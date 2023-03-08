You are here

Benfica rout Brugge, book spot in Champions League quarterfinals

Benfica rout Brugge, book spot in Champions League quarterfinals
Benfica's Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos (R) scores his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg against Club Brugge at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on Tuesday. (AFP)
AP

Benfica rout Brugge, book spot in Champions League quarterfinals

Benfica rout Brugge, book spot in Champions League quarterfinals
  • The Portuguese team advanced 7-1 on aggregate following their 2-0 win in the first leg in Belgium
AP

LISBON: Benfica continued their good run with a comfortable 5-1 win over Club Brugge on Tuesday to seal their spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the second straight season.

The Portuguese team advanced 7-1 on aggregate following their 2-0 win in the first leg in Belgium.

Rafa Silva, Joao Mario and David Neres scored a goal each, and Gonçalo Ramos found the net twice for Benfica, who hadn’t made it to the last eight in consecutive seasons in more than five decades. They were eliminated by eventual runners-up Liverpool last year.

Brugge, making their debut in the knockout stage of the Champions League, plunged deeper into crisis under coach Scott Parker. The team have won only twice in 12 matches since the English manager took over in December.

The Belgian champions were one of the surprises of the group stage, finishing second to Porto and ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid.

Benfica were another surprise after finishing first in a group that included Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. They entered the knockout stage in great form, enjoying a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions with 10 win in those matches. They have lost only once in 42 matches this season and is unbeaten in its 19 homes games.

Benfica were in control from the start at the Stadium of Light, with Silva opened the scoring from inside the area in the 38th minute. Ramos added to the lead with close-range goals in first-half stoppage time and early after halftime. Mario scored the fourth by converting a 71st-minute penalty kick, and David Neres closed the scoring for the hosts from the box in the 77th.

Bjorn Meijer scored Brugge’s lone goal with a neat one-timer into the top corner in the 87th. It was the team’s first goal after four scoreless matches in the Champions League.

Mario became the first player to score in five consecutive appearances in the competition for Benfica since the great Eusébio in a run from 1963-64.

Mario had already found the net with a back-heel touch two minutes into the match but the goal was disallowed for an offside by Ramos in the buildup.

The Portuguese club have not failed to scored in their last 17 European matches, and they have scored two or more goals in 11 of its last 13 games in Europe.

Benfica, twice a European champion in the early 1960s, had last made it to the last eight in consecutive seasons in 1968 and 1969. It last advanced past the quarterfinals in 1990, when it eventually lost the final to AC Milan.

Topics: Benfica champions league Club Brugge UEFA Champions League

Bayern to try to contain PSG in last 16 of Champions League

Bayern to try to contain PSG in last 16 of Champions League
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

Bayern to try to contain PSG in last 16 of Champions League

Bayern to try to contain PSG in last 16 of Champions League
  • Bayern won the first leg in Paris with a goal from former PSG player Kingsley Coman
  • Under Nagelsmann, Bayern tend to defend one-goal lead by trying to score two or three more
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

DUESSELDORF, Germany: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann wants his team to “get at” Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Kylian Mbappé wants to add more goals to his PSG scoring record.
They will get their chance on Wednesday when Bayern tries to defend its 1-0 lead in the second leg of the round of 16.
Bayern won the first leg in Paris with a goal from former PSG player Kingsley Coman, but the team’s approach in the return match will be closely watched.
Under Nagelsmann, Bayern tend to defend one-goal lead by trying to score two or three more. Keeping up the attacking pressure worked in the group stage against Inter Milan and Barcelona, neither of which could score against Bayern, but they could allow PSG opportunities to get back into the game.
“Both we and PSG have enormous pace in attack. We want to get at them when they take possession and be physically present from the first minute,” Nagelsmann said Monday. “What we need in the second leg is to prevent them from using their pace. If you give their attackers too much space and they can unleash their footballing qualities, it’s incredibly difficult to defend.”
Either way, one of the two teams will face its earliest Champions League exit since both were eliminated by English opponents in the round of 16 in 2018-19. Bayern and PSG both expect to be in the quarterfinals at the very least, so a loss could affect the future of Nagelsmann or PSG coach Christophe Galtier.
Hiring Nagelsmann on a five-year contract in 2021 was a statement from the Bayern hierarchy that they saw the then-33-year-old German as the architect of a long-term project. He’s now facing a tough challenge from PSG and also a tight domestic title race, with Bayern even on points with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
Both teams are without key players ahead of Wednesday’s game.
Sadio Mané missed the first leg with the leg injury which previously ruled him out of the World Cup, but the Senegal forward has since returned to action and came off the bench in Bayern’s last two Bundesliga games.
Still, Bayern remains without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Lucas Hernández, both long-term absentees, and fullback Noussair Mazraoui is in training but has not played since the World Cup. Another defender, Benjamin Pavard, is suspended after he was sent off in stoppage time in the first leg and is set to be replaced by Josip Stanišić.
PSG is without Neymar after the Brazilian was ruled out for the rest of the season on Monday with an ankle injury, but Mbappé and Lionel Messi each scored in the 4-2 win over Nantes on Saturday. Mbappé became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 201 goals, breaking a tie with Edinson Cavani.
Right back Achraf Hakimi is in PSG’s squad for the game after he was given preliminary charges in a rape investigation last week. The 24-year-old Hakimi missed the last three French league games with injury.
In the French legal system, preliminary charges mean judges have strong reason to suspect a crime was committed but are allowing time for further investigation before deciding whether to send a case to trial.
Speaking Tuesday in Munich, both PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and Galtier said they expect a completely different match than last month when Bayern’s pressing suffocated PSG.
Verratti said the return to a tactical system with three defenders will certainly help, as well as the presence of a fully-fit Mbappé alongside Messi.
“They are players of a huge experience, that is something that really helps us out,” Verratti said.
Mbappé was only able to play half an hour in the first leg as he just returned from injury. Now fully fit and in full confidence, Galtier expects the France striker to provide extra solutions.
“That will give us more scope to get behind,” Galtier said. “We need to have more possession, play higher and win the ball much faster.”

