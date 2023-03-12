You are here

Defending champion Iga Swiatek off to fast start at Indian Wells

Defending champion Iga Swiatek off to fast start at Indian Wells
Iga Swiatek returns a shot to Claire Liu at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament on March 11, 2023, in Indian Wells, California (AP)
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP

Defending champion Iga Swiatek off to fast start at Indian Wells

Defending champion Iga Swiatek off to fast start at Indian Wells
  • Emma Raducanu, Britain’s 2021 US Open champion, beats Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette of Poland 7-6 (7/3), 6-2
  • In another early match, 67th-ranked Czech Karolina Muchova surprised two-time Indian Wells champion Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (7/1), 6-3
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP

INDIAN WELLS: World number one Iga Swiatek launched her bid for a rare Indian Wells repeat with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 victory over 56th-ranked American Claire Liu on Saturday.
Neither Liu nor the breezy conditions on Stadium Court troubled Swiatek, who is seeking to become just the second woman — after Martina Navratilova in 1990-91 — to sucessfully defend her title at the prestigious combined WTA and ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament.
Swiatek roared through the first set, winning 25 of 32 points.
She didn’t have things quite so much her own way in the second, although she never faced a break point. Liu did manage to save a match point as she finally held serve in the penultimate game.
The crowd roard when Liu — facing a top-ranked player for the first time — slipped a forehand passing shot under Swiatek’s guard on game point.
It brought a relieved smile to the American’s face, but Swiatek closed it out in the next game after 65 minutes.
“For sure Claire used that moment when I didn’t play as aggressive that I should be, but I’m pretty happy that I was able to close it out pretty fast,” said Swiatek, the reigning French Open and US Open champion who was surprised in the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January.
Since then, the 21-year-old from Warsaw has successfully defended her title in Doha and reached the final in Dubai.
Men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz was scheduled to open his campaign on Saturday night, taking on Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinaki.
The 19-year-old Spaniard, whose US Open triumph last year saw him become the youngest-ever world number one, missed the Australian Open as a string of injuries sidelined him for four months.
He returned to win the title in Buenos Aires before falling in the final at Rio de Janeiro, where he was hindered by a hamstring strain that prompted him to pull out of the ATP tournament in Acapulco.
Taylor Fritz opened his title defense against fellow American Ben Shelton.
Fritz, who defeated Rafael Nadal in the title match last year, is coming off a title at Delray Beach that saw him becme the first American man in the top five of the world rankings since Andy Roddick in September of 2009.
Former world number one Andy Murray, grinding his way back after hip replacement in 2019, faced lucky loser Radu Albot. The winner will face Jack Draper, who won an all-British battle with 24th seed Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-2.

Emma Raducanu, Britain’s 2021 US Open champion, shook off a flare-up of her right wrist trouble to beat Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette of Poland 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.
Britain’s Raducanu — who has been slowed by wrist pain, an ankle injury and a bout of tonsillitis this year — received treatment on her right wrist during the match, but dug in to oust the 20th seed in one hour and 50 minutes.
It marked the first time since September in Seoul that Raducanu has put together back-to-back match wins — one of which was a quarter-final triumph over Linette.
Raducanu rallied from 4-1 down in the opening set to force the tiebreaker. She broke Linette in the fourth game of the second set and saved two break points in the next game, eventually putting it away with a stinging forehand down the line.
Raducanu said her wrist trouble was “manageable,” and she was pleased that she was feeling better physically than she did in the first round, when she was still feeling the effects of the illness that forced her out of a tournament in Texas last month.
“I was so out of it, I didn’t really know what was going on,” she said. “Today, I was so pleased with the way I fought because Magda played really high level (and) some things that were working in the past weren’t working today, and I adapted.”
In another early match, 67th-ranked Czech Karolina Muchova surprised two-time Indian Wells champion Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (7/1), 6-3.

