Muslim World League Secretary General received by Britain’s King Charles 

EU and regional countries welcome resumption of Saudi-Iran ties
Diplomatic deal will contribute to Mideast peace and stability, says Brussels
Tunisia, Egypt voice hopes for new direction in Iran’s regional and global policies
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The EU on Saturday welcomed an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations.
“The European Union welcomes the announced agreement on resumption of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and looks forward to its implementation,” said Peter Stano, EU external affairs lead spokesman.
“The EU acknowledges the diplomatic efforts leading to this important step,” he said in a statement. “As both Saudi Arabia and Iran are central for the security of the region, the resumption of their bilateral relations can contribute to the stabilization of the region as a whole.”
Iran/Saudi Arabia: welcomes the announced agreement on resumption of diplomatic relations between and , and looks forward to its implementation.The resumption of their bilateral relations can contribute to the stabilisation of the region as a whole. https://t.co/vg7M4SV5Tx
Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months following years of tensions between the two countries in a China-brokered deal.
“Promoting peace and stability and achieving de-escalation of tensions in the broader Middle East are key priorities for the EU,” he also said, adding that the bloc “remains ready to engage with all actors in the region in a gradual and inclusive approach, and in full transparency.”
France also welcomed the agreement and Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said her country supports dialogue and of any initiative that can contribute in a concrete way to de-escalating tensions and strengthening regional security and stability.
Colonna reiterated her call on Iran to renounce its destabilizing actions in the region.
Egypt expressed appreciation for the “important step” taken by Riyadh and Tehran, which will remove tension in regional relations, and affirms the Kingdom’s adherence to the UN principles of respect for states’ sovereignty, non-interference in their internal affairs, and enhancement of regional security and stability.
Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency Ahmed Fahmy said that his country looks forward to this development having a positive impact on Iran’s regional and international policies, and that it constitutes an opportunity for Iran to adopt a policy that takes into consideration the legitimate concerns of the countries of the region in a way that enhances opportunities for cooperation and consolidation of positive relations.
Tunisia also issued a statement welcoming the deal and commended the role China played in forging the agreement.
The foreign ministry expressed hope that the agreement will contribute to strengthening security and stability in the region, remove all causes of tension, and establish a new phase of cooperation between them.
Love, loss and life: Saudi indie singer finds fame in ‘therapeutic’ tracks
Vancouver-born Nadeen Lingawi ‘secretly’ launched career on SoundCloud in 2007
Saudi Arabia’s cultural shift sees 28-year-old giving ‘roaring performances’ at musical festivals
Updated 12 March 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: A practicing Saudi architect is thriving as an indie music singer in the Kingdom after first posting her music online anonymously more than a decade ago, crediting the Kingdom’s rapid cultural shift as the catalyst for her success.
Nadine Lingawi, more popularly known by stage name Fulana (meaning anonymous female in Arabic), gave a roaring performance at XP Music Futures in Riyadh and Balad Beast in Jeddah in December last year.
Lingawi’s performance at Balad Beast was a favorite for the singer, as her family hails from Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad. “I was performing really close to the hotel that my family owned. It is interesting to bring music into a place that is truly my family root. It was like coming full circle … it was the best feeling ever,” she said.
The Jeddah-based singer’s songs are about love, vulnerability, heartbreak, loss and everyday life. They are rich in emotion as “there are so many layers ... it’s like 1,000 conversations in one track.”
Lingawi, 28, told Arab News: “What I sing about is not only about me, it is about a topic that anyone could relate to, that anyone could feel. Fulana is the story of all of us.”
HIGHLIGHT
The indie singer’s journey started in 2007 when she decided to unleash her talent anonymously as Fulana on SoundCloud, the online platform for emerging musicians. In 2021, Lingawi signed with Wall of Sound, a record label leading the indie music scene in Saudi Arabia.
Born in Vancouver, Canada, Lingawi has written expressive, mature songs, mostly in English, since 2010, inspired by a wide array of musicians including Metric, Bob Moses, BANKS, SOHN, Bonbo, Fakear and even Lady Gaga.
She has also created many songs in Arabic to connect with her community.
Lingawi aims to make her audience feel cheerful and good about themselves inside and out while performing live. “I want to really humanize it, that’s why once I’m on stage I try to make it ... I don’t want to say dancy but a lot more lively, just to get people emotional with me,” she said.
The passionate singer’s journey started in 2007 when she decided to unleash her talent anonymously as Fulana on SoundCloud, the online platform for emerging musicians.
What I sing about is not only about me, it is about a topic that anyone could relate to, that anyone could feel. Fulana is the story of all of us.
Nadine Lingawi, Architect, singe
“In the beginning, I did it very secretly. I put it on SoundCloud. I just didn’t want anyone to associate it with me, just because when I started making music, it was more therapeutic. It was kind of like therapy for me.”
It took until the Kingdom’s recent cultural transformation for Lingawi to begin openly performing, alongside the countless other artists coming to the fore around Saudi Arabia.
In 2021, Lingawi signed with Wall of Sound, a record label leading the indie music scene in Saudi Arabia. The label is pushing boundaries in the region with artists like El Waili, Dirty Backseat, Idreesi, Samar Tarik, Skeleton Crowd and Klinsh, among others.
Wall of Sound had signed and launched the careers of more than 20 artists who have released more than 80 songs on music platforms and performed in more than 40 gigs in the Kingdom and wider region since 2021.
“I never found the safe space, but in Wall of Sound, they had no expectations of me but to be myself … they are home to me, and my godfather, truly the person who saved me, is Ahmed Shawly.”
