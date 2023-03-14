You are here

  • Home
  • Netanyahu allies in Israel plow ahead on legal overhaul

Netanyahu allies in Israel plow ahead on legal overhaul

Netanyahu allies in Israel plow ahead on legal overhaul
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to members of his Likud Party at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p27mr

Updated 14 March 2023
AP

Netanyahu allies in Israel plow ahead on legal overhaul

Netanyahu allies in Israel plow ahead on legal overhaul
  • The coalition advanced a bill that would protect the long-serving leader from calls that he be removed from office over corruption charges he faces
Updated 14 March 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli parliament on Monday advanced a bill that would make it harder to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the corruption charges against him, as it plowed ahead with a broader plan to overhaul the country’s legal system in defiance of mass protests.
Lawmakers in the Knesset gave preliminary approval during a late-night vote on the bill, which would allow the parliament to declare a prime minister unfit to rule only for physical or mental reasons.
The body was expected to vote later on a measure that would allow the Knesset to overrule Supreme Court rulings and enact laws that had been struck down. Both bills require additional votes before being enshrined into law.
The steps were the latest in a series of moves by Netanyahu's coalition to overhaul Israel's legal system. The prime minister and his allies say the effort is aimed at reining in an activist court. Critics say the drive would upend the country's democratic checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his parliamentary majority.
Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and religious coalition allies have pledged to plow ahead with the legal changes despite demonstrations by tens of thousands of Israeli protesters over the past two months. Business leaders, legal experts and retired military leaders have joined the protests, and Israeli reservists have threatened to stop reporting for duty if the overhaul passes.
In a late-night vote, the Knesset moved forward a bill that would protect Netanyahu from calls to oust him, replacing current law that opens the door for a leader to be removed under other circumstances. The new bill would require approval by three-quarters of the government, and could be overridden by the prime minister.
The measure has personal importance to Netanyahu, who returned to power late last year after Israel’s fifth election in under four years. He is on trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, and denies the allegations. The proceedings have dragged on for nearly three years.
Good governance groups and other critics have called on the country’s attorney general to deem Netanyahu unfit for office.
Speaking to members of his Likud party on Monday, Netanyahu lashed out at the Israeli media, saying they are broadcasting a “never ending tsunami of fake news” against him. He reiterated his claim that the legal overhaul will strengthen Israeli democracy.
Opposition lawmaker Orna Barbivai said the bill was “a disgrace, which says the the prime minister is above the law.”
Israel’s Palestinian minority, which makes up some 20% of the population, has been largely absent from the protests, in part because they suffer from discrimination in Israel and and because of Israel’s treatment of their Palestinian brethren in the West Bank and Gaza.

Topics: Israel Bemjamin Netanyahu

Related

Israeli reservist colonel dismissed over judicial reform protest
Middle-East
Israeli reservist colonel dismissed over judicial reform protest
Netanyahu airlifted to airport after protesters block road
Middle-East
Netanyahu airlifted to airport after protesters block road

Third Japan-Jordan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue held in Tokyo

Third Japan-Jordan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue held in Tokyo
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News Japan

Third Japan-Jordan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue held in Tokyo

Third Japan-Jordan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue held in Tokyo
  • The two ministers agreed to develop their ties further on a wide range of bilateral, regional and East Asian issues, including security, economy, financial aid to Jordan and supporting refugees
  • The situation in the Middle East received attention in the talks when Minister Hayashi expressed his deep concerns over rising political tensions between Israel and Palestine
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan and Jordan held their third foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue in Tokyo on March 13.

The two ministers agreed to develop their ties further on a wide range of bilateral, regional and East Asian issues, including security, economy, financial aid to Jordan and supporting refugees.

Hayashi Yoshimasa, Japan’s foreign minister, attended the meeting with Ayman Al-Safadi, Jordan’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and expatriates of Jordan, who is visiting Japan.

The meeting lasted approximately 105 minutes, according to the foreign ministry in Tokyo.

In the talks, Minister Hayashi referred to the steadily growing bilateral relations in various areas based on the strategic partnership and expressed his hope to develop it further, according to the ministry.

In response, Minister Safadi stated that the Japan-Jordan friendly relations have been developing steadily, and he looks forward to further deepening the cooperative relationship.

