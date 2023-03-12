Chelsea win again, Liverpool lose at Bournemouth in Premier League

You are here

Chelsea's Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic (C) celebrates scoring the team's third goal during the English Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 12 March 2023
  • Manchester City again looked far from their best but still kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 away
LONDON:  Chelsea might finally be finding their stride under Graham Potter while Liverpool’s up-and-down season took another nosedive in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea made it three straight wins in all competitions for the first time since October by beating Leicester 3-1 away, another sign that the expensively assembled team is starting to gel under Potter.

Liverpool, though, followed their record 7-0 win over archrival Manchester United by losing 1-0 at relegation-threatened Bournemouth — a team they beat 9-0 at home in August.

Manchester City again looked far from their best but still kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 away thanks to a second-half penalty by Erling Haaland. That cut Arsenal’s lead to two points ahead of its visit to Fulham on Sunday.

Liverpool’s surprising loss threw away much of the momentum they had generated recently after a woeful first half of the season, and Jurgen Klopp’s team are six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham in the fight for the final Champions League place, albeit with a game in hand.

“This game was a massive knock,” Klopp said. “You know how it is with knocks, you have to take them and see how big the scars are and go from there.”

Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 at home after Harry Kane scored twice in the first half.

Bournemouth began the day in last place but climbed up to 17th, with Everton also leaving the relegation zone after Dwight McNeil scored just 35 seconds into a 1-0 win over Brentford.

Leeds fell to 19th place despite rallying for a 2-2 home draw against Brighton.

The battle against the drop is exceedingly tight, though, with only four points separating Leeds from 12th-placed Crystal Palace.

Manchester City visited Palace in the late game trying to keep up the pressure on leaders Arsenal, who play at Fulham on Sunday.

CHELSEA THRIVING, LIVERPOOL STUMBLE

After knocking out Borussia Dortmund from the Champions League to reach the quarterfinals, Chelsea followed with a first away win in the league since Oct. 16.

“It’s been a really good week,” said Potter, whose job looks a lot more secure than it did last weekend.

Kai Havertz netted one of the best goals of the day to make it 2-1 just before halftime by volleying in a delicate lob over the goalkeeper after being teed up in the area by another lofted ball from record signing Enzo Fernandez.

Ben Chilwell put Chelsea ahead in the 11th minute after meeting a high cross into the area with a low first-time shot from a difficult angle. Patson Daka equalized in the 39th. Mateo Kovacic added the third for Chelsea in the 78th.

Chelsea remained in 10th place but just five points behind fifth-placed Liverpool after Klopp’s side showed their inconsistency once again.

Philip Billing scored the only goal in the 28th minute after being teed up in the box by Dango Ouattara and Bournemouth managed to contain a Liverpool attack that was rampant against United last weekend.

Mohamed Salah summed up a frustrating afternoon for the Reds when he missed a penalty in the 70th by sending his effort wide, the first time he has missed the target from the spot in the Premier League.

HAALAND SCORES AGAIN

For 77 minutes at Selhurst Park, it looked like Palace manager Patrick Vieira could have a big say in the title race between his two former clubs and tilt the balance further in Arsenal’s favor by taking points off City.

But after defending resolutely for so long, Palace came undone at a corner and gave away a cheap penalty when Michael Olize clumsily clattered into Ilkay Gundogan in the area.

Haaland made no mistake from the spot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way for his 28th league goal to make up for having missed a stellar chance in the first half.

Palace’s lack of attacking threat at the other end was evident once again. Vieira’s team has not won a single game in 2023, and this was the third league match in a row when it didn’t manage a single shot on target.

LINEKER OFF AIR, IN THE STANDS

Taken off the air, Gary Lineker went into the stands.

Lineker attended the Leicester-Chelsea game amid a growing crisis at the BBC after the popular presenter of the highlights show “Match of the Day” was suspended by the broadcaster for comments criticizing the British government’s new asylum policy.

Lineker, the former England captain who began his professional playing career at Leicester, watched his former team in the stands and posed for photos with fans while the BBC scrambled to stem the fallout from the decision to take him off the air.

The broadcaster said it would air only “limited sport programming” over the weekend after hosts of many of its popular sports shows declined to appear, in solidarity with Lineker. The BBC’s Premier League coverage was especially affected as lunchtime TV program “Football Focus” and the early evening “Final Score” were both replaced with other programs, and Saturday’s edition of “Match of the Day” — the late-night soccer show that has been a British institution for 60 years — was set to be reduced to just a 20-minute compilation of match footage with no studio punditry and no player or manager interviews.

