Israelis stage 'day of resistance' against Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan

Israelis stage ‘day of resistance’ against Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan
Protesters waving Israeli flags descended on Israel’s main international airport, blocking the artery leading to the departures area with their cars. (Reuters)
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Israelis stage ‘day of resistance’ against Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan

Israelis stage ‘day of resistance’ against Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan
  • Demonstrators have been out protesting for more than two months against the judicial overhaul
  • Uproar over Netanyahu’s legal revamp has plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

TEL AVIV: Israeli protesters on Thursday were intensifying their opposition to a contentious government proposal to overhaul the judiciary, with a bid to block Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s route to the airport ahead of an official trip overseas and as the US defense secretary was visiting.
Demonstrators, who have been out protesting for more than two months against the overhaul, launched a “day of resistance to dictatorship” on Thursday. Protesters waving Israeli flags descended on the country’s main international airport, blocking the artery leading to the departures area with their cars. The disruption snarled traffic and reportedly prompted Netanyahu to make alternate travel plans. He was expected to reach the airport by helicopter.
Elsewhere, protesters blocked main intersections in the seaside metropolis of Tel Aviv and other cities. A small flotilla of paddleboards and kayaks tried to close off a main maritime shipping lane off the northern city of Haifa. Some protesters barricaded the Jerusalem offices of a conservative think tank helping to spearhead the judicial changes.
The uproar over Netanyahu’s legal overhaul has plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises. Beyond the protests, which have drawn tens of thousands of Israelis to the streets and recently became violent, opposition has surged from across society, with business leaders and legal officials speaking out against what they say will be the ruinous effects of the plan. The rift has not spared Israel’s military, which is seeing unprecedented opposition from within its own ranks.
Netanyahu, who took office in late December after a protracted political stalemate, and his allies say the measures aim to rein in a court that has overstepped its authority. Critics say the overhaul will upset the delicate system of checks and balances and slide Israel toward authoritarianism.
Critics also say Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, is driven by personal grievances and that he could find an escape route from the charges through the overhaul. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing, and says the legal changes have nothing to do with his trial.
Demonstrations were underway across the country as Netanyahu and his allies have pledged to press ahead with a series of bills that would strip the Supreme Court of its ability to review legislation and give coalition politicians control over judicial appointments. An attempt by Israel’s ceremonial president to defuse the crisis through an alternative legal reform has so far been unsuccessful.
“Israel is on the verge of becoming an autocratic country. The current government is trying to destroy our democracy, and actually destroy the country,” said Savion Or, a protester in Tel Aviv.
The protesters’ main objective Thursday was to complicate Netanyahu’s journey to the airport ahead of a state visit to Rome. Police, handing out traffic tickets as protesters held signs reading, “dictator: don’t come back!” said they would clear the demonstrators by force if they did not move.
Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported Netanyahu would fly by helicopter to the airport, circumventing the protesters. Netanyahu’s office declined to comment. Protesters waving the blue-and-white Israeli flag gathered at a Jerusalem helipad, where an air force Blackhawk helicopter idled and was reportedly set to take Netanyahu to the airport.
The police, overseen by ultranationalist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have pledged to prevent the disturbances and said they had already made arrests as the protests were underway. Police on horseback were stationed in central Tel Aviv where protesters were marching and a water canon truck was parked nearby. Red billboards festooning the city’s main highway read “resistance to dictatorship is mandatory.”
The protests have been largely peaceful, but last week police cracked down, lobbing stun grenades and scuffling with demonstrators in Tel Aviv, the country’s business center and its liberal heartland. Those protests ended with Netanyahu’s wife Sara being extracted from a ritzy Tel Aviv hair salon where demonstrators had gathered after catching wind of her presence.
Critics say Ben-Gvir, a key ally in Netanyahu’s coalition government who has dubbed the protesters “anarchists”, is trying to politicize the police.
“We support freedom of expression but not anarchy,” Ben-Gvir told reporters while touring the airport.
The visit Thursday by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was also being affected by the protests. An Israeli official said that Austin’s meetings had been moved to a factory near the airport due to the expected disruptions. The protest movement has been centered in central Tel Aviv, near the Defense Ministry. The Israeli official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.
On Thursday morning, military reservist protesters barricaded the Jerusalem offices of the Kohelet Policy Forum, a conservative think tank that has helped craft the overhaul, with barbed wire and sandbags, and hung a banner outside reading “Kohelet is tearing Israel apart.”
Several dozen people, including two former Navy chiefs, were gathered in the waters off Haifa on kayaks, sailboats and stand-up paddleboards in a bid to block that city’s shipping lane.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

