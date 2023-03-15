Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle massive Captagon stash hidden in sanitary products

You are here

The drugs were found hidden in sanitary products. (General Directorate for Drug Control/Twitter)
The drugs were found hidden in sanitary products. (General Directorate for Drug Control/Twitter)
The drugs were found hidden in sanitary products. (General Directorate for Drug Control/Twitter)
The drugs were found hidden in sanitary products. (General Directorate for Drug Control/Twitter)
  The nearly 4.7m stash has a street value of up to $117.325m
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle nearly 4.7 million Captagon tablets into Jeddah port, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control said on Wednesday.

A Jordanian man was arrested following the discovery of the drugs that were concealed in two shipments of sanitary products.

 

 

The drugs haul had an estimated street value of approximately $46.930 m to $117.325 m according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users paid in the range of $10-$25 a pill.

Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East – but the money raised through the sale of all narcotics is not only used to further supply of the illegal drugs trade, but to fund other organized crime and terrorism.

The Saudi authorities continue in their crackdown on the supply and use of illegal narcotics with millions of amphetamine tablets siezed almost every week.

 

 

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world

Enter


keywords
Topics: Captagon narcotics crime Saudi Arabia

Local markets in Saudi Arabia’s Buraidah are filled with buyers looking to buy locusts, a seasonal delicacy.

As the demand for the popular local snack increases during the season, prices surge, with a 2 kg bag costing about SR500 ($133) or more, depending on buyers’ negotiating skills.

Khaled Al-Haidan, a customer at the market, said: “Some people eat locusts simply because their parents and grandparents used to eat it while others believe it to be a rich source of protein that helps keep one satiated for long periods of time.”

He added that before cooking, locusts are cleaned, washed and sprinkled with salt.

Dr. Awwad Al-Thaidi, a family consultant, told Arab News that Islamic law permits the consumption of locusts, which “are a living organism that exists like other animals.”

He said: “Locusts are rich in important nutrients needed by the human body, such as protein, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.”

Al-Thaidi added that locusts are an active element of the ecosystem because they eat a range of plants, which gives them immunity and strength as they feed on both useful and useless trees.

“Locusts travel for long distances, carrying with them a nutritional diversity that the human body needs, giving you extracts of aromatic and medicinal plants.

“Locusts can also carry worms that are harmful to the human respiratory system … some of those worms are really found in the head of locusts,” he added.

Locust collected from farms sometimes carry pesticides, posing a danger to the health of consumers.

Topics: Food Saudi Arabia culture

Effat University film festival attracts international students, filmmakers

Riyadh: In line with Saudi Vision 2030’s aim to develop a promising Saudi film industry, Effat University held a press conference to discuss the most important activities of the 10th Showreel: Effat International Student Film Festival on 15 March 2023 at its premises. 

During the conference, the program for the festival was revealed with the slogan “A Sea of Films,” under the auspices and presence of Princess Lulwa Al-Faisal, vice president of the board of trustees and the general supervisor of Effat University, in Jeddah.

The festival aims to develop the Saudi film industry, serve as a network for local and international filmmakers and provide an opportunity for students from Saudi Arabia and abroad to watch and discuss a variety of short films.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Haifa Jamal Al-Lail, president of the university, said: “The main initiative of the University has always been to explore media and film production. Hence in 2012, we initiated collaboration with one of the top film schools in the world, the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, to develop a unique and progressive program of film production for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

“Although it was a challenging decision, we successfully developed it, and since then, it has been growing. We collaborated with international professors and passionate students in reaching this moment where we could celebrate the success of creativity, and also it’s a proud moment to watch students flourishing in the movies career and walking around the red carpet around the world.”

Dr. Mohammed Ghazalah, head of the School of Cinematic Arts at Effat University, presented an overview of the festival’s prominent guests and honorees. “We received more than 2,000 short films from film students around the world in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the School of Cinematic Arts. Although it was very challenging to shortlist only 45 films, we were happy to have received movies from more than 100 countries,” he said.

Ghazalah said that the festival will receive guests from international film schools, as well as film producers and directors from the US, Germany, Britain and Saudi Arabia. During the festival, several workshops on cinematic makeup, visual effects and animation will be held.

The conference will also include a keynote speech from Elizabeth M. Daley, dean of the University of Southern California School of Cinema, along with several speeches by specialists in the film industry.

