Georgina Rodriguez films undisclosed project in Saudi Arabia  

Georgina Rodriguez films undisclosed project in Saudi Arabia  
Netflix’s “I Am Georgina” star wore a hot red figure-hugging dress. (Instagram)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Georgina Rodriguez films undisclosed project in Saudi Arabia  

Georgina Rodriguez films undisclosed project in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez is filming an undisclosed project in Saudi Arabia, according to a series of pictures she shared on Instagram on Monday night.  

Netflix’s “I Am Georgina” star wore a hot red figure-hugging dress, which she paired with a multi-colored scarf that matched her look.  

She donned a black crocodile-print Birkin bag from French luxury label Hermes and showed off her glitzy watch and pear shaped diamond ring.  

“Shooting day,” she captioned the series of images she shared with her 47 million followers. 

The Riyadh-based model, who is footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s longtime partner, did not share any details about her shoot, but fans were taking guesses in the comments.  

Some joked that she might be shooting a prank show with Egyptian actor and host Ramez Galal for Ramadan, while others wondered if she was shooting with Netflix.  

The model is preparing for the release of season two of her Spanish reality series “Soy Georgina” on Netflix on March 24. She has been sharing the trailer and pictures of the poster with her fans.   

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival this week announced the Saudi, Arab and African projects selected for the fourth edition of Red Sea Lodge, the festival’s development program in collaboration with TorinoFilmLab and sponsored by the Film AlUla film commission. 

According to a released statement, budding filmmakers will get the chance to receive mentorship from industry professionals as part of the creative training program.  

Winners will take home a portion of the total $200,000 in prizes that will be awarded during the festival’s 2023 edition in December.  

The selected projects from Saudi Arabia include director Ghadeer Binabbas’s “How To Not Get Married In Saudi Arabia,” Director Lina Mahmoud’s “Sukun,” Mujtaba Saeed’s “Mecca Berlin,” Amaal Yousef’s “By Hasnaa’s Side” and Sarah Mohammed Almuneef’s “Lost Soul.” 

The projects from the Arab region include Mohamed Kassaby’s “An Endless Night,” Samer Battikhi’s “To Each Their Own,” Wessam Hachicho’s “Temporary Lives,” Wissam Tanios’s “The Sun Has Seen Everything” and Fatma Riahi’s “My Father Killed Bourguiba,” while the African projects are Naishe Nyamubaya’s “Black Snake” and Vincho Nchogu’s “Fantastic Tale.”  

Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has signed an agreement with the Paris-based Centre Pompidou to develop a contemporary art museum in AlUla, it was announced on Monday.

Centre Pompidou, which operates annexes in Shanghai and Malaga, will extend its presence into Saudi Arabia via the new museum, which is set to focus on regional artists, extending to the South Asian and North African diasporas.

The agreement was signed by Arts AlUla executive director Nora Aldabal and Centre Pompidou president Laurent Le Bon in the presence of Prince Badr bin Farhan, Saudi Minister of Culture and Governor of RCU, and French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak.

“@RCU_SA has selected @CentrePompidou as key partner in developing a contemporary art museum at AlUla as a world centre for regional and global 21st century art. The museum will be an architectural landmark in its own right,” the RCU tweeted late Monday.

“A new milestone for #AlUla’s growing creative ecosystem. Global cross-cultural connections and collaboration sit at the heart of our creative strength, and through our partnership with @CentrePompidou we continue our transformation as a dynamic arts and cultural hub,” the RCU added.

Updated 58 min 41 sec ago

  • Oscar-winning Indian productions featured regional languages of Telugu, Tamil
  • Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from hit film ‘RRR’ beat heavyweights such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna
Updated 58 min 41 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India celebrated on Monday its historic double win at the Oscars after the breakout hit “Naatu Naatu” won best original song and “The Elephant Whisperers” was named best short documentary.

The catchy tune from the epic “RRR” was the first from an Indian film to earn a nomination and win in its category at the prestigious Academy Awards.

The dance anthem by composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose was competing against the likes of Barbadian songstress Rihanna and US singer Lady Gaga for best original song.

It also won a Golden Globe award in January.

“The Elephant Whisperers,” from female duo director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga, won best documentary short film, becoming the first Indian flick to win an Oscar in the category.

It follows the story of a couple in southern India who devote themselves to caring for an orphaned elephant, exploring the bond between humans and animals.

“Congratulations India” trended on Twitter shortly after the announcements, as Indian celebrities, political leaders, and ordinary citizens erupted with joy on social media.