Updated 09 March 2023
Reuters

US increasingly worried about West Bank situation as Austin visits Israel

US increasingly worried about West Bank situation as Austin visits Israel
  • Austin is expected to meet Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Netanyahu near the Tel Aviv airport
  • The rampage triggered worldwide outrage and condemnation,
Updated 09 March 2023
Reuters

The United States is concerned that escalating tensions in the West Bank could distract Israel and the United States’ attention from Iranian activities, a US official said, a message Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin intends to deliver in Israel on Thursday.
Austin delayed his arrival to Israel and the government insisted that the meetings’ location be changed because more protests were anticipated against a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government to overhaul the country’s court system.
That comes as three Palestinians were killed on Thursday, days after Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, killing at least six Palestinian gunmen. Among the dead were a Hamas member suspected of shooting to death two brothers from a Jewish settlement near the village of Hawara.
“Secretary Austin is perfectly capable of having conversations about both issues (West Bank and Iran),” said a senior US defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
But Israel’s preoccupation with the West Bank “detracts from our ability to focus on what the strategic threat is right now and that is Iran’s dangerous nuclear advances and continuing regional and global aggression,” the official said.
Austin is expected to meet Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Netanyahu near the Tel Aviv airport.
The shooting of the two Israeli brothers triggered a revenge attack by Jewish settlers, who killed a Palestinian man and torched dozens of houses and cars in a rampage described as a “pogrom” by a senior Israeli commander.
The rampage triggered worldwide outrage and condemnation, which was increased when ultra-nationalist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has responsibility for aspects of the West Bank administration, said Hawara should be “erased.” Smotrich later offered a partial retraction.
Netanyahu sought on Sunday to soften international outcry, saying Smotrich’s remarks had been “inappropriate.”
“Verbal assurances to do more to reduce the violence are empty without action to do so. The US can play a positive role in assisting only if there is there is a willingness to work for peace from all sides,” said Mick Mulroy, a former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East.
There has been no sign of any letup in the violence ahead of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover festival.
Since the beginning of the year, Israeli forces have killed more than 70 Palestinians, including militant fighters and civilians; in the same period, Palestinians have killed 13 Israelis and one Ukrainian woman in apparently uncoordinated attacks.
RIGHT TO PROTEST
Last week, Israeli police fired stun grenades and scuffles broke out in Tel Aviv during a nationwide “day of disruption,” raising the intensity of protests against the government’s judiciary plan.
In images not seen in Tel Aviv for years, police on horseback confronted demonstrators breaching barricades as traffic piled up. Live footage showed police dragging protesters off the road to shouts of “Shame” and “We are the majority and we are out on the streets.”
The judicial overhaul would give Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious coalition decisive sway in picking judges and limit the scope of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation or rule against the executive.
In 2019, Netanyahu was indicted on corruption charges, which he denies.
He formed a government two months ago, promising his coalition partners would reshape the judiciary and entrench Israel’s control of the West Bank, where Palestinians hope to establish an independent state.
“Austin is committed to Israel’s security, but one of the dominant ways in which we’ve been able to work together and strengthen that relationship is because we’re two democracies that share values,” the US official said, adding that those values included the right to protest.
Dozens of Israeli air force reservists said on Sunday they would not turn up for training in protest against Netanyahu’s judicial reforms, a jolt for a country whose melting-pot military is meant to be apolitical.
Thirty-seven reserve F-15 pilots and navigators from the 69th Squadron circulated a letter on Sunday saying they would ditch some training flights to “devote our time to dialogue and reflection for the sake of democracy and national unity.”
Israeli air force reservists are required to fly as often as once a week to maintain operational readiness. They sometimes carry out combat missions. They are designated as volunteers, with no legal obligation to attend training.

