Challenger Cup triumph evidence of progress in Saudi cricket

Challenger Cup triumph evidence of progress in Saudi cricket
Saudi Arabia dominates Myanmar with a massive 327-run victory in ACC Challenger Cup (ACC twitter)
Updated 27 sec ago

Challenger Cup triumph evidence of progress in Saudi cricket

Challenger Cup triumph evidence of progress in Saudi cricket
  • Saudi Arabia, beaten finalists Bahrain will in April join UAE, Oman, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar, Kuwait, hosts Nepal at ACC Premier Cup
Updated 27 sec ago
Jon Pike

Victory in the 2023 Asian Cricket Council’s Challenger Cup in Thailand has catapulted Saudi Arabia’s men’s team into unchartered waters. It also emphasised the increasing levels of competition within Asian cricket.

As recently reported, the Saudi team’s success was in a 50-over one-day international competition, rather than the Twenty20 format that has become prevalent.

The Challenger Cup is the first staging post in the ACC’s restructured three-tier pathway toward the Asia Cup 2023. It is comprised of eight teams and has been designed to provide increased opportunities for a larger number of its members to display their talents.

There are 25 members of the ACC, divided into full and associate members. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, all Test-playing countries, have full-member status.

The UAE, Nepal, and Oman have associate status for T20 and ODI cricket and a further 15 have associate T20 status. These are Bahrain, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Iran, Kuwait, Malaysia, the Maldives, Myanmar, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Tajikistan, and Thailand.

Participation in the Challenger Cup was drawn from this last group of members. Cambodia, China, and Tajikistan did not participate, while Hong Kong, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, and Singapore, were considered to be too strong. Indonesia, a member of the East Asian Pacific region, participated by invitation.

Few of the eight teams had played any 50-overs cricket since the Southeast Asian Games in 2017 and, for Saudi players, these were their first international ODIs. Bahrain and Bhutan have not played any competitive one-day cricket since the lower divisions of the International Cricket Council’s World Cricket were scrapped a decade ago.

The teams were divided into two groups of four in a single round robin, with Bahrain, Bhutan, the Maldives, and Iran competing in Group A, and Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Myanmar in Group B. The top two teams progressed to crossover semi-finals.

These were the critical matches, as the two winning teams would progress to the next tier of qualification, the Premier Cup.

Based on their respective T20 rankings, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were pre-tournament favorites. Although not necessarily a reliable guide, given the different nature of the formats, it turned out to be accurate. Neither team lost a group match, winning by large margins. The real surprise was the heavy defeat which Saudi Arabia inflicted on Bahrain in the final, bowling them out for only 26 in 21.1 overs and reaching the target in the fifth over.

In April, the two finalists will join eight more experienced associates — the UAE, hosts Nepal, Oman, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar, and Kuwait — at the ACC Premier Cup, the second tier of qualification for the 2023 Asia Cup. Only the winner will proceed to the third and final stage.

The Premier Cup will provide a stiff test for the Saudi team. Yet, it should not be overawed. The pressure will be on the more established teams for whom expectations have been raised by recent successful qualifications for major tournaments.

Pressure is something the UAE has faced in the last week in the ICC League 2 qualifying tournament for the 2023 ICC World Cup. As covered in a column in October last year, this comprises of nine teams who have played each other in a set of tri-series which started back in August 2019.

The UAE is competing with Oman, Scotland, the US, Namibia, Nepal, and Papua New Guinea to decide on places in the next tier of qualification. Each team is scheduled to play 36 matches. Scotland and Oman have completed their matches and have secured first and second places, respectively. This leaves third place to be settled.

As of March 5, there were three possibilities, Namibia, which had completed its matches, with 39 points, Nepal, with five matches remaining on 30 points, and the UAE with six remaining on 31 points. The two teams had to play each other twice.

Somehow, on March 5, the UAE were defeated by the bottom team in the league, Papua New Guinea, by five wickets. The next day, Nepal beat them by 42 runs, which meant that a third-place finish in the league was beyond them.

In February, Nepal had 18 points from 24 matches. Now, if they win their remaining four matches, a total of 40 points would be achieved, one more than Namibia, sufficient to claim third place. Nepal’s late burst of form has scuppered the UAE’s hopes in a surprising way.

