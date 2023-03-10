You are here

Arsenal face Fulham test, Liverpool target top four

Arsenal face Fulham test, Liverpool target top four
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta waves fans at the end of their Europa League round of 16, first leg match against Sporting CP at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon. (AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Arsenal face Fulham test, Liverpool target top four

Arsenal face Fulham test, Liverpool target top four
  • Dramatic late fightbacks against Bournemouth and Aston Villa have kept Arsenal five points clear of City in the title fight
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal travel to Fulham in the latest test of the Gunners’ Premier League title credentials this weekend as Manchester City aim to ramp up the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s men by winning at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are the in-form side in the race for a top-four finish ahead of their trip to Bournemouth after a historic 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United last weekend.

At the bottom of the table, nine clubs are separated by just six points. Leicester and West Ham are among them and home games this weekend may be must-wins for Brendan Rodgers and David Moyes to keep hold of their jobs.

AFP Sport looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the weekend’s action in the English top flight.

Dramatic late fightbacks against Bournemouth and Aston Villa in recent weeks have kept Arsenal five points clear of City in the title fight.

But the Gunners have the extra complication of their trip to Craven Cottage on Sunday being sandwiched between two Europa League last 16 ties against Sporting Lisbon.

Arteta was able to heavily rotate his side during the group stages, but named a strong starting lineup for a 2-2 first leg draw in the Portuguese capital on Thursday.

City have enjoyed a rare midweek off, but Pep Guardiola’s team selection could also be impacted by Tuesday’s Champions League last 16, second leg against RB Leipzig with the tie finely balanced at 1-1.

Liverpool’s humiliation of Manchester United hauled Jurgen Klopp’s men back into the running for a top-four finish.

The Reds can move into the Champions League places for a few hours at least should they continue their upturn in form away at Bournemouth in Saturday’s early kick-off.

But their last meeting with the Cherries serves as a warning that one spectacular performance does not necessarily turn a season around.

Bournemouth were annihilated 9-0 at Anfield in August, but Liverpool went on to win just one of their next four league games.

However, after a season of frustration, Liverpool do appear to be getting their act together in time to secure Champions League football for a seventh consecutive season.

Five consecutive clean sheets have been the bedrock of a run of 13 points from a possible 15 in the Premier League.

A new-look front three of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah then stole the show in spectacular fashion as all three scored twice against United.

“We saw what a positive result can do to the boys,” said Klopp.

“Now we have five days or so of time to prepare for Bournemouth...We have to make sure we are ready for that fight.”

Tottenham remain in fourth for now but have failed to score in their past three games to crash out of the Champions League and FA Cup either side of a 1-0 defeat at Wolves.

Spurs need a reaction when they host Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle will hope to end a five-game winless run in the Premier League when Wolves visit St. James’ Park.

In recent seasons, Rodgers and Moyes have been nominated for manager of the year accolades after leading Leicester and West Ham into Europe.

Their credit in the bank has kept them in charge until now as all four clubs below the Foxes and Hammers in the table have already sacked their managers at least once this season.

Leicester appeared to have turned the corner with four-goal wins over Villa and Tottenham last month, but four straight defeats, including a FA Cup exit to second-tier Blackburn, has put Rodgers back in the firing line.

His side face a rejuvenated Chelsea on Saturday fresh from sealing a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Moyes has reportedly already saved his job twice by securing home wins against Everton and Nottingham Forest, but a 4-0 thrashing by Brighton has put the former Manchester United boss on the brink once more.

