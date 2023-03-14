UK Green Party leader rips up controversial asylum bill in House of Commons

LONDON: The leader of the UK’s Green Party on Monday tore up her copy of the government’s Illegal Migrant Bill during an emotional speech in the House of Commons.

Calling the legislation “immoral, deeply cruel and divisive,” Caroline Lucas said the bill had “no place” in British law.

The Home Secretary, on the face of this Bill, invites Parliament to rip up international law. The only act of a Parliament that has any kind of moral integrity is to rip up her illegal & immoral Bill, which has no place on our statute book. #StopTheBill #RefugeeBanBill @JCWI_UK pic.twitter.com/K1TFHmRuZu — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) March 13, 2023

“The Home Secretary on the face of this bill invites Parliament to rip up international law,” she said. “The only act of a parliament that has some kind of moral integrity is to rip up her illegal and immoral bill, which has no place on our statute book,” she added.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has previously said the controversial bill is necessary to stop migrants crossing the English Channel from mainland Europe, and that “too much” immigration in recent years has “overwhelmed” the UK’s asylum system.

MPs in the House of Commons voted to give the bill a second reading, but several, including former prime minister Theresa May, have asked for sections to be amended to better protect human trafficking and modern slavery victims, especially children.

The government claims that, if passed, the legislation will stop people claiming “unauthorized” asylum and will give the power to detain migrants for 28 days without bail or judicial review, and possibly indefinitely if there is a “reasonable prospect” of removal.

However, the UN has denounced the legislation as an “asylum ban.”