Topics: Israel-Palestine Palestine Israel US

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
Updated 09 March 2023
Reuters

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
  • Hamas radio says Israeli forces targeted a group it called the Jaba Brigade and killed its leader
  • Operation came days after Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in Jenin and killed six Palestinian militant fighters
Updated 09 March 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces killed three Palestinians near a village close to the volatile West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, without giving details.

According to residents quoted by Palestinian radio, Israeli forces also raided the village of Jaba, south of Jenin, surrounding a house where there was an exchange of fire and one person was arrested before the Israeli force withdrew.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military but Security Minister Itamar Ben-Givr issued a statement confirming the three dead and hailing the “precise action and the elimination of those who opened fire on our fighters.”

Hamas radio said the Israeli forces targeted a group it called the Jaba Brigade and killed its leader.

The operation came days after Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in Jenin and killed six Palestinian militant fighters, including the Hamas gunman suspected of killing two Jewish settlers in the West Bank on Feb. 26.

The Palestinian health ministry said a 14-year-old boy, wounded during the gunbattle that broke out in Jenin during the Israeli raid, had died of his wounds.

Israeli forces have conducted near daily raids across the West Bank for months, making thousands of arrests and killing more than 200 Palestinians, including both fighters and civilians. Over the same period, more than 40 Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinians.

Topics: Israel Palestine Jenin West Bank

Split Libya pushes back against UN plan for elections

Split Libya pushes back against UN plan for elections
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

Split Libya pushes back against UN plan for elections

Split Libya pushes back against UN plan for elections
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

TRIPOLI: The new UN envoy to Libya had hoped to usher in long-delayed elections, but his initiative is facing pushback from the eastern-based parliament and a lukewarm reception by its rivals in Tripoli.
Senegalese diplomat Abdoulaye Bathily told the UN Security Council last month he planned to create a panel tasked with delivering presidential and legislative elections in conflict-torn Libya later this year.
But his blunt criticism of the North African country’s two houses of parliament for failing to agree on a legal basis for elections has sparked a backlash that threatens to derail Bathily’s plans.
The pushback was “predictable,” said Khaled Al-Montasser, a professor of international relations at the University of Tripoli, as elections would see members of both chambers potentially lose their seats and privileges.
Despite the rivalry between them, both view the UN initiative as “interference in their sovereign decision-making power and an attempt to impose international will on Libyans,” Montasser told AFP.
Libya has seen more than a decade of stop-start conflict since the 2011 revolt that toppled strongman Muammar Qaddafi, with a myriad rival militias, foreign powers and multiple governments vying for influence.
The country remains split between a supposedly interim government in the western capital, Tripoli, and another in the east nominally backed by military chief Khalifa Haftar.
While most observers believe Libyans overwhelmingly support elections, bitter wrangling over the legal basis for holding them has been a key sticking point since the last major battle between Haftar and western Libyan forces in 2020.
Last month, the eastern-based House of Representatives passed an amendment to the country’s Constitutional Declaration — an interim constitution — which it said would provide a legal basis for elections.
Bathily, who was appointed as head of the UN’s Libya mission UNSMIL in October, said the amendment was “controversial” among Libyans and lacked clarity of key issues such as who may stand in presidential polls.
He also noted it had not been endorsed by the High Council of State, the Tripoli-based upper house of parliament.
The House in turn accused Bathily of “double standards” and “lacking impartiality“
Libyan analyst Abdallah Al-Rayes said the UN envoy’s initiative aimed to put pressure on rival Libyan factions by giving them a “last chance” before “a vote takes place without them.”
“The international community wants to embarrass the two chambers, who are masters in the art of wasting time and political horse-trading,” he said.
The Tripoli-based transitional government of Qaddafi-era tycoon Abdelhamid Dbeibah has signalled its willingness to cooperate with Bathily’s plan, asking the United Nations to provide logistical support to that end.
The US embassy last week called on “key Libyan leaders to approach the plan in a constructive spirit,” saying in an online post the UN proposal would “build on progress made between” the two chambers “on the legal basis for elections.”
Britain also said it supported the plan.
“Libyans deserve certainty and faith in their institutions,” its mission at the United Nations in New York tweeted shortly after Bathily had spoken at the Security Council.
“Conditions for elections must be agreed by all and the results respected.”
But Monstasser said US and British backing was “not enough,” stressing the importance of buy-in from their arch-rival Russia, which has a presence in southern Libya via the Kremlin-linked Wagner paramilitary group.
“Moscow is a powerful actor in Libya and exerts influence on Haftar,” he said.
Western Libyan efforts to prevent Haftar, a US citizen, from standing in presidential polls have been a key factor in the stalemate over the legal basis for polls.
Haftar’s rivals want rules that ban the candidacy of dual citizens and military figures.
Dbeibah summed up the fears of many in western Libya in a recent speech.
“A return to a military regime is unacceptable,” he said.

