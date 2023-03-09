Monsha’at provided financial solutions worth $60.7bn to SMEs in 2022, says official

You are here

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, offered financing solutions to the tune of SR228 billion ($60.7 billion) to the SMEs sector in 2022, the authority’s governor, Sami Al-Hussaini, revealed on Thursday.

Speaking at the global entrepreneurship event Biban 2023 that opened in Riyadh, the Monsha’at governor said in order to boost the sector and support SMEs the Kingdom also recently announced the launch of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank to help entrepreneurs overcome financial hardships.

He said the Kingdom’s SME sector witnessed a huge leap in 2022 as it ranked second on the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report.

He attributed the growth of the sector to the support offered by the Kingdom’s leadership. Al-Hussaini said the number of SMEs in the Kingdom exceeded 1 million by the end of 2022, which helped created more than 6.2 million job opportunities.

The Kingdom also witnessed a 6 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the number of SMEs during the fourth quarter of 2022.    

Biban 2023 is set to provide entrepreneurs with opportunities to connect and expand their networks with policymakers and leaders from all over the world.

“This year, Biban will announce the Global Entrepreneurship World Cup winner which encompassed startups from 200 countries that went through a series of competitions,” Al-Hussaini said.

World cup participants compete for cash prizes worth more than $1 million and it is one of the most anticipated entrepreneurship events in the world.

Moreover, Biban is set to include competitions and hackathons that have cash prizes worth more than $2.7 million.

“As the flagship event for startups and SMEs, the opportunities at Biban 23 are further proof of the entrepreneurial progress of the Kingdom that is so amply documented in the latest quarterly report,” he said.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, signed a flurry of memorandums of understanding on the first day of Biban 2023 to help catalyze the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom and achieve the socioeconomic goals set in Vision 2030.

The event, which will continue until March 13 in Riyadh, will host 300 workshops likely to benefit more than 20,000 participants.

Monsha’at signed an MoU with Diriyah Gate Development Authority to promote entrepreneurship in the Diriyah community. A data-sharing agreement was also signed between the two entities.

The authority also signed an agreement with SABB bank. Under the deal, the two entities will support micro, small, and medium enterprises wishing to obtain financing for their projects.

Monsha’at also signed a deal with Bank Albilad to provide innovative financial products at competitive prices. The authority also signed a similar agreement with Abdul Latif Jameel Finance. The deal also envisages the provision of training programs in commercial franchising in cooperation with the Monsha’at Academy.

The authority signed an MoU with Sobol Digital Services to boost cooperation in innovative services, exchange of practical and scientific knowledge, and work on projects that improve the entrepreneurship sector in the Kingdom.

Under the Vision 2030 goals, the SME sector in the Kingdom is eyeing a 35 percent contribution to the gross domestic product by the end of this decade.

It should be also noted that SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent. 

On the other hand, SMEs in the Kingdom are also reducing the gender gap effectively, as the Kingdom aims to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.

As Saudi Arabia is hosting more events like Biban, monumental developments can be witnessed in the SME sector in the future, which will in turn help the Kingdom achieve the economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

RIYADH: Over 50 fintech companies offered more than 600 jobs to young Saudi talent at the two-day Fintech Saudi Initiative’s careers fair held in Riyadh.

With the event, Fintech Saudi aimed at providing a platform to talented Saudi fresh graduates and job-seeking experienced professionals to showcase their talents to the participating fintech companies.

Over 8,000 people attended the job fair, which had the Saudi Central Bank and Saudi Payments among the top employers.

“The Fintech Careers Fair has proven to be a runaway success with Saudi professionals thanks to the opportunity it presented for them to be in direct touch with employers’ HR reps,” said Nezar Alhaidar, director of Fintech Saudi.

“They were able to have full visibility over the employment opportunities available to them, directly apply for those positions, and benefit from the fintech and career development workshops throughout the fair.”

The Fintech Careers Fair, explained Alhaidar, brought employment opportunities to job seekers, which went a long way in helping achieve the targets of Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program and building up a local talent pool in financial technology.

Alhaidar expressed gratitude to SAMA and Tadawul for their endless support of Fintech Saudi, adding that the widespread participation of fintech companies, purveyors of digital payment solutions, and local banks greatly raised the profile of the event nationwide.