Anything other than three points at the London Stadium against Villa could finally see the axe fall.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Saturday

Bournemouth v Liverpool (1230), Everton v Brentford, Leeds v Brighton, Leicester v Chelsea, Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (all 1500), Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1730)

Sunday

Fulham v Arsenal, Manchester United v Southampton, West Ham v Aston Villa (all 1400), Newcastle v Wolves (1630)

Topics: Arsenal Fulham Liverpool Mikel Arteta Manchester city Manchester United

Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to 'leave'

Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to ‘leave’
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to ‘leave’

Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to ‘leave’
  • Order comes from a radio operator on a Chinese coast guard vessel 1,066 meters below
  • Filipino pilot responds that they are flying within Philippine territory
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago
AFP
OVER THE SPRATLY ISLANDS, Philippines: As a Philippine Coast Guard plane carrying journalists flew over the Spratly Islands in the hotly disputed South China Sea, a Chinese voice issued a stern command over the radio: “Leave immediately.”
The order came from a radio operator on a Chinese coast guard vessel 3,500 feet (1,066 meters) below — one of dozens of ships seen prowling the waters.
AFP was one of several media outlets given the rare opportunity on Thursday to fly over some of the dozens of tiny islands and reefs where the Philippines, China and several other nations have competing claims.
Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratlys, ignoring an international ruling that its claims have no legal basis.
In the past decade, it has ripped up thousands of hectares of reef in the archipelago to create militarized islands with runways, ports and radar systems.
To assert its claims, hundreds of Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels patrol the waters, swarming reefs, harassing and attacking fishing and other boats.
They also try to expel non-Chinese planes from the airspace overhead.
“You have entered (the water around) a Chinese reef and constituted a security threat. To avoid misunderstanding, leave immediately,” the Chinese radio operator said, in one of seven messages issued in Chinese and English as the coast guard plane flew over a Philippine-occupied island and shoal.
The Filipino pilot responded that they were flying within Philippine territory.
During the four-hour flight in the Cessna Caravan, Philippine Coast Guard personnel identified nearly 20 Chinese vessels, including suspected maritime militia boats, in waters around some of the nine islands and reefs occupied by the Philippines.
Seventeen Chinese maritime militia boats were also spotted by the Philippine coast guard near Sabina Shoal, which is claimed by Manila.
Fifteen Chinese maritime militia boats were seen in the vicinity of Thitu, the largest Philippine-occupied island which lies about 430 kilometers (267 miles) from the major Philippine island of Palawan.
A Chinese navy ship was 15 kilometers from the island, while a coast guard vessel was half that distance away, according to estimates provided by the Philippine Coast Guard.
At Second Thomas Shoal, where Philippine marines are stationed in a derelict navy ship grounded to assert Manila’s territorial claim in the waters, a Chinese coast guard vessel was about 11 kilometers away, the Philippine authorities said.
Last month, a Chinese coast guard boat was nearly 20 kilometers from the shoal when it allegedly used a military-grade laser light against a Philippine patrol boat.
That was the latest major maritime incident between the Philippines and China.
It sparked a fresh diplomatic row and prompted Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos to take the unusual step of confronting the Chinese ambassador to Manila.
Marcos has insisted he will not let China trample on the Philippines’ maritime rights — in contrast to his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte who was reluctant to criticize Beijing.
The Philippines’ new strategy was to call out China’s “bullying behavior and aggressive actions,” Commodore Jay Tarriela, the Philippine Coast Guard spokesman for the West Philippine Sea, told a forum in the capital Manila on Wednesday.
Manila refers to waters immediately to its west as the West Philippine Sea.
The coast guard is regularly publishing information, including photos and videos, about Chinese vessels in the waters around Philippine-occupied features.
This helps inform Filipinos and enables other countries to criticize China over its activities, Tarriela said.
And it forces Beijing “to come out in the open to explain or to completely lie.”

Dubai Lynx announces Advertiser of the Year 2023

Dubai Lynx announces Advertiser of the Year 2023
Updated 12 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Lynx announces Advertiser of the Year 2023

Dubai Lynx announces Advertiser of the Year 2023
  • Award recognizes brand that has distinguished itself through innovative marketing and embracing creative work produced by its agencies
Updated 12 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Lynx, the Middle East’s festival and awards program for creative excellence in branded communications, has announced Yum! Brands as the 2023 Advertiser of the Year.

The Advertiser of the Year award is given to a brand that has distinguished itself through innovative marketing and embracing creative work produced by its agencies, according to a company statement.