Topics: Libya

Women in Turkiye brave ban on Istanbul march, get tear-gassed

Women in Turkiye brave ban on Istanbul march, get tear-gassed
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

Women in Turkiye brave ban on Istanbul march, get tear-gassed

Women in Turkiye brave ban on Istanbul march, get tear-gassed
  • Women whistled and chanted "We do not keep quiet, we are not scared, we do not bow down"
  • Police had prevented the crowd from staging a march through the city centre
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

ISTANBUL: Women in Turkiye braved an official ban on an International Women’s Day march in Istanbul, demonstrating for about two hours before police used tear gas to disperse remaining protesters and detained several people.
Thousands converged on a central neighborhood Wednesday for a protest that combined women’s rights with the staggering toll of the deadly quake that hit Turkiye and Syria a month ago.
Organizers had been forbidden — for the second straight year — from marching down the popular Istiklal pedestrian avenue in Turkiye’s biggest city where Women’s Day marches were held since 2003. Police blocked demonstrators’ access to the avenue. An Associated Press journalist saw officers detain at least 30 people and use tear gas after the group ended their demonstration at 2100 local time (1800 GMT).
Local authorities banned the march, saying the area was not an authorized demonstration site. They also claimed the march could “provoke” segments of Turkish society, lead to verbal or physical attacks, be misused by terror groups and threaten national security — as well as curtailing freedom of movement in the cultural and tourist area.
Metro stations in the vicinity were closed.

Lale Pesket, a 28-year-old theater student, said that was unfair.
“We are not harming anyone, but unfortunately, we are faced with police violence every time,” she said. “Our only concern is the emancipation of women, we want free spaces in a world without violence and better economic conditions, especially for women.”
Protesters held banners reading “we are angry, we are in mourning” for the more than 46,000 people who died in Turkiye in buildings widely considered unsafe and the hundreds of thousands left homeless in the Feb. 6 quake.
One banner read “control contractors, not women,” referring to contractors who are accused of ignoring building regulations and contributing to the devastation.
“Living as a woman in Turkiye is already difficult enough and one of the reasons we are here is ... the earthquake ... and the people who were left under the rubble,” 23-year-old university student Gulsum Ozturk said.
Protest organizers also slammed the government for withdrawing from a European treaty — signed in 2011 in Istanbul and named after the city — that protects women from domestic violence, and “endangering the lives of millions of women.”
Turkiye’s We Will Stop Femicides Platform said 328 women were killed by men in the past year.

