Women's Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan
Activists from the group “Women Democratic Front” take part in a rally to mark International Women’s Day, in Lahore, Pakistan on Wednesday. (AP)
Reuters

  • Demonstrations were held in Paris, Berlin, Beirut, Jakarta, Singapore and elsewhere
Reuters

MANILA/MADRID: Rallies marking International Women’s Day took place around the world on Wednesday after a year in which girls in Afghanistan were banned from education, mass women’s rights protests erupted in Iran and a landmark US abortion ruling was overturned.

Demonstrations were held in Paris, Berlin, Beirut, Jakarta, Singapore and elsewhere. Rallies were planned in other cities.

In Manila, activists calling for equal rights and better wages scuffled with police blocking their protest.

“Girls just want to have fun...damental rights,” read one poster.

In Melbourne, demonstrators demanded equal pay and better safety for women. “Safe, respected, equal,” said one banner at the march. An Iranian contingent was also present.

Protests included calls for solidarity with women in Iran and Afghanistan where their freedoms have faced especially hard blows in the past year.

“Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women’s rights, and it has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere,” Roza Otunbayeva, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement marking the day.

The death in September of 23-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police in Tehran unleashed the biggest anti-government protests in Iran in years.

In recent days, Iran’s clerical rulers have faced renewed pressure as public anger was compounded by a wave of poisoning attacks affecting schoolgirls in dozens of schools.

Abortion and reproductive rights were on the agenda for international rallies on Wednesday, nine months after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women’s constitutional right to abortion.

Protesters in several Spanish cities including Madrid and Barcelona were due to hold competing rallies for International Women’s Day, reflecting divisions within the feminist movement over trans rights and the prohibition of prostitution.

In Colombo there were scuffles as riot police tried to stop protesters at a women’s day rally organized by the opposition.

Hundreds of people had gathered to call on the Sri Lankan government to protect women’s rights and protest against high living costs. Sri Lanka is suffering a major economic crisis that has caused inflation to soar.

One woman held a placard saying: “Stop exploitation of women’s labor.”

Some governments marked Wednesday with legislative changes or pledges.

Canada repealed historic indecency and anti-abortion laws, Japan said more needed to be done to change attitudes about gender and Ireland announced a referendum in November to remove outmoded references to women in the constitution.

Italy’s first woman prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, focused on the role of women in the economy saying state-controlled companies should have at least one female leader.

In Japan, which ranked 116 out of 146 countries on gender parity in a World Economic Forum global report last year, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said progress had been made on improving women’s working conditions but more had to be done.

“The situation for women, who are trying to balance household and workplace responsibilities, is quite difficult in our country and has been noted as an issue,” he said. “Measures to tackle this are still just halfway complete.”

In Russia, where International Women’s Day is one of the most celebrated public holidays, the head of its upper house of parliament used the occasion to launch a vehement attack on sexual minorities and liberal values promoted by the West.

“Men and women are the biological, social and cultural backbones of communities,” Valentina Matviyenko wrote in a blog on the Federation Council’s web site.

“Therefore, there are no dangerous gender games in our country and never will be. Let us leave it to the West to conduct this dangerous experiment on itself.”

Pakistani women pilots defy odds to close gender gap
Pakistani women pilots defy odds to close gender gap

Pakistani women pilots defy odds to close gender gap

Pakistani women pilots defy odds to close gender gap
Pakistani women pilots defy odds to close gender gap

Pakistani women pilots defy odds to close gender gap
KARACHI: After four years of training to become a commercial pilot, Azka Malik is entering the male-dominated industry, where she and her colleagues are trying to pave the way for other women.
Globally, women make up around 7 percent of commercial pilots, according to Women in Aviation International data. Although the percentage in Pakistan is not exactly known, the number is much lower.
“All around the world, there are less than 7 percent pilots who are women. And in Pakistan the ratio is further lower, which is obviously a very big challenge for us girls to come out here,” Malik, 23, told Arab News as she sat in the cockpit of a Cessna aircraft at her aviation school on Tuesday.
She recently graduated from the Sky Wing academy in Karachi and is now entering the profession, undeterred by the challenges she may face as a woman in pursuing her career.
“The freedom you feel when you’re in the aircraft, when you fly in the sky, it’s amazing. It’s like no other experience in this world,” she said.
“There are a lot more women who are joining this field now, so things are progressing, things are getting better.”
Women are also already present at the forefront of mechanical support and aircraft maintenance.
Komal Khalid, a 25-year-old technician and also a Sky Wing graduate, believes that women have proven that aircraft maintenance is not only a man’s job.
“Definitely it is a tough field but it is not that women can’t do it. We are present and are doing it, in front of you,” she said. “There is no work in the world that only a man can do. This thinking is getting obsolete.”
For another aircraft maintenance technician, Subhana Anwer, 25, the job was neither a male nor female field but one for those who can go through the thick science texts needed to master it.
“Being an aviation maintenance as a career, it takes a lot of studying, it takes a lot of hard work,” she said.
“If I speak from my heart about aviation, it takes a lot of work. It’s not easy. There’s a lot of studying to be done. There is a lot of late-night work. There is hardship ... and, you know, honestly, it takes a lot of grit and how much you’re willing to put in.”
More women are up for the challenge.
Sky Wings has trained 25 pilots and 42 aircraft technicians since 2019. Out of them, seven pilots and 22 technicians were women. There are eight other aviation academies like Sky Wings in Pakistan.
“We have trained several women pilots, engineers and technicians in the aviation industry and now they are successfully working in different airlines within Pakistan and abroad,” Imran Aslam Khan, the school’s chief executive, told Arab News.
“We believe that until the time we bring in women in all the industries, no country can progress.”

