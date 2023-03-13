‘Cat man of Aleppo’ returns to the rescue returns following devastating Syria earthquake

You are here

ALEPPO: Mohammed Alaa Al-Jaleel, a 42-year-old ambulance driver known famously as the 'cat man of Aleppo', proves himself again as a superhero to his feline friends in northwest Syria.

This time, Al-Jaleel is taking in the cats that survived the Feb.6 Turkiye-Syria earthquake.

His town Jinderes - north of Aleppo - was one of the areas badly hit by the quake, and many of the cats were either separated from owners, abandoned, wounded or dead. The exact numbers remain unknown; however, 2 rescued by Al-Jaleel have died, and 3 were found with severe injuries.

In the last month, al-Jaleel and his team have rescued over 40 cats from quake-hit areas and transferred them to his 'Cat Man' animal shelter in Aleppo, where they are being sheltered safely with necessary medical care, vaccinations and food.

The team faced difficulties during initial rescue efforts as the cats were found in trauma from the quake's aftershocks.

"The cats were extremely frightened."

"We were not able to catch them as they were scratching us. Some of the cats couldn't be caught on the same day, so we had to revisit the same site over and over again for 2 to 3 days to catch them," Al-Jaleel tells Arab News.

The tragedy upon tragedy inflicted upon human life in Syria has likewise impacted the country's cats and other animals. Al-Jaleel earned his nickname, 'cat man of Aleppo' in 2016 - during the peak of the Syrian civil war - when he would rescue, treat, and care for over 100 homeless cats.

Al-Jaleel notes that similar to the conflict, the quake has displaced people and left felines behind alone, unable to fend for themselves.

"Evidently, cats have always depended on humans. As the latter have quit the area, leaving it deserted, cats were greatly affected by hunger and disease, which will eventually lead to their death."

Ammar Hamami, a 27-year-old veterinarian who works alongside Al-Jaleel in the Cat Man centre, described the rescue mission to Arab News.

"First things first, we provide the cats on the site with first aid services before bringing them to our clinic.

"After being admitted to the clinic, we provide the cats with appropriate treatment. Some might suffer from bruises, while others might have minor injuries, etc. Many are the types of injuries we have witnessed and thus, we are providing the animals with utmost treatment services, in addition to isolating them until they are finally recovered."

Al-Jaleel told Arab News that a month later since the earthquake first hit, the rescue mission is coming to a close as the team is no longer finding any more neglected cats on quake-torn streets.

His 'Cat Man' shelter houses more than 130 cats, relying on the outside world to help sustain its essential services, such as the built-in veterinary clinic.

"I am receiving help to keep going with this shelter's mission, to feed the animals and treat them. They help me by sending medicine and dry food from Turkiye," he says.

Al-Jaleel has, in the last 10 years, alongside his main job as an ambulance driver, established several animal rescue shelters in Aleppo, Idlib, Azaz, and, most recently, in Al-Bab.

Qat-chewing Houthi negotiators annoy pilot of UN aircraft

A supporter of the Shiite Houthi movement chews Qat as he holds up his weapons during a march in the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
A supporter of the Shiite Houthi movement chews Qat as he holds up his weapons during a march in the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
Updated 12 March 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Qat-chewing Houthi negotiators annoy pilot of UN aircraft

A supporter of the Shiite Houthi movement chews Qat as he holds up his weapons during a march in the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
  • The pilot called the business that had leased the aircraft to the UN when the Houthis insisted on boarding, while concealing their qat bags
Updated 12 March 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Houthi representatives from Yemen, who were set to attend UN-mediated prisoner exchange talks in Switzerland, chewed narcotic qat on an aircraft heading from Sanaa to Amman, a source told Arab News.

The Houthis’ conduct annoyed the pilot, who issued a distress call to his employer, protesting about the delegation’s refusal to stop.

The source said that the problem began in Sanaa at the weekend when the Houthis attempted to get on the UN aircraft while ingesting qat, but the pilot refused to let them board.

The pilot called the business that had leased the aircraft to the UN when the Houthis insisted on boarding, while concealing their qat bags.

SPEEDREAD

• The problem began in Sanaa at the weekend when the Houthis attempted to get on the UN aircraft while ingesting qat, but the pilot refused to let them board, the source said.

• The pilot called the business that had leased the aircraft to the UN when the Houthis insisted on boarding, while concealing their qat bags.