The Fintech Careers Fair comes at a time when the Kingdom is witnessing a boom in the financial technology industry. As of March, there are 147 active local and international fintech companies operating in Saudi Arabia. In 2022, new fintech companies in the Kingdom were up 72 percent from 2021, with the number of fintech companies having increased a whopping 14.7 from just four years ago. So far, nearly $400 million have been invested in the industry nationwide.

Fintech Saudi held seven workshops and career guidance sessions on the sidelines of the Fintech Careers Fair, in collaboration with the Human Resources Development Fund and Cashin, which specializes in financial technology, digital payment solutions, and point-of-sale services. Some of the most popular workshops were the ones titled Why Now is the Best Time to Work in Fintech, Fintech 101: Introduction to Financial Technology, and Career Anxiety: Planning Your Professional Future.

The Fintech Saudi Initiative was jointly launched by SAMA and Tadawul to drive fintech development in the Kingdom with innovation that fosters growth and responsibility.

RIYADH: International construction engineering firm Egis is set to acquire Saudi-based architectural and engineering consultancy Omrania, according to a statement.

Egis has played a vital role in several iconic projects dispersed around the Kingdom while working closely with key clients such as The Royal Commission of Riyadh City, NEOM, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Red Sea Global, among several others.

The move will see 700 workers from Omrania joining Egis, giving it a Middle East workforce of more than 3,000.

The acquisition cements both firms’ efforts in helping propel and achieve Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“With the addition of Omrania, Egis will create a true leadership position in high-end design and architecture services in Saudi Arabia,” Group CEO of Egis Laurent Germain said.

“Together with Omrania’s team, we have a shared vision to design sustainable and contextual environments that enrich the quality of everyday life,” he added.

Omrania has experience working with government entities, cultural institutions, and private sector organizations, and the deal is an opportunity to leverage both companies’ joint footprint and client base in an attempt to reach substantial scale in the Kingdom.

“Egis and Omrania have been working together since 2013 and this step will surely bring together the best that both offer to our clients and ourselves,” said Basem Al-Shihabi, founder and managing partner of Omrania.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded a 31 percent rise in government revenues to reach SR1.26 trillion ($335.6 billion) in 2022, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The Kingdom posted a budget surplus of SR103.9 billion, up from prior estimates of SR102 billion.

Oil revenue reached SR857.3 billion, while non-oil revenue was recorded at SR410.9 billion in 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, actual revenue reached SR317.9 billion, while expenditures stood at SR363.7 billion. The Kingdom posted a deficit of SR45.7 billion in the three-month period.

RIYADH: Building work on Saudi Aramco’s new $7 billion Shaheen petrochemical project in Ulsa, South Korea has officially begun after a groundbreaking ceremony involving the energy giant’s CEO.

Amin Nasser attended the inauguration event alongside South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol and senior officials from both countries.

The Shaheen project, announced in November 2022, is being built by South Korean refiner S-OIL Corp., of which Aramco owns a more than 63 percent stake.

“We are deeply honored by the presence of His Excellency President Yoon at this historic groundbreaking ceremony,” said Nasser – also the Aramco President.

“Shaheen is among Aramco’s biggest international downstream investments, representing a significant and sizeable step forward in our liquids-to-chemicals expansion and another major milestone in further strengthening our presence in Korea,” he continued. 

Shaheen is Saudi Aramco’s largest investment in South Korea and is expected to be among the biggest integrated steam crackers – a petrochemical process – in the world. 

It is also the first large-scale commercial use of Aramco's thermal crude-to-chemicals technology, which was developed in partnership with Lummus Technology, a leading licensor of proprietary petrochemicals. 

The construction of the new plant will be completed by 2026 and will have a production capacity of up to 3.2 million tons per year, in addition to a facility for producing high-value polymers. 

Aramco has established a solid relationship with South Korea, and has recently agreed to a $6 billion framework deal with the country’s export-import bank.

According to the deal, Eximbank can lend Saudi Aramco up to $6 billion, which can be used to fund South Korean enterprises involved in projects with the global energy firm, whereas the bank indicated that $1 billion is set aside for hydrogen and renewable energy projects. 

Moreover, Aramco also inked a memorandum of understanding with South Korea's Hoban Group last month to collaborate in building and manufacturing.

