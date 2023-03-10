Dubai Lynx announces Advertiser of the Year 2023

DUBAI: Dubai Lynx, the Middle East’s festival and awards program for creative excellence in branded communications, has announced Yum! Brands as the 2023 Advertiser of the Year.
The Advertiser of the Year award is given to a brand that has distinguished itself through innovative marketing and embracing creative work produced by its agencies, according to a company statement.
The award “recognizes creative excellence, demonstrating the business value of creative communications,” said Ian Fairservice, vice-chairman, Dubai Lynx.
Yum! Brands, which owns KFC and Pizza Hut, among others, has garnered 25 wins at Dubai Lynx since 2014.
Last year, its campaign “Offline Hour,” by M&C Saatchi Dubai, won the Mobile Lynx Grand Prix, in addition to a gold and silver trophy in the Brand Experience and Activation category.
“We take pride in partnering with our agency partners, franchisees and teams to create work that makes Pizza Hut RED — Relevant, Easy and Distinctive,” said Beverley D’Cruz, general manager, Middle East and Pakistan, Pizza Hut.
“We dig the realness in our fans and celebrate their originality through advertising that’s as real as them and isn’t afraid to get messy,” said Ozge Zoralioglu, chief marketing officer, MENA, Turkiye, Pakistan & CIS, KFC.
She added: “We’re proud that, together with our agency partners, franchisees and teams, we’ve been able to create original work that’s won hearts, minds and fingers across the region and resonated with the younger audiences that we champion.”
The award will be given to the company’s representatives at the Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony on Jan. 15 in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.