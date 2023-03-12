UK Muslim charity runner completes 5 marathons in aid of quake appeal

You are here

British Muslim, Ashraf Wallace, is running for the UK-based international charity Penny Appeal. (Supplied)
British Muslim, Ashraf Wallace, is running for the UK-based international charity Penny Appeal. (Supplied)
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A British Muslim has completed five international marathons to raise money for a global emergency response appeal, with one left to go before he reaches his target.

“With the Tokyo Marathon now under his belt, Ashraf Wallace, who runs for the UK-based international charity Penny Appeal, is just one race away from joining the exclusive ‘Six Star Finisher’ club, a highly coveted achievement in the running community,” the charity said.

To become a Six Star Finisher, runners must complete all six of the world’s major marathons, including Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York City.




British Muslim, Ashraf Wallace, is running for the UK-based international charity Penny Appeal. (Supplied)

Wallace, who says he is “running the world to save lives,” is now setting his sights on the Boston Marathon, which is scheduled to take place next year.

“He is confident in his ability to conquer the course and become one of the few runners in the world to achieve the coveted Six Star Finisher status,” Penny Appeal said.

“I’m thrilled to have completed the Tokyo Marathon and, more importantly, to have raised funds for Penny Appeal’s Turkiye/Syria earthquake appeal, which is such an important cause,” said Wallace.

“I’m now looking forward to the Boston Marathon and the opportunity to join the exclusive Six Star Finisher club. It’s been a long and challenging journey, but I’m determined to see it through.”

Adeem Younis, Penny Appeal’s founder, said: “Ash’s dedication to his sport, and his commitment to charitable causes such as the Turkiye/Syria emergency appeal, make him a true inspiration to runners, as well as many people in his local community and beyond.

“We congratulate him on his successful completion of the Tokyo Marathon and wish him the best of luck as he prepares for the Boston Marathon.”

World’s first 3D printed rocket set for inaugural flight

World’s first 3D printed rocket set for inaugural flight
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

World’s first 3D printed rocket set for inaugural flight

World’s first 3D printed rocket set for inaugural flight
  • Terran 1 is set to reach low Earth orbit eight minutes after blastoff on a voyage intended to gather data
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The world’s first 3D printed rocket is scheduled to blast off from Florida on Saturday on the maiden flight of an innovative spacecraft billed as being less costly to produce and fly.
Liftoff of the rocket, Terran 1, had been scheduled for Wednesday at Cape Canaveral but was postponed at the last minute because of propellant temperature issues.
The new launch window for the rocket built by California aerospace startup Relativity Space to put satellites into orbit is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (1800 GMT to 2100 GMT) on Saturday.
Terran 1 is set to reach low Earth orbit eight minutes after blastoff on a voyage intended to gather data and demonstrate that it can withstand the rigors of liftoff and space flight.
If the rocket manages to attain low Earth orbit, it will be the first privately-funded vehicle using methane fuel to do so on its first try, according to Relativity.
Terran 1 is not carrying a payload for its first flight but the rocket will eventually be capable of putting up to 2,755 pounds (1,250 kilograms) into low Earth orbit.
The rocket is 110-feet (33.5 meters) tall with a diameter of 7.5 feet (2.2 meters) and 85 percent of its mass is 3D printed with metal alloys, including the engines.
It is the largest ever 3D printed object according to the Long Beach-based company whose goal is to produce a rocket that is 95 percent 3D printed.
Terran 1 is powered by Aeon engines using liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas — the “propellants of the future,” according to Relativity, capable of eventually fueling a voyage to Mars.
Vulcan rockets being developed by United Launch Alliance and SpaceX’s Starship use the same fuel.
Terran 1 has nine 3D printed Aeon 1 engines on its first stage and one 3D printed Aeon Vacuum engine on its second stage.
Relativity is also building a larger rocket, Terran R, capable of putting a payload of 44,000 pounds (20,000 kgs) into low Earth orbit.
The first launch of a Terran R, which is designed to be fully reusable, is scheduled for next year from Cape Canaveral.
A satellite operator can wait for years for a spot on an Arianespace or SpaceX rocket, and Relativity Space hopes to accelerate the timeline with its 3D printed rockets.
“Long-term, a major benefit of 3D printing is the ability to more rapidly democratize space due to the incredible cost effectiveness, radical flexibility and customization,” the company said.
Relativity said its 3D printed rockets use 100 times fewer parts than a traditional rocket and a Terran 1 and a Terran R can be built from raw materials in just 60 days.
Relativity has already signed commercial launch contracts worth $1.65 billion, mostly for the Terran R, according to CEO Tim Ellis, who cofounded the company in 2015.
“Medium-heavy lift is clearly where the biggest market opportunity is for the remaining decade, with a massive launch shortage in this payload class,” Ellis tweeted.