Philippines scrambles to prevent ecological disaster after oil tanker spill

Updated 19 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines scrambles to prevent ecological disaster after oil tanker spill

Philippines scrambles to prevent ecological disaster after oil tanker spill
  • Vessel carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil sank off Oriental Mindoro coast last week
  • Local fishing communities will be paid to help with cleanup operation
Updated 19 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine authorities are scrambling to contain a looming ecological disaster in the waters of a central province after an oil spill that its president said on Wednesday could take months to clean up.

Dozens of people have fallen sick in coastal villages of Oriental Mindoro after the MT Princess Empress carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil sank off its coast last week.

The oil has since reached the shores of nearby fishing villages, covering beaches in black sludge. Areas on the coastline were placed under a state of calamity earlier this week to help authorities extend aid to affected communities.

“Hopefully we can finish the cleanup in less than four months,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told reporters, as he announced a financial support scheme for fishermen and women who help with the cleanup effort.

“Fishermen can’t fish now, so they have no livelihood. We have a cash-for-work program for them since they will help with the cleanup.”

He added that the authorities had already located the sunken tanker that plunged 460 meters below sea level.

The Philippine Coast Guard on Wednesday placed an oil containment boom around the spill.

The scale of the environmental harm is still unfolding. Marine scientists at the University of the Philippines estimated that about 36,000 hectares of coral reef, mangroves and seagrass could be at risk from the spill, which according to Greenpeace has already jeopardized the livelihoods of local communities that are dependent on the resource-rich waters.

The worst spill in the country’s history took place in 2006, when the MT Solar I tanker carrying 2 million liters of bunker fuel sank off the southern coast of Guimaras.

It damaged 1,500 hectares of the local ecosystem and severely affected the province’s marine resources and economy.

“It is important to note that oil spills, no matter their size, are permanent disasters,” Greenpeace Philippines campaigner Jefferson Chua told Arab News.

“This is even more concerning as the spill happened in an area with rich biodiversity and sensitive marine ecosystems, and with industrial oil, which is considered to have more severe and long-lasting impacts.”

About 18,000 fishermen and women had already been affected, he added.

“This oil spill, an unfolding environmental and social catastrophe … Twenty-one marine protected areas are confirmed affected in Oriental Mindoro alone,” Chua said.

“We can expect impacts on reduced growth of fish, disruptions in the local food chain, toxification of the environment, suffocation of coral reefs, notwithstanding health and livelihood impacts on communities.”

Russian forces claim progress in Bakhmut but no end in sight

Russian forces claim progress in Bakhmut but no end in sight
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

Russian forces claim progress in Bakhmut but no end in sight

Russian forces claim progress in Bakhmut but no end in sight
  • The battle for Bakhmut has lasted six months and reduced the city with a prewar population of more than 70,000 to a smoldering wasteland
  • Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose troops have spearheaded the fight in Bakhmut, said they have taken full control of all districts east of the Bakhmutka River
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

