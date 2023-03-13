BBC reverses Gary Lineker suspension for Twitter post

You are here

Lineker, as a freelancer who doesn’t work in news or current affairs, isn’t bound by rules that bar staff from expressing political opinions. (AFP/File)
  • Presenter was suspended after he described UK government immigration plans “not dissimilar” to Nazi Germany
  • BBC faced weekend of chaos after it was accused of suppressing free speech, broadcast to review its social media rules
LONDON: Gary Lineker will return to the airwaves after the BBC reversed the former soccer great’s suspension on Monday for a tweet that had criticized the UK government’s new migration policy.
The about-face followed a weekend of chaos and crisis for Britain’s publicly funded national broadcaster, which faced a huge backlash over the suspension of one of its best-known hosts for expressing a political opinion.
“Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend,” BBC Director-General Tim Davie said.
Lineker said he was “glad that we have found a way forward.”
Lineker, one of English soccer’s most lauded players and the corporation’s highest-paid television presenter, was suspended Friday after he described the government’s plan to detain and deport migrants arriving by boat as “an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s.”
The Conservative government called Lineker’s Nazi comparison offensive and unacceptable, and some lawmakers said the BBC should terminate his contract.
The broadcaster said the tweet breached its impartiality rules, but critics accused it of suppressing free speech. The BBC was forced to scrap much of its weekend sports programming after commentators, analysts and Premier League players refused to appear as a show of support of Lineker.
The flagship soccer show “Match of the Day” was reduced from the usual 90 minutes of highlights and analysis to a 20-minute compilation of clips from the day’s games, without commentary or punditry. Other TV and radio soccer shows were pulled from the schedule on Saturday and Sunday because of a lack of staff willing to present them.
Davie insisted Monday that the BBC “did the right thing” by suspending Lineker, but there would now be an independent review of the BBC’s social media rules to address the “gray areas” in the guidelines.
“Between now and when the review reports, Gary will abide by the editorial guidelines,” he said.
The 100-year-old BBC, which is funded by a license fee paid by all households with a television, has a duty to be impartial in its news coverage, and BBC news staff are barred from expressing political opinions.
Lineker, as a freelancer who doesn’t work in news or current affairs, isn’t bound by the same rules, and has sometimes pushed the boundaries of what the BBC considers acceptable. Last year, the BBC found that Lineker breached impartiality rules with a tweet about the Conservatives’ alleged Russian donations.
BBC neutrality has come under recent scrutiny over revelations that its chairman, Richard Sharp — a Conservative Party donor — helped arrange a loan for then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, weeks before Sharp was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.
Lineker said it had been “a surreal few days” and thanked people for their support.
“A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away,” he tweeted. “It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy toward their plight from so many of you.”

Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law

Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law
Updated 12 sec ago

Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law

Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law
  • Act requires Meta, Google to pay news publishers for their content
Updated 12 sec ago
LONDON: Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. said on Saturday that it would end availability of news content for Canadians on its platforms if the country’s Online News Act passes in its current form.
The “Online News Act,” or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced in April last year laid out rules to force platforms like Meta and Alphabet Inc’s Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.
“A legislative framework that compels us to pay for links or content that we do not post, and which are not the reason the vast majority of people use our platforms, is neither sustainable nor workable,” a Meta spokesperson said as reason to suspend news access in the country.
Meta’s move comes after Google last month started testing limited news censorship as a potential response to the bill.
Canada’s news media industry has asked the government for more regulation of tech companies to allow the industry to recoup financial losses it has suffered in the years as tech giants like Google and Meta steadily gain greater market share of advertising.
In a statement on Sunday, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said it was disappointing to see Facebook resorting to threats instead of working with the Canadian government in good faith, and the C-18 bill had nothing to do with how Facebook makes news available to Canadians.
“All we’re asking Facebook to do is negotiate fair deals with news outlets when they profit from their work,” Rodriguez said. “This is part of a disappointing trend this week that tech giants would rather pull news than pay their fair share.”
Facebook last year raised concerns about the legislation and warned it might be forced to block news-sharing on its platform.

Lineker to ‘step back’ from BBC presenting after migration row

Lineker to ‘step back’ from BBC presenting after migration row
Updated 10 March 2023
Reuters

Lineker to ‘step back’ from BBC presenting after migration row

Lineker to ‘step back’ from BBC presenting after migration row
  • He faced a backlash to his comments, which were criticised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokeswoman as "not acceptable" and "disappointing"
  • The BBC said it had been in talks with Lineker and his team in recent days and decided that he would step back from presenting its flagship Match of the Day programme
Updated 10 March 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Former England soccer captain Gary Lineker will “step back” from his role at the BBC following his criticism of Britain’s migration policy that has sparked a furious row between the government and the corporation’s highest paid presenter.
On Tuesday, Britain announced details of a new law which would see migrants arriving in small boats across the Channel prevented from claiming asylum and deported either back to their homeland or to so-called safe third countries.
It drew criticism from opposition parties, charities and the UN’s refugee agency for its impact on genuine refugees.
Lineker, who has previously hosted refugees in his home, retweeted a post featuring a video of interior minister Suella Braverman talking about the new law, with the comment “Good heavens, this is beyond awful.”
When challenged by a respondent, he said: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?“
He faced a backlash to his comments, which were criticized by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman as “not acceptable” and “disappointing,” but said he would “continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice.”
The BBC said it had been in talks with Lineker and his team in recent days and decided that he would step back from presenting its flagship Match of the Day (MOTD) program “until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.”
Lineker has hosted MOTD for over 20 years and the charismatic 62-year-old has never been afraid to voice his opinions about political issues.
Ian Wright, a former Arsenal and England soccer player, said he would not appear on Saturday’s MOTD in “solidarity” with Lineker.

