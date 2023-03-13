Saudi, UN aid officials discuss youth role in tackling MENA region food insecurity

You are here

Corinne Fleischer, MENA regional director of the UN World Food Program. (Twitter/@Corinne_WFP)
  • Riyadh dialogue session looked at ways to address crisis via agency programs, future Saudi leaders
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center hosted a dialogue session to discuss the role of Saudi youth in tackling food insecurity in the Middle East and North Africa region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The event, held at Prince Sultan University, in Riyadh, brought together experts to share their experiences working on the ground in conflict-torn countries.

Corinne Fleischer, MENA regional director of the UN World Food Program, was joined on stage by the agency’s country directors in Jordan and Palestine for the discussion moderated by Mohammad Nurunnabi, assistant to the university research department’s president.

The session focused on the impact of food insecurity in the Middle East, the WFP’s response to the crisis, and the critical role of the future generation of Saudi leaders in addressing the issue.

 

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority has completed a successful three days at ITB Berlin, the world’s largest trade fair for the industry.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi minister of tourism and chairman of the authority’s board of directors, opened the Saudi pavilion at the fair, which received a number of presidents, ministers, leaders, and other key officials.

Al-Khateeb also met officials of major commercial bodies such as TUI Group and FTI Consulting, in addition to leaders of the UN World Tourism Organization and the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Saudi Arabia signed international strategic agreements with prominent brands, such as Expedia, FTI, DER Touristik, Hotel Beds, and Lufthansa City Center. (SPA)

The Saudi pavilion grabbed the limelight with the largest space in the forum, and its interactive content.

The Kingdom signed international strategic agreements with bodies including the UNWTO, Expedia Group, FTI Consulting, DER Touristik, Hotelbeds, and Lufthansa City Center.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and STA board member, said: “Saudi tourism achieved remarkable successes through the Berlin fair, which strengthened the Kingdom’s position on the global tourism map, and opened horizons of cooperation to enable partners from inside and outside the Kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia signed international strategic agreements with prominent brands, such as Expedia, FTI, DER Touristik, Hotel Beds, and Lufthansa City Center. (SPA)

He stressed the importance of strategic partnerships and the enthusiasm of the German and European tourism sectors to cooperate with Saudi partners.

Markus Orth, managing director at Lufthansa City Center, said: “We are looking forward to strategic partnerships with Saudi Arabia, this new and wonderful tourist destination.

“It is working towards a sustainable future for the tourism sector with its unique destinations, historical and cultural sites.”

Saudi Arabia recorded 93.5 million visits in 2022 and aims to reach 100 million visitors annually by 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom is the largest investor in the world in the tourism sector, and has allocated $550 billion for new destinations to receive visitors by 2030, the SPA added.

 

 

Arab talents share cash prizes at Saudi oud festival

Arab talents share cash prizes at Saudi oud festival
Updated 13 March 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

Arab talents share cash prizes at Saudi oud festival

Arab talents share cash prizes at Saudi oud festival
  • Amateurs and professionals competed for big cash prizes during the event staged at Boulevard Riyadh City
  • Male and female players participated in contests in front of a large audience and jury of five professional oudists
Updated 13 March 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Oud players from throughout the Arab world recently took part in a Saudi festival dedicated to the traditional stringed instrument.

Amateurs and professionals competed for big cash prizes during the three-day event staged at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The Oud Festival, organized by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority in cooperation with the Music Commission, aimed to promote the Kingdom’s musical heritage and put regional talent under the spotlight.

Male and female players participated in contests in front of a large audience and jury of five professional oudists.

Saud bin Naif, of Saudi Arabia, won first prize in the amateur category, with fellow countryman Abdulrahman Al-Harbi the runner-up, and Joseph Rouhana from Lebanon taking third place.

Another Saudi player, Muhannad Talal, was victorious in the professional class, with Syrians Kinan Ednawi and Mohammed Jisri taking second and third, respectively.

In the female musician section, Egyptian Shahad Hisham came first, Islam Al-Dedari from Tunisia second, and Iraqi Amal Mina third.

The winner of the professional category took home SR150,000 ($40,000), with SR100,000 for second place, and SR50,000 for third. In the amateur and female ‎classes, the winners received ‎SR75,000, runners-up SR50,000, with SR25,000 for third spot.

