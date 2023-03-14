Japan repeats thanks to Kuwait for aid package following 2011 quake, tsunami

KUWAIT CITY: The Japanese Gov. of Miyagi Yoshihiro Murai has passed on his country’s thanks to Kuwait for an oil-related aid package worth around $524 million donated in the aftermath of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The governor’s expression of gratitude came during an official visit to Miyagi by the Kuwaiti ambassador to Tokyo, Sami Al-Zamanan, the Kuwait News Agency reported on Tuesday.
The donation had helped to speed up reconstruction work after the disaster, Murai said.
He noted that his province had used part of its share to support the establishment of a partnership fund for medical studies, university of medicine, and a new building for the university’s hospital, all of which had helped address a shortage in medical staff in the governorate and neighboring areas.
Al-Zamanan said his visit underlined the continued strength of Kuwaiti-Japanese relations after 62 years of diplomatic ties.
On the donation, the envoy pointed out that it had been made by the late Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, partly in appreciation of Japan’s position during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.
And Kuwait was keen to further bolster relations between the two countries, Al-Zamanan added.
ALGIERS: The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday during a visit to Algeria called for stronger energy cooperation with Africa’s top gas exporter as well as enhanced security ties.
About “90 percent of Algerian gas exports go to Europe, and we know we can count on Algeria, which is a reliable partner and has been through difficult times,” Borrell said after a meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
The 27-country bloc would like to develop the partnership with Algeria “looking at the future, by prioritising European investments in the renewable energy sector,” Borrell added in a statement.
European governments, scrambling to find alternatives to Russian gas since last year’s invasion of Ukraine that has sent prices soaring, have turned to Algeria instead, with Italy leading the pack.
Borrell called on Algeria to “join efforts ... to stop this unjustifiable war,” noting its “economic and human impact on the entire world.”
Algeria has maintained warm ties with both its European neighbors and Moscow, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
President Tebboune, who is set to visit Russia in May, decided in February to reopen the Algerian Embassy in Kyiv, which had been closed since the invasion began last year.
Borrell also said the EU and Algeria had agreed to “relaunch high-level security dialogue,” with the first meetings planned before the end of the year.
“This proves that Algeria is a trusted partner and a key player in the fight against terrorism in our shared neighborhood.”
Borrell hailed Algeria’s “great history of fighting against terrorism” and called for a “global and strategic vision” to counter threats, particularly in the Sahel region.
The top diplomat said the EU and Algeria could “do better” on trade relations, calling for a solution “to obstacles (Algeria) introduced since June 2022 to commerce with Spain.”
The North African country had suspended a cooperation pact with Spain after Madrid reversed its decades-long stance of neutrality on the Western Sahara, agreeing to back regional rival Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed region.
Airline sees demand recovery for Turkiye after earthquakes
ISTANBUL: SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, said on Tuesday that summer bookings to Turkiye spiked as of this month after a brief drop following February’s devastating earthquakes.
The airline expects to carry more than 12 million passengers this year, Chief Executive Max Kownatzki told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference in Istanbul.
Within days after the massive earthquakes that killed more than 48,000 people and left millions homeless in Turkiye, bookings fell by 50 percent, Kownatzki said.
“Within the first week right after the earthquake we have seen significant demand drops, roughly 50-52 percent in international demand. But in week two, we had an uptick in demand ... We saw the hit for roughly 10 days and after those 10 days demand has absolutely recovered,” Kownatzki said.
“According to beginning of March numbers, we had 60 percent higher advanced bookings than last year.”
Antalya-based SunExpress carried 10.7 million passengers mainly between Turkiye and European countries last year with an 85 percent load factor, exceeding the pre-pandemic levels, according to information provided at the news conference.
Turkiye, facing high inflation and a chronic current account deficit, expects to generate $56 billion in tourism revenues this year.
Kownatzki said Sunexpress expected to achieve 1.63 billion euros ($1.75 billion) in revenue and 80.1 million euros earnings before interest and taxes this year. That compares with revenue of 1.49 billion euros and EBIT of 85 million euros last year.
“We have a lot of volatility on inflation, fuel and FX ... That’s why we are conservative in that assumption,” he said, adding that the company was implementing successful hedging strategies for fuel and foreign exchange.
Sunexpress will increase its seat capacity by 13 percent and add 26 routes this year, he said, adding that the company will operate with a fleet of 66 aircraft this season.
The movement issued the warning amid an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
GAZA CITY: The Palestinian militant movement Hamas warned Israel on Tuesday it would react to any possible “violations” at a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, issued the warning less than two weeks before the start of Ramadan and amid an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Salah Al-Aruri, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, said the risk of escalation entirely “depends on the Israeli occupation’s violations across Palestine and at Al-Aqsa Mosque” located in annexed East Jerusalem.
