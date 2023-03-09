You are here

  • Home
  • Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp

Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp

The platform, launched in 2006, has quickly become the world’s number one audio streaming service, but has struggled to prove the viability of its business model. (AFP/File)
The platform, launched in 2006, has quickly become the world’s number one audio streaming service, but has struggled to prove the viability of its business model. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pydwu

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp

Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp
  • New tools allow artists to add 30-second videos, sell merchandise, tickets to concerts
  • Announcement comes as platform reaches 500 million monthly active users
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Spotify on Wednesday introduced new tools for artists and songwriters, with a particular focus on video formats that are seen as increasingly essential as the world’s biggest audio streaming service struggles to break even.
The Swedish-owned company also unveiled a significant revamp to offer a more interactive interface, including the option to hear song previews and provide more personalized recommendations using artificial intelligence.
At a live-streamed marketing event, Spotify also announced that it surpassed 500 million monthly active users, including 205 million paying subscribers at the end 2022, with 10 million creators.
“When we founded Spotify, the music industry was in a freefall. So the fundamental question everyone was asking was, is the music industry doomed or could it be reimagined and still be a sustainable career for talented artists around the world?” said Spotify founder Daniel Ek.
“And now, more than 15 years later, we know that answer is yes. More and more artists are finding success through streaming,” said Ek who has handed over everyday responsibilities at Spotify to co-presidents Alex Norstrom and Gustav Soderstrom.
The platform, launched in 2006, has quickly become the world’s number one audio streaming service, but has struggled to prove the viability of its business model.
In an attempt to expand beyond music, Spotify in recent years has invested heavily in podcasts, audiobooks and live audio.
With the revamp, Spotify said it would be easier for artists to sell merchandise and tickets to concerts and other live events.
They will also be able to add 30-second videos to their profile and album page to compete with clips posted on social networks like TikTok or Instagram, which “don’t guarantee that the audience will then go listen to the whole song,” said Sulinna Ong, a Spotify executive.
“Streaming has already democratized access to music for listeners. With these new tools, we’re democratizing access to marketing for artists,” she said.
The company, which said in January that it was cutting almost six percent of its workforce to reduce costs, posted a net loss of 430 million euros for 2022.
Spotify has regularly posted annual losses, despite strong subscriber growth and having had a head start on its rivals such as Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Topics: Spotify

Related

The Weeknd gains record 100m monthly listeners on Spotify
Media
The Weeknd gains record 100m monthly listeners on Spotify
Spotify launches ‘Women of Iran’ playlist
Media
Spotify launches ‘Women of Iran’ playlist

Shahid Arabic streaming service offers e-wallet pay option

Shahid Arabic streaming service offers e-wallet pay option
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Shahid Arabic streaming service offers e-wallet pay option

Shahid Arabic streaming service offers e-wallet pay option
  • Video-on-demand firm signs deal with Paymob
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Arabic video streaming company Shaid has signed a deal with commerce firm Paymob to give users the option of using e-wallets to pay for their service.

Shahid customers in Egypt will be able to pay for their subscriptions using electronic wallets handled by Paymob, in addition to the existing option to pay using credit or debit cards.

“We are thrilled to announce our latest partnership with Paymob, through which VF Cash will be the exclusive telco wallet for Shahid,” said Natasha Matos-Hemingway, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Shahid.

“This latest agreement is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and accessible payment solutions to our customers, and with Paymob’s expertise, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to provide more convenient and secure subscription options for Shahid.”

There are an estimated 25 million e-wallet users in Egypt. Shahid hopes the partnership will help expand its customer base in the country.

Cairo-based Shahid’s deal allows customers to securely pay membership costs. It is the market’s first subscription video on demand service to offer the option.

“We are proud to be the first payments gateway to power e-wallet payments for VOD subscriptions in Egypt,” said Gillan Shaaban, Chief Commercial Officer at Paymob.

“Our technology enables Shahid to lead the way in the industry. This is a great milestone, and we are thrilled that Shahid trusted Paymob to bring it to fruition.”

Topics: Shahid Paymob MBC Group e-wallet

Related

MBC Group’s streaming platform Shahid partners with Euronews
Media
MBC Group’s streaming platform Shahid partners with Euronews

Poland summons US envoy over TV station’s unspecified ‘actions’

Poland summons US envoy over TV station’s unspecified ‘actions’
Updated 09 March 2023
Reuters

Poland summons US envoy over TV station’s unspecified ‘actions’

Poland summons US envoy over TV station’s unspecified ‘actions’
  • Poland has previously been at odds with the United States over Discovery-owned news channel TVN24
  • It was not immediately clear if the issue the U.S. ambassador was summoned over concerned TVN24
Updated 09 March 2023
Reuters

