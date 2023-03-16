You are here

  • Home
  • UAE In-Focus: UAE, South Korea eye strengthening economic ties  

UAE In-Focus: UAE, South Korea eye strengthening economic ties  

UAE In-Focus: UAE, South Korea eye strengthening economic ties  
The meeting explored joint investment opportunities in several priority fields including trade, industry, and real estate (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6hkne

Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

UAE In-Focus: UAE, South Korea eye strengthening economic ties  

UAE In-Focus: UAE, South Korea eye strengthening economic ties  
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: On the back of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to the UAE in January, both countries are looking to strengthen their trade relations as top officials met in Dubai to explore areas of mutual economic interest.    

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi held a meeting with Dukgeun Ahn, South Korea’s Minister of Trade at the Ministry of Economy headquarters in Dubai, reported Emirates News Agency.   

The meeting explored joint investment opportunities in several priority fields including trade, industry, real estate, insurance, health, technology, digital transformation and food security.  

During the meeting, Al Zeyoudi underlined the strength and vitality of the UAE’s strategic partnership with South Korea, which is the result of both governments’ commitment to continuously develop and strengthen it.  

“Today’s meeting is yet another step forward in elevating our trade and investment partnership to new heights. We are keen to work closely with our partners in South Korea to boost trade cooperation in various sectors that offer promising opportunities for the future,” he added.  

DP World reports 37% jump in net profit   

Emirati port operator DP World reported a 37 percent rise in 2022 net profit to $1.23 billion, driven by strong revenue growth.     

Its revenue grew 59 percent to $17.13 billion supported by acquisitions and like-for-like growth driven by the solid performance of ports and terminals, and marine services, the company said in a filing to Nasdaq Dubai.  

“Our continued focus on high-margin cargo and end-to-end supply chain solutions is the key driver of these results, and we believe this strategy will continue to yield sustainable returns over the long term,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO, DP World Group.  

While the start of 2023 has been encouraging, he warned that the outlook is uncertain due to the more challenging macro and geopolitical environment, adding that they expect growth rates to soften in 2023.  

Al Ansari seeks to raise up to $210m   

Al Ansari Financial Services plans to raise up to 772.5 million dirhams ($210.4 million) from an initial public offering, the UAE-based exchange house said on Thursday.  

Al Ansari last week announced its intention to float 10 percent of the company on the Dubai Financial Market. The company said in a statement that it will price its shares between 1.00 and 1.03 dirhams, implying a valuation of 7.5 billion-7.73 billion dirhams.  

Middle East companies bucked global trends last year to raise about $22 billion through IPOs, according to Dealogic, which was more than half the total for the wider Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Ministry of Finance reports a surplus of $6.2bn in Q4-22 preliminary results 

The UAE’s Ministry of Finance achieved a primary surplus during the last quarter of 2022 of about 22.8 billion dirhams, on an increase in financial operations, according to the Government Finance Statistics Manual issued by the International Monetary Fund. 

The preliminary figures revealed an increase in state income to 143.1 billion dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 133.9 billion dirhams during the three months in 2021.  

Tax revenues increased in value to 75 billion dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 58 billion dirhams during the same period in 2021, according to the report issued by the IMF. 

It also reported that the current spending totaled 111.2 billion dirhams, up from 127.9 billion in Q4 2021. 

The results showed a state-level increase in the value of net lending/borrowing to 22.8 billion dirhams in the last quarter of 2022, compared to a deficit of 2.2 billion dirhams the year before. The increase was driven by financial operations during the last three months of 2022. 

Net lending/borrowing is seen as an indicator of the economic impact of government activity. 

Topics: UAE in-focus South Korea DP World

Related

UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   

Oil rises 2% as reports of Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting calm investors

Oil rises 2% as reports of Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting calm investors
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Oil rises 2% as reports of Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting calm investors

Oil rises 2% as reports of Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting calm investors
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Oil prices rose 2 percent on Thursday after dropping to near 15-month lows earlier in the session, supported by reports that top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia met to discuss ways to enhance market stability.

Brent crude futures rose $1.61, or 2.2 percent, to $75.30 a barrel by 1:08 p.m. EDT (1708 GMT). West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.53, or 2.3 percent, to $69.14 a barrel.

Earlier in Thursday’s session both contracts had dropped by more than $1 a barrel to near 15-month lows. On Wednesday, the third straight day of declines, US crude fell below $70 a barrel for the first time since Dec. 20, 2021.

Saudi state media reported that the Kingdom’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met in Riyadh to discuss the OPEC+ group’s efforts to maintain market balance.