 

 

Scheffler grabs 2-shot lead at Players on record day of scores

Scheffler grabs 2-shot lead at Players on record day of scores
Updated 12 March 2023
AP

Scheffler grabs 2-shot lead at Players on record day of scores

Scheffler grabs 2-shot lead at Players on record day of scores
  • Scheffler was at 14-under 202, and no one else from the top 10 in the world is within seven shots of him at the strongest field of the year
Updated 12 March 2023
AP

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida: Scottie Scheffler won early, holing a chip from deep rough for eagle on the par-5 second hole at The Players Championship to win a bet against his caddie on the number of times the Masters champion chips in during the season.

The bigger payoff was the way Scheffler navigated 26 holes on Saturday — eight in the morning to finish the rain-delayed second round, 18 in the afternoon when the TPC Sawgrass was as soft and vulnerable as it gets — for a 7-under 65 to build a two-shot lead over Min Woo Lee of Australia.

Still to come: A chance for Scheffler to capture another big prize against a strong field, return to No. 1 in the world and cash a $4.5 million winner’s check.

“I would much rather win the tournament than get back to No. 1 in the world,” Scheffler said. “So that will be my focus going into tomorrow, just going out and having a solid round of golf.”

Scheffler capped his long day with what amounted to a two-shot swing.

Lee, the younger brother of US Women’s Open champion Minjee Lee, took three putts from 70 feet on the fringe at the 18th hole on the TPC Sawgrass for a 66. Scheffler, in the final group behind him, hit the ideal approach to the right side of the green and rode the slope to 10 feet for one final birdie.

He was at 14-under 202, and no one else from the top 10 in the world is within seven shots of him at the strongest field of the year.

Scheffler knows enough about Lee, who narrowly got into The Players, and the TPC Sawgrass to realize 18 final holes can feel like a long rollercoaster ride.

Lee holed out for eagle from 131 yards on the first hole and stayed with Scheffler stride-for-stride, and occasionally leading, until the end.

Lee only got into The Players Championship two weeks ago when he narrowly stayed in the top 50 after the Honda Classic. He made news on Thursday when he suffered a cramp on his tee shot at the 15th hole. And now he’s in the final group with the Masters champ.

“Tomorrow could be the biggest day of my life, but I’m going to go out there and have fun again,” Lee said. “It’s been the motto for the last three months. ... I’m just out here enjoying my time, and like I said, I just crept into this tournament and making the most of it and soaking it all in.”

Cam Davis of Australia had a 67 and was four shots behind, followed by a group five back that included Tommy Fleetwood and Aaron Rai of England, who made a hole-in-one on the 17th. It was the first time the island green has yielded two aces in the same week. Chad Ramey made one in the opening round.

Jon Rahm, the current No. 1 and three-time winner this year, withdrew before the second round with a stomach ailment. Rory McIlroy had a chance to get back to No. 1, but he missed the cut with rounds of 76-73.

Storms kept half the field from finishing on Friday. Scheffler returned at 7 a.m. with eight holes to play, made a pair of birdies to get within two-shots of 36-hole leader Adam Svensson and then swapped turns at the top with Lee most of the day.

Tom Hoge set the record on the Players Stadium Course when he holed a 10-foot putt for his 10th birdie of the round and a 62.

And to think Hoge had a flight booked home to the Dallas area for Saturday afternoon. He opened with a 78, bounced back with a 68 and figured his 2-over total would still not be enough when the second round finished Saturday morning.

The biggest help came from Luke List. He was short of the par-5 ninth green in three, some 40 feet from the hole. Get up-and-down for par and the cut would be 1 over and 11 players would have missed the cut. He made double bogey. Hoge was among those who got in. And he took it from there, missing only two greens and converting all the important putts.

Hoge now is at 8 under, six shots out of the lead.

“I finished yesterday afternoon actually and woke up this morning to watch the scores for a few hours there, and that was all over the place,” Hoge said. “So I just felt fortunate to have tee time this morning. Just tried to go out and make as many birdies as I could.”

He didn’t know it was a course record until he signed his card.

Svensson, meanwhile, made birdie on his final hole of the second round after hitting into a hospitality tent next to the ninth. That gave him a 67 and a two-shot lead, and he started with a birdie. But it got sideways quickly, particularly when he made a mess of the 14th and took triple bogey. He shot 75 and fell eight back.

Lee has plenty at stake. A two-time winner on the European tour, he can earn PGA Tour status with a win, and a decent finish is likely to move him high enough in the world ranking to get in the Masters. There’s also that small matter of a $4.5 million payoff to the winner.