Topics: Bayern Munich PSG Kylian Mbappé Jamal Musiala

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three T20Is in Sharjah

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three T20Is in Sharjah
Updated 07 March 2023
AFP

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three T20Is in Sharjah

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three T20Is in Sharjah
  • Afghanistan Cricket Board says their home season will start with Pakistan series
  • This will be the first bilateral cricket series between the two neighbouring countries
Updated 07 March 2023
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan announced on Tuesday it will host Pakistan for three Twenty20 internationals in Sharjah later this month, the first bilateral series between the neighbours. 

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said their home season will start with the series against Pakistan. 

"Afghanistan's international home season 2023-24 will begin with a three-match T20I home series against Pakistan to be played in Sharjah on March 25, 27 and 29," said a ACB release. 

Afghanistan was due to start its season with a one-day international series against Australia in March this year but Cricket Australia refused to play in protest at the treatment of women in the war-torn country. 

Cricket Australia had also refused to host Afghanistan for a Test match in November 2021 for the same reason. 

ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf welcomed Pakistan's decision to play his team. 

"We appreciate Pakistan Cricket Board's willingness to play Afghanistan in March. This is a significant accomplishment for two neighbouring countries," Ashraf said in the statement. 

Afghanistan has played Pakistan in three Twenty20 internationals and four ODIs in multi-national events but this will be the first bilateral series between the two countries. 

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Special Olympics UAE concludes 2nd training camp ahead of Berlin 2023

Special Olympics UAE concludes 2nd training camp ahead of Berlin 2023
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Special Olympics UAE concludes 2nd training camp ahead of Berlin 2023

Special Olympics UAE concludes 2nd training camp ahead of Berlin 2023
  • Latest preparation stage took place in Al Ain ahead of World Games in June
  • The squad held its first training camp earlier this year and has taken part in several competitions already during 2023
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Special Olympics UAE has concluded its second training camp in Al Ain in preparation for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, taking place June 17-25.
Emirati athletes will take part in 20 different sporting competitions at the event.
The Special Olympics UAE delegation is one of the largest from the MENA region, comprising 75 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities and 32 unified partners.
Athletes held various training sessions during the camp across different sports, including beach volleyball, volleyball, basketball, athletics, equestrian, roller-skating, table tennis, powerlifting, swimming, badminton, bowling and cycling.
The squad held its first training camp earlier this year and has taken part in several competitions already during 2023 in preparation for the upcoming World Games, including Yas Triathlon, Third National Sailing Camp, DIBS — Citizen Open Bowling Tournament and the Emirates Swimming Cup.
Talal Al-Hashemi, national director of Special Olympics UAE, said: “We are excited to see our athletes gear up for their upcoming participation in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. We are proud of their progress, and their resolve and commitment to best represent the UAE, which has the largest participating delegation from the MENA region. We started the preparation and training sessions months ago and continue to provide all support needed for our athletes to complement their enthusiasm and strong can-do attitude.
“Our participation in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 underscores our journey toward promoting an inclusive community, which accelerated with the hosting of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019,” he added.
“We will continue the momentum during the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 and will represent the UAE as one of the biggest supporters of inclusion and People of Determination globally.”
In collaboration with the National Ambulance, Special Olympics UAE recently held several training sessions under the “Train Safely” initiative. The scheme provides all the Special Olympics UAE staff with medical and first-aid skills, strengthening the delegation’s health and safety credentials and making it one of the safest groups taking part in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.
In 2022, Special Olympics UAE achieved many global victories, including 16 medals at the Invitational Games Malta 2022, and 16 medals during the group’s participation in the Special Olympics Austria National Games 2022.
 