These fluctuations in cricketing fortunes are a facet of the game with which the Saudi team is going to have to become accustomed.

Currently, they have a coach who can provide guidance, having experienced a professional cricket career in Pakistan, for whom he played four Tests and 10 ODIs between 1994 and 2000.

After starting coaching in Pakistan, Kabir Khan has coached the UAE and Afghanistan twice, when they qualified for the 2012 and 2014 World Cups. However, he left that post less than six months before the World Cup started in Australia and New Zealand, citing family reasons.

His appointment as Saudi coach in 2021 comes as cricket is seeking to establish itself within the Kingdom and on the international stage, in a controlled manner.

Kabir coached the women’s team in their first ever international tournament in Oman in March 2022. The team was young and inexperienced, having taken up the game only months before the tournament. There is much catching up to do with neighboring countries, who have been playing women’s cricket for 10 years or more.

There is developmental work being pursued at the under-19 level for men. In the World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier in October in Oman, the Saudi team finished fourth out of eight teams, behind Hong Kong, Oman, and Singapore. These will be the players of the future to progress Saudi cricket internationally, following on from the achievement in the Challenger Cup. This landmark moment manifests the hard work and development measures put in place since 2020.

Topics: Cricket ACC Premier Cup In Focus: Jon Pike's Cricket Column

Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai
Sport
Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai
Saudi Arabia progress to the ACC Men's Challenger Cup semifinals
Saudi Sport
Saudi Arabia progress to the ACC Men's Challenger Cup semifinals

Racial and cultural shift within English cricket is inevitable, says leading sports lawyer

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq fights back tears while speaking to a digital, culture, media and sport committee in 2021
Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq fights back tears while speaking to a digital, culture, media and sport committee in 2021
Updated 07 March 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Racial and cultural shift within English cricket is inevitable, says leading sports lawyer

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq fights back tears while speaking to a digital, culture, media and sport committee in 2021
  • Yasin Patel said a tribunal investigating Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s handling of racism allegations has the potential to spark positive change within the sport
  • ‘Embrace those who are with (the) change and take them with us on a journey — and those who aren’t, drag them there if need be,’ he added
Updated 07 March 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LONDON: A shift toward an attitude of “get on board or get off” in relation to efforts to tackle racism in English cricket is inevitable, according to a leading sports lawyer.

As a tribunal involving Yorkshire County Cricket Club continues this week, Yasin Patel, a renowned legal expert in the sport, media and entertainment sectors, told Arab News that he believes the outcome of the hearing has the potential to bring about positive change within the sport.

Yorkshire CCC and a “number of individuals,” including former England player Gary Ballance, have been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board following an investigation into the club’s handling of complaints of racism made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

Pakistan-born off-spinner Rafiq first made allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020. They related to his two spells with Yorkshire, from 2008 to 2014 and 2016 to 2018.

Michael Vaughan, a former captain of England and Yorkshire, is testifying this week at the hearing in London, which continues until March 9. He denies allegations made against him by Rafiq of racism during his time leading Yorkshire.

The hearing is seen as a touchpaper moment for the English game and inclusivity, especially among the south Asian community in the UK.

Asked what outcome might be expected from the tribunal, Patel told Arab News: “Any guilty parties will need to partake in educational programs, which will inform them in terms of discrimination and racism, so that nothing like this happens again.”

If Vaughan, who retired from playing and has recently worked for several broadcasters as a commentator, is found guilty of using racial slurs, as is alleged, Patel said it should be very difficult for him to find work in the game.

“In light of what’s happened here, would you want him to be working for you?” Patel asked.

A much-anticipated, and delayed, Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report is due to be published imminently. Patel believes it could reveal that the Yorkshire case is just the tip of the iceberg.

It could have ramifications for the game not only in England, he said, where it is expected to highlight thousands of cases of racism and discrimination, but all around the world, especially in predominantly white cricketing nations such as Australia, which has also been dogged by similar allegations.

Patel said the report will help to define the line between embedded institutional racism and everyday discrimination, while highlighting the type of slurs allegedly used by Vaughan and others against fellow players because of their race. Both forms of racism, institutional and casual, he said, are rife in cricket and need to be stamped out.

