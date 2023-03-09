You are here

  Malaysia's former PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrested on multiple graft charges

Malaysia’s former PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrested on multiple graft charges

Malaysia's former PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrested on multiple graft charges
Muhyiddin Yassin and his party have faced graft investigations since losing to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a tightly contested election in November. (AP)
Updated 1 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia's former PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrested on multiple graft charges

Malaysia’s former PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrested on multiple graft charges
  • Muhyiddin Yassin was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021
  • He has previously denied the accusations, describing them as a political vendetta
Updated 1 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Thursday arrested former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and will charge him with graft, the country’s anti-corruption agency said.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in a statement Muhyiddin was arrested after he was questioned over an economic recovery project launched by his government.
Muhyiddin, who was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, will be charged under laws related to abuse of power and money laundering.
The ex-premier and his party have faced graft investigations since losing to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a tightly contested election in November.
Anwar last year ordered a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Muhyiddin, including COVID-19 relief programs, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.
Muhyiddin has previously denied the accusations, describing them as a political vendetta.

Topics: Malaysia Muhyiddin Yassin

New UK asylum policy threatens Afghan lives: ex-interpreter

New UK asylum policy threatens Afghan lives: ex-interpreter
Updated 48 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

New UK asylum policy threatens Afghan lives: ex-interpreter

New UK asylum policy threatens Afghan lives: ex-interpreter
  • Rafi Hottak, who served with British Army, says many of his colleagues remain trapped in Afghanistan
  • UK government figures suggest over 71,000 Afghan asylum applications remain pending
Updated 48 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Proposals by the UK government to toughen its stance on migrants will risk the lives of Afghans who worked with the British Army, a former interpreter has warned.

Rafi Hottak, 36, who was wounded in an explosion while helping British soldiers fighting the Taliban in Helmand province, told Metro newspaper that many of his former colleagues would suffer as a result of new laws that would make entering the UK by small boat across the English Channel illegal.

The proposals, laid out by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, would see migrants choosing the cross-channel route lose any right to claim asylum in the UK, and make them liable for swift deportation.

Hottak, who came to the UK in 2011 after receiving threats from the Taliban, said many others like him remain in Afghanistan hiding from the group, which swept to power following the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces in August 2021.

“We are losing precious lives every day and most of them are people who have served the NATO forces in Afghanistan,” Hottak said.

“If the existing schemes do not include them, they are forced to flee the country and claim asylum.

“Now, if asylum routes are closed, it means the UK government is taking their fundamental human right away and telling them, ‘I will not save your life even if you have served the NATO forces and I would rather you are killed by the terrorist Taliban’.”

The UK has welcomed over 21,000 Afghans via two schemes since the Taliban returned to power. However, at least 4,300 people with leave to travel to the UK remain stuck in Afghanistan.

According to Ministry of Defence figures, over 71,000 applications made by Afghans to claim asylum in Britain have not been processed.

Topics: UK

Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine as ground battle rages in the east

Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine as ground battle rages in the east
Updated 09 March 2023
Reuters

Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine as ground battle rages in the east

Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine as ground battle rages in the east
  • Smoke billows over Bakhmut, buildings burn
  • EU agrees to push ahead on joint arms buying to help Kyiv
Updated 09 March 2023
Reuters

KYIV, Ukraine: Volleys of Russian missiles struck a series of Ukrainian regions early on Thursday, including the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second city of Kharkiv, knocking out power to several areas, regional officials said.
The governor of Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, said on Telegram that a mass missile attack had hit an energy facility in the port city, cutting power. Residential areas had also been hit, but no casualties were reported.
Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synehubov said the city and region had been hit by 15 strikes, with targets including infrastructure. Other strikes were reported in the central city of Dnipro and regions throughout the country.
Late on Wednesday, Ukraine’s military said it had managed to push back intense Russian attacks on the city of Bakhmut despite a Russian claim of control over its eastern half.
As one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war ground on in the small city’s ruins, Ukrainian defenders — who last week appeared to be preparing for a tactical retreat — remained defiant.
“The enemy continued its attacks and has shown no sign of a letup in storming the city of Bakhmut,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said on Facebook. “Our defenders repelled attacks on Bakhmut and on surrounding communities.”
Ukrainian military and political leaders now speak of hanging on to positions and inflicting as many casualties as possible on the Russians to grind down their fighting capability.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in late Wednesday video address that the battle for Bakhmut and the surrounding Donbas region was “our first priority.”

