Choupo-Moting fires Bayern past PSG into Champions League quarterfinals

Choupo-Moting fires Bayern past PSG into Champions League quarterfinals
Bayern Munich's Cameroonian forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores the 1-0 opening goal against Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during their UEFA Champions League round of 16, 2nd-leg in Munich on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Choupo-Moting fires Bayern past PSG into Champions League quarterfinals

Choupo-Moting fires Bayern past PSG into Champions League quarterfinals
  • Games between PSG and Bayern have helped define the career of Choupo-Moting, a late-developing 33-year-old forward
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

MUNICH: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s goal lifted Bayern Munich past Paris Saint-Germain and into the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

After former PSG forward Kingsley Coman scored in the first leg, Choupo-Moting — another former PSG player — extended Bayern’s lead in the second leg in a 2-0 victory Wednesday to complete a 3-0 win on aggregate in the Champions League round of 16.

Shortly after having a goal ruled out for offside, and also inadvertently blocking a teammate’s shot, Choupo-Moting scored in the 61st minute to put Bayern on course for the quarterfinals and send Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and PSG heading toward their earliest Champions League exit since 2018-19.

Leon Goretzka and Thomas Müller teamed up to take the ball off Marco Verratti and Goretzka squared the ball for Choupo-Moting to apply a simple finish with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma stranded.

Two substitutes then linked up to make sure of the win on the counter in the 89th, with Joao Cancelo surging down the right flank before playing in Serge Gnabry to score.

PSG had dominated the first half of the game and was only denied the lead by a goal-line clearance from Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt, but Bayern regained their focus in the second half to secure the win.

Games between PSG and Bayern have helped define the career of Choupo-Moting, a late-developing 33-year-old forward who until this season was best known as a backup striker for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern.

Choupo-Moting played for PSG against Bayern when the German team won the Champions League final in 2020. After signing for Bayern as a free agent the following season, he scored once in each leg in a defeat on away goals to PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Topics: champions league Bayern Munich PSG Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Milan hold off toothless Tottenham to reach Champions League last eight

Milan hold off toothless Tottenham to reach Champions League last eight
Updated 26 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Milan hold off toothless Tottenham to reach Champions League last eight

Milan hold off toothless Tottenham to reach Champions League last eight
  • The seven-time European champions held firm to end more than a decade of waiting to reach the quarterfinals
  • Spurs had lost four of their previous six games, including defeat to second-tier Sheffield United in the FA Cup
Updated 26 min 7 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: AC Milan progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time since 2012 as the Italian champions held out for a 0-0 draw at 10-man Tottenham to win 1-0 on aggregate.

A European elimination hot on the heels of an exit from the FA Cup means Tottenham’s 15-year wait to win a trophy will extend for at least another season.

Antonio Conte’s return to the touchline failed to inspire a response from his side as Tottenham were toothless in attack and had to play the final 12 minutes a man down as Cristian Romero was sent off for two bookable offenSes.

Kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes after the later arrival of both sides due to traffic congestion, but it took far longer for the contest to get going.

Conte was back in charge after taking more time after the first leg to recover from gallbladder surgery.

The Italian was his usual animated self and was shown a yellow card by referee Clement Turpin for his protestations at a booking for Clement Lenglet.

However, his players lacked the same energy as Spurs failed to rise to the occasion.

Milan produced the one piece of imagination befitting of a Champions League knockout tie before the break as a well-worked free-kick found Junior Messias, but the Brazilian dragged his shot wide.

Spurs had lost four of their previous six games, including defeat to second-tier Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

The home support could not hide their frustration as the half-time whistle was met with a smattering of boos.

Conte was unable to provoke a response at the break as Spurs needed stand-in goalkeeper Fraser Forster to keep them in the tie.

Brahim Diaz scored the only goal of the first leg and his jinking run inside the Spurs box just lacked the finish as Forster’s outstretched leg deflected the ball to safety.

Spurs at least forced Mike Maignan into a save 25 minutes from time as he tipped over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike.

Conte gambled by switching to a front four for the final 20 minutes with Richarlison joining Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min up front.

But there was still precious little service for Kane and hope of a Tottenham fightback disappeared with Romero.

The Argentine often treads a fine line with his discipline and saw red for the third time in his Spurs career after lunging in on Theo Hernandez.

Kane came closest to an equalizer when his header from a Son free-kick was well saved by Maignan low to his right in stoppage time.

Milan should have made sure of victory on the night as well as on aggregate but Sandro Tonali wasted another glorious chance by going for goal himself with teammates in support before Divock Origi’s effort came back off the inside of the post.

But it did not matter as the seven-time European champions held firm to end more than a decade of waiting to reach the last eight.