“Sawgrass is scary,” he said. “There’s a lot of times where people have faltered and you don’t want to be one of those. But as long as you can control your emotions and go out there and have fun — which I did — it was fun playing really good golf.”

Topics: Scottie Scheffler The Players Championship

Eddie Howe lays down Bruno Guimaraes marker as he looks to next phase of Newcastle United project

Eddie Howe lays down Bruno Guimaraes marker as he looks to next phase of Newcastle United project
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Eddie Howe lays down Bruno Guimaraes marker as he looks to next phase of Newcastle United project

Eddie Howe lays down Bruno Guimaraes marker as he looks to next phase of Newcastle United project
  • Guimaraes is said to be the next in line to be rewarded with new terms, in a clear attempt to ward off lofty admirers, namely Real Madrid
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Bruno Guimaraes has to be the blueprint for the next phase of Newcastle United’s development — that’s the view of head coach Eddie Howe.

The Brazilian has been the diamond in the middle of Newcastle’s charge to the Carabao Cup final and Champions League contention, from a low base of relegation battlers when the former Lyon man arrived.

And while Guimaraes has not been the sole catalyst for success on Tyneside, in many ways he represents a direct window into what Howe and Magpies’ fans want from their players as the club heads into its next phase of the project — becoming real silverware challengers.

“That is the profile of player,” said Howe about future signings, referencing Guimaraes’ transformational prowess at St. James’ Park.

“Because Bruno has gone on to do brilliant things for the team, for the club, and we hope there are many more of those moments to come. Finding players like that who are affordable and all the other things that go into a transfer is not easy.”

Talk this month has been of contract extensions for key players, following on from new deals for Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron.

Guimaraes is said to be the next in line to be rewarded with new terms, in a clear attempt to ward off lofty admirers, namely Real Madrid.

“Not to my knowledge,” said Howe in a coy manner when asked about a new deal for his talisman. “I’ve been preparing for the game. I’m not sure on that.”

Guimaraes has formed a South American duet with compatriot Joelinton in the heart of Newcastle’s midfield this season, but will have to do without his partner-in-crime for the next two games, due to the No. 7s suspension.

Howe will likely hand Joe Willock a place back in the side, but it does leave the Magpies light in a key area against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sun.

“It’s a big blow for us. Joe has been very consistent for us this year. In and out of possession, I think he’s been very good, and his game has gone onto another level,” said Howe.

“He’s played various roles and has a great mentality. He wants to win in every moment, compete in training and games, and is very consistent with his attitude. A big blow, a big miss.”

Newcastle took the unusual step of allowing Jonjo Shelvey to leave in January, further depleting a department which was already, on paper, light.

Howe added: “Yeah, we are light in midfield. I don’t think it was a risk I took, it was a decision I didn’t want to take. It wasn’t a premeditated decision by me to take that risk. It was 99 percent out of my hands that Jonjo was going to leave. We are left with a bit of a hole without his presence, but it’s happened and now we have to make the best out of the situation.”

One man’s misfortune — Joelinton — is likely to be someone’s else’s blessing. And while Willock appears to be the man tasked with filling the big Brazilian’s boots, Elliot Anderson is also waiting in the wings for a call.

“It’s a chance for someone else to grasp that shirt and try to make sure they don’t come out the team themselves,” said Howe.

“It’s been a real shame for him (Anderson) because he had that opportunity to impress against Liverpool and had to be taken off (when Nick Pope was sent off) in the first half. One of the most disappointing things is we did not get to see how good Elliot could have been in that game. Elliot is going to be a very, very good player. He has got things to improve, which we are currently working on with him. But he has the capability for sure.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle are again set to head to Dubai for a spring training camp, as confirmed by the Dubai Sports Council.

Speaking of the trip, Howe said: “That’s the plan. We’ll have quite a few players away so I think we’ll have quite a small group, but that is the plan as we currently stand.”

Topics: Newcastle United NUFC Bruno Guimaraes Eddie Howe

Real Madrid clip Espanyol 3-1, eye Liverpool and clasico

Real Madrid clip Espanyol 3-1, eye Liverpool and clasico
Updated 12 March 2023
AP

Real Madrid clip Espanyol 3-1, eye Liverpool and clasico

Real Madrid clip Espanyol 3-1, eye Liverpool and clasico
  • Carlo Ancelotti’s team reduced Barcelona’s lead to six points before the front-runner visits Athletic Bilbao on Sunday
Updated 12 March 2023
AP

BARCELONA: Vinicius Junior sparked Real Madrid’s 3-1 comeback win over Espanyol in the Spanish league on Saturday, keeping leader Barcelona within reach before the rivals meet next weekend.

