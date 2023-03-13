You are here

  • Home
  • Georgian PM tells Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky not to meddle in his country

Georgian PM tells Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky not to meddle in his country

Georgian PM tells Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky not to meddle in his country
Georgia’s parliament dropped the foreign agents bill, which had threatened to harm Tbilisi’s bid for closer ties with Europe, amid protests. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4rpay

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Georgian PM tells Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky not to meddle in his country

Georgian PM tells Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky not to meddle in his country
  • Volodymyr Zelensky thanks protesters for waving Ukrainian flags, saying it showed respect, and he wished Georgians ‘democratic success’
  • ‘When a person who is at war... responds to the destructive action of several thousand people here in Georgia, this is direct evidence that this person is involved’
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili accused Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky of meddling in his country’s political situation by commenting on protests there last week, prompting an angry response from Kyiv.
During the protests against a “foreign agents” law that critics said signaled an authoritarian shift in Georgia, Zelensky thanked protesters for waving Ukrainian flags, saying it showed respect, and he wished Georgians “democratic success.”
Last Friday, Georgia’s parliament dropped the bill, which had threatened to harm Tbilisi’s bid for closer ties with Europe. Critics had said it was inspired by a 2012 Russian law that has been used widely to crack down on dissent in Russia.
“When a person who is at war... responds to the destructive action of several thousand people here in Georgia, this is direct evidence that this person is involved, motivated to make something happen here too, to change,” Garibashvili said in an interview with the Georgian IMEDI television broadcast on Sunday, referring to Zelensky.
“I want to wish everyone a timely end to this war, and peace,” Garibashvili added.
However, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko accused Garibashvili of repeating “Russian propaganda” by suggesting that Kyiv sought to draw Georgia into its conflict with Moscow.
“We categorically reject such claims, which have nothing to do with reality. The Georgian authorities are looking for an enemy in the wrong place,” Nikolenko said on Facebook on Monday.
“Ukraine has been and will remain a friend of the Georgian people, whom we do not wish to stop (in their task of) building a European future.”
Despite Garibashvili’s comments, Georgian public opinion is strongly pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian. Georgia fought its own brief war with Russia in 2008 over the status of two Moscow-backed breakaway regions, Azkhazia and South Ossetia.
Georgia and Ukraine both aspire to join the European Union one day.

Topics: Georgia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Georgia’s parliament drops ‘foreign agents’ bill
World
Georgia’s parliament drops ‘foreign agents’ bill
Ukraine’s longest day: Zelensky marks anniversary of Russian invasion
World
Ukraine’s longest day: Zelensky marks anniversary of Russian invasion

Daesh claims bombing at Shiite center in northern Afghanistan

Daesh claims bombing at Shiite center in northern Afghanistan
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

Daesh claims bombing at Shiite center in northern Afghanistan

Daesh claims bombing at Shiite center in northern Afghanistan
  • The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021
Updated 16 sec ago
AP
ISLAMABAD: The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for a bombing over the weekend at a cultural center run by the minority Shiite community in northern Afghanistan that killed one person and wounded eight people.
The Tabian center of the Hazaras in Balkh’s provincial capital, Mazar-e-Sharif, was struck on Saturday, during an event honoring local journalists.
The regional affiliate of Daesh — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Taliban and has frequently targeted members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Daesh attacks have also included Taliban patrols.
Daesh said in a statement posted on its media arm, the Aamaq news agency, that the explosives were planted in a bag that was left hidden at the center. The statements said those targeted work for an establishment “that engaged in war” against Daesh.
Abdul Nafi Takor, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the interior ministry said the person killed was a security guard at the center.
Three children were among the eight wounded.
The attack on the center came two days after a bombing in Mazar-e-Sharif killed the provincial governor, Daud Muzmal, and two others. Four people were wounded.
The Daesh group also claimed responsibility for that assassination on Thursday.