WARSAW: The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador on Thursday about the actions of a television station, it said in a statement without naming the station or specifying what it believes it did wrong.
Poland has previously been at odds with the United States over Discovery-owned news channel TVN24, which is critical of the government.
TVN24 recently contributed to stirring a heated debate in Poland by airing a documentary alleging late John Paul II knew about sexual abuses by Catholic clergy before becoming pope.
It was not immediately clear if the issue the US ambassador was summoned over concerned TVN24. The US embassy in Warsaw had no immediate comment.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recognizes that the potential effects of these actions are identical to the goals of the hybrid war aimed at leading to divisions and tensions in Polish society,” the ministry said in a statement.
“Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the US Ambassador to inform him about the situation and its consequences in weakening the ability of the Republic of Poland to deter a potential adversary and its resistance to threats.”
A Polish foreign ministry spokesman declined to comment further.
In 2021, Poland’s president vetoed a media bill that critics said was aimed at silencing TVN24, citing worries about the strain the law would put on relations with Washington.

Topics: Poland TVN24 US

Related

Polish scientist released from prison in Iran, foreign ministry says
World
Polish scientist released from prison in Iran, foreign ministry says

Film AlUla launches platform to support new female storytellers

Film AlUla launches platform to support new female storytellers
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

Film AlUla launches platform to support new female storytellers

Film AlUla launches platform to support new female storytellers
  • AlUla Creates is part of a year-round program that pairs new artists with experienced professionals
  • The platform is part of Film AlUla's strategy to present the region as a global filming destination
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

ALULA: Film AlUla has announced the launch of a platform to empower new and emerging female filmmakers and creatives to produce stories set in AlUla.

AlUla Creates, part of a year-round program, is currently building the infrastructure and global network of mentorships and other resources to support new female Saudi storytellers, pairing them with accomplished writers, directors and producers, BroadcastPro reported.

The program’s first phase includes a partnership with the British Fashion Council, Saudi actor Mila Al-Zahrani, Kloss Films founder Alec Maxwell, and fashion icons Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova as ambassadors to support the long-term mission of the platform.

AlUla Creates is part of Film AlUla’s wider strategy to develop a film-friendly ecosystem, which includes a purpose-built studio and digital creative hub complex in AlUla, as the film industry in Saudi Arabia continues to grow.

The program supports the socio-economic development of the AlUla region, with investment in jobs, training and the creative arts across a range of disciplines.

Film AlUla promotes the region as an international filming destination, encouraging efficient filmmaking whilst respecting the natural environment, resources, and cultural significance.

“More than 70 percent of the population in Saudi Ariba is under 30 with the fastest growing cinema audience in the world. There is a buzz about the screen sector in homes, schools, and boardrooms,” said Charlene Deleon-Jones, executive director at Film AlUla.

“Spending time in the beautiful landscape of AlUla, the streets of Jeddah or homes in Riyadh it is impossible not to take note of the fashion, art warmth, vibrancy and intellect of this generation,” she continued.

“AlUla creates is part of this picture providing opportunities for creative development and collaborations across sectors and borders.”

Alec Maxwell, director at KLOSS Films said: “It feels exciting to work with an all-female crew on this project and contribute to the creative future of AlUla.”

The rebirth of AlUla
Hegra, ancient city of the Nabataeans in Saudi Arabia’s historic AlUla Valley, is emerging from the mists of time to take its rightful place as one of the wonders of the world
Enter
keywords
Topics: AlUla FilmMaking Saudi culture

Related

AlUla’s stunning landscape hosts Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2023
Sport
AlUla’s stunning landscape hosts Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2023
Inaugural AlUla Camel Cup brings to light Saudi Arabia’s desert heritage
Saudi Sport
Inaugural AlUla Camel Cup brings to light Saudi Arabia’s desert heritage

Embattled Ozy Media a no show in fraud case

Embattled Ozy Media a no show in fraud case
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

Embattled Ozy Media a no show in fraud case

Embattled Ozy Media a no show in fraud case
  • The once-buzzy company that attracted millions of dollars from investors didn’t even have representation in court as it was arraigned on securities fraud and wire fraud charges
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Ozy Media billed itself as “the New and the Next” as its charismatic cofounder, former MSNBC and CNN host Carlos Watson, attracted millions of dollars from investors on a promise to attract young, sophisticated audiences.
But on Wednesday, the once-buzzy company didn’t even have representation in court as it was arraigned on securities fraud and wire fraud charges.
There was confusion when representatives for the company were a no-show at its arraignment at a federal courthouse in Brooklyn. A judge had to enter a plea of “not guilty” on its behalf.
Outside the courtroom, a public defender who had been hurriedly assigned to represent the company at the hearing quickly tried to make sense of the case. She asked a journalist what Ozy did and what the case was about.
Later, she was excused from what is expected to be a complex and sprawling case involving hundreds of thousands of documents and allegations that the company’s executives misrepresented its financial standing and the size of its audience.
Founded in California’s Silicon Valley in 2013, Ozy marketed itself as a progressive digital platform, providing a place for fresh perspectives on news, culture entertainment, business and technology.
It published stories on a website, produced podcasts and TV shows and held an annual festival in New York’s Central Park that was a mix of big-name music performances and talks by public figures.
But prosecutors said that while the company initially successfully raised tens of millions of dollars to fund its growth, it got desperate as it began hemorrhaging money.
Between 2018 and 2021, prosecutors said, Ozy and its founders lied to investors about the company’s debts and other pertinent financial information. The SEC contends that Watson and his company defrauded investors of about $50 million.
The company shut down in 2021, a week after a report by the New York Times detailed an episode in which the company’s chief operating officer impersonated a YouTube executive during a pitch to Goldman Sachs, which had been considering infusing money into the media enterprise.
Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges in late February accusing Watson and the company of bilking investors. Watson was also charged with identity theft over the alleged impersonation of several media executives. He has pleaded not guilty.
The company’s former chief operations officer, Samir Rao, pleaded guilty last month, as did Ozy’s former chief of staff, Suzee Han. Both were released on bail to await sentencing.
It was unclear why the company has been unable to retain a lawyer. Watson’s attorney could not be reached for comment. The company ceased business operations last week.
Assistant US Attorney Jonathan Siegel told the judge that prosecutors wanted to proceed with the case and asked the judge to appoint a lawyer for the company until it can find an attorney of its own.

