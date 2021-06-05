Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai

— الاتحاد السعودي للكريكيت | SACF (@cricketsaudi) June 1, 2021
His meeting in the UAE came after he hosted India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed in Riyadh, to discuss the future of cricket in the Kingdom and how the two countries can cooperate to grow the sport in Saudi Arabia.
The federation has signed several deals and MoUs with governmental, semi-governmental, and non-governmental entities setting out plans to raise awareness of the game, increase cricket facilities nationwide, and introduce the sport to Saudi youth through school programs.
Diplomats and officials from cricket-playing countries expressed their delight earlier this year at the new programs being carried out by SACF.
Part of the measures include Saudi Arabia’s national cricket team playing a friendly match against the Pakistan cricket franchise Peshawar Zalmi.
Nets-Bucks: Second-round series, NBA Finals-level talent
Three former MVPs. Seven NBA scoring titles. The two highest-scoring teams in the league.
Game 1 is Saturday night in Brooklyn, with both teams rested and ready after cruising through the first round
Updated 05 June 2021
AP
NEW YORK: Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving on one side. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday on the other.
Three former MVPs. Seven NBA scoring titles. The two highest-scoring teams in the league.
Brooklyn against Milwaukee is only a second-round series. Yet with all this talent, there’s a little bit of an NBA Finals feel.
“They’ve had their core and then they added some really good pieces, which is why they’ve been one of the best teams all year,” Harden said. “But if you look at our roster, we’re elite, too. And it’s going to be a showdown.”
The teams played three thrillers during the regular season and Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said the potential is there for this Eastern Conference semifinal between the No. 2-seeded Nets and No. 3 Bucks to be a classic.
“We’ll see how it plays out, but they’re playing as well as any team in the league right now. We have the talent to match any team in the league and it’s just a matter of who performs, who has that grit and toughness to try to get ahead in the series and then see how the other team responds,” Nash said.
“Definitely on paper you could see this being a classic series, but let’s see who brings it and who has the rhythm and timing and performances that are sharper.”
Game 1 is Saturday night in Brooklyn, with both teams rested and ready after cruising through the first round.
“I think it’s meant for a lot of the best players in the league to go up against one another and show why we are who we are,” Irving said.
Milwaukee blew away Miami in a sweep that emphatically avenged its second-round ouster a year ago. The only thing stopping the Nets from a sweep of their own was Jayson Tatum’s 50-point outburst in Game 3 in Boston.
Plenty of guys can go for 50 in this series.
Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP, nearly did against Brooklyn on May 2, pouring in 49 to outduel Durant, who had 42, in the Bucks’ 117-114 victory. Milwaukee won again two nights later, 124-118, to sweep the two-game set that Harden missed with injury.
He made it back for the playoffs and Brooklyn’s Big Three combined for 85.2 points per game against Boston, including 104 in Game 4 to match the highest total for a trio in NBA postseason history.
Milwaukee has good defenders, with Antetokounmpo the defensive player of the year last season and Holiday long considered one of the league’s best defensive guards. But nobody is even pretending this series will be won with stops, not with the Bucks averaging 120.1 points to Brooklyn’s 118.6 — despite just eight games with Durant, Harden and Irving — during the regular season.
“They’ve got three of the best scorers of all time on their team,” Milwaukee’s P.J. Tucker said. “They’re going to score a bunch of points, we know that, but we’ve just got to make it as tough as possible. We’ve got to make them work, earn every single point, nothing easy and whatever happens, happens. But we’re going to go battle and compete. Blood, sweat, tears. Leave it all on the floor.”
Other things to know about the series: SEASON SERIES
Brooklyn never had its three stars together against Milwaukee. Irving missed the Nets’ 125-123 home victory on Jan. 18 in their second game after acquiring Harden from Houston. Durant and Harden, who have combined for two MVP awards and seven scoring titles, put up 64 points that night. INJURY UPDATE
The Bucks have already lost starting guard Donte DiVincenzo for the playoffs after he tore a ligament in his left ankle during Game 3. Versatile forward Jeff Green is out for Game 1 and Nash said he will be day to day after that with a left foot injury that sidelined him the final three games of the first round. BROOK IN BROOKLYN
Bucks center Brook Lopez will be back in Barclays Center, having played for the Nets in Brooklyn and New Jersey. He scored the most points in franchise history.
“I think I’m excited to go back and play in Brooklyn, play on that court again in Barclays, but obviously we’re going to be pretty focused once tipoff comes,” he said. FORBES FOR 3
Bryn Forbes averaged 18.3 points and shot 16 of 30 from 3-point range during the final three games of the Bucks’ first-round sweep of Miami. He was a combined 7 of 12 from beyond the arc in the Bucks’ two-game sweep of the Nets in May. BUCKS ON THE BOARDS
Milwaukee had a double-digit rebounding edge in each game against Miami and dominated the glass by a margin of 16.8 boards per game. The Bucks’ size advantage may make Nash consider reinserting former starting center DeAndre Jordan into the rotation.