“That news woke up the bulls in the market, and it was kind of expected with the sell-off that we have seen over the past few sessions,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital.

Oil prices were also supported by a broader recovery in financial markets after Credit Suisse was thrown a lifeline by Swiss regulators, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured lawmakers that the US banking system remains sound.

The US dollar weakened on Thursday, making greenback-denominated oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies and boosting demand.

Both the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency have forecast stronger oil demand this week, but oversupply concerns continue to weigh on the market.

The IEA said commercial oil stocks in developed countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development had hit an 18-month high while Russian oil output in February stayed near levels registered before the war in Ukraine, despite sanctions on its seaborne exports.

“Market sentiment remains fragile as investors continue to weigh up the latest developments in the banking sector both in the US and in Europe,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index.

The ECB’s decision to hike interest rates, as expected, also weighed on oil prices.

Oil trading will continue to be volatile, especially if other central banks persevere with rate hikes, said Craig Erlam, an analyst at OANDA.

Topics: Oil WTI Brent OPEC OPEC+

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman meets with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia in Riyadh.
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister discusses global oil markets with Russian deputy PM

Saudi energy minister discusses global oil markets with Russian deputy PM

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman meets with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman meets with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia in Riyadh.
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi energy minister discusses global oil markets with Russian deputy PM

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman meets with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia in Riyadh.
  • Ministers stressed their countries’ commitment to the decision made by OPEC+ last October to cut production by two million barrels per day until the end of 2023
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak in Riyadh on Thursday.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed global oil markets and the efforts of the OPEC+ group to promote market balance and stability.

They stressed their countries’ commitment to the decision made by OPEC+ last October to cut production by two million barrels per day until the end of 2023.

The officials also discussed continuing Saudi-Russian cooperation within the OPEC+ framework to enhance global oil market balance and stability.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Russia OPEC+ oil markets

Related

Syria’s Assad says would welcome more Russian troops
Middle-East
Syria’s Assad says would welcome more Russian troops
Saudi Arabia to host conference on women in Islam
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to host conference on women in Islam

Riyadh Airport ranks first for improved traveler experience: GACA report  

Riyadh Airport ranks first for improved traveler experience: GACA report  
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

Riyadh Airport ranks first for improved traveler experience: GACA report  

Riyadh Airport ranks first for improved traveler experience: GACA report  
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport ranked first among the international airports with more than 15 million passengers annually for scoring high on various performance indicators including waiting times and security procedures. 

The Riyadh-based airport claimed the top ranking for achieving a compliance rate of 82 percent, according to the latest performance report released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation for February.  

The aviation authority evaluates airport performance on 14 crucial performance indicators, most notably waiting times for passengers during check-in and security procedures, the time spent by the traveler in front of the baggage track, passport and customs areas, criteria related to people with disabilities, and several other criteria based on best global practices.  

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah ranked second with a compliance rate of 45 percent, the report revealed.   

In the second category of international airports where the annual passenger volume ranges from 5 to 15 million, King Fahd International Airport came out first with a rate of 91 percent. 

Prince Abdulaziz International Airport had a rate of 82 percent.   

Furthermore, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan ranked first in the third category of international airports, where annual passenger volume was from 2 to 5 million, with a compliance rate of 100 percent, followed by Abha International Airport reaching 73 percent.  

Hail Airport outperformed rival airports in the total average waiting times for departure and arrival flights, ranking first in the fourth category for international airports with less than 2 million passengers yearly and 100 percent compliance.   

In the fifth category for domestic airports, Al-Qurayyat Airport outperforms all other airports in total average wait times for departure and arrival flights, scoring 100 percent in the compliance rate  

The GACA report is part of the implementation of the strategic directions aimed at enhancing the services given to travelers, raising their level, and improving the traveler’s experience at Saudi Arabia’s airports.  

Topics: King Khalid International Airport General Authority of Civil Aviation

Related

King Abdulaziz International tops airport performance in December as travel sector revives: GACA data
Business & Economy
King Abdulaziz International tops airport performance in December as travel sector revives: GACA data
Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport ranks top in November performance: GACA  
Business & Economy
Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport ranks top in November performance: GACA  

Saudi Arabia wins multiple awards for innovative projects at WSIS 2023   

Saudi Arabia wins multiple awards for innovative projects at WSIS 2023   
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia wins multiple awards for innovative projects at WSIS 2023   

Saudi Arabia wins multiple awards for innovative projects at WSIS 2023   
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has won multiple awards and recognitions for its innovative projects at the World Summit on the Information Society Forum being held in Geneva.  