The award “recognizes creative excellence, demonstrating the business value of creative communications,” said Ian Fairservice, vice-chairman, Dubai Lynx.

Yum! Brands, which owns KFC and Pizza Hut, among others, has garnered 25 wins at Dubai Lynx since 2014.

Last year, its campaign “Offline Hour,” by M&C Saatchi Dubai, won the Mobile Lynx Grand Prix, in addition to a gold and silver trophy in the Brand Experience and Activation category.

“We take pride in partnering with our agency partners, franchisees and teams to create work that makes Pizza Hut RED — Relevant, Easy and Distinctive,” said Beverley D’Cruz, general manager, Middle East and Pakistan, Pizza Hut.

“We dig the realness in our fans and celebrate their originality through advertising that’s as real as them and isn’t afraid to get messy,” said Ozge Zoralioglu, chief marketing officer, MENA, Turkiye, Pakistan & CIS, KFC.

She added: “We’re proud that, together with our agency partners, franchisees and teams, we’ve been able to create original work that’s won hearts, minds and fingers across the region and resonated with the younger audiences that we champion.”

The award will be given to the company’s representatives at the Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony on Jan. 15 in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Topics: Dubai Lynx

Dentsu MENA hosts inaugural Now to Next event in Riyadh

Dentsu MENA hosts inaugural Now to Next event in Riyadh
Updated 58 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Dentsu MENA hosts inaugural Now to Next event in Riyadh

Dentsu MENA hosts inaugural Now to Next event in Riyadh
  • Event brings together industry experts and showcases the group’s latest technological developments
Updated 58 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: International advertising group Dentsu held the first edition of the Now to Next event in Riyadh, bringing together global and local experts to discuss industry challenges and plan for future opportunities in the Kingdom and the wider region. 

“With every challenge comes opportunity. Beyond the pandemic, we are experiencing a slowing global economy where customer centricity has become more important than ever,” said Tarek Daouk, CEO of Dentsu MENA. 

Ahmad Haider, managing director of Dentsu Saudi Arabia, added: “Saudi Arabia is on its own path of transformation, and creating better relationships with each other and the customer is what we wanted to deliver for both our clients and the community in which we operate.”

The event “delivered the fundamentals to do that, providing our business partners with endless possibilities that will transform the way they interact with their customers,” he said.

Speakers at the event included Thomas Le Thierry, CEO of Media, Dentsu EMEA; Sven Huberts, president of experience, Dentsu Creative EMEA and Yoshimasa Nakano, chief director of the Content Business Design Center at Dentsu.

Dentsu also hosted an activation at the event that enabled guests to experience the technologies created by Dentsu Lab Tokyo.

The technologies included All Players Welcome, a software developed to help artists create, write and perform music with eye-tracking technology and Alt Skin, a physical representation of metaverse avatars that allows digital fashion fitting for virtual world avatars.

As consumer behavior changes, agency models need to adapt — “a challenge everyone in our industry is facing,” said Daouk.

However, he believes that this environment fosters creativity in business and media.

“With the ambitious growth plans of Saudi Arabia on their ongoing journey toward Saudi Vision 2030, we are delighted to be able to share our own vision for sustainable growth with our partners in the Kingdom,” he said. 

Topics: Tarek Daouk Ahmad Haider Dentsu

Indonesian Investment Forum kicks off in Dubai

Indonesian Investment Forum kicks off in Dubai
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

Indonesian Investment Forum kicks off in Dubai

Indonesian Investment Forum kicks off in Dubai
  • Event to attract foreign direct investment and expand markets for export-oriented products.
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Indonesian Investment Forum kicked off on Thursday in Dubai, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The two-day event aimed to explore opportunities to attract foreign direct investment and expand markets for export-oriented products. It was hosted by Bank Indonesia in partnership with KJRI Dubai, the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Indonesia Investment Promotion Center and the Indonesian Trade Promotion Center. 

Titled “Unlocking Indonesia’s Potential,” the forum included presentations of several investment project opportunities, an “Indonesian night” that featured a modest fashion show and an exhibition from the Indonesian Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Exhibition.