Topics: Ozy Media fraud Silicon Valley Carlos Watson Samir Rao Suzee Han

Related

FBI chief says TikTok 'screams' of US national security concerns
Media
FBI chief says TikTok 'screams' of US national security concerns
UK cyber security firm warns over ChatGPT
Media
UK cyber security firm warns over ChatGPT

Iran urged to release reporter who covered mystery poisonings

Iran urged to release reporter who covered mystery poisonings
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

Iran urged to release reporter who covered mystery poisonings

Iran urged to release reporter who covered mystery poisonings
  • Pour-Tabatabaie covered the first poisoning incidents for Qom News and at the end of Nov. and was still reporting until his arrest in March
  • At least 30 journalists and media workers are currently held by the Iranian authorities, said media watchdog RSF
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

PARIS: Leading media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Wednesday urged Iran to release a journalist arrested after closely covering a spate of mystery poisonings of schoolgirls, saying the detention appeared to be an attempt to silence him.
The spate of poisonings has affected over 5,000 pupils, mainly girls, since November, according to the authorities.
Rights groups based outside Iran have accused the authorities of failing to do enough to protect women's education and there were protests across Iran outside education authorities on Monday and Tuesday, according to monitors.
But supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Monday for the perpetrators of the "unforgivable crime" to be tracked down "without mercy".
Paris-based RSF said Ali Pour-Tabatabaie began covering the story for the Qom News website and on Twitter as soon as the first cases of poisoning were reported in the holy city of Qom at the end of November, and he was still covering the story when he was arrested on March 5.
It said he managed to phone his sister to tell her he had been arrested but it was not clear where he was being held.
Pour-Tabatabaie had criticized the lack of any reaction from the authorities in Qom to the first reported cases of poisoning, it added.
The mystery poisonings have intensified tensions in Iran almost six months into the protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested for allegedly violating the mandatory dress code for women.
Since the early days of the protest movement, Iran has held the two Iranian female journalists, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who helped expose the Amini story.
"As they already did with the journalists who revealed what happened to Mahsa Amini, the Iranian authorities are trying to silence those who dare to investigate and report other stories that are embarrassing for the government," said Jonathan Dagher, the head of RSF's Middle East desk.
He said some 30 journalists and media workers were currently held by Iran. Most were arrested in the crackdown on the protest movement.
"Ali Pour-Tabatabaei must be released unconditionally... The systematic persecution of journalists who still dare to do their job must end," he said.
The interior ministry said in a statement on Tuesday "a number of people" suspected of manufacturing hazardous substances had been arrested in six provinces, including a pupil's parent.
With public anger rising, protests took place this week over the authorities' response in several cities including Tehran, Mashhad and Shiraz, Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) said.
It said authorities fired on protesters and arrested teachers to disperse a protest in the city of Sanandaj in western Iran.

Topics: journalist Iran

Related

An Iranian police vehicle is seen parked in the capital Tehran. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Iran arrests school poisoning suspects as cases top 5,000
Poisoning probe after Twitter video shows schoolgirls in Iran gasping for air, forcing their way out of classrooms
Media
Poisoning probe after Twitter video shows schoolgirls in Iran gasping for air, forcing their way out of classrooms

Latest updates

Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp
Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp
Former architect Deema Assaf working to rewild Jordan’s native forests
Former architect Deema Assaf working to rewild Jordan’s native forests
Real Madrid reject UEFA compensation for Champions League final chaos
Real Madrid reject UEFA compensation for Champions League final chaos
Education and prosperity go hand in hand, says UN expert
Education and prosperity go hand in hand, says UN expert
Extreme E reveals shoreline spectacular for Season 3 opener in NEOM
Extreme E reveals shoreline spectacular for Season 3 opener in NEOM

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.