You are here

  • Home
  • Embiid gives 76ers sixth straight win with 118-109 triumph in Cleveland

Embiid gives 76ers sixth straight win with 118-109 triumph in Cleveland

Embiid gives 76ers sixth straight win with 118-109 triumph in Cleveland
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid drives around Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley in the fourth quarter of their NBA game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/85vnm

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Embiid gives 76ers sixth straight win with 118-109 triumph in Cleveland

Embiid gives 76ers sixth straight win with 118-109 triumph in Cleveland
  • Dallas Mavericks, without their injured stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, won a scrappy game with the San Antonio Spurs 137-128
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Joel Embiid starred again with 38 points as the Philadelphia 76ers picked up a sixth straight win with a 118-109 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The 76ers, third in the East just a place ahead of the Cavs, were in a close contest until the end when Tyrese Maxey sunk a three-pointer and Philadelphia put away five free throws in the final 51 seconds to secure the win.

That all came after Embiid was initially ejected after being called for his sixth foul for pushing off on Evan Mobley with four minutes 12 seconds left on the clock.

But 76ers coach Doc Rivers challenged the call successfully and while he had to be careful for the remainder, Embiid helped steer his side to a significant victory.

Embiid, who also had 18 rebounds and four blocks, said he had been given the benefit of the doubt by the officials.

The six-times All Star is a contender for this season’s MVP award but said his focus was elsewhere.

“I am just trying to win, to get as many wins as we can and to kind of get the group together, doing our job. My team-mates are making my job easy. We are doing it as a team,” he said.

“I am excited about the post-season but we have a lot of games coming up in the regular season, we have to take them one at a time and try to get better every day,” he added.

Embiid was supported by James Harden, who had 28 points, and Maxey, who put up 23.

Philadelphia are now just half a game behind the second-placed Boston Celtics and own the tie-breaker over Cleveland.

The Celtics had their work cut out in Minneapolis against the Timberwolves, finally emerging with a 104-102 win.

Jaylen Brown put up 35 points and Jayson Tatum scored 22 with the latter making sure of the win with two free throws at the end.

The Celtics struggled with their shooting — they were 40.5 percent from the field and 12 of 40 from three-pointers, but their defense delivered enough to grind out the win.

“We just stayed the course. I think defensively we won the game,” said Brown.

“Whatever it takes to get a win. We have got to trust each other as team-mates, that is part of being a good team, we have got to keep building those habits,” he added.

Elsewhere, Steph Curry erupted for 50 points but could not prevent the Golden State Warriors falling 134-126 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Curry made 20-of-28 from the field including eight three-pointers but the Warriors were undone at the other end by a balanced Clippers offense that saw six players in double figures.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers scoring with 30 points.

The Miami Heat routed the Western Conference’s third-placed team, the Memphis Grizzlies, 138-119.

The Grizzlies remain without their star guard Ja Morant, who on Wednesday was suspended eight games after streaming a video of himself holding a gun while intoxicated in a nightclub.

The suspension covers the six games Morant has already missed followed disciplinary action from his team and he will be eligible to play again from Monday.

Without him the Grizzlies found themselves down 28 points at the end of the third quarter, allowing Miami to rest Jimmy Butler, who had made 23 points, for the fourth quarter.

Bam Adebayo scored 26 and Tyler Herro 24 as the Heat produced season-best shooting of 59.8 percent.

The injury-hit Los Angeles Lakers fell to a 114-110 defeat to the Houston Rockets, the bottom team in the West.

The Lakers were without star LeBron James and key man Anthony Davis and shot just 37.4 percent from the field.

Austin Reaves top-scored for the Lakers, coming off the bench to make 24 points, while Kevin Porter top-scored for Houston with 27 points.

The Dallas Mavericks, without their injured stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, won a scrappy game with the San Antonio Spurs 137-128.

De’Aaron Fox drained a three-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to give the Sacramento Kings a 117-114 victory at the Chicago Bulls.