Saudi Arabia’s renewed focus on media and entertainment has increased the demand for professional content in media and film production. In this context, the Bachelor of Science in Cinematic Arts program at Effat University is set to become a prominent one not only in Saudi Arabia but also in the entire Gulf Cooperation Council region to contribute to building the Saudi film market.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim, dean of the College of Architecture and Design, highlighted the most important activities and events accompanying the festival, saying that Saudi’s new projects underway are “widening its vision for the new generation” and that cinema is “playing a vital role in empowering the imagination.”

Effat University’s School of Cinematic Arts is the first and only school in Saudi Arabia to provide a bachelor’s degree in cinema. The program is the first and only undergraduate degree in the Kingdom that aims to produce professionals qualified to meet the market needs of this burgeoning industry.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Michael Alan Ratney confirmed as US ambassador to Saudi Arabia

  Michael Alan Ratney previously served as US Consul General in Jerusalem
The US Senate confirmed Michael Alan Ratney as the ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a voice vote on Tuesday.

Ratney, who was nominated by US President Joe Biden, currently serves in the United States Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute.

His career has seen him serving as the State Department’s Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Levant and Israel and Palestinian Affairs, and was the US Special Envoy for Syria. Before that Ratney was the US Consul General in Jerusalem.

At the time of his nomination Ratney had said he was committed to a “strong and sustainable US-Saudi partnership that advances US interests and reflects US values.”

Ratney said he wanted to help strengthen Saudi defenses through security cooperation and training, “demonstrating the durable American commitment to our partners and allies and to our values.”

Topics: Michael Alan Ratney United States US Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy minister: Kingdom will not sell oil to any country that imposes a price cap

  Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said any ceiling on oil prices would inevitably lead to market instability and Saudi Arabia would reduce oil production
  He added that OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations have succeeded in bringing stability and transparency to the oil market
RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that the Kingdom will not sell oil to any country that attempts to impose a price cap on its supplies.

Prince Abdulaziz said in an interview published by Energy Intelligence that placing a ceiling on oil prices would inevitably lead to market instability, and Saudi Arabia would reduce its oil production.

The prince added that OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations had succeeded in bringing significant stability and transparency to the oil market, especially in comparison to all other commodities markets.

“The NOPEC bill does not recognize the importance of holding spare capacity, and the consequences of not holding spare capacity on market stability,” he said.

NOPEC refers to a No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels bill, proposed US legislation that could leave members of OPEC+ open to prosecution under American antitrust laws. The bill, which has been periodically proposed for several years, was revived this month by a bipartisan group of senators in Washington amid ongoing concern about high energy prices.

But, said Prince Abdulaziz: “NOPEC would also undermine investments in oil capacity and will cause global supply to fall severely short of future demand. The impacts will be felt all over the world on producers and consumers alike, as well as on the oil industry.”

Saudi Arabia has proactively embarked on efforts to expand production capacity to 13.3 million barrels per day by 2027.

“The expansion is already under way, in the engineering phase, and the first increment is expected to come onstream in 2025,” the prince said.

“Spare capacity and global emergency stocks are the ultimate safety net for the oil market in face of potential shocks. I have repeatedly warned that global demand growth will outpace current global spare capacity, while emergency reserves are at a historic low.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman energy minister OPEC+

Saudi minister inaugurates environment week in Riyadh

  The ministry has organized field events and interactive awareness pavilions to enhance environmental awareness in various regions of Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, on Tuesday inaugurated Environment Week in Riyadh, under the slogan “Your Environment Knows You.”

The exhibition and attractions will receive visitors seven days a week at the Boulevard Riyadh City.

Al-Fadley spoke about the importance of community participation in preserving the environment and natural resources of the Kingdom, and praised the rising level of environmental awareness among members of society.

Osama Faqeeha, deputy minister for environment, said that more than 45 government agencies, as well as 47 companies and institutions from the private sector, will participate in Environment Week this year, along with 52 nonprofit environmental organizations.

Al-Fadley witnessed the signing of seven agreements and memorandums of understanding with governmental and private agencies in the environmental field. He also honored several environmental activists for their creative ideas and outstanding efforts in serving the environment.

The ministry has organized field events and interactive awareness pavilions to enhance environmental awareness in various regions of the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Abdulrahman Al-Fadley

