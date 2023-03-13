You are here

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ wins best picture at the Oscars, dominating ceremony with 7 wins

1 / 4
Michelle Yeoh (left) accepts the award for best actress in a leading role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and Brendan Fraser for best actor for "The Whale" at the Oscars on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP & Reuters photos))
2 / 4
Michelle Yeoh, Theresa Steele Page, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Tallie Medel and Stephanie Hsu accept the Best Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images/AFP)
3 / 4
Jamie Lee Curtis (left) and Ke Huy Quan won supporting acting awards for the indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday. (A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS)
4 / 4
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images/AFP)
  • Malaysia's Michelle Yeoh becomes the first Asian woman to best actress
  • Best actor went to Brendan Fraser for his role as reclusive professor in “The Whale"
LOS ANGELES: “Everything Everywhere All At Once” came in the Oscar favorite, and it’s winning like one, too. Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis all won acting honors Sunday while the filmmaking duo known as the Daniels, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won for both directing and original screenplay.

Yeoh became the first Asian woman to best actress, taking the award for her lauded performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The 60-year-old Malaysian-born Yeoh won her first Oscar for a performance that relied as much on her comic and dramatic chops as it did her kung fu skills. She’s the first best actress win for a non-white actress in 20 years.

“Ladies, don’t let anyone ever tell you you’re past your prime,” said Yeoh, who received a raucous standing ovation.




Yeoh became the first Asian woman to best actress. (AFP)

In winning best director, the Daniels — both 35 years old — won for just their second and decidedly un-Oscar bait feature. They’re just the third directing pair to win the award, following Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins (“West Side Story”) and Joel and Ethan Coen (“No Country for Old Men”). Scheinert dedicated the award “to the moms of the world.”

Best actor went to Brendan Fraser, culminating the former action star’s return to center stage for his physical transformation as a 600-lb. reclusive professor in “The Whale.” The best-actor race had been one of the closest contests of the night, but Fraser in the end edged Austin Butler.

“So this is what the multiverse looks like,” said a clearly moved Fraser, pointing to the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” crew.




CaptionBest actor went to Brendan Fraser. (AFP)

The former child star Quan capped his own extraordinary comeback with the Oscar for best supporting actor for his performance in the indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Quan, beloved for his roles as Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and Data in “Goonies,” had all but given up acting before being cast in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

His win, among the most expected of the night, was nevertheless one of the ceremony’s most moving moments. The audience — including his “Temple of Doom” director, Steven Spielberg — gave Quan a standing ovation as he fought back tears.

“Mom, I just won an Oscar!” said Quan, 51, whose family fled Vietnam in the war when he was a child.




US-Vietnamese actor Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once", attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (AFP) 

“They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I can’t believe it’s happening,” said Quan. “This is the American dream.”

Minutes later, Quan’s castmate Jamie Lee Curtis won for best supporting actress. Her win, in one of the most competitive categories this year, denied a victory for comic-book fans.

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) would have been the first performer to win an Oscar for a Marvel movie.

It also made history for Curtis, a first-time winner who alluded to herself as “a Nepo baby” during her win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. She’s the rare Oscar winner whose parents were both Oscar nominees, something she emotionally referenced in her speech. Tony Curtis was nominated for “The Defiant Ones” in 1959 and Janet Leigh was nominated in 1961 for “Psycho.” Curtis thanked “hundreds” of people who put her in that position.




US actress and author Jamie Lee Curtis poses with the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (AFP)

The German-language WWI epic “All Quiet on the Western Front” — Netflix’s top contender this year — took four awards as the academy heaped honors on the craft of the harrowing anti-war film. It won for cinematography, production design, score and best international film.

Though Bassett missed on supporting actress, Ruth E. Carter won for the costume design of “Wakanda Forever,” four years after becoming the first Black designer to win an Oscar, for “Black Panther.” This one makes Carter the first Black woman to win two Oscars.

