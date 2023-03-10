You are here

German police investigate possible hostage situation at pharmacy
German police are mobilised due to a suspected hostage situation in the German city of Karlsruhe. (Reuters/File)
Reuters

German police investigate possible hostage situation at pharmacy
  • Police in Karlsruhe had cordoned off the area because the danger level was unclear, the police said on Twitter
FRANKFURT, Germany: German police said on Friday that they are mobilised due to a suspected hostage situation in the German city of Karlsruhe.
Police in Karlsruhe had cordoned off the area because the danger level was unclear, the police said on Twitter.
Reached by phone, a spokesperson did not say how many hostages there were or how long the operation had been going on.
The possible hostage situation follows Thursday's deadly rampage at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg.

Iraqi immigrant seen on CCTV stabbing student in attempt to get deported
Iraqi immigrant seen on CCTV stabbing student in attempt to get deported
  • Southampton Crown Court sentences 28-year-old accused to six years for causing bodily harm and possessing a knife
  • Offender arrived in UK by boat, wanted to be deported and needed to commit a serious offense, his lawyer argued.
DUBAI: A jobless and penniless Iraqi immigrant stabbed a student in a bid to get deported from the UK for a criminal act, Sky News reported on Thursday.
In video surveillance footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service, 28-year-old Rebaz Mohammed was seen speaking to the college student in a Southampton park in December 2022 before he stabbed him in the back.
Mohammed was reported to have entered a guilty plea before the Southampton Crown Court, which jailed him for six years for causing bodily harm and possessing a knife in a public place.
The 28-year-old had arrived in the UK by boat and had been living in a hotel in Bournemouth, Dorset. The Southern Daily Echo reported that his lawyer Richard Tutt argued in court that his client wanted to be deported and had to commit a serious offense for this to happen.
As he sentenced Mohammed in February, Judge Brian Forster, KC, said that the victim, who managed to escape after being chased by the defendant, could have been killed in the attack.
A Home Office spokesman did not confirm whether or not Mohammed would be deported.
“Foreign national offenders who abuse our hospitality by committing crimes will face the full force of the law, including deportation at the earliest opportunity for those eligible,” he said.

UK police investigating after worshipper set on fire outside mosque
UK police investigating after worshipper set on fire outside mosque
  • Incident took place on Feb. 27 after alleged attacker and his victim left West London Islamic Center
  • Police: ‘Understandably, there is a great deal of local concern’
LONDON: Police in the UK are looking for a man believed to have set another man on fire outside a mosque in London.
The 82-year-old victim was doused in a flammable liquid before the suspect allegedly used a lighter to ignite it, causing severe burns, outside the West London Islamic Center on Feb. 27.
The Metropolitan Police released a photograph of the suspect who, they said, had engaged the victim in conversation for at least five minutes as they both left the mosque before launching the attack.
“I know this will be an incredibly shocking incident for the community, and we are carrying out a full investigation into what happened,” said Detective Sergeant Steven Constable.
“Understandably, there is a great deal of local concern in the wake of this incident and local officers have been carrying out reassurance patrols daily at the mosque.
“We are continuing to work alongside the West London Islamic Center who have been very supportive of our investigation and have been assisting us with our inquiries. A key part of that is identifying the man in the image we have released.”

Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries
Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries
  • D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said at 8 a.m. on Twitter that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire
  • It said there were no injuries in the response to the fire
WASHINGTON: A fire broke out Friday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, leading to the evacuation of workers as firefighters responded to the call, according to the US Secret Service.
D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said at 8 a.m. on Twitter that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire. It said there were no injuries in the response to the fire.
Built between 1871 and 1888, the Eisenhower Executive Office Building towers over the West Wing, where President Joe Biden works. It houses a wide array of White House workers. An email to White House staff sent Friday morning said “URGENT: EVACUATION” with the order to leave the building at the direction of security officers.
By 8:35 a.m., the White House grounds were relatively calm after the morning disturbance.
A 2007 fire at the executive building damaged then Vice President Dick Cheney’s ceremonial suite of offices and led to the evacuation of 1,000 federal workers, including a marine who suffered cuts after punching through a fifth-floor window to escape, according to a New York Times article.

Greece seeks EU advice on railway safety after train crash — premier
Greece seeks EU advice on railway safety after train crash — premier
  • "I won't hesitate to use any European help available," Mitsotakis said
  • He has also discussed the use of EU funds with EU officials
ATHENS: Greece has asked the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA) to advise it on ways to improve train safety after a crash on Feb. 28 killed 57 people, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.
A train with 350 people on board, most of them university students, collided with a cargo train in central Greece.
The crash has stirred public protests against the conservative government and a political system that has repeatedly ignored calls by railway unions to improve safety systems and hire more staff.
Mitsotakis told Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday that he could not “turn back time,” but could ensure that the investigation into the collision would be transparent and thorough.
“I won’t hesitate to use any European help available,” Mitsotakis said, adding that he had asked ERA to draw up a report with suggestions that would be published.
He has also discussed the use of EU funds with EU officials.
The government, which had been planning to call an election soon, since its term ends in July, has blamed the crash mainly on human error but has acknowledged deficiencies in the railway due to underinvestment and neglect — a legacy of Greece’s debt crisis.
The first opinion poll since the crash occurred, conducted by the Marc polling agency and published on Thursday, showed the conservatives dropping by about 3 percentage points but still ahead of the main leftist opposition.
Hours after the crash, a minister and railway officials resigned. So far, three station masters and one railway inspector have been arrested and charged over the case.
The state-owned Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) is responsible for managing and maintaining rail infrastructure, while Italy’s Hellenic Train oversees passenger and freight services.
Panagiotis Terezakis, an experienced railway engineer and former management consultant to OSE, was named as OSE’s interim president and chief executive on Friday.

Pope Francis: 'Imperial interests' involved in Ukraine
Pope Francis: 'Imperial interests' involved in Ukraine
  • Pontiff describes how he had offered to go to Moscow to negotiate peace, but had been rebuffed
  • ‘It’s typical of empires to put nations in second place’
VATICAN CITY: The war in Ukraine involves “imperial interests,” with the world’s “great powers” fighting there, Pope Francis said in extracts of an interview published on Friday.
Speaking to Swiss television RSI, the pontiff described how he had offered to go to Moscow to negotiate peace, but had been rebuffed.
“(President Vladimir) Putin knows that I am available,” he said, according to a transcript published by RSI, ahead of the interview’s broadcast on Sunday.
“But there are imperial interests there, not just of the Russian empire, but of the empires of other sides. It’s typical of empires to put nations in second place.”
The Argentine pontiff has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine, although he was criticized in the first months after Russia’s invasion for not blaming Moscow explicitly.
In the interview, Francis repeated his assessment that the conflicts around the globe currently amounted to a third “world war.”
“The great powers are all involved. The battlefield is Ukraine. Everyone is fighting there,” he said.