Al-Aqsa, a Jordan-administered mosque compound, is the third holiest site in Islam. It is built on top of what Jews call the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site.
Any Israeli attempt to “impose” its policies during Ramadan would be met with the “reaction of our people,” Aruri said in remarks carried by his movement’s official website.
Hamas, meanwhile, has no plans to initiate an escalation during Ramadan, according to the English-language version of Aruri’s remarks, although such a clarification does not appear in the Arabic version.
Under a longstanding status quo, non-Muslims can visit the site at specific times but are not allowed to pray there.
In recent years, a growing number of Jews, most of them Israeli nationalists, have covertly prayed at the compound, a development decried by Palestinians.
Israel’s extreme-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, sparked global condemnation in January when he visited the site.
A controversial visit in 2000 by then-opposition leader Ariel Sharon was one of the main triggers for the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, which lasted until 2005.
Since the start of the year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 81 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.
Thirteen Israelis, including three children and one policeman, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.
UN Yemen envoy in Iran to build support for peace efforts
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg has visited Iran to drum up support for the diplomatic push to bring about peace in Yemen and renew the UN-brokered truce.
The envoy’s office said on Twitter on Monday that Grundberg met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials to discuss the launch of more inclusive peace negotiations between Yemen’s warring groups to end the country’s eight-year war.
“Discussions tackled the need for regional support for the start of an inclusive, Yemeni-led political process under UN auspices to sustainably end the conflict. During meetings, Grundberg stressed that ending the conflict in Yemen is important for enhancing regional security.”
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that Amir-Abdollahian emphasized his country’s support for the truce, UN-led efforts to establish peace in Yemen and an end to Yemen’s “inhumane blockade.”
The ministry said on its website: “Amir-Abdollahian said the Islamic Republic of Iran backs any negotiations which would help establish peace and stability in Yemen.”
The Yemen envoy and his predecessor often made trips to Iran when the Houthis failed to cooperate with UN attempts to establish peace.
This time, Grundberg’s visit to Tehran coincided with early indications that the UN-brokered prisoner swap between the Yemeni government and the Houthis in Switzerland may fail, as the militia has refused to consider swapping all prisoners and forcibly disappeared people, or to at least include four abducted journalists facing execution.
Since October, the Houthis have refused to renew the truce or ease their siege of Taiz, and have insisted on intensifying drone attacks on oil facilities if the Yemeni government fails to pay public employees in militia-controlled areas and share oil sale revenues.
Yemeni government officials say that Iran is the only country with significant influence over the Houthis and the ability to persuade them to cease sabotaging peace attempts led by Grundberg.
“The Houthi militia’s decision is not in their hands, but in Iran’s,” Information Counselor at the Yemeni Embassy in Cairo Baligh Al-Mekhlafi told Arab News, adding: “Only Iran has the power to sway the Houthi’s decision.”
Although applauding Iran and Saudi Arabia’s peace agreement, the Yemeni government has asked the former to demonstrate its commitment to ending the war by ceasing military support for the Houthis and pressuring the militia to comply with the peace initiative.
“We hope that the peace deal would open a fresh opportunity for resolving Yemen’s delayed peace process by convincing the Houthi group to engage in direct and unconditional negotiations to end this war,” Al-Mekhlafi said.
DUBAI: Technological advancements are transforming the way young people in the Middle East are taught as traditional educational systems adapt to new tools, techniques and teaching arrangements.
Remote and hybrid forms of learning became commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic to help maintain uninterrupted schooling. Now, such arrangements are considered the future of education.
In fact, many schools have taken digital learning beyond the combined physical and online teaching model by introducing classes through artificial intelligence.
Private tutoring and online tutor banks are likewise adopting the latest technologies in AI, augmented reality, virtual reality, robotics and blockchain.
“School students have started using AI. Its usage is a certainty and its capability to tackle complex numerical problems in physics, chemistry and math is appreciable,” Imbesat Ahmad, CEO and co-founder of Filo, an instant-tutoring app, told Arab News.
While AI adoption in schools in the Middle East is still in its infancy, Ahmad believes the technology has significant advantages when used as an assistive tool.
According to a recent report, titled “Middle East and Africa EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Forecast to 2027,” published by ReportLinker, the market for these tools in the MEA region is expected to grow from about $3.5 billion in 2019 to more than $7.6 billion by 2027.
In Saudi Arabia alone, the e-learning market reached $1.6 billion in 2021, with forecasts suggesting it will more than double in size by 2027.
Another report, “Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” compiled by IMARC Group, says the sector will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.05 percent during the same period.
“Traditional classrooms in many ways have undergone a sea change,” said Ahmad. “They are no longer bound by a whiteboard and 2D figures and teachers are using videos to explain certain topics better.”