Topics: joel embiid Philadelphia 76ers Cleveland Cavaliers

Related

Embiid leads 76ers over Nuggets, Celtics outlast Lakers in overtime
Sport
Embiid leads 76ers over Nuggets, Celtics outlast Lakers in overtime
Nets win against Heat but lose Durant to injury; 76ers cruise past Pistons
Sport
Nets win against Heat but lose Durant to injury; 76ers cruise past Pistons

Tiafoe, Medvedev reach Indian Wells semifinals; Gauff out

Tiafoe, Medvedev reach Indian Wells semifinals; Gauff out
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

Tiafoe, Medvedev reach Indian Wells semifinals; Gauff out

Tiafoe, Medvedev reach Indian Wells semifinals; Gauff out
  • Tiafoe hit 22 winners and had just nine unforced errors, punctuating the victory by serving a love game
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

INDIAN WELLS, California: Frances Tiafoe defeated 10th-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

The 14th-seeded American ended the 2021 champion’s eight-match winning streak to earn his first semi berth in a Masters 1000 tournament.

“Super happy about today,” Tiafoe said on court. “I’ve been playing really well all week. Let’s keep it going.”

Tiafoe hit 22 winners and had just nine unforced errors. He punctuated the victory, which was briefly interrupted by rain, by serving a love game.

“I played really quick, really close to the baseline and I was pressuring him a lot,” Tiafoe said. “I didn’t allow him to extend points and I was being super active with my feet, being really aggressive.”

Tiafoe hasn’t dropped a set in four matches during the tournament. Next, he’ll play No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, who beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-5.

Medvedev won his 18th consecutive match and improved to 23-2 this year. He hurt his right ankle in a three-set win over Alexander Zverev a day earlier.

“When I warmed up it was hurting pretty bad,” Medvedev said. “But I knew I was going to play.”

But his woes weren’t over. He fell on the court and opened a cut on his thumb in the sixth game of the second set. The cut was bandaged during a medical timeout.

Medvedev broke Davidovich Fokina at love to go up 6-5 before serving out the victory. Medvedev won 12 of the last 14 points.

On the women’s side, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka won the final seven games of the match in defeating sixth-seeded Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka improved to 16-1 this year, including her run to the Australian Open title.

Sabalenka said it took four days to come down from the high of winning her first major.

“Like straight after the title, we went back to the hotel and all my team was drunk,” she said, laughing. “I don’t know how many liters they drink that day. There was the most funny and memorable moment. Everyone was so stressed during that weeks, I think it was normal to have a little drink. I didn’t drink.”

Gauff earned just nine return points and had no break points against Sabalenka.

“She didn’t give me any free points and I think I was also giving away free points and not hitting the ball as deep as I need to,” Gauff said. “Especially when you’re playing her, you’ve got to get the ball deep.”

Topics: BNP Paribas Open Frances Tiafoe Indian Wells Coco Gauff Cameron Norrie Daniil Medvedev

Related

Gauff, Fritz advance at Indian Wells; Pegula loses
Sport
Gauff, Fritz advance at Indian Wells; Pegula loses
Defending champion Iga Swiatek off to fast start at Indian Wells
Tennis
Defending champion Iga Swiatek off to fast start at Indian Wells

Scheffler expects no LIV-PGA tension at Masters champs dinner

Scheffler expects no LIV-PGA tension at Masters champs dinner
Updated 16 March 2023
AFP

Scheffler expects no LIV-PGA tension at Masters champs dinner

Scheffler expects no LIV-PGA tension at Masters champs dinner
  • LIV and PGA players will compete against each other at all four of this year’s major championships
Updated 16 March 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler said Wednesday that he expects some of golf’s greatest legends will put aside the PGA Tour-LIV Golf feud at next month’s Masters Champions Dinner.

Scheffler, coming off a victory at The Players Championship on Sunday, revealed his menu for this year’s gathering after winning last year’s green jacket at Augusta National.