In a separate interview with CNN, he said: “We think that in the Donbas direction Russia has started its offensive. This is the offensive. This is what it looks like: a slow aggression, because they don’t have enough strength and forces.”
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, said his fighters had captured the eastern part of Bakhmut. If true, Russian forces would control nearly half the city in a costly pursuit of their first big victory in several months.
“Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of Wagner,” Prigozhin said on the Telegram messaging app.
The river bisects Bakhmut, on the edge of Ukraine’s Donetsk province that is already largely under Russian occupation. The city center is on the west side of the river.
Prigozhin has issued premature success claims before. Reuters was not able to verify the situation on the ground.
Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said that in addition to the Zabakhmutka district on the eastern outskirts of Bakhmut, the Russians had captured Ilyinivka district on the north side.
“The situation is critical,” he said in a video commentary, adding that Russian forces had also made gains near Avdiivka to the south of Bakhmut as well as to the north around Svatovo.

Arms buying push
Russia was throwing more troops into the battle, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said before a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Stockholm.
“They have suffered big losses, but at the same time we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days,” Stoltenberg said.
This would not necessarily be a turning point in the war but showed “we should not underestimate Russia,” he said.
EU defense ministers agreed to speed up the supply of artillery rounds and buy more shells to help Ukraine’s military, which is burning through shells faster than its allies can manufacture them.
Under the plan, EU states would get financial incentives worth 1 billion euros to send more of their artillery rounds to Kyiv, while another 1 billion euros would fund joint procurement of new shells.

Devastated cities
Russia has said it has annexed nearly 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory and says taking Bakhmut would be a step toward seizing the whole of the industrial Donbas region on its border.
Western analysts say Bakhmut has little strategic value, although its capture would be a boost to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military after a series of setbacks in what they call their “special military operation.”
Kyiv says the losses suffered by Russia there could determine the course of the war, with Ukraine expected to launch a counteroffensive when the weather improves and it receives more Western military aid, including tanks.
The months of warfare in the east have been among the deadliest and most destructive since Russia invaded in February last year, adding Bakhmut’s name to a list of devastated cities that includes Mariupol, Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.
A Ukrainian military drone showed the scale of destruction in Bakhmut, filming apartment blocks on fire and smoke billowing from residential areas.
Iryna Vereshchuk, a deputy Ukrainian premier, said fewer than 4,000 civilians — including 38 children — out of a pre-war population of some 70,000 remain in Bakhmut.
US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a Senate committee that Washington did not foresee the Russian military recovering enough this year to make major gains.
Russia casts its invasion of Ukraine as a response to threats to its security from its neighbor’s ties to the West. 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Odesa Bakhmut NATO EU Kharkiv

Will China’s next premier be a moderating influence on Xi?

Will China’s next premier be a moderating influence on Xi?
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

Will China's next premier be a moderating influence on Xi?

Will China’s next premier be a moderating influence on Xi?
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