Wall of Sound was launched by Shawly, a seasoned professional, who spent much of the last two decades learning firsthand how the industry functions through his work with the likes of Rotana and Music Master.
The label was born from his desire to create something designed by musicians for musicians.
Under the label, Lingawi has released seven tracks and three albums, containing lyrics that are “pure and innocent, represent my culture, and myself as modest, humble and honest.”
Lingawai said that her main profession as an architect has also helped shape her music and creativity, represented in her song “Minarets,” which tells a story of struggle and salvation, and the rise and the fall of faith and hope.
“I had an instructor who taught me that architecture, practically, is frozen music. Through studying architecture, I learned a lot about music in terms of structure and weight … you’d find in certain songs that there’s always a sense of space.”
Cypriot president holds talks with Saudi investment minister
Khalid Al-Falih attended the Saudi-Cypriot round table meeting with Finance Minister Makis Keravnos
The two sides signed a framework cooperation program to enhance investment relations
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday received the Saudi Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, at the presidential palace in the capital, Nicosia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
At the beginning of the reception, Al-Falih conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Christodoulides and to the Cypriot government and people.
During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries, opportunities for joint cooperation, and ways to develop them in the field of investment.
Meanwhile, Al-Falih attended the Saudi-Cypriot round table meeting, along with Cypriot Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and representatives of government agencies and the private sector from both countries.
The meeting discussed aspects of the investment partnership in several fields, ways to strengthen it, and opportunities to increase the investments of the leading Saudi and Cypriot companies in both countries.
The meeting also reviewed investment opportunities in the Kingdom and Cyprus in the fields of energy, transportation, communications, information technology, health, services and others.
The two sides signed a framework cooperation program to enhance bilateral relations in the field of investment to build a new stage of investment cooperation.
The program is “essential for generating mutual investment opportunities between the Kingdom and Cyprus, and for strengthening mechanisms for continuous knowledge exchange, research and technology transfer across key sectors,” SPA reported.
Saudi aid agency provides financial aid for victims of Tonga’s tsunami disaster
Updated 11 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A team from the Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Friday delivered a financial donation to help those affected by the tsunami that hit the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai archipelago in Tongo, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
An undersea volcano erupted in January last year, causing tsunami waves to flood the Pacific Island country, leaving entire towns inundated with water.
KSrelief Director of Operations Department Faleh Al-Subaie and a representative of the Saudi embassy in Australia handed over the donation at the royal palace in the capital Nuku’alofa, in the presence of Queen Nanasipauʻu.
The queen thanked and expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their generosity and help to the tsunami victims, noting that her charity will utilize the funds to provide the necessary supplies to those in the resettlement areas.
“A year on and we are still recovering and rebuilding and the re-settlement projects are ongoing. We are extremely fortunate to receive this donation at this time of urgent need.” she added.
The queen expressed hope that good relations will be fostered with KSrelief and that further exchanges in other areas will be conducted.
The gesture is part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian and relief efforts, through its humanitarian arm KSrelief, in support of the needy around world.
The climate of Saudi Arabia is hot and dry, and most of the gemstones and minerals are formed at a high temperature in the depths of the earth — an environment that facilitates their formation
Updated 12 March 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s lofty mountains contain many types of precious and semi-precious stones, with some research also suggesting the presence of rare stones, such as diamonds, sapphires and emeralds, a specialist in the gemstone industry told Arab News.
“Saudi peridot and Saudi scapolite are the most beautiful, pure and high-quality gems of the same type from around the world,” said Nawwaf Al-Luhaibi.
Saudi agate, garnet, amazonite, and quartz of all kinds, including white, amethyst, citrine, smoky and rose, are among the many kinds of gems found in different regions of the Kingdom.
The climate of Saudi Arabia is hot and dry, and most of the gemstones and minerals are formed at a high temperature in the depths of the earth — an environment that facilitates their formation.
“We took an initiative on the Saudi National Day 2022 by establishing a free educational exhibition where we displayed precious and semi-precious stones extracted from the Kingdom and shared information about them with visitors,” Al-Luhaibi said.
“This initiative received a lot of appreciation from visitors, who were surprised that we have such a huge amount of beautiful, distinctive gemstones.”
Al-Luhaibi said that dealing in gemstones is becoming a prosperous business in Saudi Arabia due to the availability and quality of gems.
Many Saudis are actively venturing into the business by manufacturing creative and unique masterpieces.
“There is a great demand from those interested, and amateurs in the field of gemstones are increasing significantly,” he said.
The specialist believes that to develop the industry, it is important for locals to possess the right knowledge and skills of the trade.
“We launch free educational initiatives to display and explain Saudi gemstones,” he said. Among these initiatives are lessons on how to polish gemstones. Other courses, available for a nominal fee, teach participants how to cut gemstones into oval and diamond shapes.
“Our goal is to train as many young Saudis as possible in this craft,” he said. While the craft is still in its nascent stages in Saudi Arabia, Al-Luhaibi said that more and more people are expressing interest in it and applying for training.
“We bring the natural rough gemstone and evaluate it,” Al-Luhaibi said of the gemcutting process. “Then we choose the best part of the gemstone in terms of beauty and leave the parts that have cracks or scratches. Next, we cut the gemstone with a special saw and take the piece that has been cut to be polished and shaped by a special machine.
“After that, we choose the method and type of cutting, cabochon (oval) or diamond cut.
“The last step is polishing the gemstone, after which it’s ready to be used on all kinds of women’s and men’s accessories.”
As women are the primary buyers of gemstones in the Kingdom, Al-Luhaibi said, the design of women’s accessories is prioritized, followed by men’s rings.