The Kingdom claimed the Summit Prize and the first rank globally in Digital Environment and Electronic Services Category, a new global award at the World Summit, reported the Saudi Press Agency.  

Organized by the International Telecommunication Union, WSIS Forum is a global multistakeholder platform facilitating the implementation of the WSIS Action Lines for advancing sustainable development. 

Saudi Arabia’s Early Warning System Development Project, submitted by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, passed three qualifying phases and competed with global innovations participating from over 109 countries, stated Abdulhameed Al-Olaiwi, the director general for Information Technology and Digital Transformation.   

The Summit Prize reveals the ability of Saudi Arabia’s telecommunications sector to compete globally, as well as the sector’s efforts in accelerating digital transformation and technology activation schemes in numerous sectors like government services, healthcare, education and entertainment, the SPA report added.  

The achievement resulted from the endless support of the Kingdom’s leadership towards the ministry's systems in line with the goals of its digital transformation strategy 2030 under Vision 2030, noted Deputy Minister Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mishaiti.   

Saudi Arabia also obtained certificates of excellence on the projects of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs — Balady Platform and Digital City Platform.   

The Kingdom bagged the National Databank by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Innovative e-learning Platform of the University of Hail, and Habkeh Project submitted by the private sector.  

Saudi Arabia’s success in these distinct innovative projects brings the Kingdom's total certificates of excellence to 35, reported the agency. 

Topics: Saudi awards Projects

Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments

Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments
Updated 16 March 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments

Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments
Updated 16 March 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday and lost 71.85 points – 0.71 percent – to close at 9,976.65, driven by sharply lower oil prices amid fragile market sentiment over fears of a deepening crisis for banks worldwide.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 0.68 percent to 1,347.20, the parallel market Nomu rose 0.91 percent to 19,011.72.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.6 billion ($2.02 billion).

Astra Industrial Group was the topmost performer of the day as its share price shot up 6.12 percent to SR59.00, as the company reported a net profit of SR474.3 million, up 134 percent compared to 2021.

As the profit surged, Astra Industrial Group’s board of directors also recommended the distribution of a cash dividend at SR 2.5 per share, or 25 percent of capital, for 2022.

Saudi Public Transport Co. was Thursday’s next best performer as its share price surged 6 percent to SR17.68.

Other top performers of the day were Thimar Development Holding Co. and Aldawaa Medical Services Co..

The worst performer of the day was Herfy Food Services Co., with its shares falling 6.71 percent to SR32.

The fall in Herfy’s share prices was driven by its financial performance, as on Thursday the firm announced its net profit for 2022 down 97.66 percent compared to 2021, coming in at SR3.54 million.

In a Tadawul statement, Herfy noted that the decrease in profit was due to a combination of a fall in sales, an increase in the percentage of the cost of sales, a rise in selling and marketing expenses, and an increase in the general and administrative expenses.

Amid a decrease in net profit, Herfy’s board of directors recommended a 5 percent cash dividend, at SR 0.50 per share, for 2022.

On the announcements front, Saudi Cement Co., in a bourse filing revealed that its net profit for 2022 jumped 20.16 percent to SR398.8 million.

Saudi Cement Co. attributed this rise in profit to the increase in sales revenue due to the increase in average selling prices in spite of the decrease in quantity sold, in addition to the decrease in selling and distribution expenses.

Meanwhile, Advanced Petrochemical Co.’s board of directors recommended the repurchase of up to 650,700 shares to allocate to the employee stock incentive program.

According to a statement given to Tadawul, the company revealed that the transaction will be financed from advanced internal resources, while the repurchased shares will not be entitled to vote in general meetings.

Advanced Petrochemicals Co. further noted that the shares allocated to employees will not be entitled to any dividends during the period the company holds them.

AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co. also announced its financial results for 2022 on Thursday. The firm reported a net profit of SR129 million, down 29.81 percent compared to 2021.

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed the decrease in net profit to sales fall, an increase in the cost of sales resulting from the increase in the costs of the purchased goods, and an increase in freight costs.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing bell: TASI tanks 159 points as oil slide sparks selloff  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI tanks 159 points as oil slide sparks selloff  

Latest updates

Italy promises support for Lebanon
Italy promises support for Lebanon
Oil rises 2% as reports of Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting calm investors
Oil rises 2% as reports of Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting calm investors
Heritage village offers glimpses into AlUla traditions
Heritage village offers glimpses into AlUla traditions
Eastern Libya forces say they have found missing uranium
Eastern Libya forces say they have found missing uranium
Qatar calls for international action to combat drugs
Qatar calls for international action to combat drugs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.