The two ministers concurred on further strengthening the relationship in various areas, including security, exchanging high-level visits, and economic cooperation.

Minister Safadi gave an overview of Jordan’s economy and the government’s efforts toward its modernization. Hayashi explained Japan’s support in the power and water sectors, among other areas, and the initiatives to assist Jordan’s efforts. The two ministers shared the importance of Jordan’s economic and financial reforms.

Assistance for refugees was also discussed at the meeting, according to the foreign ministry. Minister Hayashi, referring to the fact that Jordan is hosting a large number of refugees as well as the related severe environment, especially due to the recent surge in fuel prices, explained that Japan had provided a total of approximately US$10.44 million from the FY2022 supplementary budget for Jordan through international organizations such as UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) and UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), and stated that Japan would continue to support Jordan’s efforts.

Minister Safadi stated that Jordan highly values and appreciates Japan’s continued support. He emphasized that the international community needs to continue supporting refugees and host countries.

On the security issues, the two ministers welcomed the further enhancement of defense and security cooperation, including the first Noncombatant Evacuation Operation training of the Japan Self-Defense Forces held in Jordan last December, and confirmed to continue the collaboration.

In addition, the two ministers concurred on deepening cooperation in areas such as building secure and reliable 5G networks, improving cybersecurity capabilities, and combatting terrorism, including through the Aqaba Process.

The two ministers welcomed the deepening of academic exchanges, such as programs on studying abroad in the two countries based on cooperation between Japanese and Jordanian universities, and concurred on accelerating preparations in the lead-up to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2024.

The situation in the Middle East received attention in the talks when Minister Hayashi expressed his deep concerns over rising political tensions between Israel and Palestine and the current serious security situation and commended Jordan’s calls on relevant parties for easing tensions, including the five-party meeting hosted by Jordan in February.

Minister Hayashi affirmed the important role of the Hashemite Custodianship over the holy sites in Jerusalem and stated that Japan would play its role by carrying out its efforts, such as the “Corridor for Peace and Prosperity” initiative.

The two ministers concurred on close coordination to build trust between the parties.

In this regard, Minister Safadi briefed on Jordan’s efforts to prevent further deterioration in the Palestinian territories as well as to find political horizons for restarting serious negotiations to achieve just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution and stated that Jordan highly appreciates the efforts Japan has made and will continue to work closely with Japan.

The foreign ministry said the two ministers also exchanged views regarding the situation in the Middle East, such as Iraq and Syria, but didn’t disclose the details.

The statement said the two ministers discussed how to respond to Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine and shared that the international community must unite in urging that unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force are unacceptable anywhere in the world. Minister Hayashi further stated that Japan, the only country to have ever suffered atomic bombings during wartime, cannot accept Russia’s nuclear threats, let alone its use under any circumstances.

Minister Safadi stressed the need to end the war, reiterating Jordan’s position that the international law, the UN charter and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, including Ukraine, must be respected.

The two ministers also exchanged views regarding the situation in East Asia, including China and North Korea, and according to the foreign ministry, Minister Safadi expressed support for Japan in its efforts to address North Korea, including on the abductions issue.

Minister Hayashi explained a new “National Security Strategy (NSS)” formulated last December, which Minister Safadi welcomed. Furthermore, Minister Hayashi explained the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

The two ministers agreed on the importance of a free and open international order based on the rule of law and concurred on working together to promote FOIP.

The two ministers concurred to convene the fourth round of the strategic dialogue to strengthen the strategic partnership further. Minister Safadi thanked Minister Hayashi for the in-depth discussions and his warm hospitality.

Topics: Japan Jordan Ayman Al-Safadi Hayashi Yoshimasa

Related

Tokyo hosts fourth Japan-Jordan Politico-Military Dialogue
World
Tokyo hosts fourth Japan-Jordan Politico-Military Dialogue
Chairman of Japan-Jordan Association congratulates Jordan’s 76th Independence Day
World
Chairman of Japan-Jordan Association congratulates Jordan’s 76th Independence Day

Japan urges Houthis to make progress for peace in Yemen

Japan urges Houthis to make progress for peace in Yemen
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan urges Houthis to make progress for peace in Yemen

Japan urges Houthis to make progress for peace in Yemen
  • Hayashi Katsuyoshi said that the Japanese government highly appreciates the Omani efforts toward renewing the truce and realizing durable peace in Yemen
  • Hayashi expressed to the Houthis Japan’s strong hope that the parties to the conflict will make progress in the dialogue toward realizing a permanent peace in Yemen
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Hayashi Katsuyoshi, special assistant to Japan’s foreign minister, held consultations in Oman last week on the situation in Yemen with “parties concerned to the Yemeni conflict,” the foreign ministry in Tokyo said on March 13.