The 26-year-old American also said that he hasn’t decided what he will say in his speech to the past winners, but he will count upon them to be on their best manners despite a split that has divided golf’s elite talent.

“I haven’t totally decided what I’ll say,” Scheffler said. “I’m not quite sure what the vibe will be like but I think we’re all there to play in the tournament and celebrate the Masters and celebrate all being past champions.

“I think the dinner will be really special for all of us to be able to gather together again and I’m sure we’ll put all that other stuff aside and just have a good time together.

“Just because guys joined another tour doesn’t mean that I’m not friends with them anymore and that I think differently of them as people. They are still my friends and we’re all just going to hang out and have a good time.”

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf League has opened its second campaign and players gather this week in Tucson, Arizona, while the PGA Valspar Championship is being staged near Tampa, Florida.

With record $25 million purses and 54-hole events, LIV Golf lured away several top players from the PGA last year, resulting in a ban from playing tour events and a court case set to reach trial next year.

The PGA Tour has made changes to its format and prize money to better compete with LIV offerings, but hard feelings remain from some players at the rebels.

LIV and PGA players will compete against each other at all four of this year’s major championships, which have not followed the tour in banning LIV talent.

Three-time Masters champion and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, fellow Americans Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed, South African Charl Schwartzel and Spain’s Sergio Garcia are LIV Golf players who have won green jackets to earn a spot at the Champions Dinner.

Mickelson said Wednesday that he has no idea what awaits on his trip down Magnolia Lane for the year’s first major on April 6-9.

“No expectations. We are grateful to just be able to play and compete and be a part of it,” Mickelson said. “A lot of the people there that are playing and competing in the Masters are friend for decades and I’m looking forward to seeing them again.”

Scheffler’s menu includes Texas ribeye steak, blackened redfish, tortilla soup, firecracker shrimp, cheeseburger sliders and a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with ice cream.

Scheffler had a chance to practice at Augusta National, including the lengthened par-5 13th hole.

“It’s like 30 yards longer probably,” he said. “I usually hit a big hooking 3-wood off that tee and now I hit driver on a little bit of a different angle. So it has definitely changed the hole significantly.

“You could see more guys laying up to that hole, especially depending upon pin position, but we’ll see how it plays during the tournament.”

Topics: LIV Golf Scottie Scheffler PGA Tour Masters tennis The Players Championship PGA Valspar Championship

Related

LIV Golf effect noticeable as ever at Players Championship
Golf
LIV Golf effect noticeable as ever at Players Championship
Scheffler grabs 2-shot lead at Players on record day of scores
Golf
Scheffler grabs 2-shot lead at Players on record day of scores

Napoli advance to Champions League quarters for first time

Napoli advance to Champions League quarters for first time
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

Napoli advance to Champions League quarters for first time

Napoli advance to Champions League quarters for first time
  • It is the first time since 2006 that three Italian teams have progressed to the quarterfinals of Europe’s premier club competition
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

NAPLES: Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in their history — and making it three Italian teams in the final eight.

Victor Osimhen continued his fine scoring record with a goal in each half and Piotr Zielinski converted a penalty in the second half as Napoli advanced 5-0 on aggregate.

It is the first time since 2006 that three Italian teams have progressed to the quarterfinals of Europe’s premier club competition.

There are no further restrictions on teams from the same country facing each other so Napoli could be pitted against Inter Milan or AC Milan when the draw is made on Friday. The other teams in the final eight are Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Wednesday’s other match to advance 6-2 on aggregate.

Napoli were brimming with confidence heading into the match at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as it had a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Germany and appears to be a lock for the Serie A title.

There was trouble in Naples during the day as around 600 Frankfurt fans descended on the city, despite not being allowed into the match, but there didn’t appear to be any more incidents at the stadium.

Napoli pressed hard for the goal that would all but seal its place in the quarterfinals and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been a revelation this season, had a couple of chances in the first half but Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp kept his team in the match.