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman,” said Carter. “She endures, she loves, she overcomes, she is every woman in this film.”
Carter dedicated the award to her mother, who she said died last week at 101.




US costume designer Ruth E. Carter accepts the Oscar for Best Costume Design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (AFP)

The telecast, airing live on ABC, opened traditionally: with a montage of the year’s films (with Kimmel edited into a cockpit in “Top Gun: Maverick“) and a lengthy monologue. Kimmel, hosting for the third time, didn’t dive right into revisiting Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at last year’s ceremony.
The late-night comedian struggled to find lessons from last year’s incident, which was followed by Smith winning best actor. If anyone tried any violence this year, Kimmel said, “you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech.”
But Kimmel, hosting for the third time, said anyone who wanted to “get jiggy with it” this year will have to come through a fearsome battalion of bodyguards, including Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg and his show’s “security guard” Guillermo Rodriguez.
After landmark wins for Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland“) and Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog“), no women were nominated for best director. Sarah Polley, though, won best adapted screenplay for the metaphor-rich Mennonite drama “Women Talking.”




Best Adapted Screenplay winner for "Women Talking," Sarah Polley is seen backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (AFP)

“Thank you to the academy for not being mortally offended by the words ‘women’ and ‘talking,’” said Polley.
Daniel Roher’s “Navalny,” about the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, took best documentary. The film’s win came with clear overtones to Navalny’s ongoing imprisonment and Vladimir Putin’s continued war in Ukraine. Yulia Navalnaya joined the filmmakers on the stage.
“My husband is in prison just for telling the truth,” said Navalnaya. “Stay strong my love.”
Some big names weren’t in attendance for other reasons. Neither Tom Cruise, whose “Top Gun: Maverick” is up for best picture, nor James Cameron, director of best-picture nominee “Avatar: The Way of Water,” were at the ceremony. Both have been forefront in Hollywood’s efforts to get moviegoers back after years of pandemic.




Yulia Navalnaya attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (AFP)

“The two guys who asked us to go back to theater aren’t in the theater,” said Kimmel, who added that Cruise without his shirt on in “Top Gun: Maverick” was “L. Ron Hubba Hubba.”
After last year’s Oscars, which had stripped some categories from being handed out in the live telecast, the academy restored all awards to the show and leaned on traditional song and and dance numbers. That meant some show-stopping numbers, including the elastic suspenders dance of “Naatu Naatu” from the Telugu action-film sensation “RRR,” an intimate, impassioned performance by Lady Gaga of “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” and an Super Bowl follow-up by Rihanna. Best song went to “Naatu Naatu.”
It also meant a long show. “This kind of makes you miss the slapping a little bit, right?” Kimmel said mid-show.
The night’s first award went to “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” for best animated film. That handed Netflix its first Oscar in the category.
After last year’s slap, the academy created a crisis management team to better respond to surprises. Neither Rock, who recently made his most forceful statement about the incident in a live special, nor Smith, who was banned by the academy for 10 years, attended.




TV host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (AFP)

The Academy Awards is attempting to recapture some of its old luster. One thing working in its favor: This year’s best picture field was stacked with blockbusters. Ratings usually go up when the nominees are more popular, which certainly goes for “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Neither won much, though. “The Way of Water,” with more than $2.28 billion in box office, won for best visual effects. The “Top Gun” sequel ($1.49 billion), took best sound.
Last year, Apple TV’s “CODA” became the first streaming movie to win best picture. But this year, nine of the 10 best picture nominees were theatrical releases. After the movie business cratered during the pandemic, moviegoing recovered to about 67 percent of pre-pandemic levels. But it was an up and down year, full of smash hits and anxiety-inducing lulls in theaters.
This year, ticket sales have been strong thanks to releases like “Creed III” and “Cocaine Bear” — which made not one but two cameos at Sunday’s show. But there remain storm clouds on the horizon. The Writers Guild and the major studios are set to begin contract negotiations March 20, a looming battle that has much of the industry girding for the possibility of a work stoppage throughout film and television.
The Oscars, too, are seeking steadiness. Last year’s telecast drew 16.6 million viewers, a 58 percent increase from the scaled-down 2021 edition, watched by a record low 10.5 million.

Topics: 2023 Academy Awards Oscars Le Huy Kuan Jamie Lee Curtis Jimmy Kimmel

Oscars fashion: Arab designers have their moment at 95th Academy Awards

Oscars fashion: Arab designers have their moment at 95th Academy Awards
Oscars fashion: Arab designers have their moment at 95th Academy Awards

DUBAI: Arab designers had their moment at the 95th Academy Awards and Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party with the likes of Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad and Tony Ward dressing Hollywood’s leading names.

Lebanon’s Saab dressed US actress Monica Barbaro and British model Cara Delevingne, while Australian model Miranda Kerr showed off a signature Saab look — from his Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection — at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, as did British model Suki Waterhouse. 

Suki Waterhouse in Elie Saab at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. (Getty Images)

Delevingne hit the carpet in a gorgeous red silk taffeta ballgown with a thigh-high slit and one shoulder with a billowing bow. She paired the look with a Bulgari serpent choker in white gold with emeralds for the eyes of the snake.

British model Cara Delevingne in an Elie Saab outfit. (Getty Images)

Kerr showed off a baby blue look by the fashion house, while Barbaro looked elegant in a teal-and-maroon ensemble, complete with ethereal chiffon and a structured billowing skirt.

Monica Barbaro showed off an Elie Saab gown. (AFP)

US actress Eva Longoria stunned in a geometric mirrored gown by Murad, complete with a deep neckline, from the designers Spring 2023 Couture collection. 

Eva Longoria opted for a Zuhair Murad gown. (AFP)

Chrissy Teigen showed off a beaded and feathered look from Murad’s Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Chrissy Teigen showed off a beaded and feathered look from Murad’s Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green — it was created by Lebanese Italian designer Tony Ward. “X-Men” star Bingbing finished off her look with hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob.

While Fan looked like a queen, Sofia Carson was a princess in white custom Giambattista Valli haute couture, a stunning statement diamond and emerald necklace accenting her ball gown with its off-shoulder, form-fitting bodice, a delicate diamond-shaped cutout at the center. Her jewels were by Chopard, including 122.49 carats of emeralds and 92.57 carats of diamonds, The Associated Press reported.

Also looking royal was Angela Bassett in Moschino. The dress by Jeremy Scott included draping that looked like a huge bow up top as the fabric swirled around her body. She was perfectly accented with a serpent Bulgari necklace.

Angela Bassett in Moschino. (AFP)

“It's light, it's royal purple, our color for royalty," she told E!. "Just bringing that to the carpet. And, also spring.”

Rihanna helped close down the carpet in custom Alaia, a leather band dress she wore over a jersey bodysuit as she showed off her baby bump. Lady Gaga snagged a black Versace look off the runway from the fashion house's show last week in Los Angeles. It featured boning under a sheer top with sheer sleeves and a ballgown skirt with a drop waist. Around her neck was a Tiffany & Co. diamond choker.

Rihanna helped close down the carpet in custom Alaia. (AFP)

Cate Blanchett donned a never-before-seen blue draped velvet top from the Louis Vuitton archives. She wore it with a black skirt made of fully sustainable silk.

Florence Pugh went in a different direction with a super-mini look in black under a voluminous strapless top that fell into billowy sleeves and yards of long fabric in a greyish white. It was Valentino Haute Couture. She had a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace around her neck with matching pink tourmaline earrings.

Florence Pugh in Valentino Haute Coutur. (AFP)

Halle Bailey did the young proud as well in an ethereal strapless soft blue gown by Dolce & Gabbana, with sheer panels at the skirt and boning on top. So did Janelle Monáe in a Vera Wang look that fell from a strapless black crop top to an orange skirt. She wore a black fabric choker around her neck.

Jamie Lee Curtis went for a long-sleeve sparkler by Dolce & Gabbana that was the precise color of the Oscars' new off-white carpet.

Harvey Guillen and Harry Shum Jr. made statements of their own, the former in a Christian Siriano coat with a silver brocade design and a full ruffled coat and the latter in a white evening jacket with a wide sash and black trim.

“Puss in Boots” star Guillen said his outfit is the first time Siriano has designed for a plus-size man. The dramatic, embellished long coat flared out at the waist. It evoked Guillen’s vampire mockumentary show “What We Do in the Shadows,” on which he plays fan favorite Guillermo.

 

Jordan’s Princess Iman weds in Dior gown as Queen Rania champions French label

Jordan’s Princess Iman weds in Dior gown as Queen Rania champions French label
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Jordan’s Princess Iman weds in Dior gown as Queen Rania champions French label

Jordan’s Princess Iman weds in Dior gown as Queen Rania champions French label
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah II wed Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a ceremony in Amman’s Beit Al-Urdon Palace on Sunday — and in the early hours of the following morning, her dress was confirmed as Dior.

Princess Iman, 26, opted for a traditional white wedding dress with a sheer lace panel at the neckline, lace-cuffed sleeves and a flowing skirt. The bridal look was completed with a matching veil and tiara by Chaumet.

Dior PR manager Mathilde Favier shared the news on Instagram.

Queen Rania also showed off a look from the French fashion house for her daughter’s wedding ceremony — an elegant nude-colored gown that hailed from its Autumn 2022 Couture collection.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II’s Saudi fiancée Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif, who was among the 150 attendees at the ceremony, wore a canary yellow crepe ensemble by Roksanda called the Neolitsea Dress.

German anti-war epic ‘All Quiet on Western Front’ claims Oscars glory

German anti-war epic ‘All Quiet on Western Front’ claims Oscars glory
German anti-war epic ‘All Quiet on Western Front’ claims Oscars glory

  • The film is based on the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, acclaimed as one of the most influential examples of pacifist literature ever written, translated into more than 60 languages
BERLIN: A wrenching German adaptation of the classic war novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” clinched the Academy Award for best international feature Sunday with its timely anti-militarist message.

Nearly a century after the book by Erich Maria Remarque was published, the Netflix production capped a triumphant march through awards season with the Oscar win.

It was the first German-language film in Academy history to be up for best picture, among a surprise nine nominations.

(L-R) Christian M. Goldbeck, winner of Best Production Design award, Edward Berger, winner of the Best International Feature Film award and James Friend, winner of the Best Cinematography award, each for "All Quiet On The Western Front" attend the Governors Ball. (AFP)

The last German winner of best international feature (a category then known as best foreign language film) was “The Lives of Others” in 2007.

Swiss director Edward Berger, 52, thanked his star Felix Kammerer, an Austrian stage actor making his cinematic debut, saying: “Without you, none of us would be here.”

In “All Quiet,” World War I is viewed through the eyes of teenage German soldier Paul Baeumer (Kammerer), a volunteer on the Western front.

 Edward Berger, winner of the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film for "All Quiet on the Western Front", poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (AFP)

Once in the trenches, he quickly becomes aware of the absurdity of war and the patriotic brain-washing that got him there.

In one of several graphic battle scenes which drew comparisons with Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan,” Baeumer recognizes his enemy’s shared humanity.

A year into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, German Culture Minister Claudia Roth hailed Berger’s epic when it scooped seven of Britain’s BAFTA prizes last month as “unfortunately the right film at the right time.”

A scene from Netflix's film "All Quiet on the Western Front". (Screen grab from Netflix's official teaser video)

“It tackles the horrors of a war in the heart of Europe in a harrowing way... with unflinching images no one will easily forget,” she said.

Berger told AFP in Berlin last September as the picture premiered that the story was ripe for a fresh take.

“My film stands out from American or British (war) films made from the point of view of the victors,” he said.

 (L-R) Ernestine Hipper and Christian M. Goldbeck, winners of the Best Production Design award for "All Quiet on the Western Front," pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (AFP)

“In Germany, there is always this feeling of shame, mourning and guilt (surrounding war). It was important for me to present this perspective.”

Published in 1929, the novel is one of the most influential examples of pacifist literature ever written, translated into more than 60 languages.

Just one year after the book came out, a US film adaptation by Lewis Milestone was released which would win the Academy Awards for best picture and best director.

But its subversive message saw the work banned in Germany and targeted in the 1933 book burnings by the Nazis, who accused it of “betraying soldiers.”

Berger was previously best known for his 2018 Emmy-nominated minizeries “Patrick Melrose” starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

A cover of the book by Erich Maria Remarque, as advertised on Amazon.com.

He said he was pushed to accept “All Quiet” by his teenage daughter, who had just studied this book like several generations of high school students before her.
His adaptation of Remarque’s work aimed to show “the perspective of the vanquished,” he said.
This includes aspects not covered in the book: the signing of the armistice after World War I and the harsh conditions imposed on the Germans that later fed Nazi propaganda to justify nationalism and the outbreak of World War II.

German pianist Volker Bertelmann poses with the Oscar for Best Music (Original Score) for "All Quiet on the Western Front" in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (AFP)

German critics noted parallels with the current Russian onslaught in a story about a soldier fighting for a nationalist lie.
Martin Schwickert of the RND media group called the film “frighteningly current in light of the Ukraine war,” saying it “made plain what war means for those who have to fight it.”
The film proved popular in its home market, but reviews were mixed — and some were downright savage.
“In Germany, even after 100 years, one can’t see the difference between a good and a bad war film,” the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.
The top-selling Bild however hailed the film as “brilliantly shot, wonderfully acted and packing a strong emotional punch.”
“A film everyone should see, especially in these times.”

List of 2023 Oscar winners

  • Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

  • Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

  • Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

  • Documentary feature: “Navalny”

  • Live action short: “An Irish Goodbye”

  • Cinematography: James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

  • Makeup and hairstyling: “The Whale”

  • Costume design: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

  • International feature film: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

  • Documentary short: “The Elephant Whisperers”

  • Animated short: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

  • Production design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

  • Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front” 
     

Ithra hosts world premiere of Hijrah documentary at Islamic Arts Biennale

Visitors gathered on Thursday at the Islamic Arts Biennale for the world premiere of Ithra’s “In the Footsteps of the Prophet.”
Visitors gathered on Thursday at the Islamic Arts Biennale for the world premiere of Ithra’s “In the Footsteps of the Prophet.”
Updated 12 March 2023
Jasmine Bager

Ithra hosts world premiere of Hijrah documentary at Islamic Arts Biennale

Visitors gathered on Thursday at the Islamic Arts Biennale for the world premiere of Ithra’s “In the Footsteps of the Prophet.”
  • Directed by award-winning filmmaker Ovidio Salazar, the production is the first-ever cinematic account of the Hijrah
  • It captures the moment that marked the start of the spread of Islam
Updated 12 March 2023
Jasmine Bager

JEDDAH: Visitors gathered on Thursday at the Islamic Arts Biennale for the world premiere of Ithra’s “In the Footsteps of the Prophet” documentary film.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Ovidio Salazar, the production is the first-ever cinematic account of the Hijrah, Prophet Muhammad’s eight-day journey from Makkah to Madinah in A.D. 622. It captures the moment that marked the start of the spread of Islam.

Dr. Abdullah Alkadi is a man with a mission. For the last 40 years, he has been focused on filling in the blanks to track the route that Prophet Muhammad walked many centuries ago.

Armed with a pair of binoculars, a wristwatch and various smart gadgets to measure coordinates based on a detail mentioned in a line of text, the professor of urban and regional planning at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University has studied what walking that path entailed.

He consulted several respected experts in the field, and used the new findings to paint an accurate and realistic picture that gives today’s audience a deeper connection to something that occurred many centuries ago.

Alkadi said: “My life has been determined by my quest to study and experience, not only the exact route the prophet and his companions took across the desert, but also the wider story, life, and legacy of this journey.”

The documentary, much like the book, follows the narrative in sections. Each of the Hijrah’s eight days is presented like a chapter.

The story of the great migration that Prophet Muhammad undertook has been one of the region’s most continuous narratives for the past 1,400 years, a tale that has been fondly repeated by Muslims and known by non-Muslims for centuries.

The significance of the Hijrah can be defined as the transition from the practice of Islam as an act of worship to a way of life, and Ithra’s exhibition, the book, and now the film, presents that journey to modern audiences.

On launching the book in 2022, Dr. Idries Trevathan told Arab News: “The Hijrah route is inaccessible by car. You literally have to walk it. It goes through meandering little valleys, and it’s very rocky.

“I think a lot of you when you think of Hijrah abroad, people outside Saudi Arabia think of the sand dunes. It’s not. It’s mountainous and it’s really difficult terrain.”

The exhibition was presented in collaboration with the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, the House of Islamic Arts in Jeddah, the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries in Madinah, and Turquoise Mountain, a prince of Wales charity supporting arts and heritage in the Middle East.

Ithra’s Hijrah started to come to life about four years ago, first with the exhibition, then the book and documentary.

Salazar said: “With Prof. Alkadi acting as guide, we retraced the path taken by the Prophet Muhammad on his monumental journey.

“We intended to visualize details of a cultural memory essential to understanding Islam’s foundation story. In this sense we made it as a deep map of the route — not just a two-dimensional view of what is there, but rather the why and how of it. 

“In this way, it attempts to ‘map the unmappable’. I hope that ‘In the Footsteps of the Prophet’ will help form a deeper understanding and start a conversation inviting everyone to reflect on the meaning of migration itself.”

Jassim Al-lawati, who was the Omani-English sound recordist and drone operator for the documentary, told Arab News that the schedule was a tough but rewarding one.

He said: “I think we all knew it was going to be really very tough. I’ve done lots of films and lots of long-form TV shows but this was a little bit different.

“We were all invested in it heavily, and spiritually. There was the local team, the logistics team. I think it must have been 16, maybe 18 people. People stayed for the whole month.

“It was eight days for the prophet to walk; it took us about four weeks with all the equipment and the charging.

“We went in January, so the weather was fine. I think probably most of the people you speak to, I think shooting the cave, it was the hardest day of their life. We had so much equipment, we had to walk all the way up there and film on the way up.”

Al-lawati called it the ultimate project, and it was one that helped him connect with his “Arab side” following years of living in London.

“It felt like it was the peak of your career, and maybe life,” he said.

The documentary is not meant to cater to only Muslims; it is something Ithra hopes transcends space and spirituality.

Christopher Wilton-Steer attended the opening night screening as a longtime friend of Salazar and the film crew.

He told Arab News: “I was reflecting on what this [film] would mean to a Muslim versus a non-Muslim. I guess as a non-Muslim I’m looking at this as a sort of historical journey.

“This is a piece of history; unearthing this route, looking at the milestones along it. How the prophet took this journey, what he encountered on his way, the tribes that he met and the geological features. So for me, I'm looking at it purely as a sort of historical piece of research.

“I didn't know anything about this route before. I kind of had a vague idea about this Makkah and Madinah journey but I had no idea about this route. It surprised me that it was eight days and that the guys took some five weeks, from what I understand, to get to walk that whole path.

“I think the thing that’s probably surprised me the most is that these are stories that we know from books we’ve read that are thousands of years old, but nobody has ever charted this before and actually done the research using the technology to do it.