BREACH OF GUIDELINES
The BBC said it considered Lineker’s recent social media activity to be a breach of its guidelines.
“We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies,” it added.
The BBC, funded by what is in effect a 159 pounds ($192)annual “license fee” tax on all television-watching households, has a central presence in British cultural life. It says it is committed to being politically impartial.
Lineker, who during his career played for clubs including his home town Leicester City, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Spanish giants Barcelona, is the BBC’s highest paid personality, earning more than 1.3 million pounds in 2021/22.
He is no stranger to airing his views on politics and co-founded a podcast production company whose shows include ‘The Rest is Politics’.
Last year the BBC’s complaints unit ruled Lineker had failed to meet editorial standards on impartiality when he sent a tweet asking whether the governing Conservative Party would give back money from Russian donors after then foreign secretary Liz Truss had urged football teams to boycott the Champions League final in Russia.
BBC Chair Richard Sharp is under pressure for failing to declare his involvement in facilitating a loan for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson shortly before he was appointed to the role. His appointment, made on the recommendation of the government, is now being reviewed by Britain’s public appointments watchdog.

Topics: BBC Gary Lineker Migration

BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight
Media
BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight

Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music

Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music

Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music
  • App will feature the world’s largest classical music catalog
Updated 10 March 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple on Thursday said it will start streaming classical music from a stand-alone app on March 28 as it seeks to distinguish itself from rivals Spotify and specialist platforms.
The iPhone giant said Apple Music Classical will offer “the world’s largest classical music catalog,” with exclusive albums and an advanced search functionality not seen on other apps.
With five million tracks, the app will compete with rivals exclusively dedicated to classical music, including Germany based Idagio, currently the only subscription-based platform for classical audio streaming.
Apple Music Classical will offer streaming with high quality audio especially sought after by classical music buffs.
The app will come at no additional charge to the Apple Music subscription and will soon be available on Android-based devices, the company said.

Topics: Apple Apple Music classical music

Meta explores decentralized social network app for text updates

Meta explores decentralized social network app for text updates
Updated 10 March 2023
Reuters

Meta explores decentralized social network app for text updates

Meta explores decentralized social network app for text updates
  • Standalone app could be direct competitor of Twitter
Updated 10 March 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Meta Platforms Inc. is exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates, a company spokesperson said on Friday, in what could be a direct competitor to billionaire Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc.
“We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.
Earlier in the day, Indian business news website Moneycontrol.com first reported the news, citing sources. The report said Meta’s new content app would support ActivityPub, the decentralized social networking protocol that powers Twitter-rival Mastodon and other federated apps.
While Twitter and Facebook are controlled by one authority — a company — decentralized platforms such as Mastodon are installed on thousands of computer servers, largely run by volunteer administrators who join their systems together in a federation.
Meta’s new app would be Instagram-branded and will allow users to register or login through their Instagram credentials, according to the Moneycontrol report.

Topics: Meta Instagram Twitter Mastodon social network

Dubai Lynx announces Advertiser of the Year 2023

Dubai Lynx announces Advertiser of the Year 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

Dubai Lynx announces Advertiser of the Year 2023

Dubai Lynx announces Advertiser of the Year 2023
  • Award recognizes brand that has distinguished itself through innovative marketing and embracing creative work produced by its agencies
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Lynx, the Middle East’s festival and awards program for creative excellence in branded communications, has announced Yum! Brands as the 2023 Advertiser of the Year.

The Advertiser of the Year award is given to a brand that has distinguished itself through innovative marketing and embracing creative work produced by its agencies, according to a company statement.

The award “recognizes creative excellence, demonstrating the business value of creative communications,” said Ian Fairservice, vice-chairman, Dubai Lynx.

Yum! Brands, which owns KFC and Pizza Hut, among others, has garnered 25 wins at Dubai Lynx since 2014.

Last year, its campaign “Offline Hour,” by M&C Saatchi Dubai, won the Mobile Lynx Grand Prix, in addition to a gold and silver trophy in the Brand Experience and Activation category.

“We take pride in partnering with our agency partners, franchisees and teams to create work that makes Pizza Hut RED — Relevant, Easy and Distinctive,” said Beverley D’Cruz, general manager, Middle East and Pakistan, Pizza Hut.

“We dig the realness in our fans and celebrate their originality through advertising that’s as real as them and isn’t afraid to get messy,” said Ozge Zoralioglu, chief marketing officer, MENA, Turkiye, Pakistan & CIS, KFC.

She added: “We’re proud that, together with our agency partners, franchisees and teams, we’ve been able to create original work that’s won hearts, minds and fingers across the region and resonated with the younger audiences that we champion.”

The award will be given to the company’s representatives at the Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony on Jan. 15 in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Topics: Dubai Lynx