Joselu Mato put Espanyol ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu in the eighth minute. But Vinicius equalized in the 22nd and Eder Militao headed Madrid in front for good minutes before halftime.

Substitute Marco Asensio added a third goal in stoppage time as Madrid ended a three-game winless run across the league and the Copa del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team reduced Barcelona’s lead to six points before the front-runner visits Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Karim Benzema missed the game as he rested to recover from an ankle problem. Before the game, Ancelotti said he expected his striker to be ready to face Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday. Madrid holds a 5-2 advantage from the first leg of the round of 16.

Madrid will then visit Barcelona on March 19 in a clasico that will likely weigh heavily on the title fight.

“It was a game we had to win at any cost,” Ancelotti said. “This week is important with the Champions League and the clasico, and now we can face it with good momentum.”

Ancelotti insisted his players quickly turn their focus on Liverpool. Even though his team has a three-goal cushion, the coach said the rematch of last season’s European final could be a game “full of traps.”

MERCILESS MADRID

Espanyol, who were left in 13th place, took the lead when Joselu scored with a fine touch of his left boot. Joselu became the league’s second-leading scorer, along with Getafe’s Enes Unal, with 12. Only Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski has more at 15.

But when Madrid’s Vinicius got going, Madrid never gave Espanyol much of a chance to pull off the upset.

The Brazil forward looked hemmed in by Espanyol when he received the ball on the left side of the area. But a quick change of direction toward the center opened up just enough of a window for him to thread a shot between four defenders before it went in off the post.

“We were calm enough to come back from a goal down,” Vinicius said after his team-best 19th goal across all competitions.

When Madrid had Espanyol scrambling again, Militao jumped over his marker at the near post to head in a short cross by Aurélien Tchouameni.

Diego Martinez sent on extra attackers for Espanyol in the second half, but Madrid went closest to another goal when Rodrygo struck a free kick off the crossbar in the 75th.

Asensio rounded off the win after defender Nacho Fernandez dribbled forward and set him up.

“We were in the match until the final minutes,” Joselu said. “We gave it all we had, but Real Madrid shows no mercy.”

DOWN TO EIGHT

Last-placed Elche grabbed a point in stoppage time when Tete Morrente scored to draw 1-1 against a Valladolid that finished with eight players.

Cyle Larin struck in the fourth minute for his fourth goal in seven appearances for Valladolid since the Canada forward arrived in January.

But Valladolid lost their hold on the game when Darwin Machis was injured and had to leave after coach José “Pacheta” Rojo made all his substitutions.

After Morrente scored, two Valladolid players — Roque Mesa and Martin Hongla – were sent off for second bookings.

Iago Aspas scored his 10th and 11th league goals to lead Celta Vigo to 3-0 over Rayo Vallecano. His second goal was superbly executed by a touch of the outside of his left foot to float the ball over the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Justin Kluivert’s goal in the 74th minute gave Valencia a 1-0 win over Osasuna and helped to lift it out of the relegation zone. Osasuna Sergio Herrera goalie saved a penalty by Hugo Duro in injury time

Topics: real madrid Barcelona FC La Liga football league

Mbappe scores last-minute winner as PSG bounce back from European exit

Mbappe scores last-minute winner as PSG bounce back from European exit
Updated 12 March 2023
AFP

Mbappe scores last-minute winner as PSG bounce back from European exit

Mbappe scores last-minute winner as PSG bounce back from European exit
  • Despite an unconvincing performance, the result allows PSG to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 11 points
Updated 12 March 2023
AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe broke away to score a last-minute winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Brest 2-1 on Saturday, a result that will go a small way toward healing the wound of their midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

PSG have been left with just the Ligue 1 title to play for in the remaining months of the season after the Qatar-owned club were knocked out of Europe’s elite club competition in the last 16 with a 3-0 aggregate defeat.

They took the lead on their trip to Brittany in the 37th minute when Carlos Soler followed in to score after Mbappe’s shot had been parried by Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot.

Yet the home side, battling to avoid relegation, drew level before halftime through Franck Honorat and it looked like they would hold on for a precious point in their fight to avoid relegation.

But then Mbappe, who had just been booked for kicking Brest midfielder Haris Belkebla in the back of the calf, was sent through on goal by Lionel Messi and rounded Bizot to score.

Despite an unconvincing performance, the result allows PSG to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 11 points over nearest challengers Marseille, who face Strasbourg on Sunday.

“People can say it is a little victory but it is a victory. Not everything was perfect but we had lots of chances and we shouldn’t let the fact we needed a last-minute winner hide that,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier told broadcaster Canal Plus.

