Singapore PM: We will work with Indonesia, ASEAN, UN to push Myanmar peace plan

Singapore PM: We will work with Indonesia, ASEAN, UN to push Myanmar peace plan
Myanmar has been gripped by violence and unrest since a coup in February 2021. Above, members of ethnic rebel group Ta’ang National Liberation Army stand guard at a checkpoint near Namhsan Township in Myanmar’s northern Shan State. (AFP)
  • Leaders regret the lack of progress on a peace plan led by the ASEAN on Myanmar
  • Myanmar has been gripped by violence and unrest since a coup in February 2021
SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday the city-state would work with Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries, as well as partners like the United Nations, to push Myanmar’s military rulers to implement a stalled peace plan.
He was speaking after meeting visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Lee said the leaders regretted the lack of progress on a peace plan led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Myanmar, which has been gripped by violence and unrest since a coup in February 2021 that upended a decade of democratic reforms.
“Singapore will continue working with Indonesia and ASEAN members, plus ASEAN’s partners like the UN, to push for the full implementation of the five-point consensus,” he said, referring to the peace plan that Myanmar’s top general agreed to with ASEAN.
Indonesia currently chairs the 10-member ASEAN bloc.
In addition, Singapore and Indonesia would work together on developing renewable energy, their leaders announced.
The agreement was among several memorandums of understanding signed by the two countries, including Singapore sharing knowledge that could support the development of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara.

EU eyes more naval visits in disputed South China Sea

EU eyes more naval visits in disputed South China Sea
EU eyes more naval visits in disputed South China Sea

EU eyes more naval visits in disputed South China Sea
  • EU in 2021 unveiled its strategy to focus its actions in the Indo-Pacific to contribute to regional security amid more intense geo-political competition
  • About 40 percent of the EU’s foreign trade transits through the South China Sea, making stability a key concern
MANILA, Philippines: The European Union wants to step up its naval visits and possibly engage in joint military training exercises to promote freedom of navigation and respect for international law in the disputed South China Sea, an EU official said Wednesday.

EU special envoy to the Indo-Pacific region Richard Tibbels said the 27-nation bloc is also ready to provide satellite surveillance to help countries like the Philippines respond to natural disasters and protect their interests, as tensions pitting China against its smaller neighbors escalate in the disputed waterway.
The outreach is part of an EU strategy, unveiled in 2021, to focus its actions in the Indo-Pacific to contribute to regional security amid more intense geo-political competition. The long-term engagement would be grounded on shared values, including a commitment to respect democracy, human rights and the rule of law, Tibbels said.
“We really have a strong interest in making sure that freedom of navigation and overflight continues and that the global trading system is not affected by increasing tensions in the region,” Tibbels told The Associated Press in an interview in Manila, where he met Philippine foreign, defense and coast guard officials.
About 40 percent of the EU’s foreign trade transits through the South China Sea, making stability a key concern.

“We will be trying to step up our naval presence,” Tibbels said, when asked what steps the EU was prepared to take to help uphold freedom of mobility and international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, in the disputed waters.
Some European countries, including Germany, have deployed warships in the region in recent years.
“We will be trying to encourage and coordinate our member states to continue such naval visits even joint exercises should that be possible,” he said. Such deployments would be “relatively modest” but could be done regularly given the capabilities of the bloc’s member states, he said.
The US military has deployed aircraft carriers, warships and fighter jets for regular patrols that challenge China’s expansive territorial claims, provoking angry reactions from Beijing.
A similar coordinated EU naval presence in the northwestern Indian Ocean has been organized to promote freedom of navigation and repel pirate attacks on commercial shipping. The effort could expand eastward in the future, nearer to Asia “as member states’ naval capacities allow,” Tibbels said.
Tibbels reiterated EU support for efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to negotiate “an acceptable code of conduct” with China to prevent the long-simmering territorial conflicts from escalating into armed confrontations.
ASEAN members the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, along with China and Taiwan, have long been locked in a tense territorial standoff in the South China Sea, which straddles some of the world’s busiest sea lanes and is believed to be sitting atop considerable undersea oil and gas deposits.
Tibbels also addressed concerns over tensions between China and Taiwan, saying the EU has continuously warned about the massive disruption to the global trading system, including to China, if the situation spirals out of control in the Taiwan Strait.
China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary. Top US officers have called for heightened preparations, saying in memos and congressional testimony that China sees a shrinking window for action and may move on Taiwan within a few years.
“We’re talking to our like-minded partners. We want to be prepared. We want to work out what would need to be done in case of increasing tensions and that’s quite a work going on behind the scenes,” Tibbels said.
“But I think you can obviously count on the reaction of like-minded partners being robust should untoward developments happen,” Tibbels said, without elaborating.
 