The deadlock was broken in first-half stoppage time when Stanislav Lobotka gathered a loose ball and sent it through to Matteo Politano, who whipped in a cross from the right for a towering header by Osimhen.

Osimhen — who also scored in the first leg — doubled his tally on the night, eight minutes after the break, as he tapped in a cross from Giovanni Di Lorenzo, following good work by Kvaratskhelia in the buildup.

And Napoli were out of sight in the 64th when Zieliński was tripped by Djibril Sow and the midfielder dusted himself down to drill the resulting penalty down the middle.

Topics: 2023 Champions League Napoli Naples Eintracht Frankfurt Victor Osimhen Piotr Zielinski

Related

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals
Football
Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals
Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review
Football
Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review

Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review

Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review

Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review
  • UEFA warned last month of the integrity risks posed by “multi-club ownership”
  • Ceferin said any UEFA decision on relaxing the multi-club ownership rule would come to the executive committee he chairs
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

GENEVA: UEFA should rethink its rules that prevent clubs in related ownership from playing in the same competition such as the Champions League, its president Aleksander Ceferin said Wednesday.

Ceferin, speaking in an interview with former Manchester United player Gary Neville, said UEFA was “not thinking about United only” in considering a review.

United’s owners, the Glazer family, have invited offers to buy the storied club and a Qatari-funded bid and British industrialist Jim Ratcliffe have declared interest.

A Qatari sovereign wealth fund already owns Champions League regular Paris Saint-Germain and Ratcliffe’s chemicals firm INEOS owns Nice, which regularly plays in UEFA’s lower-tier competitions.

Both potential buyers could have problems with UEFA’s rule that bars clubs playing in the same competitions in any season if owners have “decisive influence” over them.

Ceferin, who has held one international press conference since September, told Neville in a filmed interview released Wednesday that UEFA should move soon to rethink its rules.

“It has to be quick because, you know, everything has to happen quickly in football,” the UEFA president said.

A UEFA panel of club finance experts accepted in 2017 that the Red Bull ownership group had created enough separation between Leipzig and Salzburg to allow both to enter the next Champions League together.

That ruling was met with some skepticism, however, and finding new flexibility in the rules that could ultimately benefit the Qatari bid for United would be another example of PSG seeming to get favorable decisions at UEFA.

PSG have emerged from two UEFA financial monitoring investigations with less severe consequences than many expected, and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi escaped sanction in a disciplinary case last year. A referee was confronted after a game which had eliminated PSG from the Champions League.

Al-Khelaifi is a close ally of Ceferin in soccer politics as a member of UEFA’s executive committee, as the chairman of the European Club Association that helped stop the breakaway Super League project in 2021, and as the head of one of UEFA’s most important commercial clients — Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports.

UEFA warned last month of the integrity risks posed by “multi-club ownership” — potential collusion on the field and in the transfer market — in its annual review of the European soccer industry.

Researchers for UEFA identified “more than 180 clubs worldwide” in a multi-club investment structure involving the careers of more than 6,500 players. They said that was a five-fold increase within a decade.

“There is more and more interest for this multi-club ownership and we shouldn’t just say no (to) the investments, and for multi-club ownership,” Čeferin said. “But we have to see what kind of rules we set in that case, because the rules have to be strict.”

Ceferin said any UEFA decision on relaxing the multi-club ownership rule would come to the executive committee he chairs. It includes Al-Khelaifi and UEFA treasurer David Gill, the former CEO at Man United who is still closely tied to the club.

Topics: UEFA champions league Aleksander Ceferin Manchester United Gary Neville

Related

Qatar-based bid for Man United confirmed on deadline day
Sport
Qatar-based bid for Man United confirmed on deadline day
Real Madrid reject UEFA compensation for Champions League final chaos
Football
Real Madrid reject UEFA compensation for Champions League final chaos

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals
  • Benzema scored from close range after a pass by Vinicius Junior in the 79th minute
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

MADRID: There was no historic comeback for Liverpool. Real Madrid’s title defense in the Champions League rolls into the quarterfinals.