“Racism is (essentially about) power and politics so, using the Yorkshire criteria here, the board was primarily white, the supporters were primarily white, those who run the game are primarily white, the majority of the team were white and the captain was white,” Patel said.

“They have the power to make decisions, (albeit) with one or two small Asian minorities involved, but the (majority) has the power to do certain things and that’s the racism element. Unfortunately, I’m sorry to say this, but it does seem to be a white problem.”

Islamophobia is another underlying element to the charges of racism and discrimination leveled against Yorkshire CCC and the individuals involved, given that Rafiq and England spinner Adil Rashid (who has also testified at the hearing) and former Yorkshire player Rana Naved-ul-Hasan are Muslim.

Patel said that there are definitely “concerning” allegations involving specific county clubs with regard to Islamophobia, such as attitudes toward prayers or systemic drinking cultures, but he said that breaking down cases of discrimination into smaller parts in this way detracts from the “larger picture” and wider issues within the English game as a whole.

Education, at a very basic level, is the key to tackling such a systemic, societal problem in England, according to Patel, especially lessons about the facts behind Britain’s imperial history, in which cricket played a significant part.

“We are never taught, unless you study for a history degree, about things (the UK) has done — which aren’t things we should be proud of,” he said. “Let’s not pretend we did good things alone. And when it comes to education, let’s not have stereotypes.”

He also called for an end to excuses for racist attitudes and other inappropriate behavior that seek to minimize it.

“Everything around ‘changing-room culture’ and ‘banter,’ it’s nonsense,” Patel said. “There is real misogynistic behavior. There is racist behavior.

“We’re now in the 21st century. If we’re going to continue with this, what hope have we got?”

To illustrate his point, Patel used the positive example of the 2019 World Cup-winning England One Day International team, under Irish and English captain Eoin Morgan, in which the players were embraced for, and encouraged to share, their diverse backgrounds and religions amid a culture of understanding.

Patel highlighted this as a framework for progress within the English game. He said the groundswell of changing attitudes must be embraced by all within the sport, and he believes a shift in the culture of English cricket is inevitable.

“Embrace those who are with (the) change and take them with us on a journey — and those who aren’t, drag them there if need be,” Patel said.

“This has to happen; (as human beings) we like to put up barriers, whether it’s geographical (or) physical. When you bring all those down you say: ‘You know what, when we cut ourselves, we all bleed together.’ You slowly educate.

“You’ve got to say to those not willing to change: ‘You have to change or you’ll be left behind.’ And you’ll find most people want to be part of that journey and, while it might be painful, we can go to the next step.”

Topics: Cricket UK Yorkshire County Cricket Club racism

Public hearing starts into Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire cricket racism scandal
Cricket
Public hearing starts into Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire cricket racism scandal
Yorkshire admit documents deleted in cricket race case
Sport
Yorkshire admit documents deleted in cricket race case

Saudi Arabia overcome Bahrain to win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023

Saudi Arabia overcome Bahrain to win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023
The men in green were dominant throughout the 50-over match. supplied
Updated 06 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia overcome Bahrain to win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023

Saudi Arabia overcome Bahrain to win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023
  • Dominant 10-wicket victory in final means Kingdom’s team maintained perfect record of 5 wins from 5 matches
Updated 06 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national cricket team defeated Bahrain by 10 wickets to win the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok on Sunday.
The men in green were dominant throughout the 50-over match. Bahrain were first bowled out for only 26 runs from 21.1 overs, before Saudi Arabia comfortably posted a total of 30 for no loss in 4.1 overs.
“Saudi Arabia clinches the #ACCChallengerCup with a dominant performance, defeating Bahrain by 10 wickets,” tweeted the Asian Cricket Council.
“A truly fantastic win, as they chase down the target of 27 in just 4 overs. Congratulations to the Saudi Arabia team!”
Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal told Arab News from Thailand: “I’d like to congratulate our leadership for the endless support we’ve always received, and the board of directors, the managerial team and especially the players. They’ve played excellent cricket, resulting in winning the cup.”

Saudi Arabia comfortably posted a total of 30 for no loss in 4.1 overs.