Indicative of this trend is the launch this year of KITMEK, the Middle East’s first interactive digital school taught by an AI teacher. Operating exclusively in a game-based metaverse, it offers students a global curriculum from kindergarten to grade 5 for just $1 a month.
“The future is digital schooling and AI teachers as they can deliver the highest quality education, customized to the child’s learning capabilities,” Anand Kadian, CEO of KITMEK, told Arab News.
“All sectors have had a digital revolution and now it’s time for the education system to evolve.”
In addition to covering core curriculum subjects, the online school gives students the option of taking additional classes on phonics, life skills, communication skills and financial literacy.
Students can earn coins during their classes by answering questions correctly, which they can later use to play games on the platform.
“Children can learn and relearn at their own pace as well as easily access lower grades to revise any topic they want,” said Kadian.
The curriculum includes four exams per grade and is based on a growing multilingual system. Accessible on a basic phone with no Internet connection, the platform also offers underprivileged children free education through its sponsorship program.
Up to 70 percent of children in lower- and middle-income countries are deemed to be in “learning poverty,” meaning they lack a basic age-10 literacy, according to UNESCO, UNICEF and World Bank research.
“Children going to school can use this platform for tuition and for ones who cannot afford to go to school, this becomes a home school,” said Kadian.
However, despite recent advancements in AI technologies in the sector, educators remain hesitant about scrapping classroom teaching altogether.
“While AI learning is certainly a growing trend in education, it should not be viewed as a replacement for traditional teaching methods,” Manal Hakim, co-founder and CEO of Geek Express, a MENA-based online coding school, told Arab News.
A proponent of using AI technology only as an assistive tool, she said “it can enhance the learning experience and provide personalized learning opportunities, but it cannot fully replace human teachers.”
At Geek Express, students can learn to develop video games, websites, apps and AI models by attending coding courses and programming camps across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
The online tech school, which holds a K-12 accredited curriculum, offers live and interactive courses where students are able to join Microsoft-certified trainers on Zoom to develop their own projects in a student-centered, gamified learning journey.
As the market for these tools continues to grow in the Middle East and Africa, Hakim thinks it is highly probable that online learning will become an established component of the education system.
“The integration of online learning and classes into educational curriculums will require collaboration between educational institutions, edtech companies and policymakers to ensure that the technology and content are effective and meet the needs of students,” she said.
To facilitate a swift transition from traditional to digital teaching models, Hakim says educational institutions could incorporate online learning platforms and tools into their existing curriculums to offer blended learning options for students.
This would involve a combination of traditional face-to-face classes and online learning activities, such as virtual classrooms, discussion forums and video lectures.
Hakim also says schools could offer the option of online courses to students who prefer remote study. This could be achieved through collaborations with edtech companies and online learning platforms by licensing the technology and developing customized solutions.
“These courses and programs can be designed to meet the same learning objectives and outcomes as traditional in-person courses,” she said.
Despite the lifting of pandemic restrictions, many students continue to rely on private online tutoring lessons, practice exams and on-demand learning to help improve their grades and meet their educational goals.
“The trend of students opting for private classes outside of school is likely to persist in the coming years due to the increasing competitiveness of academic environments and the desire for students to gain an advantage over their peers,” said Hakim.
Filo made its entry into the education space during the pandemic by providing access to one-on-one personalized learning in real time.
“In a period where traditional learning was at a standstill, the platform provided student access not only to an ‘academic expert’ but also to a ‘domain expert’ that strategically planned their courses for uninterrupted study as well as an ‘academic counselor’ that continually monitored a student’s progress and provided real-time feedback in areas where they needed to improve,” said Ahmad, the Filo CEO.
He said as the edtech landscape evolved over the past three years, synchronous learning emerged as the go-to mode of education for students — an approach supported by parents.
Offering students access to the largest tutor community worldwide, composed of more than 60,000 teachers, Filo claims to be serving about 3.5 million students globally and conducting more than 70,000 classes daily.
“The platform connects students to a live tutor within 60 seconds, allowing them to overcome academic hurdles in real time, 24/7, throughout the week and even on Sundays,” said Ahmad.
Since the platform’s launch in 2020, several educational trends have become evident, according to him. “Student behavior has evolved from asking specific questions or numerical problems to also requesting the tutors to explain the entire concept,” he said.
“They are going as far as to say, let us explain it to the tutor to fully know whether we have understood the concept thoroughly,” demonstrating the advantage of one-to-one tutoring, which is often unavailable in traditional classrooms.
Referring to a learning format that allows students to complete courses in a shorter period of time compared with a traditional semester, Ahmad said: “I believe accelerated learning will be adapted by teachers soon. We can expect it to become a trend.”