Japan battles to persuade its big brands to join military buildout

Japan battles to persuade its big brands to join military buildout
Japan battles to persuade its big brands to join military buildout

Japan battles to persuade its big brands to join military buildout
  • In a country with an ingrained public sentiment against militarism, Japan's government is having a hard time convincing its best-known brands to invest in weapons of war
As Tokyo spins up its defense industry for the country’s largest military expansion since World War II, it has run into a challenge: some of Japan’s best-known brands are reluctant to invest in the military side of their businesses.
Japan, which renounced war in 1947, last year unveiled a five-year $315 billion military expansion to deter Beijing from using force in the East China Sea amid growing concern that Russia’s attack on Ukraine — which it calls a “special operation” — could embolden China to invade Taiwan.
But a key part of Tokyo’s strategy hinges on persuading commercial firms such as Toshiba Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Daikin Industries Ltd, which for decades have quietly armed its Self Defense Forces (SDF), to ramp up production.
In a country with an ingrained public sentiment against militarism, that is proving a hard sell for some of its suppliers, according to Reuters interviews with six government and company officials.
In private meetings with the defense ministry over the last year, some firms have raised concerns such as low profit margins, the financial risk of building manufacturing plants that could be left idle after Japan completes its military expansion, and potential damage to their public image from arms sales, an official directly involved in the talks told Reuters.
The official declined to be identified or attribute the complaints to specific companies, citing the confidential nature of the talks.
The government is preparing legislation that includes raising profit margins on military gear from a few percent to as much as 15 percent, and the provision of state-owned factories that companies can use to expand production risk-free. Some are concerned that might not be enough.
“Until now, the ministry has taken the defense companies for granted,” said Masahisa Sato, an influential ruling party lawmaker and former deputy defense minister.
Sato said it was increasingly difficult for Japanese executives to justify defense sales out of “patriotic duty” to shareholders focused on more profitable civilian ventures.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s military buildup plan identifies defense manufacturing as a key pillar of national security.
Japan, however, does not have a national defense champion such as Lockheed Martin Corp. in the United States or Britain’s BAE Systems PLC, and many of the firms supplying the SDF are associated with more mundane products.
At Japan’s biggest defense company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which is developing Japan’s next jet fighter and new longer-range missiles to help deter China, military contracts account for only a tenth of its $29 billion in revenue last year. Most of its business is civilian aircraft components, power plant equipment and factory machines.
Aircon manufacturer Daikin has a munitions sideline; Toshiba, which makes electronic goods such as printers, also produces military-grade batteries; and Mitsubishi Electric makes radars and missiles alongside fridges and vacuum cleaners.
Since early last year, defense officials have been meeting with these firms and other top suppliers, such as car-and-helicopter maker Subaru Corp, to urge them to expand their lower-profile military units.
Reuters contacted 15 leading Japanese defense manufacturers, whose CEOs the defense ministry invited to talks with then- defense minister Nobuo Kishi in April, and in January with his successor, Yasukazu Hamada.
Three of them, Mitsubishi Heavy, Mitsubishi Electric and IHI Corp, which makes jet engines, bridges and heavy machinery, confirmed they had also taken part in other lower-level discussions.
Five firms did not reply, and the rest declined to say whether they had joined in other discussions. The companies who responded declined to give details of the meetings or any concerns they raised during the talks.

Sweeteners
Many companies are reluctant to talk about their defense units, fearing it might put off customers at home, where anti-military sentiment lingers, or overseas, particularly in China, where resentment over Japan’s wartime past could be politicized.
Reuters asked 10 of Japan’s military suppliers, including Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Daikin and Subaru, for interviews with their defense unit managers. Only Mitsubishi Electric agreed.
Masahiko Arai, the head of Mitsubishi Electric’s defense systems division, said he welcomed government proposals and hoped that contributing to Japan’s “safety and security” would be beneficial for the firm.
His biggest concern, he said, was what would happen after Japan’s five-year military buildup ends, adding that other companies “are troubled by reputation risk.” His unit accounted for about 4 percent of the $34 billion in sales the company recorded last business year.
An official at another major Japanese defense supplier, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said being directly involved with regional tensions might be bad for business.
“Reputation risk worries us a lot,” the official said. “There have been occasions when our Chinese customers have expressed their discomfort when the topic of defense has come up.”
Despite diplomatic tensions, China is Japan’s top trade partner and a major manufacturing base for many Japanese companies.
When Japan ended a decades-long ban on military exports in 2014, it did not spur industry growth because of corporate timidity and overly cautious bureaucrats, analysts say. Mitsubishi Electric is the only company to have sold defense equipment overseas, with a deal in 2020 to supply radars to the Philippines.
Meanwhile, chemical company Daicel announced it would close its pilot-ejection system unit in 2020, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries said it told the defense ministry in 2021 it would stop making machine guns. Daicel cited low profitability, while Sumitomo Heavy said it was difficult to maintain production and train engineers.

