Islam is positive force for economic, social and political well-being of women, says Saudi envoy

Mohammed Abdulaziz Alateek, Saudi deputy permanent representative to the UN. (SPA)
Updated 09 March 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Mohammed Alateek called for stronger international and regional efforts to empower women and pledged Kingdom’s commitment to this goal
  • At a UN International Women’s Day event, he said Islam calls for a ‘happy and fulfilled life for all women’ and a right to ‘benefit from all that is good’
NEW YORK CITY: The Saudi deputy permanent representative to the UN on Wednesday said that his country has enacted a number of reforms that ban all forms of discrimination against women, legislatively, professionally and in the family domain.

Mohammed Abdulaziz Alateek said that Islam is a great positive force for the economic, social and political well-being of women, and it is essential that countries develop their national legislation on the basis of that understanding.

The envoy was speaking during an event at the UN headquarters in New York titled “Women in Islam,” hosted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to mark International Women’s Day.

In Saudi Arabia “a number of commitments and objectives have been proclaimed to empower women, and a number of special laws have been enacted, or older laws amended, to guarantee the equality of women and men,” Alateek said.

He called for enhanced international and regional cooperation in efforts to empower women, and pledged Riyadh’s commitment to achieving this.

A large number of officials from the Arab world and international organizations spoke at the event and many called for negative stereotypes of Islam, and Muslim women in particular, to be debunked, with some warning that extremism and Islamophobia are two sides of the same coin.

Alateek said the sacred texts of Islam show great respect for women and guarantee them equal rights.

“Whoever does good, whether male or female, and is a believer, we will most certainly make their life happy and give them the reward for the best of what they've done,” he said, quoting the Holy Qur’an directly.

Islam has for 1400 years been a pioneer in its calls for the rights of women to be respected and upheld, Alateek told the gathering. He added that in the definition of Sadhak (or dowry) in the Qur’an “there’s a reference to wishing a happy and fulfilled life to all women and giving them the right to manage financial affairs and benefit from all that is good in this world.”

Women also play an active and important role in conflict zones, the envoy said, and he talked about 80 areas around the world where women who are particularly vulnerable, economically and socially, benefit from humanitarian assistance provided by Saudi Arabia in the fields of education, careers, and their general well-being.

The participants in the event were united in their condemnation of the Taliban’s violations of the rights women, in particular the recent ban that excludes girls from secondary education. Afghanistan the only country in the world with such a restriction.

“The international order, particularly in Islamic countries, unfortunately, runs into reality at some points in some countries that are far from the ideals proclaimed by Islam,” Alateek said.

Saudi Arabia is committed to strengthening the role of women in all societies by providing “various kinds of aid, specifically humanitarian aid, working with the international community to exchange good practices (that) strengthen the rights of women and empower them,” he added.

Alateek called on UN member states “to work with us to guarantee equality and to adopt policies and programs that truly guarantee the implementation of these principles in an effective manner, (while) taking into account the religious, cultural, and social traits of each specific country.”

He added: “We particularly work closely with those countries that share our vision and our views, but also, with others, we are prepared to engage in a debate and a discussion over the religious, cultural or social nature, as to what works best to promote the role of women in society.”

The envoy also called on religious scholars, particularly those in Islam, “to work with us to correctly interpret the message contained in the holy texts.”

International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8 each year, was recognized by the UN General Assembly in 1977 and proclaimed to be the international day in celebration of women’s rights and peace.

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief participates in UN conference on least developed countries in Qatar

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief participates in UN conference on least developed countries in Qatar
DOHA: A delegation from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) participated in the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries in the Qatari capital, Doha, which runs from March 5 to 9, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The delegation, headed by KSrelief Assistant Supervisor-General for Planning and Development Dr. Aqeel bin Jamaan Al-Ghamdi, participated in the first thematic roundtable discussions entitled: “Investing in people in least developed countries to leave no one behind.” 

It also took part in the sixth roundtable session entitled: “Sustainable recovery from the pandemic and building the resilience of least developed countries against future shocks.”

