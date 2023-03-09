Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp

Shahid Arabic streaming service offers e-wallet pay option

LONDON: Arabic video streaming company Shaid has signed a deal with commerce firm Paymob to give users the option of using e-wallets to pay for their service.

Shahid customers in Egypt will be able to pay for their subscriptions using electronic wallets handled by Paymob, in addition to the existing option to pay using credit or debit cards.

“We are thrilled to announce our latest partnership with Paymob, through which VF Cash will be the exclusive telco wallet for Shahid,” said Natasha Matos-Hemingway, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Shahid.

“This latest agreement is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and accessible payment solutions to our customers, and with Paymob’s expertise, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to provide more convenient and secure subscription options for Shahid.”

There are an estimated 25 million e-wallet users in Egypt. Shahid hopes the partnership will help expand its customer base in the country.

Cairo-based Shahid’s deal allows customers to securely pay membership costs. It is the market’s first subscription video on demand service to offer the option.

“We are proud to be the first payments gateway to power e-wallet payments for VOD subscriptions in Egypt,” said Gillan Shaaban, Chief Commercial Officer at Paymob.

“Our technology enables Shahid to lead the way in the industry. This is a great milestone, and we are thrilled that Shahid trusted Paymob to bring it to fruition.”