concern during Senate testimony about TikTok's data collection and potential to facilitate broad influence operations.

Topics: TikTok China FBI

UK cyber security firm warns over ChatGPT

UK cyber security firm warns over ChatGPT
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

UK cyber security firm warns over ChatGPT

UK cyber security firm warns over ChatGPT
  • Darktrace believes generative AI has provided a tool for creating more sophisticated phishing attacks
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

LONDON: British cyber security firm Darktrace on Wednesday warned that artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT may have increased the sophistication of phishing scams.
Content creation bot ChatGPT, Silicon Valley's latest app sensation, was launched by Microsoft-backed start-up OpenAI in November.
"Darktrace does not believe that ChatGPT has yet lowered barriers to entry for threat actors significantly," the firm said in a results statement.
"But it does believe that it may have helped increase the sophistication of phishing emails, enabling adversaries to create more targeted, personalized, and ultimately, successful attacks."
Generative AI, of which ChatGPT is an example, can upon request wade through reams of data to conjure up original content -- an image, a poem, a thousand-word essay -- in seconds.
ChatGPT had "ignited a conversation about the implications of generative AI for cyber security", Darktrace noted Wednesday.
It added however that email attacks on its customers were "steady" despite the release of ChatGPT, with a decline in the number of those containing malicious links.
Yet it warned that the "linguistic complexity" of those emails -- including punctuation, sentence length and text volume -- had increased.
"This indicates that cyber-criminals may be redirecting their focus to crafting more sophisticated social engineering scams that exploit user trust."
Darktrace also revealed Wednesday that its net profit sank 86 percent to $581 million in the first half of its financial year, or six months to December.
Its performance was slammed by surging costs and tax charges.
Darktrace shares rose 1.2 percent to 267.10 pence in London midday deals, but the stock is down 40 percent compared with the same stage last year.
The company, which uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to combat cyber attacks, floated on the London stock market in 2021.
However shares have tumbled over the last year and a half on concerns over the group's accounts, and after US private equity firm Thoma Bravo ended its takeover interest in 2022.

Topics: ChatGPT cyber security

Second journalist jailed in Senegal

Second journalist jailed in Senegal
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

Second journalist jailed in Senegal

Second journalist jailed in Senegal
  • Pape Ndiaye, who works for Wal Fadjri news channel, has been accused of contempt of court and false news promotion
  • Pape Ale Niang, a Dakar Matin reporter, was arrested in Nov. and again in Dec., accused of"disclosing information likely to harm national defence"
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

DAKAR: A Senegalese television journalist has been detained on charges of contempt of court and spreading false news, his lawyer told AFP Wednesday.
Pape Ndiaye, a commentator for the Wal Fadjri news channel, had recently questioned the independence of the judiciary after the opposition politician Ousmane Sonko was on January 18 referred to a criminal court in a trial over rape accusations.
The journalist, whose lawyer said he was locked up in a jail Tuesday night pending a possible trial, had said that the majority of the judges of the public prosecutor's office had decided to dismiss the case against Sonko.
But, he alleged, the public prosecutor told them to fulfill the government's desire to put him on trial.
Ndiaye's lawyer, Moussa Sarr, confirmed the journalist's indictment and detention to AFP on Wednesday, after it was initially announced by the Coordination of Press Associations (CAP), a trade union confederation.
He said the charges include the "provocation of a crowd, contempt of court, intimidation and reprisals against a member of the judiciary, discrediting a judicial act, dissemination of false news (and) endangering the lives of others".
The Sonko case has been a source of tension for two years in Senegal.
The politician, who came third in the last presidential election, was charged with rape and death threats and placed under judicial supervision in March 2021, based on a complaint by an employee at a beauty salon where he was getting a massage.
He claims the charges are part of a plot to torpdeo his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.
Ndiaye is the second journalist to be imprisoned in recent months in Senegal.
Pape Ale Niang, a journalist from the news website Dakar Matin and critic of the government, was arrested in November and again in December.
He has been accused, among other things, of "disclosing information likely to harm national defence" and "disseminating false news" -- also in connection with the Sonko case.
He has since been placed under judicial supervision.
Senegal was ranked 73rd out of 180 countries on the 2022 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders, down 24 places from the previous.

Topics: journalist Senegal press freedom

US court convicts two men in 2012 journalist kidnapping in Somalia

US court convicts two men in 2012 journalist kidnapping in Somalia
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

US court convicts two men in 2012 journalist kidnapping in Somalia

US court convicts two men in 2012 journalist kidnapping in Somalia
  • The sentence is expected to be announced in September
  • Mohamed and Abdi were found guilty of hostage-taking, conspiracy, providing material support for acts of terrorism among other crimes
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Two men have been found guilty of cooperating with the pirates who abducted reporter Michael Scott Moore in Somalia, US prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed and Abdi Yusuf Hassan, a naturalized American citizen, were convicted on Feb. 24 by a New York federal court jury of hostage-taking, conspiracy, providing material support for acts of terrorism and other crimes that carry potential life sentences, the Associated Press reported.

The two convicts are expected to be sentenced in September.

German American journalist Moore was kidnapped on Jan. 21, 2012, in Galkayo, Somalia, 400 miles northeast of the capital of Mogadishu, and held hostage for about 30 months.