The center organized an event on the sidelines of the conference on global partnerships in foreign aid, with the participation of the Saudi Fund for Development and the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen. 

Al-Ghamdi presented a visual briefing on the relief and humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom to Yemen, its response to the COVID-19 outbreak and assistance to international efforts to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic, and providing aid to countries with vulnerable health systems.

Al-Ghamdi also met representatives of humanitarian and relief organizations participating in the conference.

Meet Lele, the Mexican doll on tour in Saudi Arabia 

Meet Lele, the Mexican doll on tour in Saudi Arabia 
Meet Lele, the Mexican doll on tour in Saudi Arabia 

Meet Lele, the Mexican doll on tour in Saudi Arabia 
  • Lele means “baby” in Otomi, one of the 68 indigenous groups and languages in Mexico
  • Lele’s clothing harks back to Otomi weavers and is intended to highlight the accomplishments of indigenous women
With her long braids and button eyes, Lele, the Mexican doll known to travel the world, arrived at the Arab News headquarters office in Riyadh. 

Lele is a rag doll with long braids, a headband made of vibrant colored bows, and traditional clothing from the indigenous Otomi community, who uphold and celebrate their culture through their arts, food and festivals. 

As a gift from the Embassy of Mexico, a version of the doll “Lele” has a home at Arab News, Riyadh. 

“I would like to thank Arab News for giving Lele a place in their editorial home and keeping her ever-present in Riyadh,” Anibal Gomez Toledo, Ambassador of Mexico in Saudi Arabia said. 

Lele Arrived in Saudi Arabia in February and traveled through Riyadh with Mexico’s embassy staff. 

She was featured in some of Riyadh’s most famous locations during the #LeleInSaudi social media promotion, including the Kingdom Tower, Masmak Fortress, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah’s At-Turaif district. 

She also participated in last week’s Founding Day celebrations and visited “The Line exhibition.” She was introduced to the Saudi audience by a young Saudi woman, who filmed a small video with her in Arabic and English. 

Lele plans to visit other regions, the embassy said. She would also like to explore other countries in the region, especially Bahrain and Oman. 

Lele means “baby” in Otomi, one of the 68 indigenous groups and languages in Mexico. 

She was recognized as part of the State’s cultural heritage on April 18, 2018, and she hails from the Mexican municipality of Amealco, in Queretaro state. 

The Otomies are Mexico’s fifth-largest indigenous group and live mainly in the states of Hidalgo, Estado de Mexico and Queretaro.

Lele’s clothing harks back to Otomi weavers and is intended to highlight the accomplishments of indigenous women. 

The doll was part of a public diplomacy campaign launched in January by Mexico in North and South America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. 

“Lele’s presence in Saudi Arabia is relevant as Mexico seeks to make visible the Mexican women, especially those of indigenous origin, and their contributions to the economy and the society,” Gomez Toledo said.

“It coincides with (Saudi Arabia) undergoing important reforms that increase the presence of women and girls in different fields.” 

Female workers in Kingdom’s industrial sector up 93% since 2019

Female workers in Kingdom’s industrial sector up 93% since 2019
Female workers in Kingdom’s industrial sector up 93% since 2019

Female workers in Kingdom’s industrial sector up 93% since 2019
  • Riyadh region home to highest concentration of women workers, industry ministry says
RIYADH: The number of Saudi women employed in the industrial sector rose by more than 93 percent between 2019 and 2022 to 63,892, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said.

The highest concentration of female industrial workers is in the Riyadh region, followed by Makkah and Eastern regions, it said.

To mark International Women's Day, the ministry highlighted its role in achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which stresses the importance of empowering women in the labor market.

It said it would continue to support the creation of jobs for all citizens through the adoption of automation, application of modern technologies and reduction of reliance on low-skilled labor.

