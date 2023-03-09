Saudi judiciary undergoing rapid modernization, says Board of Grievances head

RIYADH: Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, the head of Saudi Arabia’s Board of Grievances and chairman of the Saudi Administrative Judicial Council, has noted the tangible development and rapid modernization of the judiciary during the era of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Speaking at the School of Law at the Southern Methodist University in the US, Al-Yousef said judicial systems were being created and digitized, while legislation was being developed in line with the Kingdom’s commercial and cultural openness.
He also spoke of the qualitative shift that the Saudi judiciary has undergone through the digitization of all the steps of the litigation and administrative services.
Al-Yousef focused in his speech on describing creative developments undertaken by the Saudi judiciary, in terms of modernizing systems, improving outputs, and reducing litigation periods.
He further noted the recently issued legislation with respect to the evidence system and the personal status system, as well as implementation at the Board of Grievances and its impact on the stability of rulings.