He said it is “a proud moment for us all. Their success will inspire several upcoming generations of cricketers in Saudi Arabia. And it’s just the start of more success in the future.”
Saudi Arabia’s star bowler Atif Ur Rehman was named Man of the Match for his dominant bowling spell of four wickets in eight overs, conceding just 10 runs.
“I was advised by the coach to stick to bowl in the right areas,” he said following the victory. “Thankfully, I was successful in maintaining my line and length that helped in restricting Bahrain’s batsmen from not only scoring but also helped in taking wickets. Wind in the morning was also helpful.”
Ishtiaq Ahmed, a star performer for Saudi Arabia throughout the competition, claimed the Player of the Tournament award and was handed the trophy by Prince Saud.
The stage had been perfectly set in the morning for the two teams that had topped their groups before.
On Friday, Saudi Arabia beat Bhutan in the first semifinal and Bahrain overcame hosts Thailand in the second.
Saudi Arabia won the toss and decided to bowl first, setting the scene for a devastating display from the start.
Invited to bat first, no Bahraini player could manage to stay on the crease long enough to build a strong partnership required in an inning in the final.

Saudi Arabia won by 10 wickets.


All 10 wickets fell in 21.1 overs for a meager total of just 26 runs, with no player managing top hit double figures.
Abdul Majid Abbasi was the highest scorer for Bahrain, scoring seven runs from 42 balls. Ali Dawood, who scored three runs from 19 balls, and Haider Ali, who scored two runs from two balls, were the other top scorers for their collapsing side.
Besides Rehman, who took four wickets, Ahmed took three wickets in eight for only nine runs, while Abdul Wahid’s two-wicket haul in three overs cost just three runs.
Chasing the very small total of 26 runs on board, Saudi Arabia’s openers Waqar Ul Hassan and Abdul Waheed were in no mood to spare Bahrain’s bowlers, and finished the game in just four overs.
Hassan scored 16 runs from 12 balls, including the winning boundary, and Waheed scored six runs in 13 balls.
The win meant Saudi Arabia maintained a perfect record of five wins from five outings, scoring a tournament-high total for one match with 424 runs against Myanmar.
The Saudi players received their medals from Prince Saud before celebrating with the trophy.
In the post-match presentation Mohammed Hisham Sheikh, Saudi Arabia’s captain, said: “We played according to our plan, in the final as well as throughout the tournament. When we scored a record total of 424, we checked our batting strength and everybody proved their point.”
He added: “I have to be honest, I’m a learning captain being guided by coach Kabir Khan. He has been guiding us to victory.”
Sheikh also praised the SACF, the team management, the fitness staff, and the batting and bowling coach.
“The boys are showing great spirit, and it’s all the hard work of combined efforts from us which resulted in us emerging champions,” said the captain.
“Our federation is working really well behind the scenes, they’re setting up our domestic circuit, and a talent pool is emerging.”
He also praised the organizers of the competition, saying: “I thank the ACC for this wonderful tournament. We never had something like this before. This is a good circuit to showcase our talent. This was the test to showcase our skills.”

The Saudi players received their medals from Prince Saud before celebrating with the trophy.


Saudi Arabia will now enter the ACC Premier Cup, to be played in Nepal next month, full of confidence as bigger challenges loom on the horizon.
Ali, Bahrain’s captain, said: “It was a bad day for us. Saudi Arabia’s bowlers really bowled well, in the right areas, giving us no room to play shots.”
But as finalists, Bahrain also qualified to the ACC Premier Cup in Nepal which, Ali said, is “a big opportunity” for his team.
Further consolation for Bahrain came with spin wizard Abbasi being named the tournament’s best bowler after taking 12 wickets during the competition.
The ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023, the first tournament of the council’s new pathway structure, was played in a round-robin format with eight teams split into two groups of four.
The top two from each group qualified to the semifinals in the knockout stages played on Friday.
The tournament acts as a pathway to September’s 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which itself is a preparatory competition for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India starting in October.