The source added: “After the jet took off, the Houthis got out their qat bags and started chewing.

“The pilot ordered them to cease chewing qat. Upon refusing, he sent a second distress signal to his firm.”

Fares Al-Hemyari, a Yemeni journalist based in the Netherlands, said the pilot refused to fly the Houthis to Switzerland and forced them to take another aircraft. The UN’s Yemen office now faces a fine of $200,000 for the misconduct of the Houthi delegation.

The journalist added on Twitter: “The delayed aircraft arrived in Jordan, where the crew refused to continue the journey. The [Houthi] negotiating group boarded a Qatar Airlines flight from Jordan to Switzerland.”

 

Lebanese cleric urges choice of female candidate for the presidency

Archbishop Elias Aoude. (Wikipedia)
Archbishop Elias Aoude. (Wikipedia)
Updated 12 March 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese cleric urges choice of female candidate for the presidency

Archbishop Elias Aoude. (Wikipedia)
  • Lebanese political forces have been struggling to name a successor to former President Michel Aoun since last year, to put an end to the vacuum that is paralyzing state institutions
Updated 12 March 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A Lebanese clergyman has expressed his support for a woman candidate for the presidency.

Beirut’s Metropolitan Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elias Aoude asked during his Sunday sermon: “What would the situation be like if a female candidate was chosen for the presidency?”

He added: “Since the establishment of the Lebanese state, we’ve been having only male presidents, who were powerful sometimes and impotent other times.”

Aoude considered that “electing a female president will expose the weakness of men who consider their positions as properties, while women — in their capacity as housewives, mothers, employees, or any other role — are always restless.

“So, why not let women take charge of the country’s affairs, just like many other countries that have become pioneers thanks to their female presidents?”

Lebanese political forces have been struggling to name a successor to former President Michel Aoun since last year, to put an end to the vacuum that is paralyzing state institutions.

With male party leaders holding the keys to the country’s political decisions for decades, Lebanese women are still excluded from the main decision-making positions in the country — including the presidency, premiership and parliamentary speaker — despite their wide presence in other areas.

Randa Al-Yasir, an expert on women’s affairs, told Arab News that “the main pretexts used against the political participation of women stem from the societal culture and traditions, which have always allowed the male mentality to be the final arbiter in naming female candidates,” adding that clerics’ opinions played a big role in influencing people.

She added: “Archbishop Elias Aoude’s stance in his sermon was remarkable, as he broke the stereotype against women in positions of power.

“He clearly encouraged the assumption of power by patriotically equal men or women to rule the country.

“This recognition by clergymen will contribute to changing that culture, which has deprived women from accessing higher national positions.”

Two women from outside the traditional political system have announced their candidacy for the presidency — a position allocated for a Maronite personality — in succession to Aoun.

The first candidate is Tracy Chamoun, who is Lebanon’s former ambassador to Jordan and the granddaughter of Camille Chamoun, the second post-independence president.

The second candidate is May Rihani, who is an author, and an expert on girls’ education and women’s empowerment.

The names of Chamoun and Rihani were absent during the 11 parliamentary sessions held for the presidential elections.

The female candidates were not elected by any of the current deputies, including reformist and independent MPs, due to the ongoing political tensions.

Although Lebanese women won the right to vote in 1952, and despite the presence of an active feminist movement, women’s representation in political affairs remains below expectations.

Eight women won parliamentary seats in the 2022 elections, some of whom were active protesters during demonstrations in 2019.

The feminist movement in Lebanon, in cooperation with international bodies, is currently working on increasing female representation in municipal councils and helping more women assume the position of mayor.

It is undecided whether municipal elections will be held next May, or if the terms of the current councils will be extended amid the presidential vacuum.

Meanwhile, during a seminar organized by the UN Development Program, the head of the Seeds for Legal Initiatives organization said that laws that are unfair to women have turned them into “second-class citizens who always depend on male guardians.”

She reaffirmed that “women’s engagement in politics is not a privilege, but an inherent and obvious right in the face of the aggravation of political forces stigmatized by blatant masculinity resulting from the accumulation of public impotence and corruption.”

Joelle Abou Farhat, president of the Fiftyfifty nongovernmental organization in Lebanon, expressed her fear of “the limited political representation of women in parliament, and the presence of only 600 women in municipal councils out of 12,000 municipal positions.”

She added that “women do not need guidance, but empowerment.”