‘It’s me’: Serena Williams urges herself to erase deficit at French Open
The 23-time Grand Slam champion recovered from a 4-1 deficit to beat fellow American Danielle Collins
Stefanos Tsitsipas eliminates John Isner, Daniil Medvedev kicks out Reilly Opelka’
Updated 05 June 2021
AP
PARIS: Even a 23-time Grand Slam champion needs to remind herself now and then how to play winning tennis.
Serena Williams employed verbal motivation to help her recover from a 4-1 deficit in the second set of a 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow American Danielle Collins in the third round of the French Open on Friday.
Yelling, “C’mon,” and, “Move your feet,” Williams started dominating again with big serves and crushed returns that the 50th-ranked Collins had no answer for.
“That felt really good for me,” Williams said. “Things were not going my way. Its not like she gave me those games. I had to earn it and turn it around. That was really positive for me going into the next match.
“I needed to find me, know who I am,” Williams added. ”Nobody is Serena out here. It’s me. It’s pretty cool.”
The turnaround was also evidenced in Collins’ body language and conversations with herself. The Floridian, who grew up emulating the Williams sisters and playing on public courts just like they did, let her racket drop from her hands and then kicked it away in frustration after missing one particularly important shot.
Collins also sarcastically said, “That’s excellent,” after shanking another shot following a long rally that appeared to conclude with an awkward bounce in the final game.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev move to third round
Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced with his 36th match victory of the year, the most on the men’s tour, and he eliminated the last American in the men’s draw. Seeded fifth, Tsitsipas rallied past No. 31 John Isner in a night match, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
US men went 0-4 Friday, including big-serving Reilly Opelka’s loss in straight sets to second-seeded Daniil Medvedev.
Russian player Yana Sizikova was released from police custody after being arrested on suspicion of match-fixing during last year’s tournament in Paris. The 26-year-old Sizikova denies the allegations.
Williams needed three sets to get by Mihaela Buzarnescu in the previous round and she clearly did not want to go the distance again this time. Even when a series of untimely double-faults early in the second set enabled Collins to win four consecutive games.
Williams’ determination was also witnessed during the first set, when she ran down a drop shot from behind the court and won the point to break for a 4-3 lead.
When it was done, Williams and Collins both smiled as they shared a friendly embrace at the net.
Collins said that she told Williams she would “love to see her win the whole thing.”
“She’s the greatest player of all time,” Collins added. “I think we all admire and love Serena, especially the American players. It was pretty surreal today to go out there and be playing against somebody I remember watching at age 9 and 10.”
Still chasing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, the 39-year-old Williams next faces 21st-seeded Elena Rybakina, who defeated Elena Vesnina 6-1, 6-4 to reach the fourth round for the first time at a major.
Aside from Williams, top women’s players continue to exit Roland Garros.
The latest to go home was third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, who was upset by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 2-6, 6-0.
Sabalenka had been the highest remaining seed after top-ranked Ash Barty retired from her second-round match due to an injury on Thursday. Second-seeded Naomi Osaka withdrew after the first round, saying she is taking a break from competition for mental health reasons.
Sabalenka’s 39 unforced errors helped Pavlyuchenkova reach the fourth round for the first time since she made it to the quarterfinals in Paris a decade ago.
Pavlyuchenkova’s next opponent will be Victoria Azarenka, who beat 23rd-seeded Madison Keys 6-2, 6-2 in 70 minutes.
Early in the afternoon, play was interrupted briefly by rain on all courts besides the main stadium — where the roof was closed. Federico Delbonis said the interruption helped him calm down after stress started to get hold of him toward the end of the second set of his match with Fabio Fognini.
Delbonis took a quick shower and eventually prevailed 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.
Fognini required treatment from a trainer after bloodying his hand by punching his racket strings in frustration multiple times early in the second set.
Following a marathon five-set battle, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina upset 15th-seeded Casper Ruud 7-6 (3), 2-6, 7-6 (6), 0-6, 7-5 in 4 hours, 35 minutes.
Kei Nishikori followed up two consecutive five-setters with a one-set victory, reaching the second week of the clay-court Grand Slam for the seventh time after qualifier Henri Laaksonen retired with a thigh injury while trailing 7-5.
Nishikori will next play sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev, who beat Laslo Djere 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.