Liverpool never really came close to overcoming its three-goal deficit from the first leg against the titleholders at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday, losing 1-0 to end its hopes of another run to the final.

Karim Benzema scored late and Madrid advanced to the last eight for the third straight season with a 6-2 aggregate score following a 5-2 win from the first leg in England, when it rallied from two goals down early in the first half.

Liverpool was trying to pull off something never done before in the Champions League — erase a three-goal loss as a visitor. Only five times the team that lost at home rallied in the second leg in Europe’s top club competition.

“You needed a special performance and we didn’t show a special performance,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “In moments, it was a good performance, but Real Madrid was the team in control the whole game. Madrid was the better team and deserved to advance.”

The only time Madrid failed to advance in the Champions League after winning the first leg on the road was in 2019, when it was eliminated by Ajax in the round of 16. It had won six of its last seven matches against Liverpool in the tournament, drawing another.

“It was the type of match we wanted,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “It was difficult for them to press up front. The team played well, it was focused from the start.”

Napoli defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in the other round-of-16 match on Wednesday to join Madrid, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Manchester City in the draw for the quarterfinals on Friday.

Benzema scored from close range after a pass by Vinícius Júnior in the 79th minute. The France striker, who had missed Madrid’s Spanish league win against Espanyol last weekend because of an injury, has scored 13 goals in his last eight Champions League knockout stage matches. He limped during the goal celebration but said afterward it was just a knock.

“It was a complicated match, against a good opponent,” Benzema said. “We showed from the start that we wanted to attack, so it was a good match for the fans and we are into the quarterfinals.”

Liverpool came out with an attack-minded lineup and showed its intentions early, with Darwin Núñez forcing Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to make a tough save on a breakaway seven minutes into the match.

It was an open match at the Bernabéu and Madrid had its chances as well, with Eduardo Camavinga coming close to scoring in the 20th with a shot from outside the area that struck the crossbar after a deflection by Alisson Becker. The Liverpool goalkeeper also stopped a chance by Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior in the first half and another in the second in a one-on-one situation with midfielder Federico Valverde.

Klopp kept trying to push his team forward from the sideline, but as the minutes passed it became clear it wasn’t going to be enough for the English team.

Liverpool had managed a big comeback at home in the 2019 semifinals, rallying against another Spanish club, Barcelona. It won 4-0 after losing 3-0 at the Camp Nou to keep alive a run that eventually ended with the team winning the trophy.

Madrid, which had beaten Liverpool in last year’s final, played in its 300th Champions League game.

The loudspeakers at the Bernabéu played Liverpool’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone” anthem at the end of the match as fans from both clubs applauded.

“We are two heavyweights who meet each other quite frequently in international football and quite clearly we respect each other a lot,” Klopp said. “It was a really nice gesture, absolutely.” 

Topics: 2023 Champions League Karim Benzema real madrid Liverpool UCL

Related

Inter advance to Champions League quarterfinals after 0-0 draw at Porto
Football
Inter advance to Champions League quarterfinals after 0-0 draw at Porto
Newcastle United reignite Champions League charge as Miguel Almiron lights up St. James’ Park
Football
Newcastle United reignite Champions League charge as Miguel Almiron lights up St. James’ Park

follow us

Latest updates

Embiid gives 76ers sixth straight win with 118-109 triumph in Cleveland
Embiid gives 76ers sixth straight win with 118-109 triumph in Cleveland
Meet Saudi animator Malik Nejer — the man behind ‘Masameer County’
Meet Saudi animator Malik Nejer — the man behind ‘Masameer County’
Pakistan court bars police operation to arrest ex-PM Khan until Friday
Pakistan court bars police operation to arrest ex-PM Khan until Friday
REVIEW: ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ — Idris Elba’s antihero faces his toughest foe yet 
REVIEW: ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ — Idris Elba’s antihero faces his toughest foe yet 
Syria’s Assad says would welcome more Russian troops
Syria’s Assad says would welcome more Russian troops

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.