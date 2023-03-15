You are here

  • Home
  • China says it is conducting maritime drills in Gulf of Oman with Iran, Russia from March 15-19

China says it is conducting maritime drills in Gulf of Oman with Iran, Russia from March 15-19

China says it is conducting maritime drills in Gulf of Oman with Iran, Russia from March 15-19
A handout picture made available by the Iranian Army official website on January, 21 2022 shows a crew taking part in a parade of Iranian, Russian, and Chinese warships during a joint military drill in the Indian ocean. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/69eck

Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

China says it is conducting maritime drills in Gulf of Oman with Iran, Russia from March 15-19

China says it is conducting maritime drills in Gulf of Oman with Iran, Russia from March 15-19
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: China, Iran and Russia are conducting joint maritime drills in the Gulf of Oman from March 15-19, the Chinese defense ministry said on Wednesday.
The drills will help “deepen practical cooperation among the navies of participating countries,” the ministry said.

Topics: China Russia Iran Oman

Related

China to fully reopen borders to foreigners but near-term hurdles remain
World
China to fully reopen borders to foreigners but near-term hurdles remain
After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’
World
After unveiling submarine deal to counter China, Biden says he expects to talk to Xi ‘soon’

Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits

Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits
Updated 7 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits

Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits
  • Philippines, UAE finalizing agreement on defense cooperation: envoy
  • 19-member National Defense College delegation visiting Philippines from March 11-18
Updated 7 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines and the UAE should boost their defense and security cooperation, the Philippine military has said, as delegates from the Emirati National Defense College continued their week-long visit to the southeast Asian country.

The 19-member party from the Abu Dhabi-based college arrived on March 11 for a study tour to the Philippines, the first such trip aimed at strengthening Philippine-UAE relations.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines quoted its chief of staff, Gen. Andres Centino, as saying that the visit was “an opportunity to build relations with allies.”

In a statement, the military said: “He emphasized the significance of dynamic exchanges of information to acquire better perspectives and create good relations with the country’s partners and allies.

“Furthermore, he encouraged the pursuit of more robust defense and security cooperation between the two countries.”

Manila and Abu Dhabi have been in advanced discussions to boost defense ties.

“An MoU (memorandum of understanding) on defense is being finalized,” Filipino ambassador to the UAE, Alfonso A. Ver, recently told Arab News.

“Last year, several companies from the UAE’s defense conglomerate EDGE visited the Philippines for possible cooperative ventures,” he said, referring to the UAE’s state-owned weapons maker.

The UAE delegation on Wednesday attended briefings by the Philippine Information Agency and the National Defense College of the Philippines, where officials discussed security challenges faced by the two countries.

NDCP acting vice president for academic affairs and dean, Dr. Alan Lachica, pointed out that the Philippines and the UAE faced similar risks as they were in areas with dynamic geopolitical developments in their respective regions.

In a report by state-run news agency PNA, Lachica said: “The UAE is a major ally in the Gulf region.

“This visit is significant in terms of our defense diplomacy and foreign policy.”

Topics: Philippines UAE

Related

New space pact with UAE to help Philippines build domestic ecosystem
World
New space pact with UAE to help Philippines build domestic ecosystem
Philippines adjusts to demographic change in UAE-bound workforce
World
Philippines adjusts to demographic change in UAE-bound workforce

Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp

Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp
Updated 8 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp

Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp
  • Mariam Raad, 31, allegedly traveled to be with former math teacher-turned top terror recruiter husband
Updated 8 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An Australian woman accused of joining Daesh to be with her husband, a senior fighter and recruiter, has appeared in a regional court after being repatriated from Syria’s Al-Roj camp.

Mariam Raad, 31, appeared on Wednesday at Young Local Court in New South Wales, wearing large sunglasses and a facemask.

If found guilty of the charges, she faces up to 10 years’ in jail. Prosecutors are set to compile evidence including financial records and phone messages.

The 31-year-old mother-of-four allegedly left Australia for Syria to join her husband, a former mathematics teacher who became a top recruiter for Daesh before his death in 2018.

Following the collapse of the terror group, Raad was captured and transferred to the Al-Roj camp in northeastern Syria, which houses thousands of former Daesh members and their families.