KYIV: The owner of Russia’s Wagner Group military contractor claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut, but it remained unclear how long the grinding fight might go on.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky on extending an agreement that allows Ukraine to ship grain from its Black Sea ports and permits Russia to export food and fertilizers.
The battle for the city the Ukrainians have dubbed “fortress Bakhmut” has become emblematic of the way each side has tried to wear down the other. Russian forces must go through Bakhmut to push deeper into parts of the Donetsk province they do not yet control, though Western officials say that capture of the city is unlikely to change the course of the war.
The battle for Bakhmut has lasted six months and reduced the city with a prewar population of more than 70,000 to a smoldering wasteland. It’s not clear which side has paid a higher price.
Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose troops have spearheaded the fight in Bakhmut, said they have taken full control of all districts east of the Bakhmutka River that crosses the city. The city’s center lies west of the river.
Neither Russian nor Ukrainian officials commented on Prigozhin’s claim. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank that closely monitors the fighting, said Russian forces were likely in control in the areas cited by Prigozhin following a Ukrainian withdrawal.
Russian troops have enveloped the city from three sides, leaving only a narrow corridor leading west. The only highway west has been targeted by Russian artillery fire, forcing Ukrainian defenders to rely increasingly on country roads, which are hard to use before the muddy ground dries.
Zelensky vowed Monday not to retreat from Bakhmut after chairing a meeting with his top generals.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that seizing the city would allow Russia to press its offensive farther into the Donetsk region, one of the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed in September.
In a blustery video statement recorded near a World War II monument in Bakhmut, Prigozhin echoed that rationale, saying the prospective Russian push would make “the entire world shudder.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged that the Russians could seize the city soon.
“What we see is that Russia is throwing in more troops, more forces, and what Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an EU defense ministers meeting in Stockholm. “They have suffered big losses, but at the same time we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days.”
But like other Western officials, he played down the significance of Bakhmut’s potential capture, arguing that this “does not necessarily reflect any turning point of the war, and it just highlights that we should not underestimate Russia.”
The Ukrainian military has already strengthened defensive lines west of Bakhmut to block the Russian advance, including in the nearby town of Chasiv Yar that sits on a hill. Farther west are the heavily fortified Ukrainian strongholds of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.
The ISW observed that Russia was also likely short of the mechanized forces it would need to push on from Bakhmut.
On Wednesday, Russian forces shelled scores of towns and villages in the Donetsk region and other areas in Ukraine’s east and south, Ukraine’s presidential office said.
In Kyiv, UN chief Guterres was discussing the possibility of extending the agreement that has kept at least some of the country’s exports flowing.
Ukraine and Russia are leading global suppliers of wheat, sunflower oil and other agricultural products, and Moscow’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine drove food prices higher across the world.
The current 120-day agreement expires on March 18, and Guterres said extending it for a second time is of “critical importance.”
“Exports of Ukrainian — as well as Russian — food and fertilizers are essential to global food security and food prices,” Guterres said.
In other developments:
— Germany’s defense minister voiced caution over media reports that a pro-Ukraine group was involved in blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year, as some media have reported. Boris Pistorius said more information is needed to understand who was behind the explosion — and whether they acted with the Ukrainian government’s knowledge.
— Pistorius also said nearly two dozen advanced battle tanks provided by European countries will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks. He said that included 18 German Leopard 2 tanks and three from Portugal. The Leopards are part of a larger package of heavy tanks Western countries recently promised to Ukraine.
— A top European Union court has annulled the bloc’s sanctions against the mother of Wagner Group owner Prigozhin because the measures are based solely on the fact that the two are related. Violetta Prigozhina was put on the EU sanctions list because she was considered to be the owner of Concord Management and Consulting LLC, part of the group founded and owned until 2019 by her son. But the Luxembourg-based General Court said she stopped being owner of the company in 2017, even though she did retain some shares in it.
— Authorities in the Russian-held city of Enerhodar, which is the main residential area for workers at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, said Ukrainian drones dropped incendiary devices along a river embankment, setting off fires that spread and endangered power lines.

Thousands of women rally in Pakistan despite legal hurdles

Thousands of women rally in Pakistan despite legal hurdles
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

Thousands of women rally in Pakistan despite legal hurdles

Thousands of women rally in Pakistan despite legal hurdles
  • Known as the Aurat (women) March, the rallies have courted controversy because of banners and placards waved by participants
  • Videos posted on social media showed several police officers baton charging participants as they tried to join the demonstration
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