Topics: Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open Iga Swiatek Claire Liu WTA ATP Masters

Four things we learned from the Dubai Tennis Championships

Daniil Medvedev accompanied by his wife after winning in the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship final in Dubai.
Daniil Medvedev accompanied by his wife after winning in the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship final in Dubai.
Updated 06 March 2023
Reem Abulleil

Four things we learned from the Dubai Tennis Championships

Daniil Medvedev accompanied by his wife after winning in the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship final in Dubai.
  • Medvdev is back, Djokovic eyes more records and Rublev shows his resilience on court
Updated 06 March 2023
Reem Abulleil

An exciting fortnight of tennis has come to a close in Dubai with former world number one Daniil Medvedev securing his first triumph in the Emirates with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over his fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in Saturday’s final.

Here’s what we learned from the action during ATP week of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Medvedev is back

Doubts were swirling in Daniil Medvedev’s mind after he lost in straight sets in the Australian Open third round to Sebastian Korda in January.

Just 11 months earlier, the Russian was ranked No.1 in the world; suddenly he was outside the top 10 and feeling like he cannot win a match.

“I was feeling bad. I was doubting myself before Rotterdam. I was not feeling good at all,” said Medvedev on Saturday.

“I have a story. I went to one of the Russian guys getting ready for my match with [Alejandro] Davidovich Fokina. I won’t tell you who it is. I was like, ‘Come on, man, tell me how to win a match’.

“He was like, ‘You know better than me.’ I was like, ‘No, I don’t know anything at the moment.’”

That was mid-February. Medvedev hasn’t lost a match since, claiming 14 consecutive victories within a 19-day period, which earned him three titles in a row in Rotterdam, Doha and now Dubai.

“After every tournament now he’s texting me, ‘So is it okay now?’” Medvedev continued. “I feel ashamed. But that’s how tennis is. I managed to keep some confidence going and I’m really happy about it.”

Medvedev’s stay outside the top 10 was brief — only three weeks — but it sparked something in him and he will move back up to No.6 in the rankings on Monday, thanks to the 1,250 points he collected in his last three events.

His run in Dubai was the most impressive part of his hat-trick, as he defeated world No.1 Novak Djokovic and former No.6 Andrey Rublev, both in straight sets, in the semi-finals and final.

After suffering nine consecutive losses against top-10 players, Medvedev has now won his last four, all in the last three weeks.

With huge charisma on and off the court, it’s great to see Medvedev back to his best. His court coverage, serving and returning were all exceptional in Dubai and his wit was on point in all his press conferences.

 

Djokovic hungry as ever

Djokovic laughed when asked in Dubai if there was a possibility of him beating Rafael Nadal on the Spaniard’s beloved clay at Roland Garros later this year.

“If it’s not a possibility, my friend, I wouldn’t be playing tennis,” replied the world No.1, who will be targeting a men’s all-time record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open this spring.

The 35-year-old Serb returned from a hamstring injury in the Emirates this week, and posted wins over Tomas Machac, Tallon Griekspoor and Hubert Hurkacz before falling to Medvedev in the semi-finals.

Even though his undefeated 15-0 start to this season was snapped by Medvedev, Djokovic can take lots of positives from Dubai, where he looked particularly sharp in the second round and the quarter-finals.

He is very clear on his targets for the rest of the year, where he wants to peak for the Grand Slams and move past Rafael Nadal, who currently shares the record with Djokovic, with 22 majors each.

“I still have lots of desire to break records,” Djokovic said after his second round last Wednesday.

On Monday, Djokovic will begin his 379th week as world No.1, a record. He will likely miss Indian Wells and Miami due to US regulations preventing unvaccinated people from entering the country but that might end up serving him well as it would allow him to fully focus on training on the clay in the build-up to Roland Garros, which is his next big goal on the agenda.

Rublev all heart, on and off the court

He chalked it up to luck, but anyone who watched Rublev save five match points in a row, from 1-6 down in the second-set tiebreak, against Davidovich Fokina in the second round will tell you this was all about heart.