In his speech, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo outlined three key reasons to invest in his country. 

“First, Indonesia has shown the best post-pandemic economic performance. Economic fundamentals in Indonesia are solid, with optimized digitalization. Indonesia has monetary and financial stability, which is why circumstance is good for investment,” Warjiyo said.

“Second, strong national economic policy. With a strong leadership, Indonesia has an agile government policy, including sound fiscal and monetary coordination,” he said. “Thus, the state revenue and expenditure budget is considered relatively optimal to dampen emerging economic shocks. This will further facilitate trade and investment. 

“In addition, the government continues to institute structural transformation of the real sector through mining and agricultural downstreaming, as well as the green and inclusive economy.

“Third, Bank Indonesia supports investment with policies, using a pro-stability and pro-growth policy mix to support a conducive investment climate. This includes, for example, policy incentives for banks to channel financing to priority sectors as well as support MSMEs development and digitalized them, while BI also promotes integrated, interoperable and interconnected payment systems for greater convenience. 

“Moving forward, cross-border payment transactions will become simpler through cross-border payments, local currency transactions and the digital rupiah,” he said.

Topics: Indonesian Investment Forum Bank Indonesia Dubai Indonesia Investment Promotion Center Indonesian Trade Promotion Center Perry Warjiyo

China's Xi handed historic third term as president

China’s Xi handed historic third term as president
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

China’s Xi handed historic third term as president

China’s Xi handed historic third term as president
  • Xi locked in another five years as head of the Communist Party (CCP) and the military
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Xi Jinping was handed a third term as Chinese president on Friday, capping a rise that has seen him become the country’s most powerful leader in generations.
The appointment by China’s rubber-stamp parliament comes after Xi locked in another five years as head of the Communist Party (CCP) and the military — the two more significant leadership positions in Chinese politics — in October.
Since then, 69-year-old Xi has weathered widespread protests over his zero-Covid policy and its subsequent abandonment that saw countless people die.
Those issues have been avoided at this week’s National People’s Congress (NPC), a carefully choreographed event that is also set to appoint Xi ally Li Qiang as the new premier.
And on Friday they handed Xi a third term as China’s President — the culmination of a remarkable rise in which he has gone from a relatively little-known party apparatchik to the leader of a global superpower.
His coronation sets him up to become modern China’s longest-serving president, and will mean Xi will rule well into his seventies — if no challenger emerges.
Adrian Geiges, co-author of “Xi Jinping: The Most Powerful Man in the World,” told AFP he did not think Xi was motivated by a desire for personal enrichment, despite international media investigations having revealed his family’s amassed wealth.
“That’s not his interest,” Geiges said.
“He really has a vision about China, he wants to see China as the most powerful country in the world.”
For decades China — scarred by the dictatorial reign and cult of personality of founding leader Mao Zedong — eschewed one-man rule in favor of a more consensus-based, but still autocratic, leadership.
That model imposed term limits on the largely ceremonial role of the presidency, with Xi’s predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao relinquishing power after 10 years in office.
Xi has torn up that rulebook, abolishing term limits in 2018 and allowing a cult of personality to foster his all-powerful leadership.
But the beginning of his unprecedented third term leading China comes as the world’s second-largest economy faces major headwinds, from slowing growth and a troubled real estate sector to a declining birth rate.
Relations with the United States are also at a low not seen in decades, with the powers sparring over everything from human rights to trade and technology.
“We will see a China more assertive on the global stage, insisting its narrative to be accepted,” Steve Tsang, Director of the SOAS China Institute, told AFP.
“But it is also one that will focus on domestically making it less dependent on the rest of the world, and making the Communist Party the centerpiece of governance, rather than the Chinese Government,” he said.
“It is not a return to the Maoist era, but one that Maoist will feel comfortable in,” Tsang added.
“Not a direction of travel that is good for the rest of the world.”

Topics: China China’s President Xi Jinping Xi Jinping