Argentina schoolteacher silences students using Messi’s name

Argentina schoolteacher silences students using Messi’s name
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

Argentina schoolteacher silences students using Messi’s name

Argentina schoolteacher silences students using Messi’s name
  • TikTok video draws 4m views, 484k likes and more than 1,400 comments
  • Margarita Pla’s novel solution to noisy classroom praised as ‘smart and witty’
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A witty Argentinean schoolteacher found no better way to hush noisy students inside her classroom than to pose a novel challenge concerning football superstar Lionel Messi.
In a video viewed more than 4 million times on her TikTok account, teacher Margarita Pla recorded herself in the noisy classroom, bringing the room to silence with a brief comment on the rivalry between French star Kylian Mbappe and the Argentina legend.
In the six-second video, Pla, with a light smile on her face, silences the students by saying: “El que siga hablando prefiere a Mbappe sobre Messi (he who keeps talking prefers Mbappe over Messi).”
Media reports said that she had turned to the name of the football legend after failing to silence the class the traditional way.
Noise turned to immediate silence once Messi’s name was mentioned.
Along with the video, the teacher posted a comment saying: “It lasted 10 seconds but it was spectacular … that is the power of the GOAT.”
The video received more than 484,000 likes and 1,400 comments from TikTok users around the world.

 


Rakibul, a user from Bangladesh, said: “I just saw this video on a TV channel in Bangladesh.”
Another user, Noman, said: “Messi is king.”
One user said: “Messi has got to see this video.”
Meanwhile, user Martinez said: “Hahaha … even I was silenced.”
Pla received congratulatory comments over her “smart and witty” behavior.
One user said: “There is a chance that Messi might see this TikTok and that would be marvelous.” Pla replied: “I’d go crazy.”
Pla is not the first teacher to bring students in line using a football reference. In a similar act to calm a classroom shortly before the FIFA World Cup last year, Argentina high school professor Amadeo Laguesn silenced students by writing on a blackboard: “Those who speak, hate La Scaloneta.”

 

 


La Scaloneta is a nickname for the country’s national team that refers to head coach Lionel Scaloni.

 

 

 

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt
Updated 07 March 2023
AFP

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt
  • Once fully deciphered, the stele may shed light on the identity of the sculpted ruler, who the Egyptian research team said could be Emperor Claudius
Updated 07 March 2023
AFP

CAIRO, Egypt: Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed a sphinx statue “with a smiley face and two dimples” near the Hathor Temple, one of the country’s best preserved ancient sites, the tourism and antiquities ministry announced Monday.
It is the latest in a series of discoveries revealed over the past few months.
The limestone artefact, believed to be a stylized representation of an ancient Roman emperor, was found inside a two-level tomb near the temple in southern Egypt, the ministry said in a statement.
Next to the “beautifully and accurately carved” sphinx, researchers had found “a Roman stele written in demotic and hieroglyphic” scripts, the ministry’s statement said.

This undated photo distributed Monday, March 6, 2023, by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shows a tablet dating to Ancient Roman times, written in Hieroglyphics and Demotic, uncovered from an archaeological site where a sphinx statue was discovered, in Qena, Egypt. (AP)

Once fully deciphered, the stele may shed light on the identity of the sculpted ruler, who the Egyptian research team said could be Emperor Claudius.
Hathor Temple, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of the capital Cairo, was home to the Dendera Zodiac, a celestial map which has been displayed at the Louvre in Paris since 1922, more than a century after Frenchman Sebastien Louis Saulnier had blasted it out of the temple.
Egypt wants it back.
The country has unveiled major archaeological discoveries in recent months, primarily in the Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo but also in Giza, home of the only surviving structure of the seven wonders of the ancient world.
On Thursday, the antiquities ministry announced the discovery of a hidden nine-meter passage inside the Great Pyramid of Giza, which archaeologist Zahi Hawass said may lead to “the actual burial chamber” of pharaoh Khufu, or Cheops.
Further south, in Luxor, archaeologists had discovered an 1,800-year-old “complete residential city from the Roman era,” authorities announced in January.
Some experts see such announcements as having more political and economic weight, than scientific, as Egypt is counting on tourism to revive its vital tourism industry amid a severe economic crisis.
The government aims to draw in 30 million tourists a year by 2028, up from 13 million before the pandemic.