Topics: IWD2023 International Women's Day Istanbul Turkiye

Experts highlight MENA ‘injustices’ of climate change

Experts highlight MENA ‘injustices’ of climate change
Updated 08 March 2023
ALI YOUNES

Experts highlight MENA ‘injustices’ of climate change

Experts highlight MENA ‘injustices’ of climate change
  • Guests at a Middle East Institute event warned of conflict and mass migration as poor nations disproportionately bear burden of the climate crisis
  • They said all major factors that determine how vulnerable a country is to climate change are found in many nations in the Middle East and Africa
Updated 08 March 2023
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Climate change is happening and the effects will only get worse as temperatures continue to increase, oceans warm, sea levels rise and freshwater resources that are already scarce in some regions dwindle. This will fuel conflict and migration, especially in the poorest and most vulnerable nations in the Middle East and Africa.

This was one of the messages from participants in a panel discussion hosted by the Middle East Institute in Washington on Wednesday titled “Climate Injustice? How poorer nations are shouldering the burden of climate change.”

Mohammed Mahmoud, director of the institute’s Climate and Water Program, said many poorer nations contribute little to the carbon emissions that cause climate change, in comparison to wealthy, developed Western nations, but are suffering greatly from its effects.

He said that there are three main factors that determine which countries are likely to be worst affected by climate change now and in the future.

Firstly, as sea levels rise, island nations and countries with large coastlines are at risk of flooding and loss of landmass. In addition, their sources of fresh groundwater could be “compromised” by the saltwater intrusion.

Secondly, nations with a high heat index, in particular those near the equator that receive high levels of solar radiation, are particularly vulnerable to even small rises in global temperatures.

The third and most important factor, Mahmoud said, is the existing limited supplies of fresh water in some countries.

“The interesting thing to draw between these big categories is that all of them are present in the Middle East and North Africa region,” he added. The more of these issues that countries in the region face, the greater the risk of climate-related crises.

The panelists agreed that a nation’s economic strength, or lack thereof, plays a major role in determining how effectively it can tackle the looming threats of climate change.

Countries in East Africa, for example, which are already experiencing the worst drought in decades and have weak economies, will be less capable of dealing with the effects of climate change than, say, a Gulf nation such as Bahrain, which is a water-stressed country but much better placed, economically, to deal with potential challenges.

The financial capacity of countries to address issues related to climate change, including their ability to afford the technologies and tools they need to deal with their specific problems, is critical, Mahmoud said. In addition, he added, proper education and training needs to be a part of the overall strategy to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Ayat Soliman, the World Bank’s regional director of sustainable development for Eastern and Southern Africa, agreed that financial strength is important but said that there is an element of “injustice” in the way different nations are affected by the global issue of climate change.

In Africa and the Middle East, she said, “we see climate charts are increasing in terms of its intensity.” Parts of Africa, for example, are experiencing their worst drought in years and millions of people are facing hunger, she added.

The effects of climate change in Africa are therefore affecting some of the most vulnerable people in the world, which is expected to result in massive migration, said Soliman. World Bank research estimates that in the next 20 years, the effects of climate change will force about 90 million people to leave their homes and find somewhere else to live. This will add to the strain on the already critical issue of food security in less wealthy nations.

“It will be mostly the poor, the vulnerable and rural dwellers who will be packing up and moving,” Soliman said. “Climate stress also is, and will be, causing conflicts around the world.”

Hajar Khamlichi, the president and co-founder of the Mediterranean Youth Climate Network said that young people in the worst-affected regions have a key role to play in the effective implementation of international agreements that shape global action on climate change, and so it is important that they participate in the process and are listened to, which is not always the case.

“The voice of young people is not heard in the Arab World,” he said, adding that this failure affects local and international strategies to deal with the effects of climate change.