LAHORE, Pakistan: Thousands of women took part in rallies across Pakistan on Wednesday despite efforts by authorities in several cities to block the divisive marches.
Known as the Aurat (women) March, the rallies have courted controversy because of banners and placards waved by participants that raise subjects such as divorce, sexual harassment and menstruation.
Each year, some of the most provocative banners ignite weeks of outrage and a slew of violent threats.
“The whole point of the Aurat March is to demand the security and safety that women are not afforded in this country and society,” said Rabail Akhtar, a schoolteacher who joined a crowd of around 2,000 in Lahore to mark International Women’s Day.
“We are not going to sit silently anymore. It’s our day, it’s our time.”
Videos posted on social media showed several police officers baton charging participants as they tried to join the demonstration.
In a tweet, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the capital’s police chief had been summoned and the officers involved suspended.
City authorities had at the weekend refused to provide security, despite allowing a “modesty” countermarch to go ahead, before a court ordered them to back down.
“It’s ridiculous how we have to go through the same drama every year... Why are they so afraid of women demanding their rights?” asked Soheila Afzal, a graphic designer.
In Karachi, judges dismissed a legal challenge by an individual to ban a related rally scheduled for the weekend so that working women could attend.
In the capital Islamabad, organizers refused to comply with orders to confine the gathering to a city park where a woman was gang raped in February.
Hundreds of women gathered instead outside the city’s press club, where police eventually removed a barricade and allowed the march to begin.
“Women used to be quiet, but now we have women on roads talking about their rights and justice and I think that is the change they were looking for,” said 24-year-old NGO worker Aisha Masood.
The Aurat March is seen by critics as supporting elitist and Western cultural values in the Muslim country, with organizers accused of disrespecting religious and cultural sensitivities.
Countermarches are also held in most cities, where women from right-wing religious groups call for modesty and “family values” to be upheld.
“I will not defend men because we live in a patriarchal and male-dominated society. But we have to ensure an end to violence while confining ourselves within the parameters of Islamic Shariah,” said 45-year-old Asia Yaqoob, a housewife veiled in a hijab at a rally of more than 1,000 women in the capital.
“The beauty of a woman lies in covering her body in a way that our religion teaches.”
In 2020, groups of hard-line Islamist men turned up in vans and hurled stones at women participating in the Aurat March in Islamabad.
Much of Pakistani society operates under a strict code of “honor,” systemising the oppression of women in matters such as the right to choose who to marry, reproductive rights and even the right to an education.
Hundreds of women are killed by men in Pakistan every year for allegedly breaching this code.

Afghan prosecutor and women's rights activist challenges UK refugee scheme

Afghan prosecutor and women’s rights activist challenges UK refugee scheme
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

Afghan prosecutor and women's rights activist challenges UK refugee scheme

Afghan prosecutor and women's rights activist challenges UK refugee scheme
  • The woman, who has publicly denounced the Taliban and received death threats, has been in hiding since August 2021
  • Her lawyers contend that the narrow rules governing eligibility for the scheme exclude many at-risk people and are unlawful
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An Afghan prosecutor and women’s rights activist whose life is at risk has been “wholly excluded” from a UK Government resettlement scheme, the High Court in London heard on Tuesday.

The unnamed woman specializes in cases involving violence against women, forced marriage and honor crimes, according to media reports. She has publicly denounced the Taliban, received “direct threats” for years as result of her work, and has been in hiding since August 2021, the court was told.

Now she is challenging the legality of the UK government’s operation of its Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

There are three pathways to eligibility for the scheme. One is open only to those who were notified by the government that they could relocate to the UK but were unable to board an evacuation flight, another is for people referred by the UN Refugee Agency.

The third pathway covers at-risk individuals who supported the work of the UK and the wider international community in Afghanistan, as well as those who are considered particularly vulnerable, including women, girls and members of minority groups. In the first phase of the scheme, however, only three groups of people are eligible: Those who worked with the British Council or security firm GardaWorld, and alumni of the Chevening Scholarship scheme funded by the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Lawyers for the “exceptionally vulnerable” woman argued that the scheme’s narrow operation is unlawful because at-risk people with a “legitimate expectation” of being considered instead find themselves excluded, according to media reports

Irena Sabic, a member of the legal team, said in written submissions: “Despite these clear and unambiguous statements, vulnerable people who ‘stood up for values such as democracy, women's rights and freedom of speech or rule of law’ and currently remain in hiding and at risk in Afghanistan, and who are entitled to prioritization, are currently excluded from accessing ACRS.”

She later said that although the woman does not expect to be granted the right to resettle, she should nevertheless have access to the scheme and be considered for eligibility.

“Those who are in Afghanistan, like the claimant, are in the most acute need of assistance,” Sabic said. “The claimant’s life is at risk. She is in hiding, she cannot go out, she is constantly subjected to threats.”

In her written submissions, Sabic argued: “It was clearly intended that pathway three of ACRS would offer a potential route to safety and protection.”

Edward Brown KC, a lawyer for the Home Office, Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence, denied that the resettlement scheme was being run unlawfully.

“There is an active consideration to expanding pathway three; the issue is whether there is a legal obligation to do what the Government is doing by considering it,” he told the court.

Brown noted in his written submissions that the scheme “can provide for a structured approach which prioritizes certain cohorts, and it is taken as acting in the public interest in making such choices.”

After the third pathway has been in operation for a year, he added, the government “will work with international partners and NGOs (nongovernmental organizations) to welcome wider groups of Afghans at risk.”

Brown said the policy announcement of the scheme, in September 2021, clarified that it would “prioritize those who have assisted the UK efforts in Afghanistan and stood up for specific values, and vulnerable people.”

He added: “However, that statement, without more, cannot reasonably be read as providing an access route to anyone capable of falling within that description.”

Judge Charles Bourne will issue a ruling on the case in writing at a later date.