Topics: UAE Special Olympics Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

Liverpool fans to get refunds after Champions League chaos

Liverpool fans to get refunds after Champions League chaos
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

Liverpool fans to get refunds after Champions League chaos

Liverpool fans to get refunds after Champions League chaos
  • The governing body of European soccer said Tuesday that a scheme has been set up to reimburse all 19,618 tickets purchased by Liverpool fans
  • Refunds will also be paid out to Real Madrid supporters and neutral fans who meet certain criteria set out by UEFA
Updated 07 March 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: UEFA will refund Liverpool fans who bought tickets for last season’s Champions League final, an event which led to crushes outside the Stade de France and innocent supporters being doused with pepper spray and tear gas.
The governing body of European soccer said Tuesday that a scheme has been set up to reimburse all 19,618 tickets purchased by Liverpool fans for the match against Real Madrid last May. The Spanish club won 1-0.
An independent review published last month found UEFA mostly responsible for the security failures which “almost led to disaster.”
“It is remarkable that no one lost their life,” the investigation panel wrote in a 220-page document.
Refunds will also be paid out to Real Madrid supporters and neutral fans who meet certain criteria set out by UEFA.
“We have taken into account a huge number of views expressed both publicly and privately and we believe we have devised a scheme that is comprehensive and fair,” UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis said. “We recognize the negative experiences of those supporters on the day and with this scheme we will refund fans who had bought tickets and who were the most affected by the difficulties in accessing the stadium.”
Tens of thousands of fans were held in increasingly crushed queues for hours before the game on May 28 at the 75,000-capacity Stade de France, which is a key venue for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Many fans were fired on with tear gas by police before the game, which was delayed by nearly 40 minutes.
UEFA statements during the chaos and after the game wrongly blamed Liverpool fans for arriving at the stadium late and using fake tickets to try to gain entry.
After Madrid’s victory, dozens of fans were robbed leaving the stadium by local residents.
An apology to Liverpool supporters for “the experiences of many of them” and the unjust blaming was made last month by Theodoridis.
Fan group Football Supporters Europe praised to the decision to hand out refunds.
“UEFA’s announcement of the ticket refunds is both unprecedented and hugely welcome, and builds concretely on the apology they extended to Liverpool fans earlier,” FSE board member Kevin Miles said. “Every football fan who has traveled to support a team abroad will know that, while it may have been Liverpool fans who suffered last year, these events or something similar could have happened to any of us.”

Topics: Liverpool real madrid UEFA Champions League fans

Frankie Dettori reflects on Elite Power’s dominant Riyadh Dirt Sprint win in Saudi Cup

Frankie Dettori reflects on Elite Power’s dominant Riyadh Dirt Sprint win in Saudi Cup
Frankie Dettori looking round for non-existent dangers on Elite Power. Credit: Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia.
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Frankie Dettori reflects on Elite Power's dominant Riyadh Dirt Sprint win in Saudi Cup

Frankie Dettori reflects on Elite Power’s dominant Riyadh Dirt Sprint win in Saudi Cup
  • Dettori is on his global farewell tour and is expected to bring down the curtain on his near 40-year career in November
  • Country Grammer lost out to the locally-trained Emblem Road in 2022
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Jockey Frankie Dettori has revealed Elite Power’s win in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard took his “breath away” while expressing his delight at how well Country Grammer stayed on for the runner-up berth for the second consecutive year in the Saudi Cup.

The Italian believes Country Grammer can build on the run when he steps up in distance by a furlong for his defence of his Dubai World Cup crown on March 25, where he faces a potential rematch with all-the-way Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa.

Dettori is on his global farewell tour and is expected to bring down the curtain on his near 40-year career in November. He twice went close to winning in Riyadh with second-place finishes aboard Bob Baffert’s Country Grammer and Havnameltdown in the Saudi Derby presented by Boutique Group.

“To be honest with you about Country Grammer, I thought at the quarter pole that I was going to possibly end up with no (prize) money. They pay up to 10th and I thought I wasn’t going to make 10th the way we were going, but he is such a great horse and he is all heart,” Dettori told Sky Sports Racing.

“He just kept on digging and digging, and we managed to pick up a massive cheque and finished a good second. The mile and one furlong is maybe a touch short for him but hopefully Dubai will be up his street. A mile and a quarter is his gig and he is a tough and consistent horse.

“He never runs a bad race and while he may lack the turn of foot of the very good horses, you know he is going to be coming. He is a good partner to have and I really enjoy riding him,” he added.

Country Grammer lost out to the locally-trained Emblem Road in 2022 and went under by three-quarters of a length to Japan’s Panthalassa in this year’s renewal of the Saudi Cup.

Stablemate Havnameltdown was a popular choice to follow up Baffert’s Saudi Derby win of 12 months earlier courtesy of Pinehurst, but the front-runner was worried out of it after a tough home-stretch battle with the Saudi-trained and owned Commissioner King.

“I got chinned on the line in the Derby – Bob told me to nurse his speed as much as I could, but unfortunately the way we were drawn the other horse made me work for it and I paid the price at the end,” Dettori said.

“That was a bit sour, but Bill Mott’s horse was incredible. He took my breath away and it was an amazing performance.”

Mott’s Elite Power landed the Breeders’ Cup Sprint at Keeneland in November and was arguably the most impressive winner on Saudi Cup night as he eased over three lengths clear of the field in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint in the colours of the late Saudi Prince Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte operation.

Topics: Saudi Cup 2023 Frankie Dettori Elite Power Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia

