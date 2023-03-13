Jordan’s Princess Iman weds in Dior gown as Queen Rania champions French label

DUBAI: Jordan’s Princess Iman bint Abdullah II wed Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a ceremony in Amman’s Beit Al-Urdon Palace on Sunday — and in the early hours of the following morning, her dress was confirmed as Dior.
Princess Iman, 26, opted for a traditional white wedding dress with a sheer lace panel at the neckline, lace-cuffed sleeves and a flowing skirt. The bridal look was completed with a matching veil and tiara by Chaumet.
Meanwhile, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II’s Saudi fiancée Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif, who was among the 150 attendees at the ceremony, wore a canary yellow crepe ensemble by Roksanda called the Neolitsea Dress.
‘Luther’ director talks challenges, lauds Saudi Arabia’s embrace of film industry
Updated 13 March 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI
LONDON: “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” featuring Idris Elba, Andy Serkins and Cynthia Erivo, landed on Netflix on Friday as director Jamie Payne shared with Arab News the challenges of filming the new movie, as well as his take on Saudi Arabia’s growing film industry.
After a successful theatrical release accompanied by premiers in London and New York, fans will be able to watch the TV series-turned-film on Netflix.
Payne spoke to Arab News about the task of adapting the popular TV series to the big screen, saying that the biggest challenge was making sure to “honor” the series by “protecting that umbilical cord back to the DNA of what made it great.
“That was the biggest responsibility I had,” he added.
During the premiere of “Luther: The Falling Sun” at the BFI in London, Elba hinted at plans for a possible franchise of the film, something that can take up James Bond’s “real estate.”
In “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” Elba reprises his role as the brilliant but troubled and impulsive Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, the character he played in the award-winning BBC series “Luther” between 2010 and 2019.
“To take any industry, whether that’d be the Arab film industry or the French film industry, I think we need to have as broad a conversation as possible when it comes to storytelling approach.
“I think having a new arena (such as the RSIFF) for stories only adds to something that I love passionately, and that’s telling stories. The fact that we are encouraged to go there, and…that Saudi Arabia is celebrating films the way that the Saudis are, I think it is really important,” Payne added.
Asked about the idea of directing in the Kingdom, Payne said: “I’d love to film there. Who wouldn’t?”
Arab comedian Amro Maskoun dedicates Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards win to children of Syria, Turkey
Updated 13 March 2023
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: From being a refugee to winning Favorite Arab Star at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Syrian comedian Amro Maskoun has an inspiring story to share.
The social media star, who has more than 4.8 million followers on Instagram, was announced as the winner of the award, which honors talents from the Middle East and North Africa, late last week.
“This nomination was literally the highlight of 2023,” Maskoun said in an interview with Arab News after his win. “I’ve been watching Nickelodeon since I was a little kid. I used to watch the ceremony. I used to watch everyone getting washed with slime. And I never imagined myself being actually nominated to win such an award.”
But, when his dream did come true, the comedian said he was not able to fully enjoy the moment because of the earthquake that hit his home country and Turkiye in February.
“To be honest, I don’t know if I can express my feelings in a good way right now, especially after what happened in Turkey and Syria and after a lot of people lost their lives,” he said.
“I think that winning this is, in one way or another, our compensation for what we felt and how powerless and useless we felt after the earthquake,” he said. “So, I really just wanted to dedicate this to the children of Syrian, to the children of Turkey.”
Despite this, Maskoun, who is based in Dubai, said he feels honored to have received the international prize. “I think it’s going to be the best thing that’s going to happen to me in 2023,” he said.
Maskoun, who studied architecture in France, left Syria as a refugee in 2012, when he was just 13 years old. He first lived in Turkiye with his family before moving to Lebanon, then Dubai, then France, and he is now back in the UAE. He describes his teenage years as “hectic.”
“We moved more than 24 times in those years. I just ended up feeling very lost, feeling like I had no place to belong to, even though I’m originally Syrian. But, after moving a lot between countries I just lost this feeling and sensation of belonging,” he said.
However, this experience taught him a lot, he said. “God sometimes puts you through tests just to let you see the power that you have inside you,” he said. “I got to be independent, and I think the creative crazy part comes from this journey we had as a family.”
Unlike what his fans on social media might think, Maskoun was an introvert as a child. “I hated talking to people. I just wanted to go to school, come back, study and sleep.
Oscars fashion: Arab designers have their moment at 95th Academy Awards
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Arab designers had their moment at the 95th Academy Awards and Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party with the likes of Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad and Tony Ward dressing Hollywood’s leading names.
Lebanon’s Saab dressed US actress Monica Barbaro and British model Cara Delevingne, while Australian model Miranda Kerr showed off a signature Saab look — from his Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection — at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, as did British model Suki Waterhouse.
Delevingne hit the carpet in a gorgeous red silk taffeta ballgown with a thigh-high slit and one shoulder with a billowing bow. She paired the look with a Bulgari serpent choker in white gold with emeralds for the eyes of the snake.
Kerr showed off a baby blue look by the fashion house, while Barbaro looked elegant in a teal-and-maroon ensemble, complete with ethereal chiffon and a structured billowing skirt.
US actress Eva Longoria stunned in a geometric mirrored gown by Murad, complete with a deep neckline, from the designers Spring 2023 Couture collection.
Chrissy Teigen showed off a beaded and feathered look from Murad’s Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Meanwhile, Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green — it was created by Lebanese Italian designer Tony Ward. “X-Men” star Bingbing finished off her look with hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob.
While Fan looked like a queen, Sofia Carson was a princess in white custom Giambattista Valli haute couture, a stunning statement diamond and emerald necklace accenting her ball gown with its off-shoulder, form-fitting bodice, a delicate diamond-shaped cutout at the center. Her jewels were by Chopard, including 122.49 carats of emeralds and 92.57 carats of diamonds, The Associated Press reported.
Also looking royal was Angela Bassett in Moschino. The dress by Jeremy Scott included draping that looked like a huge bow up top as the fabric swirled around her body. She was perfectly accented with a serpent Bulgari necklace.
“It's light, it's royal purple, our color for royalty," she told E!. "Just bringing that to the carpet. And, also spring.”
Rihanna helped close down the carpet in custom Alaia, a leather band dress she wore over a jersey bodysuit as she showed off her baby bump. Lady Gaga snagged a black Versace look off the runway from the fashion house's show last week in Los Angeles. It featured boning under a sheer top with sheer sleeves and a ballgown skirt with a drop waist. Around her neck was a Tiffany & Co. diamond choker.
Cate Blanchett donned a never-before-seen blue draped velvet top from the Louis Vuitton archives. She wore it with a black skirt made of fully sustainable silk.
Florence Pugh went in a different direction with a super-mini look in black under a voluminous strapless top that fell into billowy sleeves and yards of long fabric in a greyish white. It was Valentino Haute Couture. She had a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace around her neck with matching pink tourmaline earrings.
Halle Bailey did the young proud as well in an ethereal strapless soft blue gown by Dolce & Gabbana, with sheer panels at the skirt and boning on top. So did Janelle Monáe in a Vera Wang look that fell from a strapless black crop top to an orange skirt. She wore a black fabric choker around her neck.
Jamie Lee Curtis went for a long-sleeve sparkler by Dolce & Gabbana that was the precise color of the Oscars' new off-white carpet.
Harvey Guillen and Harry Shum Jr. made statements of their own, the former in a Christian Siriano coat with a silver brocade design and a full ruffled coat and the latter in a white evening jacket with a wide sash and black trim.
“Puss in Boots” star Guillen said his outfit is the first time Siriano has designed for a plus-size man. The dramatic, embellished long coat flared out at the waist. It evoked Guillen’s vampire mockumentary show “What We Do in the Shadows,” on which he plays fan favorite Guillermo.
Melbourne Fashion Festival apologizes for promoting brand using Islamic text on garments
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Melbourne Fashion Festival (MFF) on Sunday apologized in statement for promoting Australian brand NOT A MAN’S DREAM that used Islamic text on two of its garments showcased during a show.
“We understand certain pieces shown as part of last night’s closing runway have caused offense to some members of put community,” the statement, shared on the festival’s Instagram account on Sunday, read. “The festival did not intend to disrespect anyone and we apologize for any offense caused.”
MFF said the team got in touch with the designer behind the label and have removed images and social media posts of the two dresses.
The designer, Samantha Saint James, also issued a statement saying: “I apologize for any offense or disrespect caused by certain pieces I showed in Saturday evening’s MFF runway. I have come to understand how some garments have caused offense. It was the opposite of my intentions and for that, I’m truly sorry.”
The label has deactivated its Instagram account following uproar online.
Social media users took to TikTok to express their frustration, including Australian Muslim model Mona Khalifa.
“There is a fine line between art and disrespect and this falls way, way over disrespect,” Khalifa said in a video. “There is no reason for someone to put the word Allah or anything Islamic on something like this… It is transparent fabric.”