Topics: ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023 Asian Institute of Technology Ground Cricket

Saudi Arabia secure spot in ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023 final
Sport
Saudi Arabia secure spot in ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023 final
Saudi Arabia beat Thailand by 9 wickets in ACC Men's Challenger Cup
Cricket
Saudi Arabia beat Thailand by 9 wickets in ACC Men's Challenger Cup

Vaughan denies racism as Rafiq accused of being ready to play ‘race card’

Vaughan denies racism as Rafiq accused of being ready to play ‘race card’
Updated 03 March 2023
AFP

Vaughan denies racism as Rafiq accused of being ready to play ‘race card’

Vaughan denies racism as Rafiq accused of being ready to play ‘race card’
  • Vaughan and a number of other former players at the county cricket club face charges related to the use of racially discriminatory language
  • Pakistan-born Rafiq, 32, first went public with allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020, related to his two spells at Yorkshire
Updated 03 March 2023
AFP

LONDON: Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan told a hearing into accusations of racism at Yorkshire on Friday it was “inconceivable” he would make the comment attributed to him by Azeem Rafiq as his former county team-mate was accused of being ready to play the “race card.”
Vaughan and a number of other former players at the county cricket club face charges related to the use of racially discriminatory language.
Pakistan-born Rafiq, 32, first went public with allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020, related to his two spells at Yorkshire.
Rafiq alleged Vaughan told him and three other Yorkshire players of Asian origin “there’s too many of you lot, we need to do something about it,” before a 2009 Twenty20 match between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) lawyer Jane Mulcahy asked Vaughan at the ongoing Cricket Discipline Commission hearing in London whether the words “there’s too many of you lot” were “totally unacceptable” as well as “racist and discriminatory.”
“Absolutely,” said Vaughan, 48, who in his witness statement said: “I consider it to be inconceivable that I would use the words contained in the allegation.”
Rafiq’s conduct, however, was also called into question later Friday when Matthew Wood, a former personal development manager at the Professional Cricketers’ Association and an ex-Yorkshire cricketer, said in a witness statement: “In my dealings with Azeem, I was aware of two occasions in which he (directly or indirectly) acknowledged that he would be prepared to use the ‘race card’.
“By that, I understood Azeem to mean that he would make, or allude to, an allegation of racism in bad faith in order to gain an advantage.”
Wood’s statement also referenced a 2018 conversation with Rafiq in which he recalled: “I asked Azeem, ‘And what will you do if Yorkshire don’t offer you a new contract?’ Azeem replied with words to the effect of, ‘I’ll just hit them with the race card’.”
Mulcahy told the hearing Wood had not made reference to Rafiq “using the race card” when speaking to Yorkshire investigators or an employment tribunal involving Rafiq.
Wood replied: “At the time it wasn’t asked and I wasn’t sure where it was going. My superiors at the PCA knew about Rafiq’s comments and I later added it to my statement.”
Earlier, 2005 Ashes-winning skipper Vaughan insisted: “If you go through the history of me as a player I don’t know any time I’d have gone onto a pitch and said something to my team-mates that would have put them in a bad state of mind to play cricket.”
He added: “You’ve got three or four Asian players in the (Yorkshire) team at the same time, I couldn’t have been more proud.”
Mulcahy asked Vaughan why, if nothing untoward had happened, he had arranged a meeting with Rafiq in November 2021.
Vaughan answered: “I felt it was getting too big, hurting too many people. It’s not been easy for anybody, this.
“I don’t think this is the right process to deal with a word-versus-word process from 14 years ago. Whatever happens, this has a terrible look on the game, a real bad look on how cricket has dealt with this situation.”
The ECB brought charges against seven individuals, and Yorkshire, in June last year, with the club admitting four charges.
Vaughan is the only former player to contest the charges in person.
“Being named and implicated in this matter has had a profound effect on me,” said the former Test batsman.
“My health and personal wellbeing have suffered badly.”

Topics: Yorkshire County Cricket Club Azeem Rafiq Michael Vaughan racism

Public hearing starts into Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire cricket racism scandal
Cricket
Public hearing starts into Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire cricket racism scandal
'Cricket still in denial' says Rafiq after racism scandal
Sport
'Cricket still in denial' says Rafiq after racism scandal

Saudi Arabia secure spot in ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 final

Saudi Arabia secure spot in ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 final
Updated 03 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia secure spot in ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 final

Saudi Arabia secure spot in ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 final
  • Kingdom to meet Bahrain in Sunday’s clash following dominant win over Bhutan
Updated 03 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national cricket team comprehensively defeated Bhutan by nine wickets to reach the final of the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023, where they will now meet Bahrain on Sunday.