HONG KONG: The pro-business track record of the man poised to become China’s top economic official will make his term a test of whether he might moderate President Xi Jinping ‘s tendency to intervene.
Li Qiang, 63, who is expected to be chosen China’s premier on Saturday, will have to grapple with a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, which is dealing with emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, weak global demand for exports, lingering US tariff hikes, a shrinking workforce and an aging population.
Xi, who has bolstered the state sector, has said that he wants the ruling party to return to its “original mission” as China’s economic, social and cultural leader. That has been accompanied by tighter control over some industries, more aggressive censorship of TV and pop culture and the spread of a “social credit” system that penalizes the public for offenses ranging from fraud to littering. Xi took China’s most powerful role in 2012.
Now, observers are watching whether Li can roll out pragmatic policies during his five-year term. But the process of political decision-making in China is opaque, making analyzing the country’s direction a difficult matter for outsiders.
Expectations are based on Li’s performance as the party chief of the country’s largest city — Shanghai — and as the governor of neighboring Zhejiang province, a hub of small and mid-sized business. And, perhaps more importantly, his close ties with Xi.
Li was quoted as saying in a 2013 interview with respected business magazine Caixin that officials should ”put the government’s hands back in place, put away the restless hands, retract the overstretched hands.”
Li hailed Zhejiang’s businessmen as the most valuable resource in the province, pointing to e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, and he highlighted his government’s cutting red tape.
In contrast, Li has also strictly enforced some state controls, including rules meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When his local rule has been out of tune with national policies set by the president and his team, he has eventually fallen into step, seen as key to his rise.
Under President Xi, entrepreneurs have been rattled not just by tighter political controls and anti-COVID curbs but more control over e-commerce and other tech companies. Anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns have wiped billions of dollars off companies’ stock-market value. Beijing is also pressing them to pay for social programs and official initiatives to develop processor chips and other technology.
A native of Zhejiang, Li studied agricultural mechanization and worked his way up the provincial party ranks. In 2003, he started an executive MBA program at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, common among ambitious party cadres.
Priscilla Lau, a former professor of the university and former Hong Kong delegate to China’s legislature, said Li attended her class on Hong Kong’s free-market economy for a chamber in the city and said he recalled her class when they met in Shanghai more than a decade later.
“It shows he’s very diligent,” Lau said.
Li’s working relationship with Xi began in the 2000s when the latter was appointed party chief in Zhejiang. Following Xi’s eventual move to Beijing and appointment as party general secretary, Li was promoted to Zhejiang governor in 2013, the No. 2 role in the provincial government.
Three years later, Li was appointed party chief of Jiangsu province, an economic powerhouse on the east coast of China, marking the first time he held a position outside his home province. In 2017, he was named party boss of Shanghai, a role held by Xi before the president stepped into China’s core leadership roles.
In the commercial hub of Shanghai, Li continued to pursue pro-business policies. In 2018, electric car producer Tesla announced it would build its first factory outside the United States. It broke ground half a year later as the first wholly foreign-owned automaker in China. Even during the strict COVID lockdown in Shanghai last year, the factory managed to resume production after a roughly 20-day suspension, official news agency Xinhua reported.
Tesla vice president Tao Lin was quoted saying that several government departments had worked almost round-the-clock to help businesses resume work.
“The Shanghai government bent over backwards,” said Tu Le, managing director of Sino Auto Insights, a Beijing-based advisory firm.
On more complicated issues, not everything has been smooth sailing.
Though Li helped shepherd an agreement between Chinese and European companies to produce mRNA vaccines, Beijing was not in favor and the deal was put on hold, said Joerg Wuttke, the president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.
Before the citywide lockdown, Li appeared to have more leeway to manage the financial hub’s smaller previous outbreaks than most other cities’ leaders did. Rather than sealing districts off, the government implemented limited lockdowns of housing compounds and workplaces.
When the highly contagious omicron variant hit Shanghai, Li took a moderate approach until the central government stepped in and sealed off the city. The brutal two-month lockdown last spring confined 25 million people to their homes and severely disrupted the economy.
Li was named No. 2 in the ruling Communist Party in October when China’s president broke with past norms and awarded himself a third five-year term as general secretary.
Unlike most of his predecessors, Li has no government experience at the national level, and his reputation was dented by ruthless enforcement of the lengthy COVID-19 lockdown in the financial hub that was criticized as excessive.
His expected appointment appears to indicate that an ability to win the trust of Xi, China’s most powerful figure in decades, is the key determinant when it comes to political advancement.
As premier, Li faces a diminishing role for the State Council, China’s Cabinet, as Xi moves to absorb government powers into party bodies, believing the party should play a greater role in Chinese society. Still, some commentators believe he will be more trusted, and therefore more influential, than his predecessor, who was seen as a rival to Xi, not a protege.
“Xi Jinping does not have to worry about Li Qiang being a separate locus of power,” said Ho Pin, a veteran journalist and Chinese political observer. “Trust between them also allows Li Qiang to work more proactively and share his worries, and he will directly give Xi a lot of information and suggestions.”
Iris Pang, ING’s chief China economist, sees Li mainly as a loyal enforcer of Xi’s will rather than a moderating influence.
Li was pro-business because he was required to be so in his previous government roles, Pang said.
His key trait, she said, is his “strong execution.”

Topics: China Xi Jinping Li Qiang

Video shows Utah traffic stop ending in barrage of gunfire

Video shows Utah traffic stop ending in barrage of gunfire
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

Video shows Utah traffic stop ending in barrage of gunfire

Video shows Utah traffic stop ending in barrage of gunfire
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