Moore was working as a freelancer for the German publication Spiegel Online and researching a book about piracy.

His kidnappers demanded a ransom of $20 million and released a video in which Moore was surrounded by masked men pointing a machine gun and rocket-propelled grenade at him.

Moore was freed in September 2014 after his family raised $1.6 million.

Hassan was a Somali government official at the time of Moore’s abduction, while Mohamed was an army officer, according to the AP.

The conviction of the two men involved in Moore’s kidnapping “sends a message of hope that justice is possible for journalists who have been attacked, kidnapped, or even killed while reporting in Somalia,” said Muthoki Mumo, the Sub-Saharan Africa representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

She added in a statement released Tuesday: “It is high time that Somali journalists can equally find justice at home,” calling on Somali authorities to “end the high rates of impunity for crimes against the press by ensuring accountability.”

For the past eight years, Somalia has topped CPJ’s Global Impunity Index, which spotlights countries with the worst records for prosecuting murderers of journalists.

In 2018, a Canadian court convicted Ali Omer Ader of participating in the 2008 abduction in Somalia of Canadian journalist Amanda Lindhout, Australian photographer Nigel Brennan, and their fixer, Abdifatah Mohamed Elmi.

Topics: journalist Somalia US journalist

Poisoning probe after Twitter video shows schoolgirls in Iran gasping for air, forcing their way out of classrooms

Poisoning probe after Twitter video shows schoolgirls in Iran gasping for air, forcing their way out of classrooms
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Poisoning probe after Twitter video shows schoolgirls in Iran gasping for air, forcing their way out of classrooms

Poisoning probe after Twitter video shows schoolgirls in Iran gasping for air, forcing their way out of classrooms
  • Another video by an activist group showed female pupils fighting their way out of school
  • Iran confirmed on Tuesday the first arrests over the poisoning incidents
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Footage of young girls in Iran frantically forcing their way out of schools has gone viral on social media amid a series of poisonings of female students.

The video, shared on Twitter by BBC Persian reporter Parham Ghobadi, showed schoolgirls coughing on the floor after running out of their classrooms.

Mohammad-Hassan Asafari, a member of parliament in Iran and part of the committee investigating the poisonings, told the ISNA news agency on Monday that the spate of incidents has so far affected more than 5,000 pupils, both girls and boys, across about 230 schools in 25 provinces.

The unexplained incidents were reported in at least 15 cities and towns on Sunday alone, sparking protests and demands for action from the authorities.

Another video of girls forcing their way out of a school in Hamadan city, in western Iran, was shared by human rights activist group 1500 Tanvir on Twitter.

The caption said the girls from Fatemieh Art School were shouting “We do not want to die.”

Other videos circulated on social media showed packed emergency rooms with distressed families.

Asafari said that “various tests are being carried out to identify the type and cause of the poisonings. So far, no specific information has been obtained regarding the type of poison used.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, said on Monday the poisonings were an “unforgivable crime” and that “those behind this crime should be sentenced to capital punishment and there will be no amnesty for them,” the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi last week requested regular updates on the situation from the Ministry of Interior.

The authorities announced on Tuesday the first arrests over the suspected school poisonings.

Topics: Iran school poisoning Iran

Digital content hub Blinx launches with mission to serve region's youth

Digital content hub Blinx launches with mission to serve region’s youth
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Digital content hub Blinx launches with mission to serve region’s youth

Digital content hub Blinx launches with mission to serve region’s youth
  • General Manager Nakhle Elhage said: ‘By providing news, entertainment and infotainment, powered by the best tech and people available, we will help build a better tomorrow’
  • The startup’s HQ in Dubai has metaverse and extended-reality studios and production facilities, and control rooms equipped with the latest, AI-enhanced live production tools
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Blinx, which describes itself as the first digital hub for native storytelling in the Middle East and North Africa region, launched on Tuesday.
It aims to deliver “more story, less noise” through content created by and for youth, according to its founders.
The company will be led by General Manager Nakhle Elhage, a media professional with nearly 15 years of experience as director of news and current affairs at Al Arabiya.
“Our purpose is to inspire the youth through honest, genuine and spectacular storytelling,” he said. “By providing news, entertainment and infotainment, powered by the best tech and people available, we will help build a better tomorrow.”
Blinx said its offices in Dubai have metaverse and extended-reality studios and production facilities, along with control rooms equipped with the latest live production tools, including AI-enhanced technology for analyzing video and data.
“Throughout history, storytelling has always been embedded in our culture,” said Elhage. “By being innovative and breaking the mold of traditional infotainment, Blinx will harness the collective power of resources, tech and expertise, so that storytelling feels fresh, exciting and relevant to today’s youth.”
The company said it will distribute content primarily through its online portal and social media channels, and will soon launch a digital app for smart devices. The content it produces will span a range of categories, including entertainment and infotainment; news and current affairs; sports; lifestyle; adventure; music; mental health and self-development; and climate change. It also plans to “gamify,” in other words add elements more usually associated with game playing, to its content to encourage engagement.
“Engaging the region’s talented, bold and brave storytellers, our new digital hub aims to be the go-to destination for stories that connect young people in MENA to the world and like-minded communities,” Elhage said.

Topics: Blinx MENA Nakhle Elhage digital hub