’Special equipment’
An opinion poll published by the government this month suggests there is growing public support for a bigger military as regional tensions with China and North Korea escalate.
In the survey of 1,602 people, 41.5 percent said they wanted to expand the SDF, up from 29.1 percent in the last poll five years ago.
Even so, Japanese companies often refer to their military products as “special equipment,” the government official said. Daikin, which generates 90 percent of its revenue from air conditioning, is among them. It does not list the artillery and mortar shells it makes at its Yodogawa plant in Osaka, western Japan, on its website.
“We aren’t keeping our defense business secret; we disclose information about it in a regular way,” a Daikin spokesperson said. “It’s not about reputation risk.”
On a street outside the barbed-wire topped wall that surrounds the Daikin factory, Reiko Okumoto, 66, said she had lived in the working-class neighborhood surrounding it for more than 40 years without knowing it produces shells.
“It would be good if (Daikin) could step away from military work,” she said. “But given how the world is, I know that’s unrealistic.” 

North Korea fires ‘long-range’ missile as South Korean president heads to Japan

North Korea fires ‘long-range’ missile as South Korean president heads to Japan
North Korea fires 'long-range' missile as South Korean president heads to Japan

North Korea fires 'long-range' missile as South Korean president heads to Japan
SEOUL: North Korea fired a “long-range ballistic missile” Thursday, Seoul said, as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol headed to Tokyo for a summit to boost ties in the face of Pyongyang’s growing aggression.
The launch was North Korea’s third show of force since Sunday and came as South Korea and the United States staged their largest joint military drills in five years.
“Our military detected one long-range ballistic missile fired from around the Sunan area in Pyongyang,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, telling AFP it was an ICBM-class missile.
The missile was fired on a lofted trajectory — up instead of out, typically done to avoid overflying neighboring countries — and flew some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), the JCS added.
At a National Security Council meeting, Yoon called for strengthened trilateral cooperation with Japan and the United States, adding that “North Korea will pay a clear price for such reckless provocations,” his office said in a statement.
Japan’s cabinet office said the missile reached a maximum altitude of more than 6,000 km.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters he would meet ministers from the National Security Council.
“Peace and stability in the region is a very important issue,” Kishida added.
The Thursday launch came hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan were due to meet in Tokyo, with Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear programs high on the agenda.
That summit — the first in 12 years — comes as the two neighbors seek to mend diplomatic ties long strained by Japanese atrocities during its 35-year colonial rule.
Both South Korea and Japan are ramping up defense spending and joint military exercises, which Yoon has said are essential for regional and global stability.
“There is an increasing need for Korea and Japan to cooperate in this time of a polycrisis with North Korean nuclear and missile threats escalating,” Yoon said in a written interview with media including AFP ahead of his trip.

Analysts said North Korea timed the launch on the day of the summit for “double effect” as a warning to its neighbors while protesting the US-South Korea joint drills.
Leader Kim Jong Un earlier this month ordered the North Korean military to intensify drills to prepare for a “real war.”
“For a North Korea that’s constantly looking for excuses to justify its hostile activities and weapons development, it’s prime time for Kim to roll out his missiles,” said Soo Kim, a former CIA Korea analyst who now works at management consulting firm LMI.
Leif Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said that the test was an attempt by Kim “to threaten Tokyo for deepening trilateral cooperation with Washington and Seoul and to coerce South Korea from holding further defense exercises with the United States.”
Seoul and Washington have ramped up defense cooperation in the face of growing military and nuclear threats from the North, which has conducted a series of increasingly provocative banned weapons tests in recent months.
On Tuesday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, having launched two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine Sunday, just hours before the US-South Korea exercises kicked off.
Known as Freedom Shield, the drills started Monday and are set to run for 10 days.
The Freedom Shield exercises focus on the “changing security environment” due to North Korea’s redoubled aggression, the allies have said.
North Korea views all such drills as rehearsals for invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take “overwhelming” action in response.
The Thursday test “may be a rehearsal for a normal angle ICBM launch or it could be a check-up in the North’s preparations for a reconnaissance satellite launch,” Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP.
North Korea has never fired its most powerful missiles at a normal trajectory, and analysts question whether they have the technology to survive re-entry into the atmosphere.
Pyongyang, which last year declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power, has said previously that launching a military reconnaissance satellite is one of its priorities.
 

