Saudi judiciary undergoing rapid modernization, says Board of Grievances head
Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, the head of Saudi Arabia’s Board of Grievances and chairman of the Saudi Administrative Judicial Council, at the School of Law at the Southern Methodist University in the US. (SPA)
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

Saudi judiciary undergoing rapid modernization, says Board of Grievances head
  • Al-Yousef focused in his speech on describing creative developments undertaken by the Saudi judiciary
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, the head of Saudi Arabia’s Board of Grievances and chairman of the Saudi Administrative Judicial Council, has noted the tangible development and rapid modernization of the judiciary during the era of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Speaking at the School of Law at the Southern Methodist University in the US, Al-Yousef said judicial systems were being created and digitized, while legislation was being developed in line with the Kingdom’s commercial and cultural openness.
He also spoke of the qualitative shift that the Saudi judiciary has undergone through the digitization of all the steps of the litigation and administrative services.
Al-Yousef focused in his speech on describing creative developments undertaken by the Saudi judiciary, in terms of modernizing systems, improving outputs, and reducing litigation periods.
He further noted the recently issued legislation with respect to the evidence system and the personal status system, as well as implementation at the Board of Grievances and its impact on the stability of rulings.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Administrative Judicial Council Saudi judiciary

Education and prosperity go hand in hand, says UN expert

Education and prosperity go hand in hand, says UN expert
Updated 8 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Education and prosperity go hand in hand, says UN expert

Education and prosperity go hand in hand, says UN expert
  • Chief statistician Yanchun Zhang says research shows public investment in schooling creates better, sustainable societies
  • “Public funding is very important,” she said, adding that improving education systems, even if expensive, opened doors to culture, science and technology
Updated 8 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: Education is the best investment, and governments must plow more resources in to get more out, a UN expert who has run the numbers has said during a Riyadh forum.
Yanchun Zhang, the UN Development Program’s chief statistician, said that her work on the Human Development Index has convinced her that rising GDP is just one indicator of a successful country.
Her research on the index, she said, showed that countries that have invested in education grow more sustainably and robustly.
“People and their capabilities should be the ultimate criteria for assessing the development of a country, not economic growth alone,” she said during an interview at the Future of Education, Science and Culture forum.
“Public funding is very important,” she said, adding that improving education systems, even if expensive, opened doors to culture, science and technology.
“Funding from the state is crucial and still the main source that provides access to education,” she states. “Of course, the private sector can be important but I think the importance of public education cannot be emphasized more.
“If you look at countries that have very high educational achievements they all invested heavily in education.”
“It is about choices and setting priorities. If there is no public funding, then where have the government revenues gone to? If you look at the budget allocation, then you can ask the question and citizens should ask the question.”
Zhang said access to education in the Middle East has been uneven, especially in countries burdened with economic challenges and conflict such as Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Egypt and Libya.
“There is definitely uneven progress within the Middle East region — even a lack of progress or a regression,” she said.
“In countries like Syria and Lebanon — their HDI (score) has been declining. It is very unfortunate to see how some countries in the region are regressing while others are catching up and furthering their access to education for all.”
Political fragility was anathema to aspiration, she added.
“When you look at these countries, the reality is that people are suffering and their standard of living and human development status has been declining. Most of these countries are conflict countries; that is just the reality.”
Zhang said the UNDP has seen the importance of peace, stability, and financial investment in developing a strong educational sector that contributes to the nation’s progress.
“If you have peace, stability and steady growth over time you will see progress in education,” she said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Education UN Development Program (UNDP)

Saudi Arabia expands electronic tourist visa applications to GCC residents of all professions

All GCC residents, regardless of their profession, are now able to apply electronically for a tourist visa to the Kingdom.
All GCC residents, regardless of their profession, are now able to apply electronically for a tourist visa to the Kingdom.
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia expands electronic tourist visa applications to GCC residents of all professions

All GCC residents, regardless of their profession, are now able to apply electronically for a tourist visa to the Kingdom.
  • The tourist visa will allow holders to visit the various regions of the Kingdom and perform Umrah
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: All Gulf Cooperation Council residents, regardless of their profession, are now able to apply electronically for a tourist visa to the Kingdom, the Ministry of Tourism announced on Thursday.

The tourist visa will allow holders to visit the various regions of the Kingdom and perform Umrah, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The move to allow GCC residents to enter the Kingdom, despite their professions, comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to provide them with an opportunity to visit tourist destinations, participate in entertainment events, and learn about the heritage and history of the Kingdom.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the “visa application is now simpler, more convenient and straightforward for residents of GCC states, regardless of their profession.”

 

The ministry said all GCC residents would be able to enter the Kingdom with an electronic tourist visa obtained by applying through the “Visit Saudi” platform, provided that their residency permit is valid for at least three months and passport for at least six months.

This also applies to accompanying first-degree relatives of the residency holder and domestic workers arriving with their sponsors.

The tourist visa does not allow the holder to perform Hajj or perform Umrah during the Hajj season.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tourism Visa Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Residents Umrah

Summit highlights how women drive progress

Summit highlights how women drive progress
Updated 09 March 2023
Nada Hameed

Summit highlights how women drive progress

Summit highlights how women drive progress
  • The summit is expected to become an annual event at different locations around the MENA region
Updated 09 March 2023
Nada Hameed

RIYADH: Coinciding with International Women’s Day, AstraZeneca and Pearl Initiative hosted this year’s Women in Leadership Summit in Riyadh.