Saudi maestro Abadi Al-Johar participated in the closing ceremony of the festival, entertaining the audience with some of his songs before announcing the winners.

Billed as the biggest oud-related music event of its kind in the Middle East, the festival included a collection of rare ouds from around the world and was attended by famous international manufacturers of the instrument.

Saudi FM to Asharq Al-Awsat: Agreement with Iran sign of joint will to resolve disputes through dialogue

Saudi FM to Asharq Al-Awsat: Agreement with Iran sign of joint will to resolve disputes through dialogue
Updated 13 March 2023
Zaid bin Kami
Asharq Al-Awsat

Saudi FM to Asharq Al-Awsat: Agreement with Iran sign of joint will to resolve disputes through dialogue

Saudi FM to Asharq Al-Awsat: Agreement with Iran sign of joint will to resolve disputes through dialogue
  • The agreement was reached through China’s sponsorship and mediation
Updated 13 March 2023
Zaid bin Kami Asharq Al-Awsat

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah said the Saudi-Iranian agreement to restore diplomatic relations underscores the joint desire by both sides to “resolve disputes through communication and dialogue.”

He added, however: “This does not mean that an agreement has been reached to resolve all pending disputes between them.”

Riyadh and Tehran agreed in Beijing on Friday to reestablish ties that were severed in 2016. They also agreed to reopen their embassies within two months.

In his first interview since the China-sponsored agreement was reached, Prince Faisal said he was looking forward to meeting his Iranian counterpart soon to build on the deal.

“We are preparing to restore our diplomatic ties within two months, so it is normal for us to exchange visits in the future,” he remarked.

On his latest visit to Kyiv and Moscow and talks about a Saudi mediation to stop the Ukraine-Russia war, he stressed that the Kingdom was “prepared to exert efforts and work with the two countries to reach a political solution that ends the crisis and fighting and saves lives.”

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reopen their embassies within two months. What is Saudi Arabia’s direct interest in such a deal? Will it pave the way for a new phase in the region, on the political and economic levels, and in complicated regional files?

Diplomatic ties are at the core of relations between countries. This is doubly significant for two neighboring countries of the size of Saudi Arabia and Iran. They share several religious, historic and cultural ties.

So, the agreement was reached through China’s sponsorship and mediation and after several rounds of talks over the past two years in Iraq and Oman.

Saudi Arabia is forging ahead in the path of de-escalation it has chosen because of its sense of responsibility in bolstering regional and international security and stability.

Agreeing to restore diplomatic ties does not mean we have reached a solution to all disputes between us. Rather, it is a sign of our joint will to resolve them through communication and dialogue and peaceful and diplomatic means.

We, in the Kingdom, hope to open a new chapter with Iran and bolster cooperation that would consolidate security and stability and push forward development and prosperity, not just in both our countries, but the entire region.

When will you meet with the Iranian foreign minister to activate the agreement and arrange for the exchange of ambassadors? Will we soon see you in Tehran?

I am looking forward to meeting with the Iranian foreign minister soon to build on the agreement. We will prepare to restore diplomatic relations within the next two months. It is natural to exchange visits.

Riyadh and Tehran stressed in their joint statement “non-interference in the affairs of other countries and respect for their sovereignty.” Washington has cast doubt on Iran’s commitment. Does the agreement have any conditions related to meddling in the affairs of others and do you believe Iran will respect this?

One of the most important demands for opening a new chapter in ties with Iran is committing to the agreement signed between us. There is no doubt that both our countries and the region have an interest in activating joint cooperation and coordination and focusing on development instead of hegemony.

Such an approach will achieve the aspirations and hopes of our peoples and generations to come for a better future that is secure, stable and prosperous. We hope the Iranians share our hope and goals and we look forward to working with them to achieve them.

Iran has for some time now been grappling with several crises, such as the collapse of the negotiations over its nuclear program and internal problems that have led to one crisis after another, as well as its struggling economy. Some voices, especially western ones, believe this new agreement may be a lifeline to the Iranian regime. What do you think?

I won’t reply to most of what was brought up in the question because they are mostly related to Iran’s internal affairs. What I can say is that Iran is a neighboring country, whose stability and development will benefit the interest and development of the region. We, in Saudi Arabia, only wish it well.