She spent three years in the camp before being repatriated to Australia along with three other women and 13 children in a government mission in October last year.

Raad has lived in Young since her return. However, she was arrested in January and charged with breaching federal law by entering Syrian territory under the control of Daesh.

Prosecutors will attempt to prove that Raad was aware of her husband’s involvement in the terror group.

She made no comment during the short hearing. The next court date was set for May 10 after her lawyers requested an eight-week adjournment.

Topics: Daesh Syria

Related

Alabama woman who joined Daesh hopes to return from Syria camp
World
Alabama woman who joined Daesh hopes to return from Syria camp
Record number of foreigners repatriated from Daesh camps in Syria this year
Middle-East
Record number of foreigners repatriated from Daesh camps in Syria this year

Kuwait envoy praises Japanese students for humanitarian choices

Kuwait envoy praises Japanese students for humanitarian choices
Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Kuwait envoy praises Japanese students for humanitarian choices

Kuwait envoy praises Japanese students for humanitarian choices
Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Kuwait’s ambassador to Japan, Sami Ghassab Alzamanan, addressed graduates of Tokyo University of Medicine and Pharmacy last week and praised the graduates for choosing careers that required compassion, empathy and commitment to helping others.

In his speech at the ceremony, which was attended by the governor of Miyagi Prefecture, the president of Tohoku University of Medical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, university professors and the graduates’ families, Alzamanan also praised the students for their continuous dedication in overcoming the challenges of their studies.

The ambassador said: “The medical and health field is not only based on science, but also on humanity.”

“Humanitarian principles and adherence to human rights formed the basis of the Kuwait-Japan partnership that began before the independence of the State of Kuwait in 1961,” the ambassador said. He encouraged the graduates to continue the message of humanity without distinction of race, religion or color.

Alzamanan also added that he was honored that his country’s contribution during the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 resulted in the establishment of the “Partnership Fund with Kuwait for Medical Studies” and said that universities provide an environment of intellectual freedom and human dignity, as well as fostering creation and creativity.

Ambassador Alzamanan concluded by wishing the students continued success and reaffirmed that the State of Kuwait was always ready to support bilateral work of interest to both countries.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Kuwait Japan

Related

Japan-Kuwait Foreign Ministers confirm strong partnership
World
Japan-Kuwait Foreign Ministers confirm strong partnership
Japan repeats thanks to Kuwait for aid package following 2011 quake, tsunami
Middle-East
Japan repeats thanks to Kuwait for aid package following 2011 quake, tsunami

UK’s The Royal Mint releases exclusive Ramadan gold bar with Kaaba design

UK’s The Royal Mint releases exclusive Ramadan gold bar with Kaaba design
Updated 42 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

UK’s The Royal Mint releases exclusive Ramadan gold bar with Kaaba design

UK’s The Royal Mint releases exclusive Ramadan gold bar with Kaaba design
  • The 20-gram bar, which was released ahead of Ramadan, was created in consultation with the Muslim Council of Wales
Updated 42 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Royal Mint, the UK’s oldest company and official maker of coins, has released a gold-minted bullion bar for Britain’s Muslim community that depicts the Kaaba.

The 20-gram bar, which was released ahead of Ramadan, was created in consultation with the Muslim Council of Wales.

Abdul-Azim Ahmed of the Muslim Council of Wales said: “It’s been wonderful to work with The Royal Mint to introduce this special gold bullion bar depicting the Kaaba. Covered by the kiswa, a black cloth with gold decoration, the building’s outline is unmistakable, and it has now been minted in gold, the precious metal prized for millennia.

“The design will undoubtedly be popular with the Muslim community and exemplifies the craftsmanship of The Royal Mint. It’s been a fascinating process and I hope people across the world will enjoy this bar.”

In marking the launch of the bar, The Royal Mint in February took part in three events across the UK hosted by Islamic Relief, a leading Muslim charity that provides aid responses to disasters and emergencies around the world.

The three events — in Manchester, London and Glasgow — aimed to raise funds for Turkiye and Syria in the wake of last month’s deadly earthquakes.

The Royal Mint donated one of the Kaaba gold bars for auction at each event, raising more than $10,000.