“I think when you can connect this sort of story with the on-the-ground reality, then there’s something amazing that happens that connects it in a way that makes it more than just something that happened in the past. You can kind of see it, touch it and feel it today.”

Medina Trevathan, an artist who has participated at the biennale by hosting workshops and selling items, said: “I’m really excited to see the film in that visual format and I’ve been very lucky as my brother gifted me the book and I’ve been kind of perusing it throughout the trip and the images are breathtaking.”

“Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet” exhibition at Ithra’s Great Hall, Dhahran, was curated by the team of in-house experts led by Dr. Trevathan, the curator of Islamic art at Ithra, and Dr. Kumail Almusaly, the curator of international exhibitions. 

The collaboration with Alkadi presents a first-of-its-kind holistic and immersive experience of the prophet’s journey.

Nora Alzamil, head of programs at Ithra, said: “The Hijrah project showcases over two decades of research brought forth by a world-renowned team of subject matter experts in various fields.

“A first endeavor of its kind, The Hijrah project by Ithra sheds new light onto one of the most important journeys which has impacted civilization’s culture, heritage, and artistic vision to this day.”

A virtual reality experience of the Hijrah exhibition, using cutting-edge VR technologies, will also be made available at the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah.

The guided tour will transport visitors to the Hijrah exhibition at Ithra and will be available and accessible through Ithra’s website for the duration of the exhibition’s run.          

Farah Abushullaih, the head of the museum at Ithra, told Arab News: “Inshallah, the Hijrah film is going to be premiering in Ithra as part of the Hijrah exhibition.

“And after that it’s going to be traveling with the Hijrah exhibition to Riyadh and then hopefully to Madinah in the future. After that, it will go internationally, along with the Hijrah exhibition, touring the world.”

Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah weds Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in nationally televised event

Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah weds Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in nationally televised event
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah weds Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in nationally televised event

Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah weds Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in nationally televised event
  • Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II’s Saudi fiancée Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif was among the 150 guests at the event
Updated 12 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI/LONDON: Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah II wed Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a ceremony in Amman’s Beit Al-Urdon Palace on Sunday, which was attended by the royal family and a number of dignitaries.  

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II’s Saudi fiancée Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif was among the 150 guests at the event, which was broadcast on Jordan TV, the country’s national television service.

Jordanian TV highlighted that the intimate broadcast offered a rare opportunity for the public, and millions watching around the world, to get a glimpse inside the royal palace.

Among the Gulf royals in attendance were Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, who is chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and Sheikh Salman bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa as well as Kuwait’s Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Entissar Amer, the current First Lady of Egypt, was also seen attending the wedding.

Princess Iman, 26, was ushered into the ceremony by her brother, whose Saudi fiancé showed off a Roksanda canary yellow dress while seated in the front row.

For her part, the bride opted for a traditional white wedding dress with a sheer lace panel at the neckline, lace-cuffed sleeves and a flowing skirt. She wore a bridal veil and Chaumet tiara that reportedly belonged to her grandmother, Princess Muna Al-Hussein, and held a posy of white flowers for the religious ceremony and the exchanging of wedding rings.

Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan while Thermiotis is a managing partner at a New York based Venture Capital fund. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994, but is of Greek descent, according to Hello magazine.  

Queen Rania shared a series of photos of the newlywed couple on social media along with the caption: “Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!” 

Details of the wedding ceremony have been kept under wraps before the event, but Queen Rania did take to social media late last week to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the bride-to-be’s pre-wedding henna party.  

“So much love in one room! With friends and family at Iman’s Henna party yesterday,” Queen Rania captioned the post, which featured photographs of Princess Iman in a white gown by fashion designer Reema Dahbour as well as a belt that Queen Rania wore during her own wedding to King Abdullah II in 1993. 

Thermiotis graduated in 2015 with a specialization in Business Administration and Business from Florida International University. He led a venture capital firm named Outbound Ventures LLC after graduating, before moving to a New York based Venture Capital fund. 