The summit, featuring prominent experts from across the Middle East and Africa discussed fields such as medicine, education, and entrepreneurship to highlight the role of women in driving impact and creating a sustainable future in the region.

The summit is expected to become an annual event at different locations around the MENA region, aimed at advancing gender equality by bringing together an exclusive selection of influential women and men in various industries.

Pelin Incesu, area vice president for the Middle East and Africa at AstraZeneca, said: “Although there has been some progress toward gender equality in the workplace, the world is still far from achieving its (equality) goal.”

Panel discussions were held where speakers shared views about how they have achieved their dreams despite facing challenges.

Mustafa Alshehri, sustainability executive director at SABIC and a vice chair of Global Compact Network Saudi Arabia, shed light on how the Kingdom went through major changes in terms of empowering women in male-dominated industries.

“Sometimes it is not about how much experience you have in the field, but it is more about getting to know people and how to get recognized,” he said.

Rehaf Gassas, CEO of the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society, emphasized the significance of being surrounded by positive minds, as people who believed in her pushed her to become a CEO at a young age.

Muna Abusulayman, one of the top media personalities in the Arab world, told Arab News there are two types of leaders, including extroverts who usually get leadership roles. “They are risk-takers with active personalities,” she said.

“The second type of leader is the ones who we see right here; they keep giving and giving till somebody says ‘this person needs to be the CEO’.”

She added: “Saudi Arabia has accelerated female leadership, and the point now is no longer about female leadership so much as how can we manage diversity, how can we allow the harmonious coming together so that we can increase productivity, and serve the country better, and we can increase profits in all sectors.”

Topics: IWD 2023

Saudi FM: We are ready to mediate between parties to Russia-Ukraine crisis

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is welcomed in Moscow by his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is welcomed in Moscow by his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. (SPA)
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi FM: We are ready to mediate between parties to Russia-Ukraine crisis

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is welcomed in Moscow by his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. (SPA)
  • Prince Faisal affirmed the Kingdom’s support for all efforts to find a political solution to the ongoing conflict
  • Lavrov expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s efforts toward regional and international peace
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom is ready to mediate between the parties to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis on Thursday.

Speaking during an official visit to Moscow, Prince Faisal affirmed the Kingdom’s support for all efforts to find a political solution to the conflict, Al-Ekhbariya reported.

During a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Prince Faisal reviewed the historic friendship and strategic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields.

The ministers also discussed the consolidation of bilateral and multilateral work regarding issues of common concern.

An official session of talks was held during which the depth of relations between the Kingdom and Russia was emphasized, and the importance of continuing consultation, coordination, and cooperation between the two countries.

Lavrov expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s efforts toward regional and international peace, especially with regard to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Yemen.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Saudi Arabia Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Experts discuss education, community impact investment at Riyadh Forum

Experts discuss education, community impact investment at Riyadh Forum
Updated 09 March 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Experts discuss education, community impact investment at Riyadh Forum

Experts discuss education, community impact investment at Riyadh Forum
Updated 09 March 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Experts on Thursday discussed the impact and approach toward investments and sustainable finance at the Future of Education, Science, and Culture International Organizations Forum in Riyadh.

The session, titled “Impact Investors — Expanding the Ecosystem,” was moderated by Rebecca Eastham, and featured speakers Andre Bennin and Sabah Al-Binali.

Companies were increasingly steering away from traditional models of investment in what Eastham described as a changing landscape of venture capital and public-private partnerships with a twist.

Al-Binali, executive chairman of OurCrowd Arabia, spoke about investment in products and services that will support global health equality in low-income countries.

He noted how a medical company that his VC platform had invested in created an affordable oral booster shot for COVID-19.

“Now this will take the current high-income countries by storm but it’s great also for the low- and middle-income countries. So, for us it is a more holistic approach,” Al-Binali said.

On his collaboration with the WHO Foundation, he added: “I helped open their (WHO Foundation) eyes and how looking at the Gulf in particular, as a landing pad for not just MENA (Middle East and North Africa region), but Africa and Southeast Asia is what got them thinking about what works here, what doesn’t work, how do we change our strategy, and that led to these conversations.”

Bennin, who is a managing partner at Rethink Education, said: “In terms of impact investing, a lot of folks describe it as the process of making investments with the idea of generating social and environmental returns in addition to financial return.

“At the core, what we do, is mission-driven investments. We want to make that the specific key in our firm. Our goal is to be able to unlock human potential in every individual customer flow and by doing that we put capital to work in companies that are tech enabled in education,” he added.

Bennin pointed out that Rethink Education had three investment verticals, namely PreK-12 (covering kindergarten through to 12th grade), higher education, and workforce with lifelong learning.

“We invest across the full spectrum of education, so we go from early childhood all the way up to workforce and lifelong learning now,” he said.

More than 96 million learners were served in 2021, with 23 million being from under-represented backgrounds and a socioeconomic standpoint, Bennin added.

“We invest in the most vulnerable learners and from the most underserved populations.”

Quoting Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to UNESCO, he said: “How can you reduce poverty without education?”

Topics: FESCIOF 2023 Saudi Arabia