 

Moroccan ‘Suits’: Fake lawyer arrested in Rabat after winning multiple lucrative cases

Moroccan ‘Suits’: Fake lawyer arrested in Rabat after winning multiple lucrative cases
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Moroccan ‘Suits’: Fake lawyer arrested in Rabat after winning multiple lucrative cases

Moroccan ‘Suits’: Fake lawyer arrested in Rabat after winning multiple lucrative cases
  • Imposter worked for a well-known agency in Rabat, allowing him to learn procedures on the job, open his own law firm
  • Hoax would have lasted indefinitely had he not delayed payment to two of his clients
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

RABAT: Taking advantage of the opening of the new Palace of Justice in Rabat in 2022, an individual who had been posing as a lawyer for several years in the Moroccan capital recently won cases worth several hundred thousand euros.

After scrutinizing the files and identifying new cases, he approached the plaintiffs in a black robe and offered his services. Winning several cases, he built up a portfolio large enough to plead against state bodies such as the General Directorate of National Security or the Moroccan National Railways Office, winning more than 1.5 million dirhams for his client ($145,000).

The hoax would have lasted indefinitely had the impostor not made the mistake, or the impropriety, of delaying payment to two of his clients, security agents who had been suspended from their duties. The two former policemen went to the Rabat Bar Association to file a complaint against the lawyer in the hope of speeding up their compensation.

The Bar Association discovered that the lawyer’s name was unknown to the association and did not exist on its rolls. They reported this to the authorities, who moved to arrest the impostor. Investigations revealed that the so-called lawyer used to approach potential clients and demand high fees upfront. Moroccan media reported that he had worked in a famous law firm in Rabat, which allowed him to learn the procedures on the job and then open his own law firm. He was arrested on March 1.

The case is reminiscent of the American TV series “Suits,” which features Mike Ross, a brilliant young man who dreams of becoming a lawyer but, unable to realize his dream, earns a living by taking bar exams for fees in place of other candidates. His intelligence enables him to be hired as an assistant to one of New York’s most famous lawyers in a large firm that only admits Harvard graduates.

Prince Harry contacted about coronation; attendance unclear

Prince Harry contacted about coronation; attendance unclear
Updated 06 March 2023
AP

Prince Harry contacted about coronation; attendance unclear

Prince Harry contacted about coronation; attendance unclear
  • Speculation about whether Harry and Meghan would be invited to the coronation has raged since the release of Harry’s explosive memoir, which contained damning allegations of intrigue behind the palace walls
Updated 06 March 2023
AP

LONDON: King Charles III's office has been in touch with Prince Harry about the new monarch's coronation, raising the possibility the prince will attend the historic ceremony despite tensions within the royal family.
If Harry and his wife, Meghan, were to attend the May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, it would be the first meeting between Charles and his younger son since Harry deepened the rift within the House of Windsor by revealing family secrets in his bestselling book, “Spare.’’
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, confirmed Sunday that Harry had received “email correspondence’’ from the king’s office about the coronation. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” the couple’s office said in a statement.
Speculation about whether Harry and Meghan would be invited to the coronation has raged since the release of Harry’s explosive memoir, which contained damning allegations of intrigue behind the palace walls.
The disclosures, including details of private conversations with his father and brother, Prince William, fanned tensions between Harry and his family that became public when he and his wife moved to North America in 2020.
The book also included allegations that members of the royal family regularly feed the press unflattering information about other members of the House of Windsor in exchange for positive coverage of themselves.
The prince singled out Camilla, the queen consort, accusing her of leaking private conversations to the media as she sought to rehabilitate her image after marrying Charles. Camilla was once reviled for her long-term affair with Charles, which contributed to the breakdown of his marriage to the late Prince Diana, Harry and William’s mother.
The acrimony between Harry and his family once again spilled into public view this week when the Sussexes acknowledged they were asked to vacate their home in Britain.
Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, was the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Montecito, a wealthy enclave in Southern California.
The Sun newspaper reported that Charles asked them to relinquish the dwelling on Jan. 11, the day after Harry’s memoir was published.
But issues other than the book may have sparked the request.
Charles, who became king after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, has said he plans to cut the number of working royals and reduce the cost of the monarchy as he seeks to modernize the 1,000-year-old institution in hopes of ensuring its survival.
With Harry and Meghan now living in California, leaving a royal residence without occupants so they have a place to stay on their occasional visits to the U.K. may have been seen as a bad look.
Harry, meanwhile, continues to share his personal experiences and critique of the royal family as he promotes his book.
While taking part Saturday in a live-streamed conversation with Dr. Gabor Mate, author of “The Myth Of Normal: Trauma, Illness & Healing In A Toxic Culture,” the prince discussed his past drug use and said he had urged other members of the family to have therapy.
He said criticism of “Spare'' won’t make him be silent because talking about these issues has helped him deal with the trauma in his life.
“The more they criticize, the more they comment, the more I feel the need to share,” Harry said. “I found a way to be able to look around, and firstly ignore, the criticisms and the abuse.”

 