Islamic Relief Director Tufail Hussain said: “We’re honored to be partnered with the historic Royal Mint and so pleased to be able to hold these events across the country.

“These Kaaba gold bars, donated by The Royal Mint, will help us to raise significant funds for the Turkiye and Syria appeal.”

Director of Precious Metals at The Royal Mint Andrew Dickey said: “We are delighted that for the first time, the distinctive cube structure of the Kaaba is being represented on a 20-gram gold bullion minted bar by The Royal Mint.

“Drawing on more than 1,100 years of minting expertise, we have applied our expert craftsmanship to create a beautiful representation of the Kaaba, the holiest place on Earth for many Muslims.”

The bar was available for purchase at £1,156 ($1,393) at the time of writing.

Topics: Kaaba Makkah The Royal Mint Ramadan 2023 Ramadan

Related

Niger says it killed ‘30 militants’, arrests 960

Niger says it killed ‘30 militants’, arrests 960
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

Niger says it killed ‘30 militants’, arrests 960

Niger says it killed ‘30 militants’, arrests 960
  • One of the poorest countries in the world, Niger is being assailed by two militant insurgencies
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

NIAMEY: Militant-hit Niger last week killed about 30 members of the Boko Haram group and detained 960 followers, most of them women and children, who had fled neighboring Nigeria, official sources said.
State TV channel Tele Sahel said late Tuesday that on March 7 aerial surveillance spotted a “massive movement of people” along the Kamadougou Yoge River, which marks the border between the two countries, who were heading toward Lke Chad.
The report said they were members of the Boko Haram militant group, who were fleeing their hideout in Sambisa forest in northeast Nigeria after coming under pressure from their rivals, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).
ISWAP split from Boko Haram in 2016 and rose to become the dominant group in the region’s long-running militant turmoil.
It seized swathes of territory under Boko Haram control after leader Abubakar Shekau was killed in clashes with ISWAP in May 2021.
Seeking to prevent the group from reaching Lake Chad and using its marshlands as a haven, the army tried to negotiate a surrender, using envoys and dropping leaflets, but eventually launched a dawn assault on March 11, Tele Sahel said.
“Around 30 terrorists were neutralized” and 960 other people, most of whom were women and children, were detained, taken to the town of Diffa and handed over to the Nigerian military authorities, it said.
An elected official in Toumour, a village near the town of Bosso bordering Lake Chad, confirmed Wednesday that “a large number of Boko Haram” fleeing Sambisa had been intercepted on Niger’s border “and handed over to the Nigerian authorities.”
Another official said that many others, however, “are heading toward (the islands) on the lake, especially women and children, in terrible conditions.”
One of the poorest countries in the world, Niger is being assailed by two militant insurgencies.
One, in the southwest, came from neighboring Mali in 2015, while the other, in the southeast, is a long-running spillover from Boko Haram’s campaign in Nigeria.
The group’s violence has killed over 40,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes since 2009, according to the United Nations.
The vast Lake Chad region, shared by Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad, is a notorious bolthole for both Boko Haram and ISWAP, who set up camps on islands in its marshlands.
The four countries set up a Multinational Joint Task Force in 2015, comprising 8,500, with the aim of defeating the armed groups.

Topics: Niger Boko Haram

Related

Update Terrorist Financing Targeting Center links 13 individuals, 3 entities to IRGC, Daesh and Boko Haram
Saudi Arabia
Terrorist Financing Targeting Center links 13 individuals, 3 entities to IRGC, Daesh and Boko Haram
Boko Haram leader is dead, rival Daesh in West African Province confirms
World
Boko Haram leader is dead, rival Daesh in West African Province confirms

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia eyes global money market to boost investment into economy  
Saudi Arabia eyes global money market to boost investment into economy  
Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits
Philippine military urges boosting defense ties as UAE delegation visits
Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp
Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp
Fintech booming in Saudi Arabia as Vision 2030 initiative gathers pace: Finance minister
Fintech booming in Saudi Arabia as Vision 2030 initiative gathers pace: Finance minister
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle massive Captagon stash hidden in sanitary products
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle massive Captagon stash hidden in sanitary products

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.