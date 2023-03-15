You are here

$20 million Saudi hospital ships heal sick in rural Bangladesh

The five hospital ships are all named after King Abdullah. (Supplied)
  • Five vessels equipped with operating theaters will treat 350,000 people a month in rural communities
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Five floating hospitals will ply the waterways of Bangladesh from June in a $20 million Saudi-funded project to provide healthcare to impoverished communities.

A third of the country is under water most of the time and many regions are accessible only by river. Few of these rural areas have medical facilities and the five hospital ships, all named after King Abdullah, will save lives.

“Our people are ready and we have already trained our staff. Everything is ready. I hope the first two ships will float by June or even before,” said Runa Khan, executive director of Friendship, the NGO that will operate the vessels.

“All the ships will be named after King Abdullah. They will run as King Abdullah Friendship Hospital 1-5.”

The largest of the five vessels, King Abdullah Hospital 1, is 31 meters long, and has an operating theater for general surgical operations and a separate theater for eye surgery. The other four ships will be 25 meters long, and will provide primary healthcare and minor procedures.

The hospital ships will run on the Padma River, the Meghna River in the northeastern district of Sunamganj, and in the southeastern regions of Hatiya. Each ship, supported by mobile clinics on land, will treat up to 350,000 people every month.

The ships will visit areas lacking medical facilities and where many cannot afford proper healthcare. “We do this almost free of cost. The charge is less than 10 US cents,” Khan said.

“They can’t go to healthcare facilities. Healthcare has to reach them. With the river system, we can reach these people easily.”
 

Topics: Bangladesh

Saudi energy minister: Kingdom will not sell oil to any country that imposes a price cap

Arab News

  • Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said any ceiling on oil prices would inevitably lead to market instability and Saudi Arabia would reduce oil production
  • He added that OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations have succeeded in bringing stability and transparency to the oil market
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that the Kingdom will not sell oil to any country that attempts to impose a price cap on its supplies.

Prince Abdulaziz said in an interview published by Energy Intelligence that placing a ceiling on oil prices would inevitably lead to market instability, and Saudi Arabia would reduce its oil production.

The prince added that OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations had succeeded in bringing significant stability and transparency to the oil market, especially in comparison to all other commodities markets.

“The NOPEC bill does not recognize the importance of holding spare capacity, and the consequences of not holding spare capacity on market stability,” he said.

NOPEC refers to a No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels bill, proposed US legislation that could leave members of OPEC+ open to prosecution under American antitrust laws. The bill, which has been periodically proposed for several years, was revived this month by a bipartisan group of senators in Washington amid ongoing concern about high energy prices.

But, said Prince Abdulaziz: “NOPEC would also undermine investments in oil capacity and will cause global supply to fall severely short of future demand. The impacts will be felt all over the world on producers and consumers alike, as well as on the oil industry.”

Saudi Arabia has proactively embarked on efforts to expand production capacity to 13.3 million barrels per day by 2027.

“The expansion is already under way, in the engineering phase, and the first increment is expected to come onstream in 2025,” the prince said.

“Spare capacity and global emergency stocks are the ultimate safety net for the oil market in face of potential shocks. I have repeatedly warned that global demand growth will outpace current global spare capacity, while emergency reserves are at a historic low.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman energy minister OPEC+

Saudi minister inaugurates environment week in Riyadh

Arab News

  • The ministry has organized field events and interactive awareness pavilions to enhance environmental awareness in various regions of Saudi Arabia
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, on Tuesday inaugurated Environment Week in Riyadh, under the slogan “Your Environment Knows You.”

The exhibition and attractions will receive visitors seven days a week at the Boulevard Riyadh City.

Al-Fadley spoke about the importance of community participation in preserving the environment and natural resources of the Kingdom, and praised the rising level of environmental awareness among members of society.

Osama Faqeeha, deputy minister for environment, said that more than 45 government agencies, as well as 47 companies and institutions from the private sector, will participate in Environment Week this year, along with 52 nonprofit environmental organizations.

Al-Fadley witnessed the signing of seven agreements and memorandums of understanding with governmental and private agencies in the environmental field. He also honored several environmental activists for their creative ideas and outstanding efforts in serving the environment.

The ministry has organized field events and interactive awareness pavilions to enhance environmental awareness in various regions of the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Abdulrahman Al-Fadley

Saudi Arabia reports 163 new COVID-19 cases

Arab News

  • The ministry said of the current cases, 47 patients were in critical condition
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities reported 163 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 830,731.

Of the new infections, 52 were recorded in Riyadh and 28 in Jeddah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that the Kingdom’s death toll from COVID-19 reached 9,622.

It said that 72 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 817,505.

The ministry said that 3,604 COVID-19 cases are still active, adding that 5,229 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to more than 45 million.

The ministry said of the current cases, 47 patients were in critical condition.

More than 69.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25.4 million people fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the Kingdom have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, or who believe that they have come into contact with an infected individual.

Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Saudi ministry signs deal with Al-Tai FC over plan to make mosques in Hail region disabled-friendly

Arab News

  • The agreement relates to plans for the creation of paths that are specially designed for use by people with disabilities
Arab News

RIYADH: The regional office in Hail of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance has signed an agreement with Al-Tai football club relating to plans to refurbish mosques in the region to better accommodate people with disabilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Under the plans, paths will be created that are specially designed for use by people with disabilities, using engineering controls and standards approved by authorities.


 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Al-Tai

Saudi Cabinet expresses hope that constructive dialogue with Iran continues

Arab News

  • Cabinet said it hopes the dialogue would continue in a way that benefited the two countries and the region in general
  • Also expressed support for anything that would alleviate the suffering caused by the Russia-Ukraine crisis
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet expressed hope on Tuesday that constructive dialogue with Iran continues in accordance with pillars and foundations included in a recent agreement between the two countries to renew diplomatic relations.

Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months following years of tensions.

During a meeting chaired by King Salman, the Cabinet said it hopes the dialogue would continue in a way that benefited the two countries and the region in general, thereby enhancing regional and international peace and security.

The Cabinet also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s position in support of all international endeavors to find a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and to facilitate dialogue between the two parties.

It also expressed support for anything that would alleviate the tension and suffering caused by the crisis.

The Cabinet also commended the Kingdom’s affirmation, at the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries that took place recently in Doha, that it would work with the international community to support the world’s least developed countries, help them overcome challenges, and push them towards progress and development.

It also discussed several reports on international conferences hosted by the Kingdom recently in order to keep pace with developments in the world, and develop and seize new opportunities through coordination, exchange of vision, and cooperation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran diplomatic relations