“Exceptional. The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. “India is elated and proud.”

He also congratulated the team behind “The Elephant Whisperers” for highlighting “the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature.”

India is well-known for its Bollywood films, but this year’s Oscars placed a global spotlight on its regional productions. The blockbuster “RRR” is a Telugu-language movie, whereas “The Elephant Whisperers” features the southern Indian language of Tamil.

“Out of the 1,000 films we make in India every year, 800 of them are regional films – they are the spinal cord of Indian cinema,” Resul Pookutty, Indian film sound designer who won the Academy Award for best sound mixing in 2009 for “Slumdog Millionaire,” told Arab News.

Indian artist A.R. Rahman also won an Oscar in the best original song category that year for “Jai Ho” in the same movie, which was a British production.

“Fourteen years later we got an Indian film win at a competitive Oscar. It’s a mark of many more to come,” Pookutty said.

Anthony Ruban, who worked on “The Elephant Whisperers” as a sound engineer said the Oscar victory was “like a dream come true.”

“It’s a pride moment for India. It’s so surreal, so proud to be part of such a very important and lovely documentary project,” Ruban told Arab News.

“I did not realize that this was going to be this big. I knew the documentary is going to touch everyone who watches it. Now it has touched everybody, and it has touched people all over the world,” he said.

In the southern Indian city of Warangal, where Telugu is the predominant language, elated fans were also cheering the wins.

“Today is a day of pride for India and for the Telugu film industry,” Venkat Narayan, a retired economics professor, told Arab News.

“The film ‘RRR’ has every beat of Telugu in it, and it is a very emotional movie to watch,” he said.

“The film, because of its originality, has already created a wave. Now the win at the Oscars confirms that the regional film industry has greater energy and originality and can bring greater laurels for India at the international stage.”

Narendra Pulloor, a senior journalist based in Hyderabad where Telugu is also the main language, said the achievement at the Oscars showed that “India is not only Bollywood.”

“I am sure in time to come this achievement at the Oscars will inspire more people to do good work in regional language,” Pulloor told Arab News. “Now they know that language is not a barrier to achieve international fame.”

Topics: India 2023 Oscars ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British singer Adele showed off a gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad during her Las Vegas residency over the weekend.  

The Grammy-winning singer performed her 15th “Weekends with Adele” concert in a black beaded lace gown by the designer.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

“Adele performed on “Week 15 of Weekends with Adele” in a custom #ZMCouture black beaded lace long-sleeve off-shoulder gown with a corset bodice, and fishtail train,” the label posted on Instagram.  

“Weekends with Adele” is held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and will run until March 25, 2023. 

Updated 13 March 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI

Updated 13 March 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” featuring Idris Elba, Andy Serkins and Cynthia Erivo, landed on Netflix on Friday as director Jamie Payne shared with Arab News the challenges of filming the new movie, as well as his take on Saudi Arabia’s growing film industry. 

After a successful theatrical release accompanied by premiers in London and New York, fans will be able to watch the TV series-turned-film on Netflix. 

Payne spoke to Arab News about the task of adapting the popular TV series to the big screen, saying that the biggest challenge was making sure to “honor” the series by “protecting that umbilical cord back to the DNA of what made it great. 

“That was the biggest responsibility I had,” he added. 

During the premiere of “Luther: The Falling Sun” at the BFI in London, Elba hinted at plans for a possible franchise of the film, something that can take up James Bond’s “real estate.” 

In “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” Elba reprises his role as the brilliant but troubled and impulsive Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, the character he played in the award-winning BBC series “Luther” between 2010 and 2019. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

Continuing from the show, the movie follows the adventures of Luther as he escapes from prison to capture a narcissistic cyber psychopath and serial killer, played by Serkis. 

Meanwhile, Payne took the chance to comment on the rapid expansion of Saudi Arabia’s film industry and the importance of new platforms like the Red Sea International Film Festival for the region. 

“I think it is great there is a focus on encouraging the film industry into a space like Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

“To take any industry, whether that’d be the Arab film industry or the French film industry, I think we need to have as broad a conversation as possible when it comes to storytelling approach. 

“I think having a new arena (such as the RSIFF) for stories only adds to something that I love passionately, and that’s telling stories. The fact that we are encouraged to go there, and…that Saudi Arabia is celebrating films the way that the Saudis are, I think it is really important,” Payne added.  

Asked about the idea of directing in the Kingdom, Payne said: “I’d love to film there. Who wouldn’t?” 

