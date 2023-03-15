China says it is conducting maritime drills in Gulf of Oman with Iran, Russia from March 15-19

LONDON: The Royal Mint, the UK’s oldest company and official maker of coins, has released a gold-minted bullion bar for Britain’s Muslim community that depicts the Kaaba.
The 20-gram bar, which was released ahead of Ramadan, was created in consultation with the Muslim Council of Wales.
Abdul-Azim Ahmed of the Muslim Council of Wales said: “It’s been wonderful to work with The Royal Mint to introduce this special gold bullion bar depicting the Kaaba. Covered by the kiswa, a black cloth with gold decoration, the building’s outline is unmistakable, and it has now been minted in gold, the precious metal prized for millennia.
“The design will undoubtedly be popular with the Muslim community and exemplifies the craftsmanship of The Royal Mint. It’s been a fascinating process and I hope people across the world will enjoy this bar.”
In marking the launch of the bar, The Royal Mint in February took part in three events across the UK hosted by Islamic Relief, a leading Muslim charity that provides aid responses to disasters and emergencies around the world.
The three events — in Manchester, London and Glasgow — aimed to raise funds for Turkiye and Syria in the wake of last month’s deadly earthquakes.
The Royal Mint donated one of the Kaaba gold bars for auction at each event, raising more than $10,000.
Islamic Relief Director Tufail Hussain said: “We’re honored to be partnered with the historic Royal Mint and so pleased to be able to hold these events across the country.
“These Kaaba gold bars, donated by The Royal Mint, will help us to raise significant funds for the Turkiye and Syria appeal.”
Director of Precious Metals at The Royal Mint Andrew Dickey said: “We are delighted that for the first time, the distinctive cube structure of the Kaaba is being represented on a 20-gram gold bullion minted bar by The Royal Mint.
“Drawing on more than 1,100 years of minting expertise, we have applied our expert craftsmanship to create a beautiful representation of the Kaaba, the holiest place on Earth for many Muslims.”
The bar was available for purchase at £1,156 ($1,393) at the time of writing.