 

Saudi Arabia to allocate $800m of loans for least developed countries

Saudi Arabia to allocate $800m of loans for least developed countries
Saudi Arabia to allocate $800m of loans for least developed countries

Saudi Arabia to allocate $800m of loans for least developed countries
  • Announcement made during fifth UN conference on Least Developed Countries in Doha
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to allocate loans worth $800 million to finance projects in thw world's least developed countries.

The announcement was made by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim during the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries, which is being hosted in Doha from March 5 to 9. 

“Despite the developmental and social progress made over the past 50 years, the fundamental challenges facing the least developed countries have become more complex and urgent, especially in light of their increasing vulnerability in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Al-Ibrahim was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency as saying.

“Through Vision 2030, the Kingdom has launched numerous initiatives to achieve economic prosperity, social well-being, and environmental protection in line with the UN sustainable development agenda while supporting the least developed countries through its efforts.”

He said that Saudi Arabia had provided $96 billion in humanitarian and development aid to 167 countries in the last three decades.

The minister said the Kingdom was committed to finding a comprehensive and sustainable strategy that enables the least developed countries to build their institutional capacities and develop effective governance.

He added that Saudi Arabia would spare no effort to work with international partners for the benefit of humanity, and looked forward to action towards the Doha Work Program, an agreement made this week that over the next eight years will seek to build resilience to future shocks, eradicate extreme poverty, strengthen labor markets and improve the world’s least developed countries.

Enabling people to act key to spurring global economy, Harvard professor tells Riyadh forum

Enabling people to act key to spurring global economy, Harvard professor tells Riyadh forum
Enabling people to act key to spurring global economy, Harvard professor tells Riyadh forum

Enabling people to act key to spurring global economy, Harvard professor tells Riyadh forum
  • Professors and experts from around the world joined the discussion virtually during the panel
RIYADH: Enabling people to act is key to the success of the global economy, a Harvard Business School assistant professor has told the Future of Education, Science and Culture International Organizations Forum in Riyadh.

Andy Wu, assistant professor of business administration at Harvard Business School, told a panel on day one of the forum: “Success in the global economy, whether in terms of profit or of impact, is not about what you do, but rather about what you enable others to do.”

The panel discussed strategies to spur innovation in organizations and companies around the world.

Wu stressed the need to build innovative cultures and ecosystems that empower people to do their best work and provide them the freedom to be creative.

Professors and experts from around the world joined the discussion virtually during the panel.

Wu has spent the last 10 years teaching and advising technology companies at the forefront of innovation. These companies now lead the global economy and shape education, science and culture globally, he said.

The assistant professor noted three crucial aspects in enabling others to have a global impact: Standards, tools and forums.

“First, you need to take the lead and set standards for your industry. This is both about technology standards for how information is moved around, as well as cultural standards about how to do business,” he said.

Wu added: “Second, you need to build tools that let others do their job effectively. Third, you need to gather people together in forums much like this one.”

Aline Gatignon, assistant professor of management at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, told the panel that cross-sector partnerships could tackle systemic social issues.

The value of cross-sector partnerships lies in their ability to bring together a range of actors, pooling complementary resources and generating innovative outcomes, Gatignon added.

“This is imperative if we’re going to solve problems or grand challenges like achieving the Sustainable Development Goals that are beyond what a single organization sector or industry can tackle alone,” she said.

Cross-sector partnerships should involve different types of expertise but come at the cost of higher expenses and time investment, Gatignon added. “These differences that are really necessary to generate innovate outcomes also create huge coordination costs,” she said.

Tina Ambos, professor of international management at the University of Geneva, told the panel: “There’s an overall agreement that the Sustainable Development Goals will not be achieved without the rapid pace of innovation through cross-sector efforts.”

Innovation can only effect change if it is adequately scaled, she added. “Hence, we looked deeper into the processes of how this innovation scales and found it deeply embedded in ecosystems, particularly when we look at those digital types of innovations,” she said.

Ambos stressed the need to create deeper systems of innovation in the global marketplace, warning that international organizations are unable to tackle the world’s most pressing issues alone.