“To come here and win three days after our disappointment against Bayern was very important. We are in a fight for the title. The context is obviously not favorable but winning was the main thing.”

PSG, who are chasing what would be a French record 11th league title and a ninth in the Qatar era, were missing a host of players at the Stade Francis-Le Ble, including Neymar.

The Brazilian is recovering after undergoing an operation on damaged ankle ligaments in Doha and is not expected to play again this season.

Spanish international Soler was one of three players brought into the Paris line-up following Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat in the second leg of their tie against Bayern in Germany.

The former Valencia player almost opened the scoring early on, but his powerful shot from a Messi assist was tipped onto the post by Bizot.

Soler did then open the scoring, only for Honorat to control a long ball forward by Romain Del Castillo and hold off Sergio Ramos and Timothee Pembele before firing in the equalizer.

Bizot saved well from Messi in the second half but the Dutch goalkeeper could not prevent Mbappe scoring the winner as the France superstar took his tally for the season to 31 in all competitions for his club.

He is level at the top of the Ligue 1 scorers’ charts on 19 goals with Canada’s Jonathan David, who scored a hat-trick for Lille in their 3-3 draw with Lyon on Friday.

Rennes, who are fifth, drew 0-0 at Auxerre in Saturday’s other game.

Topics: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Kylian Mbappé

Bayern alone on top after Dortmund drop points in derby

Bayern alone on top after Dortmund drop points in derby
Updated 12 March 2023
AFP

Bayern alone on top after Dortmund drop points in derby

Bayern alone on top after Dortmund drop points in derby
  • Two goals from Benjamin Pavard and a first in Bayern colors for Joao Cancelo helped the leaders romp to a 5-3 home victory over Augsburg
Updated 12 March 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund led twice but were held 2-2 by bitter local rivals Schalke to lose ground on Bayern Munich who earlier won 5-3 against Augsburg and ended Saturday two points clear atop the Bundesliga.

Kenan Karaman scored Schalke’s second equalizer with 10 minutes left to frustrate visiting Dortmund’s hopes of keeping pace in the title race.

With many attacking stars missing including captain Marco Reus, it took defender Nico Schlotterbeck to put Dortmund ahead, hammering in a low drive from outside the box.

Schalke equalized five minutes into the second half through Marius Buelter, who latched onto a pinpoint cross from winger Rodrigo Zalazar.

Dortmund retook the lead after 60 minutes, when a defense-splitting pass from Emre Can found Rafael Guerreiro who slammed home.

With 10 minutes remaining, Schalke pegged Dortmund back once more when an unmarked Karaman headed past goalkeeper Alex Meyer.

Schalke sat deep in the dying stages, frustrating Dortmund’s attempts to find a winner and held on for a draw which will be celebrated like a win by fans whose team sits in the relegation zone.

Schlotterbeck said the result was “too little” for Dortmund’s ambitions this season, while manager Edin Terzic said his side “gave away victory” by losing control.

“The game got wild, just like how Schalke wanted it to be.”

A “satisfied” Schalke manager Thomas Reis credited his team’s fight, saying “when you come back like that, you need to enjoy it.”

Earlier on Saturday, two goals from Benjamin Pavard and a first in Bayern colors for Joao Cancelo helped the leaders romp to a 5-3 home victory over Augsburg.

Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala said his side “were getting back into the swing of things” but was disappointed they conceded three goals at home after also reaching the Champions League quarter-finals with Wednesday’s win over Paris Saint-Germain.

“Each of those three goals were goals we shouldn’t concede,” the 20-year-old said after the win over Augsburg.

“We are angry about it. We always want to keep a clean sheet.”

Four of Bayern’s five goals came from defenders, calming fears the side may be toothless after the pre-game scratch of striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Augsburg led after just two minutes through Mergim Berisha, who scored the only goal in his team’s surprise 1-0 win over Bayern in September.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann praised his side’s “important reaction” after the early setback, but lamented “taking our foot off the pedal at the end” of the match.

The home side upped the intensity and replied after 15 minutes through Cancelo, who scored his first goal for Bayern since joining them on loan from Manchester City at the end of January.

Pavard struck twice, the first a poacher’s finish in the box and the second an elegant chip over Augsburg ‘keeper Rafal Gikiewicz.

Leroy Sane added Bayern’s fourth on the cusp of half-time.

Berisha converted a second half penalty before Canada wing-back Alphonso Davies added Bayern’s fifth late in the match.

Augsburg’s Irvin Cardona scored a consolation goal in injury time.

Sadio Mane, making his first start since the injury in November the kept him out of Senegal’s World Cup squad, laid on two assists.

 