The 25-year-old Russian then defeated two players he had never beaten before, Botic van de Zandschulp, who was 2-0 against Rublev head-to-head, and Alexander Zverev, who was 5-0 against him.

After ousting Zverev in the semis, Rublev scribbled “Tsoi is alive” on a TV camera lens — a nod to the late Soviet rock star Viktor Tsoi, who was a frontman of the band Kino.

Rublev said Tsoi’s powerful lyrics helped bring hope to people and called for change during the 1980s before he died in a car crash at the age of 28.

 

“He’s an artist from a past generation that had huge volume I think on USSR because his voice was really powerful. It was not an easy time. The lyrics that he was writing gave a lot of hope to the people at that time. I just wrote it (Tsoi is alive) because I feel that now, at this time, is happening similar things,” Rublev said.

A year on from when Rublev first wrote “no war please” on a camera lens in Dubai, he reiterated his call for peace this past week, in yet another courageous act.

“You cannot act like nothing is happening because it’s horrible. It’s crazy that so many just normal citizens are suffering, dying,” said Rublev on Friday.

“It’s not easy that it’s happening in our time when we have all the mobile phones, Internet, social media. There are kids, they just want to do TikTok. 

He said he hoped that there would be “peace in every country.”

Middle East swing appealing to more and more players

Both the men’s and women’s fields were incredibly strong in Dubai these past two weeks.

The ATP event featured four of the world’s top 10 and eight of the world’s top 20, headlined by No.1 Djokovic. The women’s tournament had eight of the world’s top 10 and 17 of the world’s top 20, headlined by No.1 Iga Swiatek.

Felix Auger-Aliassime made his Dubai debut this year, while Medvedev made his first appearance since 2019.

Up until 2020, the men’s Qatar Open was held in the first week of the season, early January, while Dubai hosted its ATP tournament at the end of February.

For a third year in a row, Doha and Dubai are staged in consecutive weeks in February on the men’s tour. This season, the women’s circuit held three events in the Middle East back-to-back in Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai.

These mini swings in the region are becoming increasingly popular with the players, who find it easier to compete in tournaments that don’t require too much travel in between.

“I feel like it's a good swing,” said Auger-Aliassime about the Doha-Dubai double.

“I feel like most players in the future, if it (the schedule) stays that way, will try and play that just because we don’t have to travel a lot between Doha and Dubai. Similar conditions, which is very convenient.

“I wanted to play more outside leading to Indian Wells. I feel like these conditions here, not so humid, dry, could resemble a bit Indian Wells. I feel like it’s good preparation for what’s to come as well.

“A few reasons, but for sure the scheduling and the temperature and environment is the main cause.”

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev

Medvedev too hot to handle as he beats Rublev to win in Dubai

Medvedev too hot to handle as he beats Rublev to win in Dubai
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News

Medvedev too hot to handle as he beats Rublev to win in Dubai

Medvedev too hot to handle as he beats Rublev to win in Dubai
  • Medvedev, on the second longest winning streak of his career, broke Rublev twice in each set
  • The victory extended the former No. 1’s winning streak to 14 matches
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Russian Daniil Medvedev won his 18th tour-level title and his third in a row on Saturday by beating countryman and close friend Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 at the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

The victory extended the former No. 1’s winning streak to 14 matches.

Medvedev, on the second longest winning streak of his career, broke Rublev twice in each set and won the last five games on the hard court.

Rublev was the defending champion but quickly fell behind as he couldn’t hold his serve in the opening game.

Earlier in the week, Medvedev had given top-ranked Novak Djokovic his first defeat of the year in the semifinals. And the 2021 US Open champion defeated Andy Murray to win the Qatar Open last week after rallying past Jannik Sinner in the final of the Rotterdam Open in a purple patch of form.

“You always doubt what you do in practice, so I wasn’t really expecting what’s happened over the past three weeks, but I’m obviously very happy with how things have turned out, and looking forward to what’s next,” said Medvedev.