The semifinal was played at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok on Friday, and ensured the team from the Kingdom maintained a perfect record of four consecutive wins from as many matches, including the three Group B matches of the eight-team tournament.

“Saudi Arabia cruises past Bhutan in #ACCChallengerCup semis, bowling them out for just 62 runs and chasing it down with ease, securing a spot in the finals with a 9-wicket win and over 37 overs remaining,” tweeted the Asian Cricket Council.

Bhutan had won the toss and elected to bat first. A tight bowling performance by the men in green made it impossible for the Bhutanese side to put a healthy total on board, and they were all out for just 62 runs scored in 22.2 overs in a 50-over match.

A brilliant bowling spell by Ishtiaq Ahmed restricted the Bhutan side to a small total.

In his five overs, including one maiden over, Ahmed surrendered only seven runs, while  claiming four crucial wickets from the top order, including both the openers.

Atif-Ur-Rehman (five overs) and Zain Ul Abidin (six overs) supported Ahmed well in the bowling attack, taking two wickets each, and conceding just 12 and 13 runs, respectively.

Only two batsmen from the Bhutan team reached double figures. Suprit Pradhan, who scored 24 from 29 balls, was the highest scorer for his team, followed by Tenzin Wangchuk, who scored 14 runs from 16 deliveries. Four Bhutanese players returned to the pavilion without opening their account.

Chasing that modest total, Saudi Arabia cruised to 63 runs for the loss of only one wicket in 12.3 overs, setting up a the final against Bahrain, who in the other semifinal defeated Thailand by 78 runs.

Waqar Ul-Hassan scored 41 runs in 41 balls for the Kingdom, while Saad Khan, who also remained not out, scored 16 from 28 balls. Abdul Waheed was bowled out cheaply for two runs from seven balls.

The ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023, the first tournament of the ACC’s new pathway structure, is played in a round-robin format with eight teams split into two groups of four. The top two from each group qualified to the semifinals in the knockout stages played on Friday.

The tournament acts as a pathway to September’s 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which itself is a preparatory tournament for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India in October.

Topics: ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023 Cricket

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram 'looking forward' to launching Saudi cricket league
Sport
Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram 'looking forward' to launching Saudi cricket league
Saudi Arabia partners with India's top cricket league for tourism promotion
World
Saudi Arabia partners with India's top cricket league for tourism promotion

T20 World Cup in South Africa highlights progress of women’s cricket

T20 World Cup in South Africa highlights progress of women’s cricket
Ten teams qualified for the seventh edition of the women’s T20 World Cup in 2023
Updated 02 March 2023

T20 World Cup in South Africa highlights progress of women’s cricket

T20 World Cup in South Africa highlights progress of women’s cricket
  • Ten teams compete in the tournament, with Australia beating the hosts in the final
Updated 02 March 2023
Jon Pike

Amid the welter of men’s T20 franchise leagues, Test series, qualifying groups for T20 and ODI World Cups, a women’s T20 World Cup has been played in South Africa. It had its share of surprises, not least of which was that the host nation reached the final, having lost its opening two matches, before losing to a strong Australian team.

This was a historic achievement, the first time a South African team has reached the final of a cricket World Cup.

South Africa’s men’s team has appeared in two T20 semifinals and four ODI semifinals, one of which against Australia in 1999 ended in a tie, their opponents progressing by virtue of finishing higher in their group.

Ten teams qualified for the seventh edition of the women’s T20 World Cup in 2023, divided into two groups of five. Australia comfortably topped Group 1 by winning all four matches. New Zealand, Sri Lanka and South Africa each garnered four points, the latter qualifying for the semifinals because of a superior net run rate. In Group 2, England also won four matches, being followed in second place by India.

Both semifinals were close run. In the first, India, chasing 173, looked to be on course for victory on 132 for the loss of four wickets after 14.3 overs. India’s captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, having scored 50, went for a straightforward second run, only to find her bat stuck in the turf as she went to run it into the crease.

In a disastrous instant, the momentum of India’s innings was broken. The remaining batters could not restore it and, despite 10 runs from the final over, Australia emerged victorious by five runs. This meant that Australia has appeared in all but the first of the eight women’s T20 finals.