Hayashi, former ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Yemen, met Mohammed Abdulsalam, spokesman for the Houthis, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al Harthy, undersecretary for diplomatic affairs of Oman’s foreign ministry, between March 5-7.

Hayashi stated that “although unfortunately, the truce in Yemen expired last October, the government of Japan welcomes the fact that the lull continues due to the efforts of the parties to the conflict and that the dialogue between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Houthis is continuing through the mediation of Oman.”

He added that the Japanese government highly appreciates the Omani efforts toward renewing the truce and realizing durable peace in Yemen.

In the meeting, special assistant Hayashi expressed to the Houthis Japan’s strong hope that the parties to the conflict will make progress in the dialogue toward realizing a permanent peace in Yemen and urged them to renew the truce and reach a political solution to realize peace and stability in Yemen, according to the ministry.

The ministry stressed that the Japanese government, in cooperation with the United Nations and the countries concerned, will continue to work actively to realize peace and stability in Yemen by providing necessary assistance and diplomatic efforts.

Topics: Japan Yemen Oman Hayashi Katsuyoshi

Related

Special Houthis refuse to trade four abducted journalists with Yemen’s government
Middle-East
Houthis refuse to trade four abducted journalists with Yemen’s government
Special Houthis pocket millions of dollars of public funds say UN experts
Middle-East
Houthis pocket millions of dollars of public funds say UN experts

Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais receives Best Tourism Villages award at AlUla

Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais receives Best Tourism Villages award at AlUla
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais receives Best Tourism Villages award at AlUla

Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais receives Best Tourism Villages award at AlUla
  • Umm Qais among 135 locations recognized
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

ALULA: Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais was honored at the UN World Tourism Organization’s Best Tourism Villages awards ceremony in AlUla on Sunday.

The BTV initiative is the flagship project of the UNWTO’s Tourism for Rural Development Program, which aims at reducing regional income and development disparities, and combating depopulation, as well as advancing gender equality, innovation, digitalization, and women’s and youth empowerment through tourism.

The 135 locations recognized by the awards — which included AlUla Old Town — were announced in December as part of the BTV initiative, which recognizes villages that are “an outstanding example of a rural tourism destination, with accredited cultural and natural assets, that preserve and promote rural and community-based values, products, and lifestyle, and have a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects — economic, social, and environmental.”

The event was attended by leaders from the tourism sector and ministers from  nominated countries, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Imad Hijazin, secretary-general of Jordan’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, said: “Putting the village of Umm Qais on the list will bolster the kingdom’s status on the global tourism map.

“This achievement comes within the ministry’s vision, and is in compliance with its tourism development plan through the Jordan National Tourism Strategy 2021-2025.”

Hijazin added that the location’s recognition would contribute to empowering local communities, and increasing job opportunities.

Topics: Umm Qais Jordan United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

Related

Umm Qais in Jordan named among UNWTO’s best tourism villages of 2022
Lifestyle
Umm Qais in Jordan named among UNWTO’s best tourism villages of 2022
AlUla Old Town awarded Best Tourism Village by UNWTO photos
Saudi Arabia
AlUla Old Town awarded Best Tourism Village by UNWTO

Tunisia swears in new defanged parliament

Tunisia swears in new defanged parliament
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

Tunisia swears in new defanged parliament

Tunisia swears in new defanged parliament
  • The new assembly, elected in two rounds in December and January that saw a voter turnout of just over 11 percent
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia on Monday inaugurated a new parliament largely stripped of its powers, after a vote that saw a paltry turnout amid boycotts following President Kais Saied’s July 2021 power grab.

The new assembly, elected in two rounds in December and January that saw a voter turnout of just over 11 percent, held its first session at the legislature’s traditional home in Bardo, a suburb of the capital Tunis.