China’s Xi Jinping plans Russia visit as soon as next week

China’s Xi Jinping plans Russia visit as soon as next week
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

China’s Xi Jinping plans Russia visit as soon as next week

China’s Xi Jinping plans Russia visit as soon as next week
  • Plans for a visit come as China has been offering to broker peace in Ukraine
  • Xi Jinping has met Vladimir Putin in person 39 times since becoming president
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Russia to meet with his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said, which would be sooner than previously expected.
Plans for a visit come as China has been offering to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with skepticism in the West given China’s diplomatic support for Russia.
Russia’s Tass news agency reported on Jan. 30 that Putin had invited Xi to visit in the spring. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that a visit to Moscow could take place in April or early May.
China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the possibility of Xi going to Moscow and the Kremlin declined to comment.
No other details were immediately available.
The sources briefed on the matter declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the issue.
Last month, Putin hosted China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on a visit to Moscow and signaled that Xi would travel to Russia.
China and Russia struck a “no limits” partnership in February of 2022, when Putin was visiting Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, and the two sides have continued to reaffirm the strength of their ties.
Xi has met Putin in person 39 times since becoming president, most recently in September during a summit in central Asia.
On Monday, Xi wrapped up the annual session of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, during which he was unanimously confirmed in a precedent-breaking third term as president.

Topics: China Russia Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin

Related

Xi tells Putin China to keep backing Russia on ‘sovereignty’: state media
World
Xi tells Putin China to keep backing Russia on ‘sovereignty’: state media
Putin, Xi to meet at in Uzbekistan next week
World
Putin, Xi to meet at in Uzbekistan next week

Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home

Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home

Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
Updated 13 March 2023
AP

HOUSTON: A 3-year-old girl found a loaded gun in a Texas home and accidentally shot her sister, killing the 4-year-old on Sunday, police said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the girls were in the bedroom of an apartment on Bammel North Houston Road in Houston, where they lived with their parents, around 8 p.m.
Five adults, who were all family members or family friends, were in other parts of the apartment and the girls unintentionally were left unsupervised, Gonzalez said.
“The 3-year-old gained access to a loaded, semi-automatic pistol. Family members heard a single gunshot. They ran into the room and found the small toddler, 4-years-old, unresponsive,” Gonzalez said.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to a 911 call by the family, Gonzalez told journalists outside the home.
“It just seems like another tragic story of, again, a child gaining access to a firearm and hurting someone else and this time there was a fatal shot,” Gonzalez said.
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will decide whether any of the adults will face charges based on the police investigation, which is still in the preliminary phase, Gonzalez said.
“Our hearts are broken. Our deputies are pretty shaken up,” Gonzalez said, noting that support personnel would be at the scene to assist the officers and family members.
“The community is impacted when a child loses their life in this way,” Gonzalez said, adding that the shooting was another avoidable gun death.
“We continue to send the message that this is very preventable,” Gonzalez said. “You’ve got to be sure you’re being a responsible gun owner, securing your weapons in a safe place. It’s got to be more than just telling young kids not to touch the weapons. You know, we’ve got to do a little more. We see far too many tragic situations like this unfold.”

Topics: US shootings Texas

Related

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at Texas shopping mall
World
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at Texas shopping mall
Anger grows in Virginia city where first-grader shot teacher
World
Anger grows in Virginia city where first-grader shot teacher

Pope Francis marks 10th anniversary with Mass and podcast

Pope Francis marks 10th anniversary with Mass and podcast
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