As for Iran’s continued development of its nuclear capabilities, this, no doubt, is cause for alarm. We have repeatedly called for the Gulf region and Middle East to be free of weapons of mass destruction. We call on Iran to commit to its nuclear pledges and intensify its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. We will continue to work with allies and friends to ensure that.

China is not in the habit of throwing its diplomatic weight in initiatives aimed at resolving regional crises. The question is: Why was China specifically the mediator, not another country?

As the joint statement said, Saudi Arabia welcomed the initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. It worked with it as an extension of the negotiations that it has been holding with the Iranians for two years. It is no secret that China enjoys positive relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran that has helped achieve rapprochement and highlight the Kingdom’s legitimate concerns.

We hope China’s sponsorship of the agreement would bolster coexistence and security in our region, and good neighborliness between countries. The three countries have a joint interest in preparing a regional environment that is marked by peace, security and stability so that they can work on building and developing regional and international partnerships that achieve economic development and prosperity for the people.

You had proposed an initiative in Moscow to end the Ukraine conflict. Can you shed more light on your diplomatic efforts there, specifically how accepting the warring parties were of any Saudi role? Have you made progress in this area and are you optimistic over your success?

We were and are still ready to exert efforts and to work with both countries to reach a political solution that would end the crisis and fighting and save lives.

The efforts of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, led to a prisoner exchange between the two sides. The Kingdom has been focusing on meeting the immediate humanitarian needs that emerged from the war. Our humanitarian response in Ukraine is evidence of this drive.

The situation requires both parties, as well as the international community, to stop the dangerous escalation that has harmed the two countries and Europe’s security and weakened international cooperation.

This article was first published on Asharq Al-Awsat

BIE delegation ‘impressed’ at Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 readiness as evaluation ends

BIE delegation ‘impressed’ at Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 readiness as evaluation ends
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

BIE delegation ‘impressed’ at Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 readiness as evaluation ends

BIE delegation ‘impressed’ at Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 readiness as evaluation ends
  • BIE delegation met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ministers and senior officials during visit
  • Representatives praised the country’s infrastructure that would help make Expo 2030 a successful event
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Hosting Expo 2030 ‘fits perfectly’ with Saudi Arabia’s rapid development, said the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) representatives as they concluded their five-day inquiry mission to evaluate Saudi Arabia’s candidacy for hosting Expo 2030.

During the five days, the BIE delegation met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ministers, senior officials and representatives from the private and social sectors to discuss Riyadh’s feasibility and viability to host the global fair.
They also reviewed the technical aspects of Riyadh’s candidacy, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the BIE, said the Kingdom has “everything needed” to host a successful Expo 2030.
“We have seen a project strong from the very top, from His Royal Highness, all the way down to government, from every minister and every member of Saudi Arabia that we have met and have spoken to, all have an incredible support for this project,” said Kerkentzes during a press conference held on Sunday.
He praised the country’s infrastructure that would help make Expo 2030 a successful event.
“The Expo project fits in perfectly with the developmental ideas of this city and this country. We see that the project is part of a natural expansion of Riyadh towards the new airport, with the metro line that is already built and soon-to-be in operation. It serves perfectly the needs of such an Expo, which for us plays an important role in knowing that the infrastructure is something that is already here, and ready to be used, should [Saudi Arabia] be chosen in November to host the Expo in 2030.”
Fahd Abdulmohsen Al-Rasheed, CEO of Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said the Kingdom has met all technical requirements and garnered international support to host the Expo 2030, which has boosted its candidature.
He vowed that Riyadh “will present an exceptional edition of the Riyadh Expo 2030” with an expected footfall of 40 million site visits and one billion visitors via the Metaverse, a first in the history of World Expo exhibitions.
“We are happy to reaffirm the readiness of the Kingdom and the enthusiasm of its citizens and residents to host this global event.”
Other BIE delegations are scheduled to visit competing cities in Odesa, Ukraine (March 20-24), Busan, South Korea (April 3-7) and Rome, Italy (April 17-21), before the final vote to choose the host city takes place in November.

Topics: Riyadh Expo 2030 Saudi Expo 2030 Saudi Arabia Royal Commission for Riyadh City Bureau International des Expositions