30 years after famous Saudi win, Derby at Epsom Downs still pinnacle of British horse racing
This year’s running marks the 30th anniversary of a glorious Saudi triumph in the 1991 race
Prince Fahd-owned Generous romped home to victory for trainer Paul Cole
Updated 04 June 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
LONDON: The past 15 months have been an uncertain and unsettling period for horse racing.
Similar to all sports, it could not escape the chaos brought on by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
But few sights will be welcomed more by those involved in the sport than horses bursting out the gates in front a crowd, albeit limited, at the Derby at Epsom Downs Racecourse on Saturday.
Despite occasional detractors over its 240-year history, horse racing’s blue riband remains the most prestigious British Classic on the calendar and few races are so ingrained in the collective consciousness of the public like the Derby.
For long-time trainer Paul Cole from the hugely successful Whatcombe estate, it is still the “greatest” of the Classics to win, and he should know.
This year’s running marks the 30th anniversary of a glorious Saudi triumph in the 1991 race, when Generous kickstarted what would turn out to be a remarkable summer by romping home for Cole’s sole win in the race and the first and only victory for Saudi owner Prince Fahd bin Salman.
Cole called the victory a “wonderful thing” for himself and his family, but also for the prince, with whom he had a long and fruitful connection — both personally and professionally.
Cole, who since March last year has held a joint training license at Whatcombe with his son Oliver, said training Generous to victory three decades ago was “fantastic” because he was doing it for someone like Prince Fahd who “really appreciated racing” and it meant a lot.
“He was dedicated to people around him, very charming with fantastic manners. He put his money into enjoying his horses, and luckily I was involved for 20-odd years with his attitude of excitement, fun, and trying to get a good horse.
“He loved people, he loved horses and he loved the excitement. He was a big, big influence in my life,” he added.
The prince had been introduced to horse racing by his father-in-law, the late Prince Khalid bin Abdullah who owned the now iconic Juddmonte Farms operation in Newmarket and who also notched victories for Saudi Arabia in the Derby on Quest for Fame (1990), Commander in Chief (1993) and Workforce (2010).
30 years ago, across the course of June and July 1991, Generous treated racing fans to three extraordinary performances. Paul Cole who trained him reminisces about his 1991 Derby win@CazooUKpic.twitter.com/Naed24AVsW
Prince Khalid connected Prince Fahd with Cole and the two bought Whatcombe in Oxfordshire together in 1987, and while Cole was already an established trainer, it was Prince Fahd who raised the standard at the estate.
“I was going on very well, but without him it wouldn’t have got quality, so he provided the quality and Anthony Penfold was his manager and we used to buy the horses together,” Cole said.
The British trainer remained Prince Fahd’s go-to man until his passing in 2001, something which Cole said, “took the heart out of the (Whatcombe) operation,” adding “it was a terrible shock and was difficult to get going again.”
Despite the tinge of sadness, Cole still looks back on the day with fond memories and believes the Derby remains the toughest test for all three-year-old middle-distance colts.
He said: “What you’ve got to do is line it up with other races, and the only race, I think, that you could line it up with is the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. The Arc is a great race, whereas the Derby’s the best of the generation — it’s more of a test.
“The English Derby is a test of everything, a test of speed, it’s a test of stamina, you have to be able to handle the corners and take the pressure of getting ready quite early in the year.”
And, for Cole, it is the race every trainer dreams of winning, given how highly it is regarded not just within the sport but even outside it.
“It’s such a fantastic race, and for the population, even if one doesn’t know which end of the horse is which, the Derby is still of interest,” he added.
Saudi race fans may look out for the Ed Dunlop-trained John Leeper, sired by the great Frankel, owned and bred by Prince Khalid at Juddmonte. But hopes of another Arab-owned winner in this year’s race will rest on the UAE, with three Godolphin charges in Adayar, Hurricane Lane, and One Ruler.
Third Realm also runs for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al-Maktoum and Youth Spirit goes for Emirati Ahmad Al-Shaikh.
But regardless of which horse crosses the line first at Epsom on Saturday afternoon, their victory will be etched into history and become another chapter in what Cole calls “the best race in the world.”
Buoyed by Champions League winning goal, Havertz eyes Germany berth
"That was a very important goal for me personally … will stay with me for life," Havertz said Friday before joining Germany camp
Germany head coach Joachim Loew describes Havertz as an "exceptional talent"
Updated 04 June 2021
AFP
BERLIN: Fresh from scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final, Chelsea star Kai Havertz is hoping his club form can earn him a starting berth for Germany at Euro 2020.
Havertz, who turns 22 when the European Championship starts next week, showcased his talent by calmly rounding Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and scoring Chelsea’s only goal in their 1-0 Champions League final triumph last weekend.
It is typical of the precocious attacking midfielder that the first Champions League goal of his career would decide the Porto final and break City hearts.