Hezbollah is against women’s participation in politics, and none of the electoral lists supported by the party included a female candidate.

 

Yemen’s fish prices fall as export ban restocks market

Yemen’s fish prices fall as export ban restocks market
Updated 12 March 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen’s fish prices fall as export ban restocks market

Yemen’s fish prices fall as export ban restocks market
  • Fishermen told Arab News that fresh fish has spoiled because local markets are overstocked and that some fishermen stopped working as they were unable to sell their catch, urging the government to lift the ban
Updated 12 March 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Fish prices have decreased by more than half in parts of Yemen after a ban on exports created an oversupply in local markets.

Fishmongers and fishermen in the southern city of Al-Mukalla and other areas of the Red Sea province of Hodeidah told Arab News that local markets were stocked after months of scarcity.

A kilo of tuna was selling for about 3,000 Yemeni riyals ($3.60) at the weekend, down from 8,000 riyals a month earlier in Al-Mukalla and more than 12,000 riyals in Aden. Grouper has fallen from 10,000 to less than 1,500 Yemeni riyals a kilo.

The Ministry of Fisheries in Aden put a blanket ban on fish exports to neighboring countries and other nations at the end of last month, as prices soared and protests mounted.

Yemeni fishermen and traders blamed rising fuel costs and unchecked overfishing by commercial ships for high prices.

Some Yemenis, however, claimed that local businessmen and fishermen would rather export fish for hard currency than sell to locals.

However, some fishermen told Arab News that fresh fish has spoiled because local markets are overstocked and that some fishermen stopped working as they were unable to sell their catch, urging the government to lift the ban.

Due to high fuel and ice costs, fishermen in the western province of Hodeidah said they pay between 5 million and 15 million Yemeni riyals on each voyage to transport fish from Eritrea or Somalia, in addition to over $10,000 on a fishing license from authorities in the two countries.

“If the government wants to lower the price of fish, it must subsidize oil derivatives, wheat, and bread, and fund fishing equipment and ice factories,” a member of fishery cooperation in Hodeida’s Khokha, who wished to remain anonymous, told Arab News.

Meanwhile, hundreds of fishermen in the province stopped going to sea in protest of the ban that reduced the per kg price of greasy

Some cities have yet to benefit. Shoppers in Shabwa have complained that prices remain high and that fish is not arriving from other provinces.

“The problem is that the ban has not only halted exports abroad, but certain provinces with an abundant catch have also banned shipments to other Yemeni towns,” Omer Gambeet, head of Fisheries Cooperative Union, told Arab News.

“The state should be more lenient and should be aware that enormous quantities of fish have decayed in the market because fishermen were unable to sell them.”

Maj. Salem Abdullah Al-Soqotri, minister of agriculture, irrigation, and fisheries, promised a meeting of fishermen’s unions to loosen the ban by enabling the export of 10 species, including grouper, and to abolish the embargo after distribution on the local market had stabilized.

9th Kuwaiti-Omani joint committee meeting held in Muscat

9th Kuwaiti-Omani joint committee meeting held in Muscat
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

9th Kuwaiti-Omani joint committee meeting held in Muscat

9th Kuwaiti-Omani joint committee meeting held in Muscat
  • Two-day event results in the signing of five memorandums of understanding
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi on Sunday led the ninth session of the Kuwaiti-Omani joint committee meetings in Muscat, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

The two ministers and their delegations discussed a wide range of issues, including the economy, development, culture, and the environment.

They also reviewed new opportunities for cooperation and stressed a shared desire to strengthen bilateral relations at all levels. 

The two-day event resulted in the signing of five memorandums of understanding, and agreement on executive programs in the fields of diplomatic studies and training, higher education, competition protection and monopoly prevention, environmental protection, and developing industrial exports.

 

UAE, Ukraine discuss parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Ukraine discuss parliamentary cooperation
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

UAE, Ukraine discuss parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Ukraine discuss parliamentary cooperation
  • Two sides underscored coordination on a variety of regional and international issues of mutual interest
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saqr Ghobash, speaker for the UAE’s Federal National Council, met with Oleksandr Kornienko, first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the parliament of Ukraine, and his accompanying delegation at the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Bahrain, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation by exchanging visits and improving coordination and consultation on a variety of issues of mutual interest.

The importance of coordinating positions and aspirations on a variety of regional and international issues of mutual interest was also underscored.

 