Pope Francis marks 10th anniversary with Mass and podcast

Pope Francis marks 10th anniversary with Mass and podcast
  • The Argentina-born Francis became the first Latin American pontiff on March 13, 2013
  • The former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio has sought to project simplicity into the grand role
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis marks 10 years as head of the Roman Catholic Church on Monday celebrating Mass with cardinals in the chapel of the Vatican’s Santa Marta hotel where he has lived since his election.
The Argentina-born Francis, 86, became the first Latin American pontiff on March 13, 2013, succeeding Benedict XVI who had become the first pope in six centuries to resign.
“It seems like yesterday,” he said in a podcast by Vatican News broadcast on Monday. “Time flies. When you gather up today, it is already tomorrow.”
When it was recorded at his residence on Sunday, he asked: “What’s a podcast?” according to Vatican News reporter Salvatore Cernuzio. When it was explained to him, he said “Nice. Let’s do it.”
The former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio has sought to project simplicity into the grand role and never took possession of the papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace used by his predecessors, saying he preferred to live in a community setting for his “psychological health.”
He has invited all the cardinals who are in Rome with him to the Mass on Monday.
A persistent knee ailment has forced Francis to alternate between a cane and a wheelchair but he appears to be in good overall health.
“You don’t run the Church with a knee but with a head,” he reportedly told an aide after he began occasionally using a wheelchair in public for the first time last May.
Francis has said he would be ready to step down if severe health problems prohibited him from running the 1.38-billion-member Church. But he has also said he thinks popes should try to reign for life and that being emeritus pope — as Benedict was — should not become a “fashion.” Benedict resigned on health grounds but lived nearly 10 more years.
With his 10 years as pontiff, Francis has now reigned longer than the 7.5 years average length of the previous 265 pontificates. He has visited 60 states and territories, clocking up almost 410,000km.
But he has not returned to his native Argentina, an absence that has prompted much speculation.
He has named about 64 percent of the so-called cardinal electors who are under 80 and thus eligible to enter a conclave to elect his successor after he dies or resigns.
Francis marks the anniversary having outlasted conservative opposition within the Church that has several times demanded his resignation and which is now at a crossroads, seeking new direction following the deaths of two of its leading figures.
The longest papacy is believed to be that of St. Peter the apostle, the first pope, estimated to have lasted about 35 years.
The longest papacy in recent centuries was that of Pius IX, which lasted more than 31 years between 1846 and 1878. After that comes the papacy of John Paul II, who reigned for more than 26 years between 1978 and 2005.
The shortest is believed to be that of Urban VII, which lasted 13 days in 1590.

Topics: Pope Francis

Related

Pope Francis: ‘Imperial interests’ involved in Ukraine
World
Pope Francis: ‘Imperial interests’ involved in Ukraine
Update World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message
World
World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message

Fierce fighting raging for center of Bakhmut

Fierce fighting raging for center of Bakhmut
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

Fierce fighting raging for center of Bakhmut

Fierce fighting raging for center of Bakhmut
  • It is the longest-running and bloodiest battle of the Russia-Ukraine war
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

KYIV: Fierce fighting is raging for control of the center of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the longest-running and bloodiest battle of Moscow’s invasion, Russian and Ukrainian forces said on Monday.
Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has claimed to be leading Moscow’s charge for the industrial city, which has been the epicenter of fighting for months.
The Ukrainian military said: “Wagner assault units are advancing from several directions, trying to break through our troops’ defensive positions and move to the center of the city.”
“In fierce battles, our defenders are inflicting significant losses on the enemy,” it said in a morning briefing.
Analysts are divided over the strategic significance of Bakhmut as a military prize but the city has gained important political stature, with both sides pouring significant resources into the fight.
Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin also acknowledged that his forces were experiencing determined resistance as they seek to capture the center of the city.
“The situation in Bakhmut is difficult, very difficult. The enemy is battling for every meter,” he said in a post on social media.
“The closer we are to the city center, the more difficult the battles get and the more artillery there is... Ukrainians are throwing endless reserves (at the fight),” Prigozhin said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Ukrainian servicemen on a BMP-2 tank drive towards the city of Bakhmut on March 11, 2023 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
World
Russia suffered more than 500 killed and wounded in one day at Bakhmut: Ukraine
Ukraine scorns Russian missile strikes on civilians, defense of Bakhmut holds
World
Ukraine scorns Russian missile strikes on civilians, defense of Bakhmut holds

Latest updates

Georgian PM tells Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky not to meddle in his country
Georgian PM tells Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky not to meddle in his country
BBC reverses Gary Lineker suspension for Twitter post
BBC reverses Gary Lineker suspension for Twitter post
Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law
Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law
UAE’s ADNOC Gas share price jumps 20% in the first minutes of its debut on ADX  
UAE’s ADNOC Gas share price jumps 20% in the first minutes of its debut on ADX  
Daesh claims bombing at Shiite center in northern Afghanistan
Daesh claims bombing at Shiite center in northern Afghanistan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.