“That was a very important goal for me personally, for the club, for my family. That will stay with me for life,” Havertz said Friday after a few days off before joining the Germany camp in Austria.
“I need self-confidence, that’s when I play at my best, and that’s how I’ll go into the European Championship.”
Germany head coach Joachim Loew describes Havertz as an “exceptional talent.”
There is competition for Germany’s attacking midfield berth from Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Mueller, 31, who has been recalled after a two-year hiatus from international football.
However, Havertz is unfazed.
“There are enough systems where several attacking midfielders can play on the pitch at the same time,” said Havertz.
“I am a creative player and I live on instinct.
“In the last few months I have played a lot of positions,” he added having also played as a striker and right winger at Chelsea this season. “I am flexible.”
Havertz is likely to feature in Monday’s friendly against Latvia in Duesseldorf.
It will be his last chance to stake a claim to start Germany’s opening Euro 2020 match against world champions France on June 15 in Munich before they face holders Portugal four days later in Group F.
“I want to play every game like everyone else on the squad,” said Havertz.
“Of course the team comes first, so you have to stick to the plan, but I hope that I will get a lot of minutes at the Euro.”
Havertz has made a career out of reaching milestones ahead of his time.
Born in Aachen in June 1999, he was just four when he started playing football at local club, Alemannia Mariadorf, where his grandfather was the chairman.
After often playing in teams two years above his age, Havertz was 10 when he joined then-second tier side Alemannia Aachen.
A hat-trick for their Under-12 team against Leverkusen saw him quickly snapped up by the Bundesliga club.
Having risen through Leverkusen’s academy and Germany’s junior sides, Havertz had just turned 17 when he made his Bundesliga debut in October 2016, setting a then-record as Leverkusen’s youngest German league player.
He was still finishing secondary school when he became a first-team regular.
Havertz made his first Champions League start in February 2017 in a 4-2 last 16, first leg defeat at home to Atletico Madrid, but missed the return to sit an exam.
Havertz became a full Germany international just after his 19th birthday and attracted Chelsea’s attention by scoring 17 league goals in 2018/19, in the process becoming the youngest player to reach a career milestone of 30 Bundesliga goals.
Nishikori says ‘shame and no fun’ if Tokyo Olympics without fans
Tokyo organisers marked the 50 days to go landmark Thursday by insisting "100%" the Games will go ahead
Kei Nishikori said he desperately wants to see the Games take place with fans
Updated 04 June 2021
AFP
PARIS: Japan’s Kei Nishikori said Friday it would be “a shame and no fun” if his home Olympics takes place without spectators.
Tokyo organizers marked the 50 days to go landmark Thursday by insisting “100 percent” the Games will go ahead.
“The biggest challenge will be how we can control and manage the flow of people,” said Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto.
“If an outbreak should happen during the Games times that amounts to a crisis or an emergency situation then I believe we must be prepared to have these Games without any spectators.”
Nishikori said he desperately wants to see the Games take place with fans.
“I will be really happy to play on the court, but I’m really guessing right now it’s going to be really tough with spectators with this situation,” the 31-year-old said at the French Open on Friday.
“Without anyone on the court, just the team members, that’s not going to be fun for me, and you don’t feel like playing the Olympics in your home country.
“So that’s the only thing giving me a little bit of shame if there is no one watching. But we’ll see what they’re going to say.”
World number one Novak Djokovic has already said he would reconsider taking part in the Tokyo Olympics if spectators were banned from attending.
“I’m planning to play Olympic Games for now. As I heard, there’s going to be some crowd, local crowd from Japan only,” said Djokovic earlier this week.
“As I understand, 20 percent, 30 percent of the capacity. If they change something, if there’s not going to be any crowd, then I’ll consider if I want to go or not.”
Nishikori, meanwhile, reached the French Open last 16 for the seventh time when Swiss opponent Henri Laaksonen retired with a leg injury in their third round clash.
Nishikori, ranked 49, had taken the first set 7-5 when the Swiss qualifier quit.
The 31-year-old Japanese star had needed more than eight hours and two five-setters to get to the third round.
On Friday, however, he was on court for just under 60 minutes and goes on to meet German sixth seed Alexander Zverev for a place in the quarter-finals.
Victory over Zverev on Sunday would give him his 100th match win at the Slams.
Zverev has a 4-1 winning record over Nishikori including two wins on clay this year in the build-up to the French Open in Madrid and Rome.
It was a disappointing end to the tournament for 29-year-old Laaksonen who was playing in the third round of a Slam for the first time having come through qualifying.
The six matches had taken their toll.
“If I would say before the tournament that I reach third round, I would take it every time,” said the world number 150.
“With an injury it’s always tricky. You fall into a vicious circle. You have one problem, then the next one comes.
“I was doing my best. This was the maximum now here.”