Topics: champions league AC Milan Tottenham Hotspur

Lionel Messi to visit Saudi Arabia this month

Lionel Messi to visit Saudi Arabia this month
Updated 51 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Lionel Messi to visit Saudi Arabia this month

Lionel Messi to visit Saudi Arabia this month
Updated 51 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Argentine football great Lionel Messi will arrive in Saudi Arabia later this month to explore the Kingdom’s touristic attractions.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister, welcomed the PSG player and his family in a tweet on Wednesday.

“I am happy to welcome our tourism Ambassador and star Lionel Messi and his family and friends this month, on his second visit to Saudi, to enjoy the most beautiful tourism destinations, connect with our people and enjoy a unique experience,” Al-Khateeb wrote.

Messi visited the Kingdom last May for Jeddah Season, an annual festival in the coastal city of Jeddah, posting an image of himself on a boat watching the sun setting over the Red Sea. He also toured parts of Jeddah’s old city, a heritage site.

Messi, considered one of the legend’s of the sport, won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar last year. He has a large international fanbase with hundreds of millions of followers on social media.

The Argentine is an ambassador with Visit Saudi, the tourism ministry’s promotional brand.

The ministry is tasked with showcasing Saudi Arabia’s natural and cultural treasures to international and domestic tourists as part of reforms known as Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Lionel Messi saudi tourism

Neymar ankle surgery to be led by British specialist: hospital

Neymar ankle surgery to be led by British specialist: hospital
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

Neymar ankle surgery to be led by British specialist: hospital

Neymar ankle surgery to be led by British specialist: hospital
  • The hospital confirmed that the 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will be operated on at the sports medicine clinic
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

DOHA: Brazil star Neymar’s upcoming surgery on his injured ankle in Qatar will be led by a renowned British specialist, the Aspetar hospital said Wednesday.
The hospital confirmed that the 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will be operated on at the sports medicine clinic and that James Calder will lead the surgery.
“Aspetar’s expert ankle surgeon, Professor Pieter D’Hooghe and renowned ankle surgeon Professor James Calder from London, will perform the surgery,” the clinic said in a statement.
The Brazilian was previously treated at Aspetar, with Calder involved, in January 2019.
Neymar is expected to miss up to four months of action, almost certainly ruling him out for the rest of the season.
“I’ll come back stronger,” Neymar, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, said on Twitter.

Topics: Neymar PSG Qatar

Fernandes' role is safe, Man United manager Ten Hag says

Fernandes’ role is safe, Man United manager Ten Hag says
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

Fernandes’ role is safe, Man United manager Ten Hag says

Fernandes’ role is safe, Man United manager Ten Hag says
  • The Dutchman wants an instant reaction when his team hosts Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday
  • Bruno Fernandes' position as stand-in captain, however, appears to be safe
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: As the dust settles on Manchester United’s humiliating 7-0 loss to Liverpool, manager Erik ten Hag is hoping he and his team have learned something from the setback.
The Dutchman wants an instant reaction when his team hosts Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday and his starting lineup could offer an insight into which players he felt were most culpable for the collapse at Anfield.
Bruno Fernandes’ position as stand-in captain, however, appears to be safe.
“He’s playing a brilliant season. He’s had a really important role in why we’re in the position where we are because he’s giving energy to the team,” Ten Hag said Wednesday.
Fernandes has worn the captain’s armband for the majority of the season in the absence of Harry Maguire, who has lost his regular starting place. But the Portugal international’s petulant performance against Liverpool, when he was frequently complaining to the referee, has led to plenty of criticism. Some have questioned whether he is captain material.
Former United captain Gary Neville, now a television commentator, labeled Fernandes an “embarrassment.”
“I think some of his behavior in the second half has been a disgrace,” Neville said.
United denied that Fernandes had asked to be substituted during the game.
“He’s pointing and coaching players, he’s an inspirator for the whole team. But no one is perfect, everyone has his mistakes,” Ten Hag said. “Everyone has to learn. I have to learn and he will learn as well because he’s intelligent.
“I’m really happy to have Bruno Fernandes in the team and I’m really happy, if Harry is not on the pitch, that he’s our captain.”
Fernandes has started all but one Premier League game this season and has rediscovered some of his best form under Ten Hag. A week before the loss to Liverpool, he led United to their first trophy in six years when captaining the team to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the League Cup final.
He lifted the trophy with Maguire at Wembley Stadium.
“He’s been a good leader for us even when he’s not been captain, which is always a good sign,” United teammate Marcus Rashford said. “He’s helped other players become better leaders and the reality is we can’t be a well-organized team with just one leader being the captain. He’s done a lot for us in terms of bringing his leadership skills in, and that was from the moment he arrived.
“Sometimes you want to win so bad you end up doing things that are a little bit out of character. But I, 100 percent I support Bruno. We are behind him.”
The loss effectively ended United’s Premier League title challenge, with the team 14 points behind leader Arsenal. It also equaled the biggest defeat in the club’s history, and was the third rout this season after losing to Brentford 4-0 and Manchester City 6-3.
Ten Hag described it as a “huge setback,” adding there were lessons “that can help us for the future.”
“That’s the positive, how negative it is. We were really below average, especially mentally-wise,” Ten Hag said. “If we want to be a big team and we want to win trophies then you have to act differently.”
Despite conceding six goals in the second half, Rashford denied the team gave up against Liverpool.
“That’s nonsense,” Rashford said. “We were unorganized, yes. Communication was bad, yes. That’s why we conceded the goals. But it comes down to the fact that I believe everyone was trying to get back into the game that much, we came away from the team’s principles in and out of possession.”
The Premier League may be out of reach, but United can still win three trophies with the team in contention for the Europa League and FA Cup.
Against Betis, United have a chance to get the season back on track.
“I’m happy and grateful we have another game quickly,” Rashford said, “because we have an opportunity to take a step forward from the last game and put it behind us.”