South Africa chose to bat first against England in the second semifinal. After a slow start, Tamzin Brits top scored with 68 in a total of 164 for four, a critical 18 scored off the last over. Brits then took four catches, one spectacular, as her team recovered from England’s rapid start of 53 from the first five overs. Even at 132 for three after 16 overs, the odds were on England.

South Africa’s young quick bowlers held their nerve, Ayabonga Khaka claiming three wickets in the 18th over to put England under pressure. Shabnim Ismail, the world’s fastest women bowler, was entrusted with the final over, conceding only six of the 13 runs required, England closing on 158 for eight wickets.

South Africa’s captain, Sune Luus, hoped that the victory would be a turning point not just for women’s cricket in South Africa but for sport in general in the country. The team was inspired by a passionate and vocal local crowd at Newlands, Cape Town, where the final was also played.

However, their support could not overcome Australia’s dominance in the final. Electing to bat first, Australia scored 156 for six, of which Beth Mooney struck an unbeaten 74. The target proved to be too much for South Africa, who fell 20 runs short, despite a stirring 61 by Laura Wolvaardt.

Australia’s feat in achieving a sixth women’s T20 World Cup trophy and a third successive one has led some observers to classify them as the world’s most successful team of all time in any sport. They are also the holders of the women’s ODI World Cup, so their dominance is undisputed.

England, India, plus South Africa, now, are chasing them hard, but Australia always seems to find an extra gear. Financially, they have also benefited, receiving $1 million for their latest victory, out of total prize money for the tournament of $2.45 million. This compares with a total of $5.6 million for the 2022 men’s T20 World Cup, $1.6 million going to the winners.

Women’s cricket has come a long way in the past five years in terms of financial rewards, media coverage and geographical spread. The latest embodiment of the first two of these aspects is the Indian Women’s Premier League, which starts on March 4. At a frenetic auction on Feb. 14, the first player to be bought was the Indian star Smriti Mandhana, for $400,000, the highest of the event. In comparison, England’s Sam Curran was sold for the highest-ever sum of about $2.2 million at the men’s auction on Dec. 23, 2022.

A total of 448 women players were available, 87 of whom were bought. Each of the five franchises could buy a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 18 players, up to six of whom could be overseas, with a purse of $1.35 million. Unsurprisingly, half of the overseas purchases were of Australians, 12 of them members of the World Cup-winning squad in South Africa, with Ashleigh Gardner the highest priced at $386,000. The other purchases comprised seven English players, four South Africans, two New Zealanders, two West Indians and one American. 

Along with the increase in opportunities for women players has come those for match officials. In the recent T20 World Cup, only women stood as umpires and referees in the tournament. This followed on from the inaugural women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup, held in January 2023, in which nine of the 15 appointed officials were women.

The final between India and England featured an all-women panel of match officials. Sixteen teams competed in the tournament, which featured teams that qualified for an International Cricket Council World Cup tournament at any level for the first time. These were Indonesia, Scotland, US, the UAE and Rwanda, the last two teams achieving landmark victories.

There was a time when the idea of women playing cricket was frowned upon. Now, this is an established feature of the sport and is set to grow apace, with opportunities for players and match officials. Already, women have officiated in men’s domestic competitions, but none has yet stood in men’s ODI or T20 World Cup tournaments. It can only be a matter of time.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

Public hearing starts into Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire cricket racism scandal
Cricket
Public hearing starts into Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire cricket racism scandal
Special The evolving balance between long and short formats in cricket
Sport
The evolving balance between long and short formats in cricket

Challenger Cup triumph evidence of progress in Saudi cricket
Challenger Cup triumph evidence of progress in Saudi cricket
New UK asylum policy threatens Afghan lives: ex-interpreter
New UK asylum policy threatens Afghan lives: ex-interpreter
Saudi privatization program now seeing investments topping $50bn, finance minister reveals
Saudi privatization program now seeing investments topping $50bn, finance minister reveals
Israelis stage 'day of resistance' against Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan
Israelis stage 'day of resistance' against Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan
Abu Dhabi's EWEC aims to increase solar power generation capacity  
Abu Dhabi's EWEC aims to increase solar power generation capacity  