SALT LAKE CITY: Body camera footage released Wednesday by a suburban police department in Utah shows five officers repeatedly firing into all sides of a car in a fatal shooting after yelling “Gun!” several times. The deceased’s family called the incident “brutal murder” in the lead-up to the release of the footage.
The March 1 shooting came after Chase Allan, 25, refused to give officers his driver’s license or comply with most of their commands. He instead responded with a litany of antigovernment views calling into question their authority to pull him over. He was initially stopped by an officer for having what police later called an “illegitimate license plate.”
Farmington Police Chief Eric Johnsen told reporters during a news conference Wednesday that officers opened fire after Allan reached downward to what they feared could be a holster or gun. He acknowledged, though, that the footage is unclear about what happens seconds before the shooting because the body cameras’ view of Allan’s hip holster is obstructed by the car door and an officer leaning in to grab him while another shouts that there is a gun. The officers shoot what appear to be many rounds into Allan’s vehicle for several moments before an officer yells to cease firing.
The five officers aren’t named in the footage released.
The video begins with the first officer’s vehicle following Allan, a 25-year-old former college soccer player, into a post office parking lot. The officer approaches Allan’s vehicle, a blue BMW, to ask about his registration due to what appears to be a questionable license plate.
“I don’t need registration and I don’t answer questions,” Allan responds, at which point the officer calls for backup and tells Allan he’s being detained.
“The direction this encounter goes is 100 percent in your hands,” the officer says after he and Allan argue about the law, with Allan making claims he isn’t giving the officer jurisdiction to detain him.
After initially refusing to provide his identification or registration and arguing with the officer about whether the law mandates he do so, the footage shows Allan providing a passport and, several moments later, refusing to exit his vehicle upon request.
A second officer then threatens to break Allan’s window and pull him out.
Allan, while apparently recording the encounter on his cell phone, can be seen switching which hand he’s holding the phone.
The edited police compilation video shown at Wednesday’s news conference then pauses, and focuses on Allan’s hand movement, which frees up the hand closest to a hip holster under his jacket. No firearm is visible in the holster or anywhere else in the footage at this point.
The officer then repeats his request that Allan exit the vehicle. The door opens and Allan can be seen moving, although it’s unclear whether he’s trying to unbuckle his seatbelt or access the holster.
A split-second later, the officer yells “Gun!” Backup officers move to flank the vehicle’s rear and passenger side, and they begin shooting into the car. An officer yells to cease fire after several seconds of shooting. Officers have not claimed that Allan returned fire.
Farmington Police later released photos showing a handgun found on the floorboard of the vehicle. Edited excerpts of the footage released Wednesday show an empty holster on Allan’s hip as his body is dragged from the car, and the handgun on the floorboard.
The release of the footage one week after the shooting followed harsh criticisms from the Allan family of the Farmington Police, in which they accuse officers of “stonewalling” rather than providing answers about the killing. The family has raised questions about the initial officer’s decision to call for backup — which the police chief said was routine — and the number of rounds fired.
Allan’s noncompliant rhetoric in the footage also comes after speculation about the family’s involvement in the so-called Sovereign Citizen movement stemming from placards that can be seen on his vehicle and audio released from previous incidents in a local courthouse. Photographs from local media of the vehicle after the incident show a flag sticker with a stars, stripes and the phrase “Utah, American State Citizen.”
The Sovereign Citizen Movement espouses antigovernmental views about issues ranging from whether the government can levy taxes to require license plates. It enjoys small followings, particularly in western states where skepticism of government power has historically run deep.

Topics: US police violence Chase Allan Utah Farmington US gun violence

Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming

Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming

Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming
  • Tanaga Volcano is on an uninhabited island in the western Aleutians, about 2,012 km southwest of Anchorage
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: A swarm of earthquakes occurring over the past few weeks has intensified at a remote Alaska volcano dormant for over a century, a possible indication of an impending eruption.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised the alert level to advisory status for Tanaga Volcano late Tuesday after the quakes became very vigorous.
“We started seeing a whole lot of earthquakes occurring, one after the other, several per minute,” said John Power, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey stationed in Anchorage at the Alaska Volcano Observatory.
There have been hundreds of small earthquakes, none larger than magnitude 2.75, but they are concentrated beneath the summit of the volcano, he said.
“That indicates that we’re seeing significant unrest at the volcano,” Power said.
“Whether or not this will lead to an eruption is something we can’t say at this point in time,” he said. “But we are concerned about it enough that we have gone and elevated the warning level.”
While the increase causes concern, he said many times earthquake activity will drop off with no eruption.
“It’s anybody’s guess as to where this particular round of earthquake activity may end up,” he said.

Google map showing the location of Tanaga Volcano. (Courtesy of Google)

The volcano is on an uninhabited island in the western Aleutians, about 1,250 miles (2,012 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage. There are no communities or structures there, but Adak, a city of about 170 residents on another island, is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) away and could see ashfall.
If the volcano were to erupt, the biggest threat would be to aircraft. The Aleutians are below the routes that jets fly between North America and Asia. Volcanic ash is angular and sharp and can cause an airplane engine to shut down. Previous eruptions had both ash clouds and viscous lava that moves very slowly away from the mountain, much like what happened at Mount St. Helens in Washington state in 1980.
“It’s very different than what you would see, for example, in Hawaii, Kilauea or Mauna Loa, where you see these beautiful red rivers of lava flowing down the side of the volcano,” Power said.
Tanaga is actually part of a three-volcano complex on the island. It’s the tallest of the three at 5,925 feet (1,806 meters). It sits in the middle, with Sajaka, a 4,443-foot volcano to its west. Sajaka had an older cone that collapsed into the North Pacific Ocean with a new cone that has emerged.
To the east of Tanaga is Takawangha, a 4,75-foot (1,449-meter) volcano that is mostly ice-covered except for four craters, the Alaska Volcano Observatory says.
The last known eruption for Tanaga was in 1914. It erupted twice in the late 1700s and again in 1829.
The observatory in a release said there are no known eruptions of Takawangha or Sajaka. However, field work has indicated that eruptions may have occurred from those volcanos and were attributed to Tanaga.

Topics: Tanaga Volcano

