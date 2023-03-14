Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla collaborates with Centre Pompidou on new museum

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has signed an agreement with the Paris-based Centre Pompidou to develop a contemporary art museum in AlUla, it was announced on Monday.
The new museum is set to focus on 21st century works by regional artists, extending to the South Asian and North African diasporas.
The agreement was signed by Arts AlUla executive director Nora Aldabal and Centre Pompidou president Laurent Le Bon in the presence of Prince Badr bin Farhan, Saudi Minister of Culture and Governor of RCU, and French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak.
Designed as an archipelago of pavilions interspersed with artists’ gardens, the museum will house a dynamic program of displays, exhibitions, commissions and gardens.
Nora Aldabal, Arts AlUla Executive Director, Royal Commission for AlUla said: “Our collaboration with Centre Pompidou is another important step in our goal of empowering a thriving community of local artists, and driving knowledge and skills within the sector as we create viable opportunities for economic advancement as part of our continued transformation into a Living Museum.”
“@RCU_SA has selected @CentrePompidou as key partner in developing a contemporary art museum at AlUla as a world centre for regional and global 21st century art. The museum will be an architectural landmark in its own right,” the RCU tweeted late Monday.
“A new milestone for #AlUla’s growing creative ecosystem. Global cross-cultural connections and collaboration sit at the heart of our creative strength, and through our partnership with @CentrePompidou we continue our transformation as a dynamic arts and cultural hub,” the RCU added.