State television broadcast the proceedings and only official media were permitted to cover the session, with representatives of Tunisia’s private press and foreign journalists denied access.

“What is happening is dangerous and reflects the authorities’ unjustified distrust of the media,” Amira Mohamed, deputy head of the SNJT journalists’ union, said.

The new parliament was elected after a new constitution was passed in a July 25 referendum last year.

The referendum was held exactly a year after Saied froze the previous legislature and dismissed Tunisia’s government, before assuming wide-ranging powers.

By concentrating power in the presidency and greatly reducing parliament’s influence and oversight, the new constitution marked an end to the parliament-led system put in place following the fall of former ruler Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

Under the new constitution, it is almost impossible for parliament to hold the government to account, and the president cannot be impeached under any circumstances.

Ten lawmakers will be needed to propose bills, and those put forward by the president will be given priority.

The new assembly has 161 members but only 154 seats have so far been filled — with just 25 female representatives among them.

After taking an oath, assembly members must elect a speaker and two deputies.

Tunisia’s main opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front, which boycotted the legislative elections, released a statement saying it would not recognize the new assembly.

It said the new parliament came as a result of a “putschist constitution and elections shunned by the overwhelming majority of voters.”

Ennahdha party also released a statement refusing to recognize the legislature, describing it as being “devoid of any legitimacy.”

Topics: Tunisia

Related

President Kais Saied. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Tunisia’s Saied to restore diplomatic ties with Syria
14 dead, 54 rescued off Tunisian coast in migrant boat sinking
Middle-East
14 dead, 54 rescued off Tunisian coast in migrant boat sinking

Turkiye’s quake toll tops 48k as govt races to build container cities

Turkiye’s quake toll tops 48k as govt races to build container cities
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

Turkiye’s quake toll tops 48k as govt races to build container cities

Turkiye’s quake toll tops 48k as govt races to build container cities
  • The combined death toll including those killed in Syria has climbed to more than 54,000
Updated 13 March 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: The death toll in Turkiye from last month’s major earthquakes has risen to 48,448, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday, as authorities rush to set up container cities to house for the longer-term those left homeless by the disaster.

The combined death toll including those killed in Syria has climbed to more than 54,000.

Speaking at a news conference in Malatya, one of the provinces hit by the quakes, Soylu said the toll in Turkiye included 6,660 foreign nationals, mostly Syrians, adding that authorities were still trying to identify 1,615 victims.

The earthquake and subsequent powerful tremors injured more than 115,000 in Turkiye and left millions sheltering in tents or seeking to move to other cities.

President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to rebuild homes within a year but it will be many months before thousands can leave their tents or container housing, and daily queues for food, and move into permanent housing.

Soylu said the government plans to set up 115,585 containers for as many families in 239 sites across the affected region. He said 23 sites had been established so far and 21,000 containers were set up, with 85,000 people living in them.

Separately, a UN-appointed commission of inquiry said on Monday that the UN, the Syrian government and other actors are responsible for delays in getting emergency aid to Syrians after the earthquake.

The allegations add to a growing chorus of criticism of the global body for its role in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake that killed some 6,000 people in Syria, mostly in the opposition-held northwest near the Turkish border.

“Though there were many acts of heroism amid the suffering, we also witnessed a wholesale failure by the Government and the international community, including the UN, to rapidly direct life-saving support to Syrians in the most dire need,” said Paulo Pinheiro, chair of the commission, in a statement.

The parties involved also failed to agree on a pause in hostilities and to allow life-saving aid through any available route, leaving Syrians feeling “abandoned and neglected by those supposed to protect them, in the most desperate of times,” it said.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Related

UN implicated in Syria aid failures after earthquake
Middle-East
UN implicated in Syria aid failures after earthquake
Turkiye earthquake survivors search rubble for their gold savings
Middle-East
Turkiye earthquake survivors search rubble for their gold savings

Latest updates

Macron pushes European ‘unity’ in sit-down with Orban
Macron pushes European ‘unity’ in sit-down with Orban
After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’
After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’
Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut as ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants
Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut as ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants
North Korea fires ‘unidentified ballistic missile’, Seoul says
North Korea fires ‘unidentified ballistic missile’, Seoul says
Jeddah hosts ISSF extraordinary General Assembly
Jeddah hosts ISSF extraordinary General Assembly

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.