“The match tonight was very tactical, Andrey can cause trouble to anyone on Tour and every time we play he tries to make me suffer and I try to make him suffer, so I’m glad it went my way this time,” he added.

“I’ve felt at home since I arrived in Dubai. Even in the first match this week, I played a qualifier and the support was 50-50; great energy from the crowd here all week so thank you.”

Meanwhile, runner-up Rublev received a great ovation from the spectators before collecting his trophy, and responded: “Thank you very much, I’ve never had support like that.  I’m really grateful and thank you to all for coming and supporting all of us.”

He also expressed his deep admiration for what Medvedev is achieving on the tour.

“I’ve played well this week, had some great matches, but Daniil destroyed me tonight. Three titles in a row, I don’t know how he is doing it, but I have huge respect for him. He’s a real champion.”

Topics: tennis Dubai Duty Free Championships Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev shocks Djokovic to reach Dubai Tennis Championships final

Medvedev shocks Djokovic to reach Dubai Tennis Championships final
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News

Medvedev shocks Djokovic to reach Dubai Tennis Championships final

Medvedev shocks Djokovic to reach Dubai Tennis Championships final
  • Chasing a third title in as many weeks, the third seed overcame the world No. 1 and now faces Andrey Rublev
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: In-form Daniil Medvedev remains on-track to seal a third consecutive ATP Tour title after eclipsing world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Looking to add Dubai glory to recent triumphs in Rotterdam and Doha, Medvedev made the most of a surprisingly out-of-sorts display by the 22-time Grand Slam winner to reach his first Dubai final, where he will face Andrey Rublev, a 6-3, 7-6 victor over Alexander Zverev earlier in the evening.

With an expectant Center Court full to the rafters when Djokovic, the tournament’s top seed, strode into Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium chasing a seventh final in the emirate, the contest’s early throes progressed on serve as both players felt each other out in sharing the first four games.

Medvedev, however, capitalized on a string of uncharacteristic Djokovic mistakes in the middle of the set to break the world No. 1 twice in quick succession. And while Djokovic broke back in game eight, and held serve in game nine, the 27-year-old Medvedev served out to seal the opening set 6-4 in 39 minutes.

After gifting Medvedev 16 points through unforced errors in the first set, Djokovic was unable to turn the tide at the start of the second set with Medvedev, the world No. 7, immediately breaking the five-time Dubai winner to maintain his momentum.

As mistakes continued to plague the 35-year-old Serbian’s comeback attempt, Djokovic, who desperately changed his racket in an attempt to curtail the litany of errors, cut a frustrated figure as the relentless stream of overhit groundstrokes and under-hit dropshots left Medvedev in a position to serve out the match at 5-3. The big-serving third seed, now on a 13-match winning streak going into the final, duly obliged.

“When you play against Novak you have to play your best and hope he doesn’t play his best,” Medvedev said. “When he plays his best, with 22 Grand Slam wins, you can play your best and not win, so I’m happy I managed to play a higher level than him today. I didn’t face a breakpoint in the second set, but there were so many 30-all and deuce-games, and I am really happy to be in the final tomorrow.”

“I am playing good right now,” he said. “I need to be at my best tomorrow. (Rublev) beat me the last two games — both tough battles — so I am looking forward to the final.”


Cressy and Martin complete doubles final line-up

After the drama of Djokovic’s singles exit, a shell-shocked Center Court witnessed the US’s Maxime Cressy and France’s Fabrice Martin reach the ATP500 Doubles final courtesy of a 5-7, 7-6, 10-7 victory over Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen — the all-Belgian surprise package who reached the semifinals after being promoted to the opening round as Lucky Losers. Cressy and Martin will play Lloyd Glasspool of the UK and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara, who downed Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-4, 6-2 early in the evening on Center Court.

Topics: Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic Dubai Tennis Championships