Topics: Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Europa League

Villarreal celebrate centenary with eyes on regional, Asian talent, says club legend Marcos Senna

Villarreal celebrate centenary with eyes on regional, Asian talent, says club legend Marcos Senna
Updated 08 March 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Villarreal celebrate centenary with eyes on regional, Asian talent, says club legend Marcos Senna

Villarreal celebrate centenary with eyes on regional, Asian talent, says club legend Marcos Senna
  • Spanish club planning 100th birthday celebrations at El Estadio de la Ceramica on March 10
  • Yellow Submarines looking to compete with La Liga’s best clubs, says Senna
Updated 08 March 2023
Khaled Alarafah

As Spanish club Villarreal celebrate their centenary on Friday, one of the club’s greatest players has revealed what the club means to him, and the plans it has to expand its footprint regionally and across Asia.

A ceremony to mark 100 years since the foundation of the club will take place at El Estadio de la Ceramica on Friday.

It will feature theatrical, musical and audiovisual components, and will tell the story of the club from its beginnings, through promotions to the Second and First Divisions, participation in the Champions League, and winning the Europa League title in 2021.

Former Spanish international and 2010 World Cup winner Marcos Senna, who spent 11 years with Villarreal before retiring there, is now a club director and says the Yellow Submarines are looking to compete with Spain’s top clubs, such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“The club is my family and my life,” he said.

“For me, it’s been a true privilege to be able to have come to Villarreal, with their project and with their structure, and I want to be here many, many years, as many years as possible.”

Villarreal currently sit in sixth place in the league and play away to Anderlecht of Belgium on Thursday in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Expectations are high that it will be a successful season.

“At Villarreal, we’ve been working with a system and methodology for many years now. And it’s worked very well. Obviously, we’re very humble and we work very hard,” said Senna. “We always choose a specific style of player for each position, and that’s worked well. And not just players, but also the coaches.

“Each season doesn’t always come off as we like, but we have a very good line of work that we follow and this year we’ve got great expectations. And we hope to qualify for European competitions again.”

Senna also highlighted the work of the Villarreal youth academy, saying it has the capacity to nurture players for the Spanish national team.  

“Spain has a great national team, young players, promising players. And I think that Villarreal also has great young talent. So, for the future, they will be able to play for the Spanish national team,” he said.

“At the moment, for example, we have Pau (Torres). We can consider that he’s a veteran in the Spanish national team. Also, we have Alex Baena, who’s playing well and is catching the eye of the coaches. He has played very well in the league matches, so hopefully he will be called up soon. And he will be in an outstanding national team player.”

Villarreal, like other La Liga clubs, are spreading their scouting nets across the world and already have two academies in Asia — in South Korea and Malaysia — and are looking to establish more, potentially in the Gulf region.

“Villarreal have obviously just started there, and the idea is that we need to get to know the talents available in the country,” Senna said. “We are expanding and we are looking for the most talented players.”

As for playing in Saudi Arabia, where the Spanish Super Cup is currently decided, he said: “On a professional level, first of all we have to win here or to qualify for that particular competition. Last year we participated, I think it was Betis, Valencia, Barcelona (and Real Madrid).

“Our idea, obviously, is to finish the season as best as possible. I’m talking on a professional level here. We need to win championships, like the Copa del Rey, or be the runner-up in La Liga. And so then we’ll be able to participate in that tournament. That’s our objective.”

Senna also explained Villarreal’s popularity among global fans and growing recognition outside Spain.

“I think it’s because of the hard work that we’ve been doing and the idea is to promote the Villarreal brand. But I think the best way to promote a team is to play well in championships, to win good matches and to have a great season. And to play in European competitions is also very important because it means that the world football family can get to know us more. And I think those are the lines of work that we’re going to continue along,” he said.

Topics: villarreal Marcos Senna Spanish Super Cup