Security Council renews UN South Sudan mission for one year

Security Council renews UN South Sudan mission for one year
Security Council renews UN South Sudan mission for one year

Security Council renews UN South Sudan mission for one year
  • The UN mission in South Sudan is one of the global body’s most expensive operations with an annual budget of $1.2 billion
  • Despite a peace deal signed in 2020, armed violence continues in the oil-rich country where the majority of people live below the poverty line
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council voted Wednesday to extend for another year its mission in South Sudan, the world’s youngest state, which is undertaking a fragile peace process but remains plagued by post-civil-war violence.
Thirteen of the council’s 15 members voted to extend the mandate for the mission, known as UNMISS, until March 15, 2024.
China and Russia abstained.
Early this month the head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom, urged South Sudan’s government to implement its peace agreement in order to hold “credible” elections next year.
UNMISS, one of the global body’s most expensive operations with an annual budget of $1.2 billion, will “maintain its force levels with a ceiling of 17,000 troops and 2,101 police personnel,” according to a UN statement.
The adopted resolution allows UNMISS to carry out tasks in four key areas: protecting civilians; improving conditions for delivery of humanitarian aid; support for implementation of the peace process; and monitoring and reporting on violations of international humanitarian law and human rights.
After a five-year civil war ended in 2018 having claimed at least 380,000 lives, President Salva Kiir and his rival Riek Machar formed a transitional government and agreed to join forces in a single army to protect the population, hard hit by conflicts and climatic disasters.
Armed violence, however, continues in the oil-rich country where the majority of people live below the poverty line.
Haysom acknowledged last week there are still conflicts that “increasingly present an ethnic or tribal dimension, and, as President Kiir noted... threaten to unravel hard-won peace gains.”
The United States meanwhile had said it was “gravely alarmed” by the rise of violence against civilians in South Sudan.

South Sudan became independent on July 9, 2011, from Sudan after years of bloody fighting that has killed hundreds of thousands of people. the UN mission was established by United Nations Security Council just a day before South Sudan's independence day.

A peace deal was reached in early 2020 that led to the formation of a national unity government, with Salva Kiir as president and Riek Machar as deputy leader, with an agreement to hold the country's first democratic election this year. Last year, however, the transitional government and the opposition had agreed to move the election to late 2024.

US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone

US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone
US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone

US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone
  • It was the first call between Austin and Defense Secretary Sergei Shoigu since October
  • The US military said it ditched the Air Force MQ-9 Reaper in the sea after a Russian fighter jet struck its propeller
WASHINGTON: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he spoke to his Russian counterpart on Wednesday about the destruction of a US drone over the Black Sea, which had brought the two countries closest to direct conflict since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago.
It was the first call between Austin and Defense Secretary Sergei Shoigu since October.
“I just got off the phone with my Russian counterpart, Minister Shoigu,” Austin said at a Pentagon press briefing. “As I’ve said repeatedly, it’s important that great powers be models of transparency and communication, and the United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows.”
The US military said it ditched the Air Force MQ-9 Reaper in the sea after a Russian fighter jet struck its propeller while it was flying in international airspace. Russia has denied that it caused the incident. The US has said it was working on declassifying surveillance footage from the drone that would show Tuesday’s crash.
That Austin and Shoigu were talking underscored the seriousness of the encounter over the Black Sea. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, contact between US and Russian military leaders has been limited, with Russian officials refusing to take US military calls in the early months of the war.
Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he also planned to talk to his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces.
Gerasimov was named the new commander of the Russian forces in Ukraine in January and its previous commander demoted in an apparent sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dissatisfaction with the state of the war, which has been stalemated.
There were still questions as to whether Russia meant to down the drone, even though the moments that led up to its crash were “intentional,” Milley said.
“We know that the intercept was intentional. We know that the aggressive behavior was intentional,” Milley said. However, whether the collision itself was intentional was still unclear, he told reporters at the briefing.
Milley said the drone likely sank in waters that were 4,000 to 5,000 feet (1,200 to 1,500 meters) deep.
If the call between Austin and Shoigu was de-escalatory in private, it was not apparent from Russia’s public statements.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters earlier Wednesday that Russia has declared certain areas of the Black Sea off-limits to any aerial traffic during the conflict and suggested the US was trying to provoke an escalation through the flights. The drone crashed near Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014 and illegally annexed.
“Any incidents that could provoke confrontation between the two great powers, the two largest nuclear powers, raise very serious risks,” Lavrov said.
Austin and Shoigu first spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in May 2022. At the time it was the highest level US-Russian contact of the war.
In October, they spoke twice in three days as the threat of an escalation was high. Shoigu had accused Ukraine of planning to use a dirty bomb, a claim that was strongly rejected by US and Western allies, who accused Russia of seeking a false pretext to justify further escalation, potentially including the use of a tactical nuclear weapon.
The downed $32 million US drone, which contains sensitive technology, has not been recovered. The US does not have military ships operating in the Black Sea, which has been closed since early 2022 to military vessels that do not have a home port along its shores.
US officials said Russia has already sent ships to the area and attempted to recover pieces of the drone. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

